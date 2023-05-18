You are here

Butler fuels Heat in 123-116 Game 1 victory over Celtics

Butler fuels Heat in 123-116 Game 1 victory over Celtics
Updated 51 sec ago
  • Butler tallied 35 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals
  • The Heat erased a 13-point second-quarter deficit to snatch home-court advantage from the Celtics
LOS ANGELES: Jimmy Butler’s 35 points and a scorching third quarter propelled the eighth-seeded Miami Heat to a 123-116 victory over the Celtics on Wednesday in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals in Boston.

The Heat erased a 13-point second-quarter deficit to snatch home-court advantage from the Celtics, outscoring Boston 46-25 in the third period to seize control.

Jayson Tatum, the 51-point hero of Boston’s Game 7 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, scored 30 points, but he coughed up two crucial turnovers in the final minutes as the Heat turned the defensive screws.

Butler added five rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Bam Adebayo scored 20 points with eight rebounds and five assists and Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and Kyle Lowry each scored 15 points for Miami.

“We are just playing really good basketball,” Butler said. “More than anything, we are staying together through the good and through the bad.

“It is a game of runs. We can talk to one another. I think that’s what ultimately makes me smile is the fact when things are not going our way, we can look at each other eye to eye and know when somebody is messing around, and we can fix it.”

Once again Butler got off to a hot start, his 12 first-quarter points marking his seventh game of these playoffs with a double-digit first period.

But it was a back-and-forth battle, neither team leading by more than four points in a first quarter that featured 13 lead changes and ended with the Celtics up 30-28.

Tatum heated up in the second quarter as the Celtics pushed their lead to as many as 13 points before taking a 66-57 lead into the break.

Boston outscored Miami 40-16 in the paint in the first half, Marcus Smart keeping their aggressive offense clicking with 10 first-half assists — — tying his career high for a half.

However, the Heat responded with a vengeance in the third and led by 12 going into the final frame. Bedeviled by 11 first-half turnovers, the Heat had just one in the third period as they dominated every facet.

“I think even the 11 turnovers in the first half is a little bit uncharacteristic for us,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We were a little bit disjointed offensively in the first half, but also you have to credit them. They got us out of our normal stuff, even though we were able to score 57.

“And then down the stretch, Jimmy was able to just do everything we needed as a scorer or as a facilitator. He’s willing to do both.”

Boston opened the fourth on a 7-0 run and were just four back with 2:31 remaining.

Martin drilled a corner three-pointer off a pass from Butler and after Tatum was whistled for traveling on back-to-back possessions, Butler drained a three-point dagger that put Miami up by 10 with 1:03 to play.

Miami made 16 of 31 three-point attempts while the Celtics made just 10 of their 29 from beyond the arc.

Tatum didn’t attempt a basket in the fourth quarter as Miami kept him at bay.

Jaylen Brown, who scored 22 points for Boston, got a scare early in the fourth when a loose-ball scramble saw multiple players hit the court and he came up grimacing and holding his left forearm.

“I thought the first half was good, and I thought we just let go of the rope in the third quarter, lost that sense of urgency,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said.

The Celtics will try to level the best-of-seven series when they host Game 2 on Friday, but Butler said the Heat won’t be content to leave Boston with a split of the first two games.

“We did our job tonight,” Butler said. “But we’ve got another one to get in two days.”

It’s the third time in four years that the Heat and Celtics are meeting in the conference finals.

Last year Miami were the top seeds in the East while this year the Heat shook off an injury-plagued regular season to come through the play-in and grab the eighth seed, knocking off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

The Celtics, who edged Miami 4-3 last year, are again seeded second as they try to get back to the NBA Finals after falling in the championship series last season to the Golden State Warriors.

The series winner will face either the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Lakers for the title.

Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune, again, this time at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune, again, this time at Italian Open
Updated 18 May 2023
AP

Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune, again, this time at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune, again, this time at Italian Open
  • Rune, who also defeated Djokovic in the Paris Masters final in November, gave the Serb fits with his rapid court coverage
  • In the women’s tournament, Jelena Ostapenko beat Paula Badosa 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal on clay
Updated 18 May 2023
AP

ROME: Novak Djokovic sees a bit of himself in Holger Rune.

The 20-year-old Danish player is solid in nearly every area: A great mover and super fit physically, he’s strong off both his forehand and backhand, has good hands and is an aggressive returner.

Perhaps that’s why Rune has now recorded two victories over Djokovic in little more than six months, beating the 22-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 Wednesday to reach the Italian Open semifinals.

