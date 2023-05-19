You are here

Philippines deports to India suspected members of Sikh separatist group

Philippine authorities deport two alleged members of a Sikh separatist group — faces blurred — at the Manila airport on May 18, 2023. (Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center)
Ellie Aben

  • 3 Indian suspects were arrested in Philippines in March
  • More members of militant group likely to remain in country
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines has deported two Indian nationals who were suspected of being members of a banned Sikh separatist group, a government agency said on Friday.
Three Indian men linked to the Khalistan Tiger Force, a violent group fighting for an independent Sikh state — Khalistan — were arrested by Philippine authorities in March. They were named in a red notice issued by the global police agency Interpol.
Their presence in the Philippines coincided with a massive manhunt for Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who earlier this year revived sentiments for the establishment of Khalistan in the Indian northern state of Punjab, which has a history of violent insurgency.
Singh was arrested in late April.
The KTF men detained in the Philippines were, according to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, facing charges of murder and slipped into the country on fake passports.
“Two Indian nationals who are suspected members of the terrorist organization Khalistan Tiger Force, were deported last night despite a last-ditch effort to escape,” the CICC said in a statement.
The center’s statement added that the men were escorted on board a Thai Airways flight from Manila to New Delhi via Bangkok by Philippine Bureau of Immigration agents, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and the police attache of the Indian Embassy in Manila.
The CICC’s executive director, Alexander Ramos, told Arab News that the third KTF suspect remained in the Philippines, as he was still facing trial in an extortion case.
More members of the militant group are likely to have entered the Southeast Asian country. According to Ramos, they are still at large.
“There are remaining members of the group in the country,” he said. “We are ascertaining first their real identity. They used fake identities when they entered the country.”
The Khalistan movement is outlawed in India. Its armed campaign from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s prompted a controversial military operation which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people.
 

Indian navy locates capsized Chinese fishing vessel, life raft

Updated 22 sec ago

Indian navy locates capsized Chinese fishing vessel, life raft

Indian navy locates capsized Chinese fishing vessel, life raft
Updated 22 sec ago
NEW DELHI: The Indian navy on Friday said it has located a Chinese fishing vessel that capsized in the Indian Ocean earlier this week with 39 crew members onboard.
The distant-water fishing vessel “Lupeng Yuanyu 028,” owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co. Ltd. based in Shandong province, capsized early on Tuesday.
“Indian Navy’s P8I aircraft undertook extensive search in the area and located the capsized fishing vessel on 18 May,” a statement said.
It said the position of the capsized boat was relayed to the Chinese navy, adding that “subsequently, P8I also sighted the fishing vessel’s life-raft and guided fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 017 toward it.”
The Indian navy is on standby to provide any additional assistance to the ongoing search-and-rescue efforts, it added.
Chinese state media had reported that the 39 people on board — 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians and five from the Philippines — were missing.
The Indian navy statement did not refer to them.
Chinese President Xi Jinping had ordered all efforts be made to search for survivors.
China’s maritime search and rescue center had informed relevant countries of the accident and the foreign ministry had told its missions in Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries to coordinate search and rescue operations.

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated
  • Up to 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze in an area called Pinofranqueado, in Caceres province, near the border with Portugal
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

MADRID: A wildfire in the western Spanish region of Extremadura has ravaged up to 3,700 acres and forced 550 people from their homes with windy weather complicating efforts to bring it under control, emergency services said on Friday.
“The are very strong gusts of wind generating a speed and progress that make efforts to extinguish it difficult,” a commander of the Military Emergency Unit, David Barona, told state TV channel 24H.
“The smoke plume is spreading at a low altitude making it difficult for air assets to access the area.”
Up to 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze in an area called Pinofranqueado, in Caceres province, near the border with Portugal.
Authorities have ordered the evacuation of as many as 550 people in the villages of Cadalso, Descargamaría and Robledillo de Gata.
Authorities believe the fire was started deliberately.
“It’s a very large attack on vegetation and the area,” the head of Extremadura emergency services Nieves Villar told reporters.
An unusually dry winter across parts of southern Europe coming after three years of below-average rainfall in Spain have raised the risk of wildfires.
Some 493 fires destroyed a record 307,000 hectares in Spain last year, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

