Ministers welcome Syria’s return to Arab League

RIYADH: Arab ministers have welcomed Syria’s return to the Arab League during a meeting on Wednesday, as the group opens its 32nd summit in Jeddah.

The ministerial meeting, chaired by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, also discussed the draft agenda of the Arab leaders’ summit this Friday, and considered the draft decisions that will be adopted.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad confirmed that president Bashar Assad will attend the summit later this week.

Speaking at the meeting, Prince Faisal joined Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and the rest of the delegates in welcoming Syria’s return to the Arab bloc.

The Saudi foreign minister also called for Arab unity to confront major global challenges.

“We have to invent new ways to meet the challenges facing our countries,” Prince Faisal said.

Algeria’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf expressed concerns over Sudan’s unrest, reiterating his country’s support to Saudi Arabia’s effort to reach a ceasefire.

The ministers stressed the importance of a ceasefire in Sudan to ensure the safety of its citizens, and called for the crisis to be treated as an internal matter.

Meanwhle, Attaf urged doubling the efforts to support the Palestinian cause until independence was achieved, and reiterated Algeria’s backing of efforts that promote peace and stability in Yemen.

“We hope the Lebanese government would reach an understanding to get the country out of its crisis,” Attaf said.