Ministers welcome Syria’s return to Arab League

RIYADH: Riyadh International Luxury Week opened to the public on May 16, showcasing the limited-edition pieces and luxury collections of more than 120 jewelry houses from 17 countries across the globe.
In a dazzling ceremony, the exhibition was inaugurated by Krayem Al-Enazi, president of the National Committee for Precious Metals and Gemstones — Federation of Saudi Chambers on Tuesday night.
The largest jewelry exhibition of its kind in Saudi Arabia, the Luxury Week follows the hugely successful inaugural edition of its sister event in Jeddah last week.
Held in Prince Sultan’s Grand Hall at Al-Faisaliah Hotel in the heart of the Saudi capital, the exhibition is open to the public until May 19.
Having tripled in size since 2022, this year’s show features local Saudi Arabian designers and brands from the wider Middle East, alongside renowned names from Switzerland, the US, the UK, France, Greece, Brazil and Italy
Enthusiasts will discover a huge array of high jewelry and fine jewelry creations available for immediate purchase, including striking bridal sets, limited and unique pieces, and some of the rarest jewels in the world.
Traditional pieces contrast with avant-garde contemporary creations, with pearls, diamonds and colored gemstones taking centerstage alongside visionary works crafted with wood marquetry, miniature paintings and micro mosaics in an extraordinary display of creativity and savoir-faire.
Nader Freiha, founder and general manager of Arabian Expo, the event’s organizer, told Arab News: “As the event coincides with wedding season in the Kingdom, a wide selection of sought-after bridal sets are being showcased.
“The idea is to bridge the gap between multinationals and local clients. We do it in May because there are a lot of weddings coming up and people buy a lot of bridal jewelry. They can discover the latest brands here. There are 120 companies from 17 countries participating in the exhibition.”Among the brands present are renowned high jewelry maison Moussaieff Jewellers, innovative Brazilian designer Silvia Furmanovich, pearl specialist Yoko London, Parisian watchmaker Charles Oudin, and Renad Al-Amoudi, a young Saudi designer who is presenting a one-off bespoke timepiece originally made for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Two educational seminars will be hosted on Wednesday and Thursday evening, with a keynote address from Al-Enazi.
Ishaia Gol, a renowned diamond dealer from New York, will be joined by Ziad Khalid, GIA graduate and the senior instructor at DANAT — the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones, and Dr. Manal Saleh, owner of Pearls Story boutique, to address a wide range of topics, including buying gemstones; natural pearls; natural, lab-grown and imitation diamonds; and the world of colored diamonds.
The Luxury Week is supported by Al Rajhi Bank as a platinum sponsor. Other sponsors include the National Committee for Precious Metals and Gemstones, DANAT — Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones, Store Makers Middle East, and MPP-ME Arabian Watches and Jewellery Magazine. Leading electric vehicle company Lucid Motors is another sponsor, with a display of its incredible Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance model at the exhibition.
The exhibition is open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Entry is free.
For registration, visit: http://www.saudiluxuryweek.com/