UK to trial fast-track asylum process for Iraqis and Iranians

Iraqi migrants sit near a fire waiting to cross into Britain at a makeshift migrants camp in Dunkirk, northern France. (File/AFP)
  • More than 20,000 people to be given questionnaires followed by shorter interviews to determine their right to stay in the country
LONDON: The UK Home Office is to fast-track the asylum applications of more than 20,000 people from Iraq and Iran in an effort to fulfill a pledge by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to clear a substantial backlog of more than 90,000 claims.

A leaked document, seen by The Guardian, suggests asylum-seekers from the two countries will be asked to complete detailed questionnaires, in English, and return them within 30 days, before appearing for short, in-person interviews with officials. Failure to comply could result in an application being turned down.

The UK had a backlog of 92,601 asylum applications at the end of June 2022. At the end of the year, 20,607 Iraqi and Iranian cases from this backlog remained outstanding, out of 132,000 applications in total. For Iranian applicants, the approval rate is about 80 percent, while 54 percent of Iraqi claims are accepted.

The Home Office described the move as “a new phase in the program to clear the legacy (application) backlog” by grouping applicants into “cohorts.”

It added: “As part of this approach, the first cohorts we will prioritize are legacy claimants from Iran and Iraq, as these are the two highest nationality cohorts of outstanding claims.

“Iranian and Iraqi legacy claimants who have not yet been substantively interviewed will begin receiving questionnaires, which will be tailored to their circumstances, over the next few weeks, helping to reduce the duration of any subsequent interviews.

“Once the necessary information is received, we anticipate that targeted or shorter interviews will be approximately 30 minutes to two hours in length.”

During a similar scheme launched in February, 12,000 asylum-seekers from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Syria, Yemen and Libya were asked to complete 11-page questionnaires. However, officials said that many of the forms were incorrectly filed, which necessitated lengthy follow-up interviews. A report in The Times newspaper put the number of correctly filed forms as low as 10 percent.

Immigration lawyer Colin Yeo told The Guardian: “It looks like good news but premature if they haven’t sorted out the easy cases already.

“It is not clear how this is going to help with more complex cases. Most asylum interviews are about two to three hours anyway, so there’s not much of a time saving if they’re at the upper end of their time estimate.”

Sile Reynolds, the head of advocacy at campaign group Freedom From Torture, said: “We remain concerned that rolling out this policy without further safeguards, including access to legal representation, an interpreter or a full face-to-face interview, could result in survivors of torture being refused protection and returned to their home countries to face persecution.”

The Home Office said: “We need to make sure asylum-seekers do not spend months or years living in the UK, at vast expense to the taxpayer, waiting for a decision. This questionnaire will help us clear the backlog of historic asylum cases by speeding up decisions and allowing case workers to carry out shorter, more focused interviews.

“Individuals who receive one, like all asylum-seekers, are subject to mandatory security checks against their claimed identity, including immigration and criminality checks on UK databases, which is critical to the delivery of a safe and secure immigration system.”

Topics: asylum Iraqis Iranians UK

Updated 13 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Heavy casualties are feared in western Myanmar after Cyclone Mocha hit the area over the weekend, sources on the ground and in neighboring Bangladesh told Arab News on Tuesday, as UN reports suggest severe destruction across the whole region.

Cyclone Mocha, classified as extremely severe, made landfall Sunday afternoon. It was one of the strongest cyclones to ever hit the Bay of Bengal. While the damaging winds, estimated to reach 250 km/h, missed the world’s largest refugee camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar, the storm hit neighboring Rakhine State in Myanmar.

Both cellular and internet networks remained largely cut off in Rakhine on Tuesday due to extensive damage to telecommunication towers. Initial reports by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said there was “widespread destruction,” especially across the state’s capital, Sittwe, where “few houses have escaped damage.”

