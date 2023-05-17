You are here

  • Home
  • Tensions rise in Occupied Territories over far-right Israeli ‘flag march’ provocations

Tensions rise in Occupied Territories over far-right Israeli ‘flag march’ provocations

Special Tensions rise in Occupied Territories over far-right Israeli ‘flag march’ provocations
Israelis wave national flags in front of Damascus Gate outside Jerusalem’s Old City to mark Jerusalem Day, an Israeli holiday celebrating the capture of the Old City, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bvgfw

Updated 21 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Tensions rise in Occupied Territories over far-right Israeli ‘flag march’ provocations

Tensions rise in Occupied Territories over far-right Israeli ‘flag march’ provocations
  • The Palestinian presidency said the Israeli government’s decision not to reroute the controversial march away from Jerusalem’s Old City was a deliberate provocation
  • Police ramped up security in East Jerusalem and the Old City, with military checkpoints set up along main roads and 3,000 personnel deployed to secure the route of the march
Updated 21 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: On the eve of the Jerusalem “flag day” march, tensions were running high all over Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. They threatened to disrupt the ceasefire agreement between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel, amid fears of violent clashes in Jerusalem.

Thursday afternoon’s march is an annual Israeli, far-right parade that celebrates the capture in 1967 of East Jerusalem and its subsequent occupation, which the Israeli government refers to as the “reunification” of Jerusalem.

On Wednesday, Israeli police ramped up security in East Jerusalem and the Old City, with military checkpoints set up along main roads and 3,000 personnel deployed to secure the route of the march.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would not alter the route of the controversial march and so it will pass through the Damascus Gate and the Old City.

Israeli sources said seven ministers and members of the Knesset belonging to the ruling coalition would join the march, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

“Tomorrow, with God’s help, we will celebrate Jerusalem Day in our eternal capital,” Ben-Gvir said. “We have deployed our guards to secure the march, and tomorrow Jerusalem will be covered in blue and white.”

Jewish “Temple” organizations and settler groups reportedly sought to recruit more than 5,000 settlers to storm the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque ahead of the provocative march.

The Palestinian presidency said the decision not to reroute the march away from Jerusalem’s Old City was a deliberate provocation.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for the presidency, said the calls from extremists to storm Al-Aqsa would ignite the region, with dire consequences. He said the Israeli government was fully responsible for the escalation in tensions that could lead to an explosion of violence.

The government’s actions confirms its acquiescence to the demands of extremists, he added. He called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to turn its words into actions by clearly and frankly condemning such Israeli provocations.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Thursday’s march offers conclusive evidence to help those in Israel and within the international community understand that Jerusalem is occupied, not unified, and remains an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Meanwhile, there were calls for Palestinians in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem and inside Israel to raise the Palestinian flag at all possible locations, and display it online, in response to Israel’s “flag day” provocations.

Khaled Al-Kurdi, an activist in Jerusalem’s Old City, told Arab News the situation there is tense and Israeli police were forcing about 1,500 shops in the Old City and at Damascus Gate to close.

“The situation is agitated as all of the Israeli extreme right will be present in the Old City to impose a fait accompli that they control East Jerusalem,” he said.

About 350,000 Palestinians live in East Jerusalem. Hazem Qassem, a spokesperson for Hamas, described the march as inciteful and said it would force Hamas to respond to the “Israeli attempt to change and enforce a Jewish identity on the city of Jerusalem … which includes Muslim and Christian holy sites.”

Kamal Al-Khatib, the deputy head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, called for the march to be confronted and for Al-Aqsa Mosque to be defended from Judaization efforts by settlers.

“Tomorrow, Al-Aqsa will be exposed to new provocations,” he said.

Shawky Allam, a senior cleric from Egypt, warned that the march could inflame tensions and create an atmosphere of confrontation.

Between 100,000 and 200,000 young Orthodox Jewish men are expected to take part in the march. The Israeli army has strengthened its Iron Dome defense system over fears of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip in response to the march.

The White House urged Israelis and Palestinians to remain calm and restrained and avoid any actions or rhetoric surrounding the march that could cause tensions to rise.