G7 leaders’ statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024

G7 leaders’ statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

G7 leaders’ statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024

G7 leaders’ statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024
  • The G7 said members said they are “engaging” with other nations to avoid the flow of their goods and technology into Russia
  • Talks also to address tensions with China
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

HIROSHIMA : Leaders of the world richest democracies agreed on Friday to stiffen sanctions against Russia and pledged financial support for Ukraine as its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, prepared to join them in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
The Group of Seven leaders are also expected to address growing tension between their economies and China during their summit that runs until Sunday. Officials said Zelensky would attend in person over the weekend.
The leaders said in a joint statement existing measures against Russia would be broadened and any exports that could help it in its 15-month war against Ukraine would be restricted across the G7 countries.
“This includes exports of industrial machinery, tools, and other technology that Russia uses to rebuild its war machine,” they said in a joint statement, adding that efforts would continue to restrict Russian revenues from its trade in metals and diamonds.
Amid evidence that existing sanctions were being weakened by circumvention, they said the group was “engaging” with countries through which any restricted G7 goods, services or technology could transit through to Russia.
“We note and encourage commitments made by these countries to ensure our measures are not circumvented and have the intended effect,” they said, without naming any territories.
Breakdowns of German trade data show that its exports to countries bordering Russia have risen sharply, fueling concerns that about the re-exportation of goods from those neighboring states.
The group of rich democracies reaffirmed their condemnation of what they called Russia’s aggression and promised further support for Ukraine, in terms of military help and financial aid for its war-shattered economy this year and next.
The members of the G7 — the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Canada and Italy — are also expected to debate strategy on the Ukraine conflict that shows no sign of easing.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who represents Hiroshima in Japan’s lower house of parliament, said he chose the city for the summit to focus attention on arms control.
Hiroshima, and another Japanese city, Nagasaki, were destroyed by US nuclear attacks 78 years ago that ended World War Two.
Zelensky will attend on Sunday, two officials involved in the G7 summit said, declining to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, told state television that Zelensky’s attendance was “absolutely essential in order to defend our interests.”
Having emerged as the world’s richest nations after World War Two, the G7 democracies have become increasingly challenged by an ascendant China and unpredictable Russia.
Leaders are expected to issue a statement with a “a section specific to China,” listing issues that include “economic coercion and other behavior,” a US official said.
They are focusing on how to warn the world’s second biggest economy against what they see as its threat to global supply chains and economic security without alienating a powerful and important trade partner.

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar
  • Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195kph to Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh on Sunday
  • Storm churned up villages, uprooted trees and knocked out communications across much of Myanmar’s Rakhine state
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

