Bellingham blow for Bundesliga title-chasers Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after their Bundesliga match against Borussia Moenchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund on May 13, 2023. (Reuters)
  • The England international's importance to Dortmund was evident in last Saturday's win over Borussia Moenchengladbach
  • Bellingham, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, converted for his 14th goal of the season in all competitions
MUNICH, Germany: Jude Bellingham is injured and unlikely to figure for Borussia Dortmund this weekend in a blow to the club’s battle with Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.
Dortmund, one point behind the perennial champions with two games to play, travel to Augsburg on Sunday, with Bayern hosting Freiburg 24 hours earlier.
The England international’s importance to Dortmund was evident in last Saturday’s win over Borussia Moenchengladbach, when the 19-year-old was asked to take a penalty with his side leading 1-0.
Bellingham, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, converted for his 14th goal of the season in all competitions, and Dortmund won 5-2 to stay on Bayern’s heels.
But he emerged from the game complaining of knee pain.
Dortmund coach Edin Terzic conceded “there’s a big question mark, we’ve just got to wait and see.”
“Since the game Jude hasn’t been able to train with us. It’s not going to be any good if I pick him and he says after four minutes that he’s not right,” added Terzic.

  • Marquinhos joined the club from Roma in 2013 when he was just 19
  • "I am very happy to announce this contract extension but also very proud," said Marquinhos
PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain captain and Brazil defender Marquinhos has extended his contract until 2028, the club announced Friday.
“The 29-year-old Brazilian defender and the Red and Blue will continue their adventure together until June 30, 2028,” Qatari-owned PSG said Friday in a statement.
Marquinhos joined the club from Roma in 2013 when he was just 19. He has become an indispensable part of the PSG set-up and was a member of the side that reached the 2020 Champions League final.
“I am very happy to announce this contract extension but also very proud,” said Marquinhos.
“This is a very special moment for me,” he added, saying he was “convinced that we will continue to achieve great things together in the years to come.”
With Lionel Messi on the point of leaving and speculation surrounding the futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the decision of Marquinhos to throw his weight behind PSG has been welcomed by the club.
“This is already very good news for the club, for me as coach and for the fans,” said Christophe Galtier in a press conference.
“It is an example. He is finishing his 10th season. He is one of the best central defenders in the world, he has been omnipresent for 10 years. It’s a strong signal sent to everyone.”
PSG were beaten by Bayern Munich in the last 16 of this year’s competition but are on the verge of wrapping up their ninth Ligue 1 title in 11 years.

  • Lamela headed home in extra-time to complete an impressive comeback Sevilla, who will face Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Budapest on May 31
SEVILLE, SPAIN: Erik Lamela propelled Europa League specialists Sevilla into the final once again with a 2-1 victory over Juventus on Thursday, sealing a 3-2 aggregate triumph in a gripping clash.

Lamela headed home in extra-time to complete an impressive comeback for the record six-time winners of the competition, who will face Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Budapest on May 31 after they edged past Bayer Leverkusen.

Dusan Vlahovic fired visitors Juventus ahead in the second half, two minutes after coming on as a substitute, but Suso smashed home from outside the area to take the game to extra-time.

Lamela connected perfectly with Bryan Gil’s cross in the 95th minute to delight the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and Sevilla held on to reach the final for the first time since 2020.

“A lot of things went through my head, good moments, bad moments. It was a unique moment,” Lamela told Movistar.

“Now we are a step away, it’s a great opportunity. It’s a night I will remember forever, it’s something incredible to play here, in front of all these fans.”

Defeat is concerning for Juventus, who are second in Serie A but braced for a potential points deduction which could knock them out of the top four. Winning the Europa League would have been another route to Champions League qualification.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side, without the injured Paul Pogba, were significantly better than in the first leg but were eventually overcome by the resilient hosts.

Sevilla, who dominated in Turin but were pegged back at the death in the 1-1 draw, shaded the first half at home but Juventus threatened on the counter in a pulsating battle.

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny produced a superb save to claw out a Lucas Ocampos header at his near post.

At the other end his counterpart Yassine Bounou produced an equally strong fingertip stop to tip a Moise Kean effort onto the post.

Adrien Rabiot struck for Juventus but Manuel Locatelli was offside and it was disallowed.

Sevilla were fuming before halftime when Juan Cuadrado sliced down Oliver Torres on the edge of the box and no penalty was awarded by VAR, despite replays indicating the foul began in the area.

Juventus could have taken the lead early in the second half but Rabiot flashed a shot narrowly wide.

Gleison Bremer’s header scraped the outside of the post as the Italians pushed harder to break the deadlock.

Shortly after replacing Kean, Vlahovic made Juventus’ pressure count as he burst away from two Sevilla defenders and dinked the ball neatly past Bounou.

However, Sevilla substitute Suso levelled from outside the area, carving out some space before launching a rocket into the top corner.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s team, who saw off Manchester United in the quarterfinals, showed their desire to again succeed in a competition which they have dominated in the past decade, with four triumphs in the previous nine editions.

