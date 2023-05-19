Palestine, Egypt, Oman, Morocco qualify for 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship semis

You are here

Palestine face off Egypt while Oman play against Morocco after the four teams qualified to the semifinals of the Arab Beach Football Championship in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Palestine face off Egypt while Oman play against Morocco after the four teams qualified to the semifinals of the Arab Beach Football Championship in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Palestine face off Egypt while Oman play against Morocco after the four teams qualified to the semifinals of the Arab Beach Football Championship in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Palestine face off Egypt while Oman play against Morocco after the four teams qualified to the semifinals of the Arab Beach Football Championship in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Arab News

  • 3 Saudi goals not enough as Palestine net 5 to win
  • In another quarter-final match played Thursday, Egypt beat Mauritania 8-3, progress to next stage
Arab News

RIYADH: Palestine will face Egypt while Oman play Morocco after the four teams on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of the Arab Beach Football Championship, being held in Saudi Arabia.
The competition, which began on May 11, has been organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in Jeddah, and ends on Saturday.
In the first game, the Saudi national team’s three goals were not enough to defeat the Palestinians who netted five to secure a place in the semifinals.
Naji Al-Nahhal scored a brace for Palestine, while teammates Fadi Jaber and Thaer Abu Obeida bagged one each. The fifth was an own goal scored by Saudi Arabia’s Ramzi Dakman.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Al-Ajmi, Majid Shahmani, and Yahya Al-Tamihi were the Saudi scorers.
The second quarter-final match played on Thursday, saw Egypt overcome Mauritania 8-3 to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.
Abdelrahman Al-Shafei and Haitham Mahsoub both scored two while Al-Hussein Ali, Mustafa Shaaban, Mohammed Hassan, and Ahmed Suleiman managed a goal each. Sheikh Belkhir, Mohammed Jallow, and Abdel-Latif responded for Mauritania.
The third match was an edgy and highly competitive game with Oman emerging as narrow 5-4 victors over the UAE.
Omani players Yahya Al-Muraiki, Sami Al-Blushi, Khaled Al-Araimi, Abdullah Al-Souti, and Meshaal Al-Araimi were their team’s scorers, while Ahmed Beshr got two goals, and Ali Mohammadi and Abdullah Dahfani one each, for the Emiratis.
Morocco edged Libya out of the championship with a 5-2 win in the remaining quarter-final game.
Moroccans Anwar Frindi and Badr Al-Freishli both netted twice backed with a goal from Reda Zahrawi. Ahmed Mohammed and Ahmed Al-Rafi’I were on the scoresheet for Libya.
The semifinals will take place on Friday evening with the final on Saturday.

Topics: 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship Arab Football Association Saudi Arabian Football Federation

Al-Rajhi leads Tabuk-NEOM rally after qualifiers

Al-Rajhi leads Tabuk-NEOM rally after qualifiers
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

Al-Rajhi leads Tabuk-NEOM rally after qualifiers

Al-Rajhi leads Tabuk-NEOM rally after qualifiers
  • Race action in car, motorcycle and quad categories gets underway with a 205km selective section on Friday morning
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

TABUK: Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Sultan Al-Balooshi and Haitham Al-Tuwaijri set the quickest times in the car, motorcycle and quad categories in front of huge crowds on the Qualifying Stage, held on the outskirts of Tabuk, that kickstarted the weekend’s action in the first Tabuk-Neom Rally on Thursday afternoon.

Al-Rajhi and German co-driver Timo Gottschalk stopped the clocks in 2 min 42 sec to win the 3.5km stage by 43 seconds in their Toyota Hilux. National championship contenders Abdulaziz Al-Yaeesh and Khalid Al-Feraihi were second and third.

Khalid Al-Jafla topped the times in the T2 category for lightweight prototype cross-country vehicles, and Maha Al-Hameli won the stage in T4.

The motorcycle times were then multiplied by a coefficient, and quad category winner Haitham Al-Tuwaijri topped the overall stage times on his Yamaha Raptor, with Emirati Sultan Al-Balooshi winning the stage on two wheels from Mishal Al-Ghuneim and his brother Mohammed (Al-Balooshi).

Ibrahim Al-Muhanna was the only starter in the T5 category in his Mercedes truck.