Footage shared by OCHA showed demolished infrastructure, uprooted trees, and destroyed bridges. Myanmar’s state media reported on Monday that only three people had been killed, but reports on social media by activists related to Myanmar’s government in exile cited much higher figures of hundreds of casualties.

Myanmar Embassy officials in Dhaka were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to reach them.

Arab News could not independently verify the toll, but a source on the ground gave similar estimates as activists. In a brief phone call, Mohammad Karim, a schoolteacher and resident of Sittwe who was searching for survivors, said that “over 400 dead bodies” were recovered floating in the water. “We are still searching,” he told Arab News. “Over 200 more are still missing.”

Rakhine is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, a Muslim minority, over a million of whom have fled to neighboring Bangladesh since 2017 to escape a deadly crackdown by the Myanmar military.

Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya activist living in Cox’s Bazar, has not been able to reach his family members remaining in Sittwe. “Since … Cyclone Mocha hit there on Sunday, we couldn’t reach anyone of that family. I have been trying again and again for the last three day, but failed to establish the call,” he told Arab News.

“I don’t know what happened with my aunt Rahima Khatun’s family. She has been living there along with my four cousins. I am praying to the Almighty for their safety.”

Activists call for action against Israel after airstrikes damage Indonesian-run hospital

Activists call for action against Israel after airstrikes damage Indonesian-run hospital
Updated 16 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Activists call for action against Israel after airstrikes damage Indonesian-run hospital

Activists call for action against Israel after airstrikes damage Indonesian-run hospital
  • Indonesia Hospital in Gaza among facilities damaged by Israeli airstrikes last week
  • At least 33 Palestinians killed during last week’s Israeli attacks on Gaza
Updated 16 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Activists in Indonesia on Tuesday called for action against Israel following a missile attack that damaged an Indonesian-run hospital in Gaza.

The Indonesia Hospital, located in northern Gaza just outside the area’s largest refugee camp in Jabalia, was established in 2015 and funded by Indonesian NGO Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, or MER-C.

In a statement, MER-C said the facility was damaged by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday following days of air raids in Gaza that also damaged other health facilities, including Al-Aqsa Hospital.

“AWG (Aqsa Working Group) urges world leaders and the international community to stop Zionists. To boycott and punish Israel,” Muhammad Anshorullah, a member of AWG’s executive committee, told Arab News.

“AWG also strongly condemns the attacks that damaged the Indonesia Hospital,” he said, adding that the hospital symbolized Indonesia-Palestine friendship.

Indonesia has for decades been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause. People and authorities in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country see Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

The Southeast Asian nation has no diplomatic relations with Israel, and the Indonesian government has repeatedly called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders.

“AWG also urges world leaders, especially the UN, to make concrete efforts to return the land of Palestine to the nation of Palestine,” Anshorullah said.

At least 33 Palestinians, including children, were killed between Tuesday last week and Saturday, in the heaviest attacks on Gaza in months.

MER-C was still assessing the extent of damage caused by Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday, with several photos shared online over the weekend showing busted ceilings of the Indonesia Hospital.

“We are giving special attention to the damage on Indonesia Hospital in Gaza, Palestine caused by Israeli bombings. We are trying to repair the damages,” Sarbini Abdul Murad, chairman of MER-C’s executive committee, told Arab News.

“Indonesia Hospital is a contribution of the Indonesian people to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The damage deeply hurts Indonesians,” Murad said.

“We condemn Israeli aggression on civilians in Gaza and attacks damaging health facilities protected by international law. We ask the UN, OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), and the international community to put a stop to Israel’s raging crimes.”