Youssef En-Nesyri, who struck for Sevilla in the first leg, was largely kept quiet by Juventus but popped up in the 90th minute, with Szczesny stretching to tip his header over.

However, the Polish goalkeeper could not keep Lamela’s header out, with the Argentine midfielder nodding home Bryan Gil’s cross in the fifth minute of extra-time.

Marcos Acuna was sent off for Sevilla after 115 minutes, leaving the hosts hanging on, but they dug deep to extend their Europa League legend and book their ticket to Budapest.

“Being with your childhood team, living each game and another final now, is incredible, and you have to enjoy it,” said veteran Sevilla defender Jesus Navas.

“The team was impressive, we gave everything, and the fans, they deserve everything.”
 

  • A 4-1 victory over sixth-place Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday put third-place United 4 points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, with just two games left to play
  • To miss out on qualification, the Magpies would have to lose both of their remaining games — at home to Leicester and away to Chelsea — and Liverpool win both of theirs
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe still refuses to admit the job of Champions League qualification is done, despite the Magpies taking a giant leap toward a top-four Premier League spot with a home victory against sixth-place Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.

Howe’s side is within touching distance of a place of Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since the 2003/04 season thanks to a 4-1 win over their fellow high-fliers.

An own goal from Deniz Undav and a Dan Burn header, against his former club, put Newcastle well on the way to victory in the first half before Undav reduced the arrears just after the break. But a late blitz from Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes ensured all three points remained on Tyneside.

With that win, Newcastle moved four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, with both teams having two games left to play. It’s fair to say it would take a dramatic swing, with the Magpies losing both of their remaining games — at home to Leicester and away to Chelsea — to even stand a chance of dropping out of the qualification spots from here.

“Yeah (we are close) but it is still so far away,” Howe said of the club’s Champions League chances. “We will enjoy tonight but then turn our focus towards Leicester.

“I think we were just pleased with the performance tonight, to beat a side of their quality. We are not looking too far ahead.”

When asked when he will turn his thoughts to the top four, Howe joked: “When it’s done, I’ll talk about it for fun if you want.

“We were outstanding tonight. In that first period was us at our best. I thought we were relentless. It is very difficult to maintain that for the full game. We tried. I thought we were fantastic in the details. As a first half goes, we were delighted at half time. The crowd helped get us over the line. The third goal was crucial.

“It would be incredible if we could (qualify for the Champions League). This is the Premier League and we take nothing for granted. We know how good Leicester are; they are fighting at the other end of the table and our intention is to be the best we can be in this game.”

The starting line-up unchanged on the day, the Magpies got off to their usual fast start as they peppered the visiting goal at will. Pressing high and forcing errors, both Miguel Almiron and Joelinton squandered gilt-edged opportunities to snatch the lead, before a Kieran Trippier set-piece game came to the fore.

Clearly targeted for service, Trippier kept firing deliveries right down the throat of Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele — and it paid dividends when an Undav flick at the front post ended up beating everyone and finding its way into the far corner to make it 1-0.

The lead was doubled soon after when another Trippier delivery, this time from the right, found the towering frame of Burn, who nodded in a goal that deservedly sent the Magpies in at the break with a two-goal cushion.

As has so often been the case on Tyneside, total control quickly turned to panic stations in the second 45 as a straight ball down the center resulted in Undav outpacing Fabian Schar and tucking the ball under Nick Pope to halve the deficit.

Half an hour of angst and nerves then gripped St James’ Park and the Magpies had to use all of their guile and gamesmanship to ensure they remained in front. But then a Brighton implosion opened the door for goals three and four.

A burst from the back-to-his-best Miguel Almiron down the right set Wilson free and, breaking the offside trap, he fired past Steele to all but seal the win. The icing on the cake came in added time when Wilson turned provider and laid one on a plate for Guimaraes.

“(It was a) really strong performance,” Howe said. “(We would have) probably been kicking ourselves if we didn’t take some of the chances. It was always going to make it a bit nervy at 2-1.

“That’s how we want to play: Fast action, high intensity work. To maintain that rhythm throughout is not easy and takes a risk, and sometimes they benefit from that risk. Credit to the players.

“It was great to see two come off and great to see Dan (Burn) score again, and then in the late moments it made it a bit more calm for us.”

  • Pablo Fornals scored West Ham’s winner in the final moments of the tense second leg
  • The Serie A club are the first team to reach the final of four different major European competitions
LONDON: West Ham will face Fiorentina in their first European final for 47 years after Thursday’s 1-0 victory at AZ Alkmaar clinched a 3-1 aggregate success in the Europa Conference League semifinals.

Pablo Fornals scored West Ham’s winner in the final moments of the tense second leg to set up a clash with Fiorentina in the final in Prague on June 7.

The Hammers last reached a major European final in 1976 when they were beaten by Anderlecht in the Cup Winners Cup.

