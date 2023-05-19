What We Are Reading Today: Sleeping Giants

Marvel to kill off Kamala Khan, the comic studio’s first official Muslim superhero

DUBAI: Marvel is killing off its first official Muslim superhero and fans are taking to social media to share their anger.

Popular character Kamala Khan, better known as Ms Marvel, will die in “the most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 years” – “Amazing Spider-Man #26.”

The issue is set to hit comicbook stores on May 31. However, scans leaked online – later confirmed by Marvel themselves – reveal the shocking conclusion to the comic currently helmed by writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr.

Created by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona and Jamie Mckelvie, Kamala Khan has been a fan-favorite character ever since she introduced herself to the world as Ms. Marvel in the pages of 2014's “All New Marvel NOW! Point One #1.”

Since then, Ms. Marvel has gone on to be a brand unto herself, even earning herself a Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series, starring Iman Vellani, and an upcoming appearance in the MCU film “The Marvels,” where she’ll star alongside Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.

Fans immediately took to social media to share their disappointment over Marvel Comics’ decision to kill off the character, some pointing out that AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islanders) Month was also a poor choice of time to pull the stunt.

User @IsannBeyond posted on Twitter, “I’m sorry but I can’t think of any other explanation for this other than sexism and racism. You decided to fridge Kamala Khan outside of her own book during AAPI month and angered Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel fans even further in the process. An astonishing play, Marvel. Truly.”

Another user, @WanderingRon1n posted, “They fridged Ms Marvel in a story she's not even in just to make Spider Man sad. This is gross.”

“Killing Ms.Marvel off to me is ridiculous not because I know she’ll be back, but because it makes no sense to kill off the joyful fangirl. It’s not raising the stakes, it’s just insulting to the kids who are fans,” posted @Saicam_Flms on Twitter.

Kamala Khan’s legacy and storyline is also set to continue in July with a special one-shot, “Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel,” an issue crafted by an all-star line-up of talent including the return of the character’s co-creator, G. Willow Wilson; the writer of Ms. Marvel’s last solo series, Saladin Ahmed; and Mark Waid, who not only brought Ms. Marvel onto the Avengers, but also wrote her central role in the teen team book “Champions.”

“In the grand comics condition of other notable character deaths such as Captain America, Doctor Strange, and the original Captain Marvel, ‘Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel’ will be a crucial chapter in the Marvel mythos and serve as both a farewell for Ms. Marvel and a glimpse of her death’s impact on all of Marvel’s heroes,” read an announcement on the Marvel website.

“The heart of the Marvel Universe has stopped beating. Now join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel’s brightest stars!”