NEW YORK: The Professional Fighters League announced today that PFL Heavyweight World Champion Vadim Nemkov (20-2) will look to defend his title against #3-Sergei Bilostenniy (15-4) at PFL Dubai on Saturday, Nov. 14.



The event, at Coca-Cola Arena, marks the first card in Dubai since the merger with Most Valuable Promotions, continuing the promise of delivering world-class mixed martial arts and boxing shows worldwide.



The highly anticipated return to the emirates is a part of a cooperation agreement between the Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and PFL.



Pre-sale tickets for PFL Dubai are now on sale, with general admission tickets available from 12pm GST on Tuesday, Sept. 8 via pfl.info/dubai.



The #2 pound-for-pound fighter in PFL, Nemkov is the protege of MMA heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko, a legacy he carries with him every time the cage door closes. A four-time Combat Sambo champion and undefeated for the past decade, the former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion moved up to heavyweight in 2024 and claimed PFL gold last December.



Athletic, dangerous and stoic, the Russian took half his wins via KO/TKO and six by submission, with all three heavyweight bouts ending via chokes. He now intends to remind the world why he is regarded as one of PFL’s best fighters.



Opposite him is No. 3-ranked heavyweight Bilostenniy, 4-1 since joining PFL, whose highlight reel of a spinning head kick KO and a heel hook shows his devastating versatility in the cage.



Bilostenniy also fights under the TeamFedor banner, training out of the Moscow gym affiliation, and has previously shared training camps with Nemkov. With finishes over Karl Williams, Tyrell Fortune and former PFL Champion Renan Ferreira, he intends to show his main event counterpart in Dubai that he is equipped to challenge him everywhere, take the PFL Heavyweight Championship gold, and officially declare himself the best fighter under the Emelianenko banner at Coca-Cola Arena on November 14.



MVP CEO John Martin said: “Dubai has become a special city for PFL and the site of some unforgettable moments in our history. This November, we’re raising the stakes again with the PFL Heavyweight World Championship on the line.



“Both fighters have roots in Team Fedor and represent the next generation of Russia’s storied heavyweight tradition and now they’ll meet to determine who sits atop one of the most prestigious divisions in combat sports. This is exactly the kind of world-class championship matchup we want to bring to fans in Dubai, and I can’t wait to see it unfold at Coca-Cola Arena on Nov. 14.”



Khalfan Juma Belhoul, vice chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “Elite MMA will make a return to this region and, for sure, this will have a definite impact. First and foremost will be a boost to regional sports tourism wherein the event is bound to draw countless fight fans, athletes, coaches and media from across the globe.



“The Dubai Sports Council has always been associated with this high-profile event in the past as we believe in the tremendous promise it holds, not just for Dubai and the UAE, but for the entire region at large. The PFL’s return to Dubai will serve as a major platform for regional talent specifically from the PFL MENA roster to transition onto the global combat sports stage.”

Updated PFL Dubai Main Card:



Coca-Cola Arena — Dubai, UAE



Saturday Nov. 14



PFL Heavyweight World Championship Main Event: C-Vadim Nemkov (20-2) vs. #3-Sergei Bilostenniy (15-4)



Upcoming PFL Schedule:



• Friday, Oct. 16 — PFL Chicago



• Sunday, Nov. 8 — MVPW-07



• Saturday, Nov. 14 — PFL Dubai



• Saturday, Dec. 19 — PFL Lyon