Topics: Israel West Bank Gaza strip Jerusalem

Related

Clashes hit Al-Aqsa amid outrage over provocative Israeli flag march
Middle-East
Clashes hit Al-Aqsa amid outrage over provocative Israeli flag march
In Jerusalem’s Old City, Palestinians recall 1967 uprooting
Middle-East
In Jerusalem’s Old City, Palestinians recall 1967 uprooting

Jordan’s King Abdullah II urges ‘close cooperation’ to address challenges facing Arab countries

Jordan’s King Abdullah II urges ‘close cooperation’ to address challenges facing Arab countries
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan’s King Abdullah II urges ‘close cooperation’ to address challenges facing Arab countries

Jordan’s King Abdullah II urges ‘close cooperation’ to address challenges facing Arab countries
  • Tells Asharq Al-Awsat deepening economic cooperation could open avenues of hope for region’s youth
  • Expresses pride in witnessing the “inspiring example” of reforms and developments in Saudi Arabia
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdullah II of Jordan has expressed confidence in the success of the upcoming Arab League summit in Jeddah, anticipating the start of a new phase of Arab action based on a solid foundation of economic cooperation that benefits all parties.

During an interview with Ghassan Charbel, editor-in-chief of the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, King Abdullah emphasized the need to address political challenges facing Arab nations, the foremost of which being the Palestinian cause.

He stressed the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

“I am confident that the efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have laid the groundwork for a successful summit, as everyone is committed to its success,” said King Abdullah.

“What further strengthens my belief in its success is the conviction we have witnessed in recent months regarding the need to establish pan-Arab relations based on solid economic cooperation, ensuring tangible benefits for our people.

“This would fortify our cooperation against occasional political divergences.”

The Arab world faces a breadth of shared challenges regarding the environment, governance and development, which King Abdullah says will require greater regional collaboration to address.

“Our countries face a range of challenges that necessitate close and profound cooperation, driven by mutual benefit,” he said.

“These challenges include stimulating and developing the economy to create employment opportunities for future generations, advancing governance and reforms, combating corruption, addressing refugee and water issues, as well as illicit drugs, enhancing education and healthcare services, and tackling environmental concerns.”

In particular, King Abdullah emphasized how deepening economic cooperation could open avenues of hope for the region’s youth and provide a solid foundation for stability and prosperity.

With collaborative effort and effective planning, he said it is possible to improve regional standards of living, which have suffered as a result of conflicts and tensions.

King Abdullah affirmed the strategic and historical nature of mutual ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, built on the principles of cooperation, consultation and pursuing stability through responsible policies.

He also highlighted his excellent relations with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and expressed pride in witnessing the reforms and developments underway in Saudi Arabia, viewing the Kingdom’s endeavors as an inspiring example for other nations to follow.

Embracing economic modernization, leveraging technology and engaging youth in the process, together with promoting culture, tourism and the arts, has positive impacts not only for the respective nation, but also for the surrounding region, he said.

Highlighting the friendship and cooperation between the Saudi crown prince and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, King Abdullah said: “The aspirations, capabilities and hopes of this generation of Arab youth promise a brighter future for our countries.”

In his concluding remarks, King Abdullah said he hopes the region will enjoy further opportunities to realize its collective potential, serve the development project and open avenues for prosperity and stability that serve the public interest.

Topics: Arab League 2023 Jordan King Abdullah II

Related

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf (L), the foreign minister of Djibouti, spoke to Arab News en Francais about the conflict in Sudan.
Middle-East
Arab League summit offers unique opportunity to end Sudan conflict, says Djibouti FM 
Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad will attend the Arab League summit on Friday, his foreign minister Faisal Mekdad has confirmed
Middle-East
Bashar Assad will attend Arab League summit in Jeddah: Syrian FM

Millions of children in Turkiye, Syria require aid 100 days after earthquake: UNICEF

Millions of children in Turkiye, Syria require aid 100 days after earthquake: UNICEF
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

Millions of children in Turkiye, Syria require aid 100 days after earthquake: UNICEF

Millions of children in Turkiye, Syria require aid 100 days after earthquake: UNICEF
  • Almost 4 million students faced education disruption after disaster
  • UN children’s fund appeals for $172.7 million in Syria, $85.4 million in Turkiye
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: More than 6 million children in Turkiye and Syria remain in need of humanitarian aid 100 days after the devastating February earthquakes, the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund warned on Wednesday.

The earthquake and aftershocks on Feb 6. left thousands of children homeless and without access to basic amenities such as safe drinking water, schooling and medical care.