Rune, who also defeated Djokovic in the Paris Masters final in November, gave the Serb fits with his rapid court coverage. He made his opponent hit extra balls on points that Djokovic thought he had already finished off.

Djokovic said the consistently damp conditions at the Foro Italico this week were challenging for him.

“In these kind of conditions, it’s very difficult to get the ball past him,” Djokovic said. “He’s very, very fast, very quick. Great anticipation. Just a very talented, dynamic player, all-around player.

“He was just better. He played too good for me for most part of the match,” Djokovic said. “He kept his nerves and deserved to win.”

Unlike the win in Paris, which was a breakthrough moment for Rune, this one felt like a confirmation.

“If it’s working against Novak, it works against almost anybody,” Rune said of his performance.

The 35-year-old Djokovic didn’t appear at his best physically early on and called for a trainer after holding for a 2-1 lead in the second set. It wasn’t immediately clear what the issue was but it appeared that Djokovic swallowed a pill that the trainer gave him.

Djokovic recently returned after three weeks off because of a lingering issue with his surgically repaired right elbow. He’s preparing for the French Open, which starts in 11 days.

“I know I can always play better,” Djokovic said. “I always like my chances in Grand Slams against anybody on any surface, best-of-five.”

Rune, meanwhile, is boosting his credentials as a Grand Slam contender after a solid season on clay that included a runner-up finish in the Monte Carlo Masters, a title in Munich, and now a semifinal spot in his first main draw appearance in Rome.

“I want to win a Grand Slam this year,” Rune said. “I hope it can be achieved at the French Open. If not, I hope to make it in the other two Grand Slams.”

Djokovic stormed out to a 5-2 lead in the second but Rune rallied back, winning a 34-shot rally with a sublime backhand drop-shot winner to set up a late break.

Rune also called for a trainer late in the second set to have his right leg treated. The match was then suspended because of rain with Rune serving to stay in the set at 4-5, 0-30.

After a suspension of more than an hour, Djokovic won two straight points to break Rune’s serve and take the second set. But Rune then broke Djokovic’s serve twice early in the third.

Djokovic committed 35 unforced errors to Rune’s 15, with 22 of those coming on his forehand.

Djokovic has won the Italian Open six times, including last year, and failed to reach the final only once in eight previous editions — when he was beaten by Rafael Nadal in the semifinals in 2018.

Nadal, who holds the record of 10 titles in Rome, is not playing as he remains hampered by a nagging hip injury, leaving his status for Roland Garros in question.

With Djokovic eliminated, an 18-year streak of either him or Nadal playing in the Rome final ends.

Djokovic will also lose the No. 1 ranking to Carlos Alcaraz, another 20-year-old player, next week — even though Alcaraz was beaten by 135th-ranked Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan in the third round on Monday.

Rune’s semifinal opponent will be Casper Ruud, who beat Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (5), 6-4.

In the women’s tournament, Jelena Ostapenko beat Paula Badosa 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal on clay since winning the 2017 French Open. Ostapenko was then going back out on court to play in the doubles quarterfinals with partner Lyudmyla Kichenok.

In another quarterfinal, two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek was up against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Rune got into a heated exchange with the chair umpire about a disputed call during the second set. When the umpire refused to change the call despite Rune saying that the mark on the clay showed that Djokovic’s shot was out, he lost his cool.

“Do you get punished when you make mistakes? You don’t. So please respect the player,” Rune said to the umpire, Mohamed Lahyani. “It’s an absolute joke.”

As Rune’s coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, motioned from the stands for his player to calm down, Rune then said to nobody in particular, “It’s always the umpire who makes me look like the bad guy.”

Afterward, when Rune was asked about the dispute, he said: “Apparently I was right because I saw the Hawk-Eye after the match and it was out.”

He also took issue when he was asked about his reputation as the game’s “bad boy.”

“I don’t see myself as the bad boy at all,” he said. “I play with a lot of passion and energy when I’m on the court. ... I don’t know why that should be a bad boy thing, to play with energy on the court. A bad boy thing is to break rackets and stuff like this. If I remember well, I don’t break a racket when I play.”

