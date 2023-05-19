Saudi Arabia condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied West Bank by members of the Israeli government and the Israeli Knesset, under the protection of Israeli security guards, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
“The ministry affirms Saudi Arabia’s categorical rejection of such violations and provocative actions, its standing with the Palestinian people, and its support for all efforts aimed at reaching a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause,” it added in a statement.
Kuwait also condemned the incident and reiterated its position, calling for immediate action by the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and stop these continuous Israeli violations, respect the sanctity of holy sites, and provide full protection for the Palestinian people and Muslim sanctities.
Similar statements were issued by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Gulf Cooperation Council, condemning the move and reiterating their support for establishing an independent Palestinian state.
Thousands of Jewish nationalists, some of them chanting “Death to Arabs” and other racist slogans, paraded on Thursday through the main Palestinian thoroughfare of Jerusalem’s Old City, in an annual display that caused new friction between Jews and Palestinians in the tense city.
Several lawmakers in Israel’s new far-right governing coalition, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, joined the procession.
(With AP)
