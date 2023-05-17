Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United: The Times

You are here

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani made an improved final offer for Manchester United in an attempt to see off his main rival British petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Sheikh Jassim is offering to buy 100 percent of the club
  • Manchester United’s shares were up 1.2 percent
MANCHESTER: Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani made an improved final offer for Manchester United in an attempt to see off his main rival British petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, The Times reported on Tuesday.
Sheikh Jassim is offering to buy 100 percent of the club now for a price nearer to £5 billion ($6.31 billion), the report said.
Manchester United’s shares were up 1.2 percent.
The club declined to comment, and investment bank Raine Group that is running the bidding process did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Sheikh Jassim’s offer falls short of the 6 billion pounds asking price set by current owners, the Glazer family, The Guardian reported in April.
Manchester United’s American owners late last year launched a formal sale process and have received several bids, including from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.
According to a report in April by The Times, Ratcliffe’s INEOS had outbid Sheikh Jassim in the battle to buy Manchester United.
Ineos was the only bidder to have valued the club higher than £5 billion, the report added.

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship
  • The 28-year-old Spaniard is simply a golf nerd who recently described himself as “beyond addicted to the game”
  • The Masters was his fourth victory of the year, and he is among the leading favorites in the PGA Championship
PITTSFORD, N.Y.: Jon Rahm watched video of the last PGA Championship at Oak Hill, which would not seem to be of much value considering the restoration work on the East Course, the rain-soaked week in 2013 and the fact that it was in August.

Rahm picked up a few details that could serve him or anyone well, particularly the discipline Jason Dufner showed when he got in trouble off the tee and how he relied on his wedge game.

More than a student of the game, the 28-year-old Spaniard is simply a golf nerd who recently described himself as “beyond addicted to the game.”

“I do it pretty much for every major,” Rahm said Tuesday of his film study. “I just like it. Even if it’s not major season, I’m doing it at home. I’ve seen on social media about every Sunday round you can find about Augusta and most majors. It’s not research. I just like it. It’s just fun.”

So is winning, and Rahm is having the time of his life.

The Masters was his fourth victory of the year, and he is among the leading favorites in the PGA Championship at an Oak Hill course that would seem suited to his game — bullish strength, clean contact, great wedge play. Rahm is bold.

He is not interested in a Grand Slam. As the Masters champion, he is the only one with a chance at the feat never accomplished since the Masters began in 1934. He is not interested in the career Grand Slam — he is halfway there with the Masters and his US Open title from Torrey Pines.

Rahm cares about all majors, running the tally as high as he can.

“Winning two majors is not easy, and picking which ones you win is a little ludicrous to think about,” Rahm said. “Without sounding too conceited or arrogant, I’d rather focus on the number of majors you win than having the Grand Slam. Obviously it would be amazing. But the more you put yourself in the position to be able to win majors, the more likely you might get it done.

“But it’s a very small number of players to do it, the last one being Tiger,” he said. “It’s obviously not an easy thing to accomplish.”

No need telling that to Jordan Spieth — particularly this week — much less Rory McIlroy or Phil Mickelson. They are one leg away from being the first since Tiger Woods (2000) and the sixth overall to win all four majors.

McIlroy lost another chance at the Masters when he missed the cut. Mickelson is a six-time silver medalist at the US Open, the only major he hasn’t won.

Spieth needs the Wanamaker Trophy, and he finally got to the course on Tuesday with his left wrist wrapped and a piece of kinesiology tape running down to his elbow. The concern is how to handle the rough, and there is plenty of that.

The concern about Oak Hill in May was the weather and how quickly the grass would come in. That no longer is a problem.

“You’ve got to hit it far and you’ve got to hit it straight,” Tony Finau said. “This golf course is going to start from the tee box. If you’re not hitting enough fairways, you’re not going to be able to play this place. The rough is long enough to where you’re not going to be able to advance the ball to the greens.”

During his practice round, even when he did find the short grass, Finau found himself reaching for mid-irons — that’s usually for par 5s as far as he pounds it.

“It’s all you can handle, but that’s what you want in a major championship,” he said.

So pristine is Oak Hill that members have not played on the course this year — the golf season doesn’t start all that early in western New York, anyway. But the condition is supreme, and the test has some players comparing it to a US Open. That makes sense, since Oak Hill has hosted three Opens, most recently in 1989.

Asked what Oak Hill would test the most this week, McIlroy replied, “Discipline.”

McIlroy was short with a lot of his answers, whether it was related to LIV Golf or how to best prepare for a major. He felt his game was in the best shape possible when he went to Augusta National, only to have a short week.

Rahm hasn’t had too many bad spells. One reason he and Scottie Scheffler have separated themselves in recent months is their consistently good play. Scheffler, who won The Players Championship and the Phoenix Open, hasn’t finished worse than 12th this year.

“I’m confident. I feel good,” Rahm said. “It’s been an amazing year. I’m just hoping to keep adding more to it. It’s been a lot of fun, and hopefully I can keep riding that wave.”

Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time

Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time
  • Luton beat Sunderland 2-0 to clinch a 3-2 win on aggregate and a place in the Championship playoff final
  • The final will be played at Wembley on May 27, with Middlesbrough and Coventry vying to be Luton’s opponent
LONDON: Luton are heading to Wembley Stadium for a shot at playing in the Premier League for the first time.

Luton beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday to clinch a 3-2 win on aggregate and a place in the Championship playoff final, often labeled the world’s most lucrative one-off soccer game because of guaranteed future earnings for the winning team.

The final will be played at Wembley on May 27, with Middlesbrough and Coventry vying to be Luton’s opponent. The second leg of their playoff semifinal takes place on Wednesday, with the teams locked at 0-0.

Luton, a club located just north of London, was last in England’s top division in 1991-92 — the season before it was rebranded as the Premier League. The team have since dropped as low as English soccer’s fifth tier and was playing at that level as recently as 2014.

Luton finished third in the Championship’s regular season behind champion Burnley and Sheffield United, who both earned automatic promotion.

Sunderland weres sixth and seeking a return to the Premier League after a six-year absence, during which time the northeast club has been the subject of a Netflix documentary.

Star-studded crowd watches French phenom Victor Wembanyama turn it on late, hours before NBA draft lottery

Star-studded crowd watches French phenom Victor Wembanyama turn it on late, hours before NBA draft lottery
  • Mbappe, France’s World Cup star, is a huge basketball fan and arrived just in time to watch another prolific scorer in action
  • French crowds are taking every chance to see Wembanyama while they can, knowing that a similar talent is unlikely to come along soon
PARIS: Hours before finding out his likely destination in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama drew a star-studded crowd in his last regular-season game in France and delivered another game-winning performance in the fourth quarter.

Soccer star Kylian Mbappe and popular French actor Omar Sy were both on hand to watch Wembanyama put up 22 points as his Boulogne-Levallois side won 93-85 in a local derby against Paris Basketball. The 19-year-old French phenom — and much of the basketball world — then turned their attention to the NBA draft lottery in Chicago later Tuesday. The winning team is all but certain to make Wembanyama the No. 1 pick in the draft in June.

Wembanyama showed a glimpse of why as he scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, with the crowd of about 4,000 chanting “Wemby, Wemby” as he turned it on late after a slow start.

“He seemed elsewhere early on, probably at the lottery,” Metropolitans 92 coach Vincent Collet said. “But he responded so well. ... He’s 19 and his life is going to totally change. Can you understand that? Tonight is a massive moment in his career. It’s totally understandable that things were going on in his head.”

Wembanyama treated the crowd to a late one-handed dunk, then tapped his own head repeatedly in appreciation.

One fan responded by bowing with his hands held out when another two-handed dunk with just six seconds left made the teenager the game’s top scorer.

Wemby clenched his fist and let out a yell at the final buzzer and then hugged his teammates as the crowd rose to gave the French league’s leading scorer a standing ovation at the Palais des Sports Marcel Cerdan.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama then did a lap of honor high-fiving fans — or low-fiving, really, given his immense height — and signing autographs.

Wembanyama still has the French league’s playoffs to focus on — starting this weekend — before he can fully turn his eye to the NBA. But the French crowds are taking every chance to see him while they can, knowing that a similar talent is unlikely to come along soon.

“I believe he’s going to be a Hall-of-famer,” said Paris Basketball coach Will Weaver, a former assistant with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. “I coached Kevin Durant, Jarrett Allen. I’ve been around a lot of good, big men that have a lot of unique skills. I just see his professionalism and competitiveness.”

Mbappe, France’s World Cup star, is a huge basketball fan and arrived just in time — about 30 seconds before the start of the game — to watch another prolific scorer in action.

Though it wasn’t a vintage performance from “Wemby” early on.

He got into foul trouble early and looked a little tense at times, perhaps because of the occasion. He pointed to his forearm and said “Mais non!” (“Not at all!“) when a refereeing decision was not given his way. He bowed his head then shook it when missing a three-pointer late in the first quarter.

During one break in play early in the second quarter, a camera crew on the opposite rushed to interview Mbappe, who sat on the same row as Wembanyama’s parents and close to Sy. Mbappe was still posing for photos seconds before the start of the third quarter and threatening to steal the spotlight.

But then “Wemby” showed again who the main attraction was, taking over the fourth quarter.

Collet, who also coaches France, said he will stay up late to watch the lottery with Wembanyama.

“Tonight he will know his destination,” he said. “I think the team that has the first choice isn’t going to get it wrong.”