Ackermann sprints home as crashes and COVID thin Giro d’Italia field

Ackermann sprints home as crashes and COVID thin Giro d’Italia field
Updated 18 May 2023
AFP

Ackermann sprints home as crashes and COVID thin Giro d’Italia field

Ackermann sprints home as crashes and COVID thin Giro d’Italia field
  • Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers retained the overall leader’s pink jersey
  • Just 141 of the original 176 who embarked on the Giro 12 days ago remain, making it 36 riders out so far
Updated 18 May 2023
AFP

TORTONA, ITALY: Pascal Ackermann edged Jonathan Milan in a photo finish on stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday, as accidents and sickness continued to force riders out.

Eight riders pulled out overnight while one of the race favorites, the 2020 champion Tao Geoghegan Hart was stretchered into an ambulance following a nasty fall with suspected breaks to his leg and pelvis.

Ackermann of the UAE Team clung on to victory as Bahrain rider Jonathan Milan flew level at the line for a photo finish with British 16-time Giro stage winner Mark Cavendish taking third.

“Really, really special victory for me. After my broken coccyx last year, I’m finally back,” said Ackermann.

Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers retained the overall leader’s pink jersey but not only lost Geoghegan Hart, but team sherpa Pavel Sivakov, who also went down, limped home minutes behind the peloton.

Thomas lamented the loss but was already thinking of the road ahead.

“He had great chance of winning this Giro. It would be a massive asset for the team to have two of us there, but that’s racing, things change quickly, you have to adapt,” said the 2018 Tour de France winner who has also been on the podium as second and third at the Tour.

Jumbo’s three-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic remains second at 2sec after the 219km run from Camaiore to Tortona, in between Milan and Turin.

Just 141 of the original 176 who embarked on the Giro 12 days ago remain, making it 36 riders out so far, after only 27 pulled out in the whole race last year.

Geoghegan Hart was left prone on the ground as several riders came to grief — including pink jersey Thomas and Roglic — on a tight corner 68km from the finish.

Thomas was quick to his feet and after casting a glance at his team-mate Geoghegan Hart, resumed the stage.

Geoghegan Hart — who was third in the overall standings just 5sec off Thomas — received medical treatment before being taken away in an ambulance.

A few kilometers later and Spanish rider Oscar Rodriguez also exited the race after tumbling heavily and requiring attention.

Thursday’s stage 12 is a hilly one over 179km from Bra to Rivoli ahead of Friday’s run into Switzerland and the Crans Montana in the Alps.

As Triple Crown chase rolls on, horse racing at a crossroads after latest spate of deaths

As Triple Crown chase rolls on, horse racing at a crossroads after latest spate of deaths
Updated 18 May 2023
AP

As Triple Crown chase rolls on, horse racing at a crossroads after latest spate of deaths

As Triple Crown chase rolls on, horse racing at a crossroads after latest spate of deaths
  • The sport, which is as popular as ever, is facing intense scrutiny over the health of its animal athletes
  • The authority (HISA) is a federally mandated agency established to set uniform regulations across the US
Updated 18 May 2023
AP

BALTIMORE: Brad Cox sent 21 horses he trains to Churchill Downs in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby and all came back from their races healthy with no problems.

Still, Cox is worried. Seven horses died in a span of 10 days at and around the famous track, thrusting horse racing into a familiar, negative spotlight during Triple Crown season. The sport, which  is as popular as ever, is facing intense scrutiny over the health of its animal athletes.

“The sales are strong, and the purses are strong, people are still involved — hopefully we can keep it going,” Cox said this week while preparing for the Preakness. “I think people are doing a good job of trying to keep their horses sound, healthy, happy and performing well. That’s the main thing. I’ve got a lot of questions about Derby week and what all happened there.”

He’s not alone. Industry leaders say racing is at a critical juncture, even though horse deaths are at their lowest number since they began being tracked, money is flowing and new national medication and anti-doping rules are set to take effect next week. The hope is to clean up the sport, making it fairer for those involved and perhaps more acceptable to skeptics.

“When it comes to passion about the horse and all of that, we’ve got a really vibrant industry,” Horseracing Safety and Integrity Authority CEO Lisa Lazarus told The Associated Press. “We’re at a crossroads because of essentially what happened in the leadup to the Derby weekend, on Derby day, and obviously incidents over the last few years that shows that there’s nothing more important for the sustainability of our industry than ensuring that we’re taking the best care possible of our horses and the people who ride them.”

The authority (HISA) is a federally mandated agency established to set uniform regulations across the US. Its racetrack safety program has been in place since July 1, and the Antidoping and Medication Control Program that was delayed and challenged in court is set to start Monday.

In the big picture, it may already be working.