In the other semifinal second leg, Antonin Barak’s last-gasp goal sealed Fiorentina’s dramatic 3-1 win at FC Basel.

The Serie A club are the first team to reach the final of four different major European competitions.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side trailed 2-1 after the semifinal first leg, but they turned the tie around in Switzerland.

Nicolas Gonzalez’s double and Barak’s goal in the final seconds of stoppage-time in extra-time clinched a 4-3 aggregate triumph.

West Ham have not won a major trophy since Trevor Brooking’s goal beat Arsenal in the 1980 FA Cup final.

They lost the ‘Steven Gerrard’ FA Cup final on penalties after a 3-3 draw against Liverpool in 2006.

“We’re absolutely thrilled. It’s a big achievement for the club, but now it’s about going and winning it. AZ are very good at what they do, but I’m delighted we did it,” West Ham boss David Moyes said.

“We’ve brought in a lot of international players to get better, but we’ve really struggled this season. We had to go back to what gets you wins, and thankfully we did that.”

Last season, West Ham lost 3-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semifinals.

Moyes’ side have made amends for that painful near-miss by reaching the final of a competition much-maligned in some quarters, but never again in east London.

West Ham have won 13 of their 14 games in the competition this season and will be favorites whoever they play in the final.

“We have created history. It’s the first time in 47 years. It’s pure emotion and happiness to get it done,” West Ham midfielder Declan Rice said.

Moyes has led West Ham to top 10 finishes in the Premier League in the past two seasons, but they have struggled for much of the current campaign.

They are 15th in the table with two games left, all but mathematically safe from relegation.

Winning a European trophy would be an unexpectedly uplifting end to their troubled season.

However, their victory over AZ was tarnished slightly after fans from both clubs were involved in fighting after the final whistle.

A group of Alkmaar fans appeared to get into the section holding West Ham’s 700 away supporters, prompting ugly scenes before police and stewards quelled the violence.

AZ, sitting fourth in the Dutch Eredivisie, were unbeaten in their last 25 European home matches.

But after a hard-fought clash, West Ham ended that proud record in stoppage-time.

Fornals sprinted clear of the tiring Alkmaar defense to slot a cool finish past Ryan as West Ham were finally able to celebrate a memorable success.

Fiorentina have already appeared in the European Cup, UEFA Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup finals.

But the Viola, languishing in eighth place in Serie A, hadn’t reached a European final since losing the 1990 UEFA Cup showpiece against Juventus.

Their solitary piece of European silverware came in the Cup Winners Cup in 1961.

Now they have a chance to end that drought.

Gonzalez brought Fiorentina level on aggregate in the 35th minute when he was left unmarked to head in Cristiano Biraghi’s corner.

Zeki Amdouni bagged Basel’s equalizer in the 55th minute, drilling past Pietro Terracciano after Andy Pelmard’s free kick picked out the Swiss forward.

Gonzalez forced extra-time with a clinical finish into the far corner after 72 minutes.

With penalties only seconds away, Barak latched onto Luka Jovic’s header and slotted the winner.

  • Klopp, who was also fined 75,000 pounds ($93,000), will not be in the technical area for Liverpool’s next-to-last game of the season
  • He admitted to a charge of improper conduct with regards to his comments about Paul Tierney
LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was handed a two-match ban on Thursday for questioning the integrity of a Premier League referee, with his poor disciplinary record and failure to heed previous conduct warnings counting against him.
Klopp, who was also fined 75,000 pounds ($93,000), will not be in the technical area for Liverpool’s next-to-last game of the season — at home to Aston Villa on Saturday — but the second match of his punishment has been suspended until the end of next season.
He admitted to a charge of improper conduct with regards to his comments about Paul Tierney, which were viewed as implied bias, questioning the integrity of the referee and bringing the game into disrepute.
After the 4-3 win over Tottenham last month, Klopp claimed that what Tierney said to him when issuing a yellow card was “not OK,” adding: “We have our story, history, with Mr. Tierney. I really don’t know what this man has with us.”
Klopp had been booked for celebrating in the face of fourth official John Brooks after Diogo Jota’s added-time goal.
In an independent disciplinary commission’s written reasons, it said the Professional Game Match Officials Limited — English soccer’s refereeing body — viewed Klopp’s comments as an “unwarranted attack on Mr. Tierney’s integrity.”
The commission noted that Klopp had appeared at disciplinary hearings on three occasions in the past five years.
“Those sanctions plainly failed to deter Mr. Klopp from committing nine similar breaches of the rules,” read the written reasons. “Mr. Klopp is a high-profile individual in the football world. He must have known that what he said would attract widespread publicity.
“He should have realized that it was incumbent on him to restrain himself and to behave properly. The statements that Mr. Klopp made/adopted were not limited to comments on the immediate match, but extended to allegations of persistent bias against a blameless referee. The intense media interest that followed Mr. Klopp’s remarks was highly damaging.”