After technical scrutineering and administration checks for the second round of the Saudi Toyota Rally Championship, 23 cars, 12 motorcycles and three quads were permitted to start the event. The car section was broken down to one T1+ machine for Al-Rajhi, seven T1 machines, six in T2, four Can-Ams in each of the T3 and T4 categories and a T5 truck.

Al-Rajhi was joined by Saudi Toyota Rally Championship leader Abdulaziz Al-Yaeesh, Khalid Al-Hamzani, Ahmed Al-Shegawi, Saleh Al-Saif, Dania Akeel, Maha Al-Hameli, Ibrahim Al-Muhanna, riders Mishal Al-Ghuneim and Mohammed Al-Balooshi and SAMF officials at the pre-event press conference earlier in the afternoon.

Crews tackled the Qualifying Stage at the start of a challenging route laid on by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, which is run under the chairmanship of Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal.

The event is being held in conjunction with the ministry of sport and in partnership with official sponsor Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and strategic sponsor Saudi Investment Bank.

Topics: Motorsport

2023 Arab Beach Football Championship group stage concludes

2023 Arab Beach Football Championship group stage concludes
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

2023 Arab Beach Football Championship group stage concludes

2023 Arab Beach Football Championship group stage concludes
  • Saudi Arabia face Palestine, Egypt play against Mauritania, UAE face Oman while Morocco compete against Libya in the quarterfinals
  • With 12 teams participating, the championship is organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi Federation in Jeddah from May 11-20
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The group stage of the Arab Beach Football Championship in Saudi Arabia concluded on Wednesday with a resounding win for Oman’s national team, which thrashed Kyrgyzstan 14-0.
With 12 teams participating, the championship is organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi Federation in Jeddah from May 11-20.
Four matches were played in the second and third groups at Al-Hamra Corniche Stadium in Jeddah.
In the first game, Oman’s Sami Al-Blushi and Abdullah Al-Souti scored four times each while Munther Al-Araimi and Al-Yaqzan Al-Hendassi scored a brace each. Meanwhile, Noah Al-Battashi and Khaled Al-Araimi scored one goal each and defeated Kyrgyzstan 14-0.
In the second game, Egypt scored three times to win over the Palestinian national team, which scored twice.
Ismail Abdel Quddous, Ahmed Suleiman and Hassan Hussein scored for Egypt’s national team while Thaer Abu Obeida netted a double for Palestine.
Following the group stage results, Egypt topped the second group followed by Oman, Palestine and Kyrgyzstan.
Meanwhile, in the third match, the UAE national team scored seven times to win over Kuwait, which netted four goals. The Emirati team’s goal scorers were two doubles by Kamal Al-Balushi and Abdullah Dehghani while their teammate Ahmed Bishr scored once. Mishaal Al-Shafei scored one goal while Mohamed Hajjia scored a hattrick for Kuwait’s national team.
Wednesday’s matches concluded with a fourth match in which Libya won 6-5 against the Comoros national team. Ahmed Al-Rifi scored a hattrick, Ahmed Mohamed scored a brace and Adel Al-Sharif netted one goal for Libya. The goals of the Comoros came through Ali Musa, Jaafar Saleh, Shkira Moiva and Asini Ahmed (two goals).
The Emirati national team topped the third group followed by Libya, Comoros and Kuwait in the last place.
In the quarterfinals stage, Saudi Arabia are scheduled to play against Palestine, Egypt against Mauritania, the UAE against Oman and Morocco against Libya on Thursday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Arab Football Association 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr shirt a big hit on the streets of Baghdad

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr shirt a big hit on the streets of Baghdad
Updated 18 May 2023
Ahmed Twaij

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr shirt a big hit on the streets of Baghdad

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr shirt a big hit on the streets of Baghdad
  • The increasingly famous yellow shirt is now sold alongside those of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona after the Portuguese star’s move to Saudi
Updated 18 May 2023
Ahmed Twaij

It’s common that from season to season, teams change their football kits. It may be an altered shade of red, a new shirt sponsor or a design refresh to keep up sales each year.

Sports stores are quick to reflect the changes to match the demand.

But this year, walking through the markets of Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, one change stands out more than any other. A sea of yellow and blue shirts has flooded the market, that of the Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr FC.