African nations to send peace mission to Ukraine, Russia: Ramaphosa

African nations to send peace mission to Ukraine, Russia: Ramaphosa
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

African nations to send peace mission to Ukraine, Russia: Ramaphosa

African nations to send peace mission to Ukraine, Russia: Ramaphosa
  • But South African President Cyril Ramaphosa did not give a specific timeline for the visit, or other details
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

CAPE TOWN: Six African leaders plan to travel to Russia and Ukraine “as soon as is possible” to help find a resolution to the war, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have “agreed to receive the mission and the African heads of state, in both Moscow and Kyiv,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa said he had held “separate telephone calls” with Putin and Zelensky over the weekend, where he presented an initiative drawn up by Zambia, Senegal, the Republic of Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa.
“I agreed with both President Putin and President Zelensky to commence with preparations for engagements with the African heads of state,” Ramaphosa said.
“We’re hoping we will have intensive discussions,” he said, speaking at a press conference in Cape Town during a state visit by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the African Union (AU) have been briefed on the initiative and welcomed it, Ramaphosa added.
Ramaphosa did not give a specific timeline for the visit or other details, saying only that the conflict had been “devastating” and Africa “is also suffering a great deal” from it.
African countries have been badly hit by rising prices of grain and by the impact to world trade.
The announcement came a day after Ramaphosa said South Africa had been under “extraordinary pressure” to pick sides in the conflict, following accusations from the United States that Pretoria supplied weapons to Moscow — a move that would break with its professed neutrality.

Ukraine detains Supreme Court chief in high-level corruption case

Ukraine detains Supreme Court chief in high-level corruption case
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

Ukraine detains Supreme Court chief in high-level corruption case

Ukraine detains Supreme Court chief in high-level corruption case
  • Oleksandr Klymenko: ‘The head of the supreme court has been detained’
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Anti-corruption authorities in Ukraine said on Tuesday they had detained the head of the country’s Supreme Court in an investigation they cast as an important step in Kyiv’s fight against high-level graft.

Kyiv has redoubled efforts to clamp down on corruption despite Russia’s invasion, and doing so is vital to meet the conditions for joining the European Union.

Oleksandr Omelchenko, a prosecutor at the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), said the Supreme Court’s top judge had been detained as part of a suspected bribery scheme and was awaiting a formal “notice of suspicion.”

Omelchenko did not identify the judge by name but the head of the court is Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

“At this time, the head of the Supreme Court has been detained and measures are being taken to check other individuals for involvement in criminal activity,” Omelchenko told a joint briefing with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

NABU had announced on Monday that anti-corruption agencies were investigating large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court system, and shared a photograph of piles of dollars neatly lined up on a sofa.

In a statement, NABU said the Supreme Court head was suspected of taking a $2.7-million bribe. The agency’s chief, Semen Kryvonos, told Tuesday’s briefing it was the most high-profile case involving Ukrainian agencies fighting corruption.

“We are showing through real cases, real deeds, what our priority is: it’s top corruption, it’s criminal organizations at the highest levels of power,” he said.

Kryvonos said the bribe was paid for ruling in favor of the Finance and Credit financial group, owned by prominent businessman Konstiantyn Zhevago, and may be part of a broader scheme to pressure the court. Zhevago has denied wrongdoing.

In an emergency session on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Supreme Court condemned corruption. It said it would fully cooperate with the investigation and initiated a process for expressing no confidence in Kniaziev.

WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in health care

WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in health care
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in health care

WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in health care
  • The WHO said it was enthusiastic about the potential of AI but had concerns over how it will be used to improve access to health information
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

The World Health Organization called for caution on Tuesday in using artificial intelligence for public health care, saying data used by AI to reach decisions could be biased or misused.
The WHO said it was enthusiastic about the potential of AI but had concerns over how it will be used to improve access to health information, as a decision-support tool and to improve diagnostic care.
The WHO said in a statement the data used to train AI may be biased and generate misleading or inaccurate information and the models can be misused to generate disinformation.
It was “imperative” to assess the risks of using generated large language model tools (LLMs), like ChatGPT, to protect and promote human wellbeing and protect public health, the UN health body said.
Its cautionary note comes as artificial intelligence applications are rapidly gaining in popularity, highlighting a technology that could upend the way businesses and society operate.