“In the aftermath of the earthquakes, children in both countries have experienced unimaginable loss and grief,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

“The earthquakes struck areas where many families were already incredibly vulnerable. Children have lost family and loved ones, and seen their homes, schools and communities devastated and their entire lives turned upside down,” she added.

Vulnerable children in affected areas face growing exposure to violence and forced marriage or labor, which has endangered their education.

Almost 4 million children enrolled in school, including over 350,000 refugee and migrant children, had their education disrupted by the earthquake.

UNICEF added that many families in affected areas were already struggling before the disaster, with 40 percent of Turkish households in the quake zone living below the poverty line. Without sustained local and international support, this figure could rise to more than 50 percent, according to estimates.

Meanwhile, in Syria, children were already suffering as a result of the 12-year-long war that had destroyed infrastructure and impaired public services. The massive quake in February caused additional damage to schools, hospitals and other critical sites.

Water and sewage infrastructure have also been severely damaged in Syria, putting 6.5 million people in danger of contracting waterborne diseases such as cholera.

Russell added: “The long-term impacts of the disaster, including soaring food and energy prices combined with loss of livelihoods and access to services, will push hundreds of thousands of children deeper into poverty.

“Unless financial assistance and essential services are prioritized for these children and families as part of the immediate and long-term recovery plan, then children will remain at greater risk of exploitation and abuse.”

UNICEF has called on the international community to ensure that children’s needs are met within funding allocations, urging continued investment toward the most marginalized.

The UN agency is appealing for $172.7 million to implement its Immediate Response Plan for the Earthquake in Syria. To date, $78.1 million has been received, leaving nutrition, health and education needs severely underfunded.

In Turkiye, UNICEF still requires more than $85 million as part of a $196 million appeal to provide critical services to children in need.
 

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake UNICEF

Related

Anger, despair in Turkiye’s earthquake zone on eve of election
Middle-East
Anger, despair in Turkiye’s earthquake zone on eve of election
Special Shelter and stability elude Syrians made homeless by Feb. 6 Turkiye-Syria earthquakes
Middle-East
Shelter and stability elude Syrians made homeless by Feb. 6 Turkiye-Syria earthquakes

Arab League summit offers unique opportunity to end Sudan conflict, says Djibouti FM 

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf (L), the foreign minister of Djibouti, spoke to Arab News en Francais about the conflict in Sudan.
Mahamoud Ali Youssouf (L), the foreign minister of Djibouti, spoke to Arab News en Francais about the conflict in Sudan.
Updated 32 min 41 sec ago
Samia Hanifi

Arab League summit offers unique opportunity to end Sudan conflict, says Djibouti FM 

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf (L), the foreign minister of Djibouti, spoke to Arab News en Francais about the conflict in Sudan.
  • Mahamoud Ali Youssouf says Arab heads of state must exert maximum pressure on Sudanese leaders to secure humanitarian corridors
  • Jeddah summit is a chance to demonstrate the growing appetite for Arab unity and leadership on the world stage
Updated 32 min 41 sec ago
Samia Hanifi

RIYADH: Arab leaders meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah for the Arab League summit on Friday will have a “unique opportunity” to resolve the conflict in Sudan, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, the foreign minister of Djibouti, told Arab News en Francais.

Sudan, itself an Arab League member, has been rocked by more than a month of fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, displacing hundreds of thousands and killing hundreds.

“The conflict in Sudan is extremely serious,” Ali Youssouf, who has served as Djibouti’s minister of foreign affairs since 2005, said in a Zoom interview this week.

“Serious in the sense that there are two armies, both well-equipped militarily, engaging in combat in urban areas, specifically in the capital, resulting in damage, the loss of human life, and the displacement of the population. 

“The gravity of this conflict in terms of magnitude, I believe, is beyond doubt.”

Saudi Arabia has played a leading role in the evacuation of foreign nationals and mediation efforts to broker a ceasefire. Commending the Saudi effort, Ali Youssouf said the Arab League must now collectively apply pressure on the warring parties. 

“A unique opportunity presents itself now for pressure to be exerted by Arab heads of state on the belligerents and stakeholders in Sudan to stop the conflict, establish a ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors and strive to get the political process back on track,” he said.

“This is the opportunity that our heads of state must seize to exert maximum pressure on Sudanese leaders.” He added: “I believe that the Arab League summit should come out with a firm resolution.”