This time last year, few if any Al-Nassr shirts would have been found. Shirts were limited to the European clubs of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and few more of Europe’s elite. But, since the move of Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s hard not to spot the Saudi Arabian club across Baghdad.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr jersey on sale in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr jersey on sale in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)
There has been a huge demand for Al-Nassr shirts since Portuguese superstar Ronaldo transferred to the Saudi team. (Ahmed Twaij)
There has been a huge demand for Al-Nassr shirts since Portuguese superstar Ronaldo transferred to the Saudi team. (Ahmed Twaij)
There has been a huge demand for Al-Nassr shirts since Portuguese superstar Ronaldo transferred to the Saudi team. (Ahmed Twaij)
There has been a huge demand for Al-Nassr shirts since Portuguese superstar Ronaldo transferred to the Saudi team. (Ahmed Twaij)
A fresh batch of yellow and blue shirts, that of Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, being delivered in a Baghdad bazaar. (Ahmed Twaij)
A fresh batch of yellow and blue shirts, that of Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, being delivered in a Baghdad bazaar. (Ahmed Twaij)
A football fan proudly wears Al-Nassr’s #7 in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)
A football fan proudly wears Al-Nassr’s #7 in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)
Al-Nassr shirt on sale in Baghdad alongside Argentina’s jersey. (Ahmed Twaij)
Al-Nassr shirt on sale in Baghdad alongside Argentina’s jersey. (Ahmed Twaij)
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr jersey on sale in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr jersey on sale in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)
Football fans in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)
Football fans in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)

It’s not necessarily about the team; each of the shirts being sold has Ronaldo’s name and number printed on the back. On occasions, the shirts are displayed back-facing.

Jassim Khedhyr, an avid 17-year-old football fan and sales assistant at a sports store in Baghdad clarified: “Sometimes Iraqis just support a person. We follow him wherever he goes.

“Like when (Lionel) Messi went to PSG, suddenly PSG became popular here,” he added.

It is not surprising that arguably the two greatest players of modern times are at the heart of this trend.

“From when children were young here, the big football rivalry that trended in Iraq was between Messi and Ronaldo,” said Ali.

And it’s true that for years most people in Iraq supported either Messi’s Barcelona or Ronaldo’s Real Madrid. The passion has been so fierce over the years, that occasionally the El Clásico games turn violent.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo late last year signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr in what was described as the ‘biggest transfer in Saudi Arabia’s history’. (Twitter: @AlNassrFC_EN)

“So, when the player moves, the supporters follow the player,” Ali said.

It has helped that relations between the two countries continue to strengthen. Tourism has opened between the nations as Saudi has begun issuing travel permits to Iraq as part of the Tawasul service on the Absher platform.

“But it’s not just Iraq,” explained Ali. “The Al-Nassr shirts can be found across the globe.”

And sometime in the most unexpected places.

An Arab News correspondent recently attended El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid and found himself amid a plethora of Ronaldo-branded Al-Nassr shirts for sale in the Catalan capital. The shirt of a former Madrid player now playing for an Arab team being sold in Barcelona is not something that would have been easily imagined only a few months ago.

Meanwhile, many social media influencers and content creators see the Ronaldo shirt as the latest must-have accessory for their latest clips.

“Al-Nassr FC are very smart,” said Ali. “They have five versions of the shirt,” he added, referring to the home, away, third and training versions of the kit. “Each color is very expensive.”

Today you don’t see many other Saudi team shirts in sports stores across Iraq.

“But if the rumors are to be believed and Messi ends up playing for Al-Hillal, I’ll be selling his shirt there too, don’t worry,” Ali said.

Topics: football Ronaldo Al-Nassr Baghdad Iraq

CrossFit icon Dani Speegle to headline 1st Saudi Arabia sports Expo

CrossFit icon Dani Speegle to headline 1st Saudi Arabia sports Expo
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

CrossFit icon Dani Speegle to headline 1st Saudi Arabia sports Expo

CrossFit icon Dani Speegle to headline 1st Saudi Arabia sports Expo
  • Athlete will lead panel on Saturday discussing women’s empowerment
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Iconic CrossFit athlete Dani Speegle is set to headline the first-ever Saudi Sports for All Federation Expo in the Kingdom on Saturday.

A past winner of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “The Titan Games” on NBC, and a major sports personality with more than 2.3 million social media followers, Speegle will lead a panel titled “Women’s Empowerment – How to Overcome Obstacles and Reach Your Goals.”

The conference is being presented by the SFA – part of the Ministry of Sports – set up to promote a more active and healthier lifestyle for people of all ages in the Kingdom in support of Vision 2030.

