Chelsea’s Lampard says road to success paved with a ‘lot of failure’

Chelsea's English interim manager Frank Lampard prior to the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on May 6, 2023. (AFP file photo)
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

  • Caretaker Chelsea manager Lampard said his side should take heart from City’s work ethic
  • Chelsea, once a challenger for major trophies, are currently languishing in 11th place
LONDON: Frank Lampard has urged his Chelsea players to learn from the example set by Manchester City’s treble challenge when the teams meet at the Etihad on Sunday.

City will retain the Premier League title and win the first of the three trophies they are chasing this season if they beat Chelsea, and could already be champions by the time they kick-off depending on Arsenal’s result on Saturday.

If City take the title, it will be the fifth time in six seasons that Pep Guardiola’s team have been crowned champions of England.

They then have a second Champions League final in three years to come against Italy’s Inter Milan plus the FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester United.

City’s brilliant form was there for all to see with a 4-0 humiliation of European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday, a 17th win in their last 19 games.

Chelsea, once a challenger for major trophies, are currently languishing in 11th place despite co-owner Todd Boehly splashing out some £600 million ($747 million) on transfers during the last 12 months,

Caretaker Chelsea manager Lampard, who may be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino should the former Tottenham supremo be confirmed as the Blues’ new permanent boss, said his side should take heart from City’s work ethic.

“The only inspiration the young players should need is what it’s taken Man City to get where they’ve got,” said Lampard.

“It’s not the moment of lifting the cup, it’s Kevin De Bruyne’s journey, and (Erling) Haaland’s journey, and (Ilkay) Gundogan’s journey, and John Stones’s journey.”

The former Chelsea and England midfielder added: “A player has to understand that the cup-lifting moments are because of all the work done over the years against the odds, whatever it is, how hard they work.

“That team clearly works hard and then when one has to stop working hard the next one steps in and works hard. That’s what the players have to understand.”

Lampard said he had watched the documentary series The Last Dance, about NBA side Chicago Bulls’ success in the 1990s, in preparation for Chelsea’s final games of the season.

The interim manager, who will stand down following the final game of the season against Newcastle on May 28, said the series had some valuable lessons for his squad.

“Any group that lifts trophies has to understand what standards are and how you push and what you do, and that the weekend is a culmination of everything you do through the week, from how you prepare, how you train, that you train at a level that then transfers onto the pitch,” said Lampard, a multiple medal-winner at Chelsea.

He added: “There’s a lot of failure on the way to success. I think that’s the thing that a player in the modern day has to listen to, not casually but to actually listen to it and act upon it.”

Topics: Chelsea FC Frank Lampard

 Egypt and Oman to meet in Arab Beach Football Championship final

Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

 Egypt and Oman to meet in Arab Beach Football Championship final

RIYADH: Egypt and Oman have qualified to the 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship final on Saturday.

A brace from  Al-Husseini Ali and goals from Mustafa Shaaban and Hassan Hussein helped the Egyptians edge past Palestine with a 4-3 victory. 

The Omanis booked their place in the final with a 4-2 win over Morocco. Yahya Al-Mreiki, Sami Al-Blushi, Abdullah Al-Souti were on the scoresheet for the Gulf side. 

The competition, which began on May 11, has been organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in Jeddah, and ends on May 20. 

Topics: 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship

Juventus in more legal trouble from probe into player salaries

Updated 19 May 2023
AP

Juventus in more legal trouble from probe into player salaries

  • At the start of the pandemic, Juventus said 23 players agreed to reduce their salary for four months to help the club through the crisis
  • Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, former vice president Pavel Nedved and former sports director Fabio Paratici are among those charged
ROME: Juventus are in more legal trouble after the Italian soccer federation on Friday charged the club and seven former team directors with alleged fraud for the way they handled player salary cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.
At the start of the pandemic, Juventus said 23 players agreed to reduce their salary for four months to help the club through the crisis. But prosecutors claim the players gave up only one month’s salary.
Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, former vice president Pavel Nedved and former sports director Fabio Paratici are among those charged.
The charges will lead to another sports trial, after the federation already inflicted a 15-point penalty on Juventus this season for false accounting.
The 15-point penalty was suspended last month on an appeal to the country’s highest sports court within the Italian Olympic Committee and referred back to the soccer federation’s appeals court for a new sentence.
Meanwhile, prosecutors in Turin have also charged Juventus, Agnelli and 11 others with false communications by a company listed publicly on the Milan stock exchange, obstructing watchdog agencies, false billing and market manipulation.
Juventus were eliminated from the Europa League semifinals by Sevilla on Thursday, leaving the club without any titles this season.