Djibouti is a small, strategically located country on the northeast coast of the Horn of Africa, situated on the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, which lies to the east and separates the Red Sea from the Gulf of Aden. It joined the Arab League in 1977.

Given its location at the meeting point between the Middle East and Africa, and as the site of multiple military bases and commercial hubs belonging to rival world powers, Djibouti’s foreign policy is uniquely multifaceted.

This perspective has no doubt colored Djibouti’s stance on another key feature of Friday’s summit — the first to include the government of President Bashar Assad of Syria since his nation’s suspension from the Arab League in 2011.

“First, I can assure you that Djibouti has not set any conditions for (Syria’s) reintegration,” said Ali Youssouf. 

“We believe that Syria, as a founding member of the Arab League, has always had a central role… It is truly a central country that has always been at the center of Arab League actions. That is the first element.

“The second element is that geopolitics are changing. Regional geopolitics in the Middle East are dynamic, not static. And I believe that today, it is time for Syria to regain its seat because Syria is still a key player, not only within the Arab League but in the Middle East region. It is a country that cannot be ignored.”

Common concerns among Arab leaders about Syria’s reintegration are security, given the continued presence of Daesh extremists on its territory, refugee rights, and the ongoing sanctions leveled against Assad by the Arab world’s Western allies.

“Of course, the pending issues will be the subject of discussions between the heads of state and the Arab leaders who will certainly address the grievances or conditions raised by some in an attempt to resolve them through dialogue,” Ali Youssouf added.

Furthermore, he views Friday’s summit as an opportunity to consolidate recent improvements in Arab relations with Iran following the Chinese-brokered thaw between Riyadh and Tehran earlier this year.

“I believe it is in the interest of Middle Eastern countries that this antagonism that exists between Iran and Arab countries finds a solution,” said Ali Youssouf. 

“Iran often used factions and terrorist groups to pursue a certain policy in Middle Eastern Arab countries. Arab countries have always employed a policy of what is called ‘containment,’ trying to contain to some extent Iran’s actions in Arab countries.

“I believe that this time, reason may have prevailed. Thanks to Chinese mediation, Iran and Saudi Arabia have restored their diplomatic relations and we are already seeing the consequences in terms of security and political situations in a number of countries.”

For Ali Youssouf, the Arab League summit is also an opportunity to demonstrate the growing appetite for Arab unity and leadership on the world stage — leadership he believes can be provided by Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

“I think we need leadership,” he said. “Arab countries can unite and become strong if there is leadership from the Arab world — a leading country that can assume this responsibility against all odds.”

He added: “We need, in the Arab world, one or two countries that can be the driving forces behind this unification. I believe it is through their strength, their cohesion, that these two countries can lead this campaign of strengthening Arab relations for a better future for Arab peoples. 

“I’m thinking of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. These two countries can play a role, I would say, as locomotives, and it is very important that the relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia are strong to pull all the others toward the future that we, the Arab peoples…desire and call for.”

Topics: Arab League 2023 Sudan Unrest

Related

Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad will attend the Arab League summit on Friday, his foreign minister Faisal Mekdad has confirmed
Middle-East
Bashar Assad will attend Arab League summit in Jeddah: Syrian FM
Preparatory meeting for Arab League summit takes place in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Preparatory meeting for Arab League summit takes place in Jeddah

UN envoy to Yemen calls on parties to build on progress, establish ceasefire 

UN envoy to Yemen calls on parties to build on progress, establish ceasefire 
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

UN envoy to Yemen calls on parties to build on progress, establish ceasefire 

UN envoy to Yemen calls on parties to build on progress, establish ceasefire 
  • Hans Grundberg tells Security Council that truce is a starting point, but situation remains fragile
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UN Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg reiterated on Wednesday that Yemeni parties have an obligation to build on progress made so far and take decisive steps toward peace in the country.

Speaking during a briefing at the UN Security Council on recent developments and peace efforts in Yemen, Grundberg said that he has continued his engagement with the Yemeni parties and regional partners to establish a ceasefire and launch a political process.

“The truce provided a conducive environment and starting point,” he said. “But the fragility of the military situation, the dire state of the economy and the daily challenges facing Yemenis are reminders why a more comprehensive agreement between the parties is so vital.”

He said that continuing reports of violence across frontlines, including in Al-Jawf, Taiz, Marib and Saada, highlight the fragility of the current situation and underscore the need for a formal ceasefire.