YANGON: The death toll from Cyclone Mocha has reached 145 in Myanmar, its junta said Friday, with most of the dead from the persecuted Rohingya minority.
Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour) to Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh on Sunday, collapsing buildings and turning streets into rivers.
The storm churned up villages, uprooted trees and knocked out communications across much of Myanmar’s Rakhine state.
The region is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who live in displacement camps following decades of ethnic conflict.
“Altogether 145 local people were killed during the cyclone,” a statement from Myanmar’s junta authorities said.
The number included four soldiers, 24 locals and 117 “Bengalis,” it added, using a pejorative term for the Rohingya.
Widely viewed as interlopers from Bangladesh, Rohingya are denied citizenship and access to health care in Myanmar, and require permission to travel outside of their townships.
A Rohingya village leader previously said that more than 100 people were missing from his village alone following the storm.
Another leader based near the Rakhine state capital of Sittwe said that at least 105 Rohingya had died around the city, with counting still ongoing.
Media reports that 400 Rohingya had died were “not true,” the junta’s statement said, adding that action would be taken against the outlets that published the figure.
The junta has arrested scores of journalists and closed outlets deemed critical of its rule since the military staged a coup that ousted an elected government more than two years ago.
Junta-backed media reported Friday that naval ships and the air force had brought in thousands of bags of rice, while thousands of electricians, firefighters and rescue workers had been deployed across Rakhine.
Normal flight service had resumed at Sittwe airport on Thursday, according to newspaper the Global New Light of Myanmar.
Some international aid groups, including the United Nations World Food Programme, were working on the ground in Sittwe this week, AFP correspondents said.
A junta spokesman did not respond to questions on whether UN agencies would be granted access to displacement camps outside Sittwe that house Rohingya.
“Offers from the international community for providing aid have been accepted,” state media said Tuesday.
“But relief and rehabilitation tasks must be done through existing united strength,” said the Global New Light of Myanmar.
A military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing into neighboring Bangladesh, with harrowing stories emerging of murder, rape and arson.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing — who was head of the army during the crackdown — has dismissed the term Rohingya as “imaginary.”
In neighboring Bangladesh, officials said that no one had died in the cyclone, which passed close to sprawling refugee camps that now house almost one million Rohingya.
Cyclones — the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the Northwest Pacific — are a regular and deadly menace on the coast of the northern Indian Ocean where tens of millions of people live.
Cyclone Nargis devastated Myanmar’s Irrawaddy Delta in 2008, killing at least 138,000 people.
A previous junta regime faced international criticism for its response to that disaster. It was accused of blocking emergency aid and initially refusing to grant access to humanitarian workers and supplies.

Pakistan’s Imran Khan dials down campaign of defiance, allows police search of home for suspects

Pakistan’s Imran Khan dials down campaign of defiance, allows police search of home for suspects
Updated 27 min 40 sec ago
AP

Pakistan’s Imran Khan dials down campaign of defiance, allows police search of home for suspects

Pakistan’s Imran Khan dials down campaign of defiance, allows police search of home for suspects
  • Former leader also appeared before a court in his hometown of Lahore to seek protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases
Updated 27 min 40 sec ago
AP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan dialed down his campaign of defiance on Friday, saying he would allow a police search of his home over allegations that he was harboring suspects wanted in recent violence during anti-government protests by his supporters.

Khan, who is facing about 100 legal cases against him, also appeared before a court in his hometown of Lahore to seek protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases that authorities have raised against the country’s top opposition leader.

He also condemned days of violence in which his supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged out of a courtroom and arrested in a graft case in the capital, Islamabad, last week. At least 10 people were killed in clashes between his supporters and police across the country.

The rioting subsided only when Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release. Police sought Khan on charges of inciting supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to violence. He denies the allegation, saying he was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau in a graft case when the clashes erupted.

Khan appeared conciliatory as he appeared before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab. The judge granted him protection from arrest in three terrorisms cases until early in June.

“Yes, I condemn it,” Khan told reporters at the Lahore court, speaking of the rampage. “There is no Pakistani who will not condemn the violence.”

After Khan’s release from arrest last week and return to Lahore, police surrounded his home, alleging that he was sheltering in his upscale residence of Zaman Park between 30 to 40 suspects linked to the violence.

Police, who have some 300 officers deployed around Khan’s compound, threatened to raid the premises unless the suspects were handed over. The standoff was resolved with an agreement for the police to search the home later on Friday.

Police separately announced they arrested six more suspects in Khan’s neighborhood, allegedly as they were trying to flee. They had previously arrested eight others in the area, and a total of more than 4,500 suspects across the country.

Former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote in Parliament last year. He has claimed his ouster was illegal and a Western conspiracy — charges his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, denies.

Khan remains hugely popular among grassroots followers — though two of his lawmakers and several politicians quit his party over the recent violence — and has campaigned against Sharif’s government, demanding early elections.

His campaign, arrest and the subsequent violence have deepened the political turmoil and economic crisis in Pakistan.