According to the Jockey Club’s Equine Injury Database, the rate of 1.25 fatalities per 1,000 starts (or fewer than 13 horses out of each 10,000 who race) in 2022 is the lowest since record-keeping of that number began in 2009. According to University of Bristol professor Tim Parkin, the final six months of last year was “the safest six-month period on record.”

Those in charge of the sport understand the progress that has been made fades into the background when there is a high-profile cluster of deaths like those in Kentucky this spring, at Santa Anita in California in 2019 and at Aqueduct in New York in 2011-12.

National Thoroughbred Racing Association president and CEO Tom Rooney said he knows there is a culture of accepting the risk of injuries and deaths inherent in horse racing but acknowledged the need to address the criticism.

“With the advancements in social media and cable news, every single fatality is probably more pronounced now than it ever has been,” Rooney said. “There’s nowhere for us to hide, nor should there be, except to get better and to keep getting better and to show that we have done everything that we can absolutely minimize the risk to horses.”

Craig Bernick, an owner and breeder at Glen Hill Farm in Florida who is also part of the Thoroughbred Idea Foundation, said infighting within the business — and “too many lawyers” in important positions — has prevented real change. Still, he pointed out, “There have been improvements out of most of (horse racing’s) catastrophes.”

A task force spurred by the deaths at Aqueduct more than a decade ago led to a series of reforms in the Mid-Atlantic region that reduced fatalities there by 35 percent. New safety measures have also been put in place since the deaths at Santa Anita four years ago.

Dr. Dionne Benson has been at the forefront of many of those steps since taking over in the aftermath of the Santa Anita situation as chief veterinary officer for the Stronach Group, which owns and operates tracks in California, Florida and Maryland — the latter of which annually hosts the Preakness at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore. Benson and Stronach’s 1/ST Racing chief operating officer, Aidan Butler, point to the company’s investment in standing positron emission tomography machines as one innovation that has reduced fatalities.

“It basically allows us to observe injuries to a place on their leg where it had never been seen before and was responsible for quite a few of the fractures that we’d had historically,” Benson said.

Racing fatalities at Santa Anita are down 79 percent from 2019 to 2022. They’re down more than 85 percent at Pimlico, where Kentucky Derby winner Mage on Saturday is favored to win the second Triple Crown race of the year.

Among the preventative measures in place in Baltimore is a series of pre-race drug tests and checkups by independent veterinarians. Benson and a surgeon will look at each Preakness horse and those in a couple of other big races this weekend, and a Maryland Racing Commission vet must clear each one to run.

“There’s an actual formulated set of protocols and operating principles. They work, and they work really, really well,” Butler said. “For the big days, obviously they’re in effect. But then growing to all of our racing jurisdictions to make sure things that work are implemented far and wide and then hopefully other racing jurisdictions that aren’t anything to do with us, per se, can adopt them and see what’s working and make the industry safe across the board.”

Safer and more equitable. Before Rooney took over as head of the NTRA, he recalled, a well-known trainer pleaded with him to make sure racing rules were the same from Florida to New York to Kentucky and beyond. HISA, which is the first national commission in the sport’s long history, aims to do that; Lazarus said the medication and doping regulations will be stricter than any currently in place.

There has been pushback, but Lazarus said she has noticed more acceptance since the deaths in Kentucky. Given that race purses are at an all-time high and almost $25 billion was bet on horse racing in the US over the past two years, there’s incentive for agreement to grow the sport

“If we can make the sport stronger, if we can make the product better by wrapping it in safety and integrity, there’s no question that it’s going to prosper financially,” Lazarus said. “I think we’re really going to be able to show that kind of secure industry where the public has trust and feels good that the horses are taken well care of, it’s going to mean more people invest in horse racing.”

Coventry beat Middlesbrough 1-0 to reach Championship playoff final at Wembley

Coventry beat Middlesbrough 1-0 to reach Championship playoff final at Wembley
Updated 18 May 2023
AP

Coventry beat Middlesbrough 1-0 to reach Championship playoff final at Wembley

Coventry beat Middlesbrough 1-0 to reach Championship playoff final at Wembley
  • Coventry advanced 1-0 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw in the first leg
  • Coventry had spent more than 30 consecutive years in England’s top division before being relegated in 2001
Updated 18 May 2023
AP

MIDDLESBROUGH, England: Coventry are one game away from returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2001.