Speegle said: “The SFA Expo is the first event of its kind in the country, and when I was invited to speak on a women’s empowerment panel alongside other strong ladies from the sports world, I was excited at the opportunity to play a small part in creating more positive change in the lives of women and society on the other side of the globe.

“I’m honored to be helping lead this very important conversation; inspiring girls to be strong and strive to reach their goals in whatever they want to do in life.”

With CrossFit as her platform, Speegle has been on a mission to make a positive impact beyond the sport – having also recently launched her Girls Who Eat campaign.

Her call to change the narrative on women, including outdated beauty standards and old notions of what they are capable of in athletics and life, has garnered international support.

The south California resident will also lead a CrossFit demonstration class earlier in the day – building upon the immense interest that has been growing around the sport among men and women in Saudi Arabia in recent years.

Topics: Dani Speegle

Oman boss Ivankovic: Renard’s departure could impact Saudi team at 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Oman boss Ivankovic: Renard’s departure could impact Saudi team at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
Updated 18 May 2023
John Duerden

Oman boss Ivankovic: Renard’s departure could impact Saudi team at 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Oman boss Ivankovic: Renard’s departure could impact Saudi team at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
  • Last week’s draw placed the Gulf neighbors in the same group alongside Thailand and Kyrgyzstan
Updated 18 May 2023
John Duerden

Oman boss Branko Ivankovic has been around the block in Asia and believes that the decision of Herve Renard to leave Saudi Arabia in March could spell trouble for the Green Falcons, in the short-term at least.

The Croatian is full of respect for the Frenchman after the two teams met twice in the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup. On May 11, Saudi Arabia and Oman were drawn together once more, this time in Group F of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup that will take place next January.

Ivankovic is looking forward to crossing swords with a team that defeated eventual champions Argentina in November at the World Cup. “They showed an excellent performance at the World Cup,” Ivankovic, who led Iran to the 2006 World Cup, told Arab News.

“They didn’t have the luck to get to the second stage as they missed a penalty kick and lost to Poland. Overall, they played well and have a strong league, good players and good coaches,” he said.

One of those was Renard, who took over the France women’s team ahead of this summer’s World Cup after four years in Riyadh. Ivankovic believes he will be missed.

“Herve Renard is an excellent coach and had excellent results at the African Cup of Nations, and then he did well with Morocco at the 2018 World Cup and then he did well with Saudi Arabia, the only team to beat Argentina,” he said.

“I don’t know why he went back to France but it could be a big problem. It could be a big problem to have a coach with no Asian knowledge just before the Asian Cup.”

Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, has said that an appointment will be made in June or July and Ivankovic knows that making the right decision is key.

“If they get a good coach with a good staff then they can deal with the situation and have enough time to get to know the Saudi Arabian players and analyze the other teams,” Ivankovic said.

The new guy will have to get up to speed on Oman, one of the most improved teams in Asia. In qualification for the World Cup, Saudi Arabia won both games 1-0 between the two and they were very tight.

“We played well against them and we showed that we can play against any team in Asia,” said Ivankovic, 69.

The Reds also defeated Japan and finished just a point behind Australia. “We were in the second pot of teams for the Asian Cup draw for the first time. We have improved after good support from the board and federation. I also had a lot of time with the players and we moved in a good direction as the players are really hard-working and want to train and improve. I have enjoyed working with them.”

Alongside Saudi Arabia, Oman must also contend with Thailand and Kyrgyzstan for the top two automatic places in the second round.

“At this tournament, a group is a group and none are easy. This is a big competition so all teams have some quality. I am generally satisfied. Saudi Arabia are naturally the favorites. I expect a tough game against Kyrgyzstan, they have some habits from Eastern Europe and they still have that style and they are very hard, very tough. It is the same with Thailand, they are a dangerous team.

“Most important is that two teams go to the next stage, as do the four best third-placed teams out of six groups. We expect to qualify for the second stage. My personal ambition is that we win each game and play the way we want to win. The first step is to get to the knockout stage and then everything is open.”

There is some work still to do to get Oman playing to their best potential.

“We will be OK when the time comes and the players will be motivated to get the right results.”

One issue that few Oman coaches have had to deal with in the past is expectations. With the national team getting improved results, there is always a danger that this can lead to greater pressure from fans, media and federation officials but it is something that Ivankovic welcomes.

“People now expect good things from us but I also expect a lot from my players. This is what good teams need.”

Topics: football 2023 AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia Herve Renard