Topics: Juventus prosecutors Andrea Agnelli prosecutors

Bellingham blow for Bundesliga title-chasers Dortmund

Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

Bellingham blow for Bundesliga title-chasers Dortmund

  • The England international's importance to Dortmund was evident in last Saturday's win over Borussia Moenchengladbach
  • Bellingham, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, converted for his 14th goal of the season in all competitions
MUNICH, Germany: Jude Bellingham is injured and unlikely to figure for Borussia Dortmund this weekend in a blow to the club’s battle with Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.
Dortmund, one point behind the perennial champions with two games to play, travel to Augsburg on Sunday, with Bayern hosting Freiburg 24 hours earlier.
The England international’s importance to Dortmund was evident in last Saturday’s win over Borussia Moenchengladbach, when the 19-year-old was asked to take a penalty with his side leading 1-0.
Bellingham, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, converted for his 14th goal of the season in all competitions, and Dortmund won 5-2 to stay on Bayern’s heels.
But he emerged from the game complaining of knee pain.
Dortmund coach Edin Terzic conceded “there’s a big question mark, we’ve just got to wait and see.”
“Since the game Jude hasn’t been able to train with us. It’s not going to be any good if I pick him and he says after four minutes that he’s not right,” added Terzic.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham Bundesliga

Marquinhos extends PSG contract to 2028

Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

Marquinhos extends PSG contract to 2028

  • Marquinhos joined the club from Roma in 2013 when he was just 19
  • "I am very happy to announce this contract extension but also very proud," said Marquinhos
PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain captain and Brazil defender Marquinhos has extended his contract until 2028, the club announced Friday.
“The 29-year-old Brazilian defender and the Red and Blue will continue their adventure together until June 30, 2028,” Qatari-owned PSG said Friday in a statement.
Marquinhos joined the club from Roma in 2013 when he was just 19. He has become an indispensable part of the PSG set-up and was a member of the side that reached the 2020 Champions League final.
“I am very happy to announce this contract extension but also very proud,” said Marquinhos.
“This is a very special moment for me,” he added, saying he was “convinced that we will continue to achieve great things together in the years to come.”
With Lionel Messi on the point of leaving and speculation surrounding the futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the decision of Marquinhos to throw his weight behind PSG has been welcomed by the club.
“This is already very good news for the club, for me as coach and for the fans,” said Christophe Galtier in a press conference.
“It is an example. He is finishing his 10th season. He is one of the best central defenders in the world, he has been omnipresent for 10 years. It’s a strong signal sent to everyone.”
PSG were beaten by Bayern Munich in the last 16 of this year’s competition but are on the verge of wrapping up their ninth Ligue 1 title in 11 years.

Topics: PSG Marquinhos

Lamela fires Sevilla to victory over Juventus into Europa League final

Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

Lamela fires Sevilla to victory over Juventus into Europa League final

  • Lamela headed home in extra-time to complete an impressive comeback Sevilla, who will face Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Budapest on May 31
SEVILLE, SPAIN: Erik Lamela propelled Europa League specialists Sevilla into the final once again with a 2-1 victory over Juventus on Thursday, sealing a 3-2 aggregate triumph in a gripping clash.

Lamela headed home in extra-time to complete an impressive comeback for the record six-time winners of the competition, who will face Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Budapest on May 31 after they edged past Bayer Leverkusen.

Dusan Vlahovic fired visitors Juventus ahead in the second half, two minutes after coming on as a substitute, but Suso smashed home from outside the area to take the game to extra-time.

Lamela connected perfectly with Bryan Gil’s cross in the 95th minute to delight the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and Sevilla held on to reach the final for the first time since 2020.

“A lot of things went through my head, good moments, bad moments. It was a unique moment,” Lamela told Movistar.

“Now we are a step away, it’s a great opportunity. It’s a night I will remember forever, it’s something incredible to play here, in front of all these fans.”

Defeat is concerning for Juventus, who are second in Serie A but braced for a potential points deduction which could knock them out of the top four. Winning the Europa League would have been another route to Champions League qualification.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side, without the injured Paul Pogba, were significantly better than in the first leg but were eventually overcome by the resilient hosts.

Sevilla, who dominated in Turin but were pegged back at the death in the 1-1 draw, shaded the first half at home but Juventus threatened on the counter in a pulsating battle.

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny produced a superb save to claw out a Lucas Ocampos header at his near post.

At the other end his counterpart Yassine Bounou produced an equally strong fingertip stop to tip a Moise Kean effort onto the post.

Adrien Rabiot struck for Juventus but Manuel Locatelli was offside and it was disallowed.

Sevilla were fuming before halftime when Juan Cuadrado sliced down Oliver Torres on the edge of the box and no penalty was awarded by VAR, despite replays indicating the foul began in the area.

Juventus could have taken the lead early in the second half but Rabiot flashed a shot narrowly wide.

Gleison Bremer’s header scraped the outside of the post as the Italians pushed harder to break the deadlock.

Shortly after replacing Kean, Vlahovic made Juventus’ pressure count as he burst away from two Sevilla defenders and dinked the ball neatly past Bounou.

However, Sevilla substitute Suso levelled from outside the area, carving out some space before launching a rocket into the top corner.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s team, who saw off Manchester United in the quarterfinals, showed their desire to again succeed in a competition which they have dominated in the past decade, with four triumphs in the previous nine editions.

Youssef En-Nesyri, who struck for Sevilla in the first leg, was largely kept quiet by Juventus but popped up in the 90th minute, with Szczesny stretching to tip his header over.

However, the Polish goalkeeper could not keep Lamela’s header out, with the Argentine midfielder nodding home Bryan Gil’s cross in the fifth minute of extra-time.

Marcos Acuna was sent off for Sevilla after 115 minutes, leaving the hosts hanging on, but they dug deep to extend their Europa League legend and book their ticket to Budapest.

“Being with your childhood team, living each game and another final now, is incredible, and you have to enjoy it,” said veteran Sevilla defender Jesus Navas.

“The team was impressive, we gave everything, and the fans, they deserve everything.”
 

Topics: Europa League Erik Lamela Sevilla