Gustavo Hamer scored the only goal in the 57th minute to give Coventry a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in the second leg of the Championship playoff semifinals on Wednesday. That was enough to put the visitors through the playoff final against Luton at Wembley on May 27, often dubbed the world’s most lucrative one-off soccer game because of guaranteed earnings the winner will get for reaching the Premier League.

Coventry advanced 1-0 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw in the first leg. The goal came after Ben Sheaf pounced on a loose pass and fed forward Viktor Gyokeres, who evaded the goalkeeper before Hamer took over, stepped inside and shot into the top corner.

Coventry had spent more than 30 consecutive years in England’s top division before being relegated from the Premier League in 2001, and hasn’t been back since. It was playing in the fourth-division League Two as recently as 2017-18 and had a rough start to this season, having to postpone some of its early home games because of the state of the pitch in its stadium.

Luton, a club located just north of London that was last in England’s top division in 1991-92, beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Burnley and Sheffield United both earned automatic promotion to the Premier League by finishing in the top two spots in the Championship.

Silva sparkles as Man City deliver on defining night for Guardiola

Silva sparkles as Man City deliver on defining night for Guardiola
Updated 18 May 2023
AFP

Silva sparkles as Man City deliver on defining night for Guardiola

Silva sparkles as Man City deliver on defining night for Guardiola
  • City vanquished the Champions League holders Real Madrid with a 4-0 victory
  • It was the understated Silva who stole the spotlight on a cathartic evening for a club desperate to rewrite their tortured Champions League history
Updated 18 May 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER: Bernardo Silva was a fitting catalyst for Manchester City’s majestic march into the Champions League final as one of Pep Guardiola’s trusted lieutenants stole the spotlight on a defining night for his manager.

Prior to City’s 4-0 rout of Real Madrid in Wednesday’s semifinal second leg, the tie was billed as the stage on which Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne would underline their immense star power.

Haaland’s record-breaking goal spree and De Bruyne’s peerless passing have fueled City’s surge toward a remarkable treble in recent weeks.

But it was the understated Silva who stole the spotlight on a cathartic evening for a club desperate to rewrite their tortured Champions League history.

The Portugal midfielder bagged two clinical goals and produced a sublime individual performance as City vanquished the Champions League holders with a 4-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Silva’s masterclass ensured City avenged a heartbreaking loss to Real in last year’s Champions League semifinals, when the Spaniards scored twice in the final moments of the second leg before winning in extra-time.

Real went on to lift the trophy, but City ended their reign in ruthless style and are now within touching distance of winning the Champions League for the first time.

City face Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul on June 10, and Silva will surely be at the heart of what Guardiola hopes is the final leg of their treble charge.

Guardiola’s men can clinch the Premier League title with a victory against Chelsea on Sunday, or by taking three points in either of their following two matches.

That would be a fifth title in six season for City, who also face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.

But it is the Champions League that has been City’s holy grail since Guardiola’s appointment in 2016.

Guardiola has won the Champions League twice as a manager with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

Yet he had appeared cursed at times in the competition after City endured a series of painful exits.

Thanks to Silva, City can look forward to the second Champions League final in their history after losing the 2021 showpiece against Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has played 52 matches this season, featuring in all but four games with seven goals and seven assists.

Guardiola has so much trust in Silva’s diligence and footballing intelligence that he even played him as a fullback with license to move into midfield on occasions this season.

Silva has saved his best moments for the Champions League, starring with a goalscoring display in their 3-0 quarterfinal first leg win over Bayern Munich earlier this season.

Silva’s diminutive frame belies a tenacious personality that fuels his non-stop movement from the right wing and ability to close down opponents’ passing lanes.

Those priceless qualities have their foundations in Silva’s fight to break into the Benfica team in 2013 when their manager Jorge Jesus felt he was too small to make it in the professional game.

“I believe that it doesn’t matter which position you play, in football everyone attacks and everyone defends,” Silva said earlier this season.

“Even if you’re a striker or a winger or an offensive midfielder you need to do your work properly to help the team defensively.

“I’ve worked a lot on that in my career, in my academy at Benfica. My managers when I was younger, they demanded a lot from me defensively so I am built this way.”

Repeatedly linked with a move to Barcelona in recent years, Silva will have endeared himself to his admirers in Catalonia even more after putting the knife into their bitter rivals Real.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta once claimed he had an agreement to sign Silva that fell through two years before he joined City from Monaco in 2017.

Barca’s loss has been City’s gain, but they look set to return with another offer in the close-season.

Guardiola will be loath to lose Silva after the latest display of his potent package of inspiration and perspiration.