Inter win Milan derby to reach Champions League final

Inter win Milan derby to reach Champions League final
  • Inter will undoubtedly be the underdogs against either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Istanbul on June 10
MILAN: Inter Milan reached their first Champions League final for 13 years as Lautaro Martinez’s sole goal of the match gave them a 3-0 aggregate win against AC Milan on Tuesday.
Inter will undoubtedly be the underdogs against either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Istanbul on June 10, but the way they managed both legs of this all-Milan tie suggests they will be hard to beat.
The key moment of the night at the San Siro came when Martinez exchanged passes with substitute Romelu Lukaku and drilled a shot from inside the penalty area that Milan keeper Mike Maignan allowed in at his near post.
That goal effectively killed off the tie.
Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Milan had pushed hard in the first half, spearheaded by Rafael Leao who shot across the goal and past the post with one of his side’s best chances.
Maignan then superbly dropped to his knees to collect Edin Dzeko’s glancing header from Hakan Calhanoglu’s pacy free-kick.
Lukaku’s introduction in the second half proved the spark that Inter needed to extend their lead.
Absent for much of the season with injuries and with a damaged reputation following a disastrous World Cup with Belgium, Lukaku has slowly worked his way back to his best.
The forward on loan from Chelsea immediately caused problems in the Milan defense and created Martinez’s goal to guarantee their place in their first Champions League final since the last time they won European club football’s biggest prize under Jose Mourinho in 2010.
“Tutti a Istanbul,” the joyous Inter fans sang.
Facing Simone Inzaghi’s men will be either Manchester City or record 14-time winners Real Madrid, with that semifinal finely poised at 1-1 ahead of Wednesday’s decider at City’s Etihad Stadium.

Ronaldo and Al-Hilal peg back Al-Ittihad on a dramatic day to keep title hunt alive

  • A late goal from Al-Hilal doomed Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Ittihad to a 2-2 draw, while Al-Nassr grabbed a 2-0 victory at Al-Tai
  • The results mean the gap of the top of the league between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr is down to 3 points with three games left to play
RIYADH: The Roshn Saudi League title race was blown wide open on Tuesday night, thanks to the efforts of Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo and a spirited comeback from Al-Hilal.

At half-time, Al-Ittihad were 2-1 ahead in their game against Al-Hilal and provisionally sitting seven points clear of second-place Al-Nassr, who were being held to a goalless draw at Al-Tai.

But thanks to a last-minute strike from Michael Delgado, the league leaders were held to a 2-2 draw. With Ronaldo ultimately inspiring his Al-Nassr teammates to a 2-0 victory, the gap at the top is now down to three points, with three games left to play. For the second time in two seasons, the Tigers are in danger of letting the trophy slip from their grasp just when they were about to get their paws on it.

The late equalizer from Al-Hilal was in stark contrast to the early dominance of Al-Ittihad. On paper, this test at the home of the defending champions was the most difficult for coach Nuno Santo and his men but, for the first 30 minutes or so, they made it look look easy.

The visitors, cheered on by a large contingent of traveling fans, oozed class from the kick-off and Ahmed Hegazi soon headed an early corner just over.

That did not matter as the Tigers went ahead after eight minutes. Igor Coronado entered the left side of the area, swapped passes with Abderrazak Hamdallah and fired home a low shot at the near post. The hosts claimed that the Brazilian had fouled Moussa Marega in the build-up but the referee was not swayed.

The attacks came in waves, with the shell-shocked Riyadh giants unable to get out of their own half, and Coronada almost added a second after 15 minutes with a free-kick that had the goalkeeper in trouble. Soon after, Hamdallah really should have scored after turning into space on the edge of the six-yard box but his shot was saved, as was an effort from Romarinho.

It seemed to be a matter of time before the second came but then a deflected shot from Marega, well-saved by Marcelo Grohe, served as a reminder that Al-Hilal can never be counted out.

Al-Ittihad did move further ahead on the half hour. Hamdallah chested the ball down on the left side of the area and fed the onrushing Ahmed Bamsaud, whose first-time, left-footed shot gave Abdullah Al-Mayouf no chance. It was not only a beautiful team goal but a strike worthy of new champions.

Al-Hilal might have been exhausted after their recent commitments, missing key players and without a coach after Ramon Diaz said goodbye, leaving son Emiliano in charge until the end of the season, but few had expected this.

Just before the break however, they pulled one back. Only Musab Al-Juwayr knows for sure whether his cross from the right was meant as a cross, or he had spotted Grohe off his line and tried to beat the Brazilian at the near post. Regardless, it ended in a goal. The goalkeeper scrambled back to palm the ball away but failed to prevent it crossing the line.

The atmosphere changed. Now the pressure was on the leaders, with Luciano Vietto’s free-kick hitting the post. Al-Ittihad were happy, therefore, when the half-time whistle sounded and happier to learn that Al-Nassr were tied 0-0 at Al-Tai.

Al-Nassr knew they had to win whatever happened elsewhere. Ronaldo should perhaps have broken the deadlock in the 23rd minute but he headed Talisca’s cross straight into the arms of Victor Braga.

Then, just before half-time, the Brazilian flew through the air to push a fierce shot from five-time Ballon D’Or winner Ronaldo away from the top corner.

Soon after the restart however Ronaldo fired home from the spot as Al-Nassr got the goal they so badly needed and, with nine minutes remaining, Talisca sealed the win with a low shot from inside the area.

They then had to hope that Al-Hilal could get one more goal. They certainly did their best, pushing forward at every opportunity and leaving themselves open to Al-Ittihad counterattacks in what was another pulsating half of football.

And then, in the 96th minute, Michael’s header was saved by Grohe but the goalkeeper could not keep out the rebound from inside the six-yard box.

The home fans went mad, and Al-Nassr supporters must surely have been jumping up and down too. Now, anything can happen.