“Inconsistent financial and economic policies in different areas of the country have hit citizens and businesses hard, with businesses facing particular uncertainty in Sanaa and surrounding governorates,” he said.

Grundberg told delegates that May 3 marked World Press Freedom Day, but said that while the recent release of four journalists was “a welcome step, media professionals across Yemen continue to face threats, harassment, imprisonment and confiscation of their offices and assets.”

He was referring to the April 16 release of journalists Tawfiq Al-Mansoori, Abdul Khaleq Amran, Akram Al-Waleedi and Hareth Humaid, who had been sentenced to death but were released as part of a prisoner swap after eight years behind bars.

“Only an inclusive and comprehensive political process can sustainably forge a new political partnership and a secure and economically stable future (and) this political process will need to address complex issues on the long term and must start as soon as possible,” the UN envoy said.

“The recently held dialogue among a number of southern political groups in Aden underscored, once again, the urgent need for Yemenis to collectively discuss and define their own future through a Yemeni-led, UN-sponsored process.”

Grundberg had concluded a visit to Sanaa and Aden earlier this month, where he held talks with Yemeni President Rashad Al-Alimi and stressed the importance of maintaining the momentum and building on the progress achieved by the parties.

“Meaningful and effective participation is not only about the number of female and civil society participants but also about providing a space for women and the civil society to address their priorities and contribute with their perspectives and expertise,” he told the Security Council meeting.

Meanwhile, Grundberg concluded a trip to Washington on Tuesday where he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior officials to explore ways to support UN efforts to help the parties implement short-term and confidence-building measures, achieve a sustainable ceasefire, and resume inclusive dialogue.

“We agreed that all current efforts and momentum should gear toward an inclusive, intra-Yemeni political process under UN auspices as the way to reach a sustainable political settlement in Yemen,” Grundberg said.  “We also discussed ways to sustain concerted international and regional advocacy to accompany the Yemeni parties on a path toward lasting peace and democratic transition.”

Blinken conveyed his gratitude for Grundberg’s leadership in “advancing a durable end to the war, in lockstep with intensive US diplomacy,” the US State Department said.

He also recognized the UN’s achievement, directly supported through US diplomatic engagement, in securing the April 2022 truce, it added in a statement.

Topics: Yemen United Nations (UN) Hans Grundberg

Related

Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, said Washington remains “unwavering” in its commitment to peace in Yemen.
Middle-East
US envoy to Yemen cautiously optimistic about peace prospects amid Saudi-Iran rapprochement
Special Yemen landmines kill 6 in Hodeidah in April, says Yemen mission
Middle-East
Yemen landmines kill 6 in Hodeidah in April, says Yemen mission

Qatari plane carrying aid arrives in Sudan

Qatari plane carrying aid arrives in Sudan
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

Qatari plane carrying aid arrives in Sudan

Qatari plane carrying aid arrives in Sudan
  • 35 tons of medical help supplied to Port Sudan
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

DOHA: A Qatari airplane carrying 35 tons of medical supplies has arrived at Port Sudan Airport, the Qatar News Agency reported on Wednesday. 

The humanitarian aid — which is provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar Red Crescent, and Qatar Charity — is part of the country’s support for the Sudanese people in the face of the current crisis.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also announced the evacuation of 225 Qatari residents from Sudan by an airplane that took off from Port Sudan Airport.

Qatar has evacuated 1,044 residents from Sudan since the start of the conflict.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

UAE sends three aid planes to support Sudanese
Middle-East
UAE sends three aid planes to support Sudanese
Third Saudi plane carrying aid supplies flies to Sudan
Saudi Arabia
Third Saudi plane carrying aid supplies flies to Sudan

Latest updates

Tensions rise in Occupied Territories over far-right Israeli ‘flag march’ provocations
Tensions rise in Occupied Territories over far-right Israeli ‘flag march’ provocations
Jordan’s King Abdullah II urges ‘close cooperation’ to address challenges facing Arab countries
Jordan’s King Abdullah II urges ‘close cooperation’ to address challenges facing Arab countries
Saudi foreign minister participates in Arab ministerial group meeting on Sudan
Saudi foreign minister participates in Arab ministerial group meeting on Sudan
Milner to leave Liverpool at season’s end
Milner to leave Liverpool at season’s end
Saudi astronauts ‘excited, proud’ to be part of historic space mission
Saudi astronauts ‘excited, proud’ to be part of historic space mission

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.