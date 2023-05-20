You are here

NBA: Jimmy Butler leads late surge as Miami Heat stun Boston Celtics

NBA: Jimmy Butler leads late surge as Miami Heat stun Boston Celtics
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler defends a shot by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown during the second half of game two of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. (USA TODAY Sports)
AFP

NBA: Jimmy Butler leads late surge as Miami Heat stun Boston Celtics
  • Jimmy Butler finishes with 27 points as the eighth seeds grab a second straight victory
  • Boston coach Joe Mazzulla blames indiscipline and mental frailty for his team’s defeat
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Jimmy Butler led a fourth-quarter fightback as the Miami Heat stunned the Boston Celtics 111-105 to take a 2-0 lead in their NBA Eastern Conference finals series on Friday.
Miami talisman Butler finished with 27 points as the eighth seeds grabbed a second straight victory at Boston’s TD Garden to leave the Celtics with a mountain to climb if they are to reach the NBA finals.
Miami had trailed by 11 points early in the fourth quarter and the Celtics led by as much as nine with under seven minutes of the final frame remaining.
But Butler led a sensational 20-9 Miami run in the final minutes of the fourth quarter that turned the game on its head and left his team just two wins away from returning to the NBA finals as the best-of-seven series heads to Miami for games three and four.
“We got some dogs, and I love it, I love every bit of it,” an elated Butler said during an on-court interview after the Miami win.
“Guys never quit, guys never give up, we love playing with one another — we got so much faith and trust in one another.”
Nine of Butler’s 27 points came during the fourth-quarter rally, with the Miami star seemingly fired up after an angry nose-to-nose exchange with Boston’s Grant Williams midway through the fourth quarter.
At that stage in the game, Boston led 96-89, but Miami launched a devastating late run that turned the contest decisively in favor of the Heat.
“Just healthy competition, and I love it,” Butler said afterwards of his exchange with Williams.
“I’m always here to compete, I like to talk at times, as long as we get the win, I’m good with it though.”
Butler received offensive support from Caleb Martin, with 25 points off the bench, while Bam Adebayo delivered another all-round effort with 22 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.
Duncan Robinson added 15 points from the bench, including three three-pointers.
A shellshocked Boston, meanwhile, were left reflecting on another shattering defeat at home despite 34 points from Jayson Tatum.
Jaylen Brown finished with 16 points but had a wayward shooting night, making only seven of 23 from the field, while Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon had 13 points apiece.
Boston coach Joe Mazzulla blamed indiscipline and mental frailty for his team’s defeat.
“It comes down to the details and the margins,” Mazzulla said.
“This is a series of discipline and mindset. And there were times throughout the game where we weren’t the more disciplined team.”
Asked if he believed Boston’s late collapse was “mental,” Mazzulla agreed.
“It’s mental from the standpoint of who can make the right plays at the right times, who can make the simple plays, who can win those details and those margins,” Mazzulla said. “So, yeah, it’s definitely mental.”
Game three takes place in Miami on Sunday.

Topics: basketball NBA miami heat Boston Celtics

Scheffler, Hovland and Conners share lead at PGA Championship

Scheffler, Hovland and Conners share lead at PGA Championship
AFP

Scheffler, Hovland and Conners share lead at PGA Championship

Scheffler, Hovland and Conners share lead at PGA Championship
  • Second-ranked American Scheffler, and Canada’s Conners, each fired 2-under par 68 to finish 36 holes level at the top
  • Koepka birdied three of the last four holes to shoot 66
AFP

ROCHESTER, New York: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners delivered clutch birdies and grinded out par saves to share the lead after Friday’s second round of the PGA Championship as rivals stumbled at rainy Oak Hill.

Second-ranked American Scheffler, last year’s Masters champion, and Canada’s Conners, chasing his first major title, each fired 2-under par 68 to finish 36 holes level at the top on five-under 135.

“Felt like I grinded it out pretty well,” Scheffler said. “Didn’t hit as many fairways as I would hope to but to shoot two-under was good, solid golf.”

Conners, who won his second PGA Tour title at last month’s Texas Open, worked magic with his putter when needed.

“Very pleased,” Conners said. “The conditions were tricky out there, faced some wind, some rain. I made a bunch of key putts to keep momentum going, and that was really the key to the day.”

Norway’s 11th-ranked Hovland, also seeking a first major crown, sank a five-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to shoot 67 and make it three at the top.

“The score has been great but the way I’ve plodded my way around here, very pleased with that,” he said. “I was trying to give myself the most stress-free pars and a couple birdie looks as well.”

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, closed with a bogey to share fourth with fellow American Justin Suh on 137.

“It has been a few years, but it doesn’t mean I don’t know how to do it,” DeChambeau said of winning. “I’m definitely trending in the right direction finally.”

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka and England’s Callum Tarren were on 138 and England’s Justin Rose and Canadian Taylor Pendrith on 139 as only nine players stood under par.

Scheffler, who would return to world number one with a victory, had two sets of back-to-back birdies but closed with a bogey.

“I was just trying to grind,” he said. “I’m in a good position going into the weekend.”

Conners consistently made putts from nine to 12 feet for pars and birdies.

“Definitely was a challenging day,” he said. “But I felt like I played really solid.”

Hovland adopted a patient and conservative philosophy and will stick with it.

“It’s nice to have a chance, but we’ve got a lot of golf left,” Hovland said. “I just have to keep being patient and hitting middle of the greens and let the pieces fall wherever they fall.”

Koepka birdied three of the last four holes to shoot 66.

“Knew I needed a good round,” said Koepka. “Happy to shoot under par and get back in the race.”

Rose, the 2013 US Open and 2016 Rio Olympic champion, won in February at Pebble Beach for his first triumph since 2019. He could be the first Englishman to win a PGA Championship since Jim Barnes in 1916 and 1919.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, chasing his first major victory since 2014, fired a 69 to stand on level par 140. He found water and made bogeys at six and seven but birdied nine from 44 feet and 18 from 16 feet.

“It was a bit of a grind again,” McIlroy said. “I had to score as best as I could. Rode my luck a little bit. Pretty erratic off the tee, Need to tighten it up over the weekend.”

American Michael Block shared 10th on 140, the best 36-hole spot for a club professional since 1988.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters champion, made the cut by shooting 68 to stand on 144.

After going over the cut line with a bogey at 12, Rahm made three consecutive birdies.

“Knowing those next three holes were doable, I tried to be a little bit more aggressive and go after it,” Rahm said. “Hit the shots I needed to and made the birdies I needed to.”

Reigning US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick of England closed with back-to-back bogeys to miss the cut at 145 by one.

Jordan Spieth, a three-time major winner trying to complete a career Grand Slam by winning this week, shot 72 to make the cut on the number despite a left wrist injury.

“Wrist is holding up nicely considering,” Spieth said.

Defending champion Justin Thomas also made the cut on the number.

Topics: PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler Oak Hill Country Club Corey Conners Viktor Hovland

Rybakina to clash with Ukraine's Kalinina in Rome final

Rybakina to clash with Ukraine's Kalinina in Rome final
AFP

Rybakina to clash with Ukraine's Kalinina in Rome final

Rybakina to clash with Ukraine's Kalinina in Rome final
  • The 6-2, 6-4 comeback from the Kazakh sent Rybakina into her fourth major final of the season
  • Kalinina pointedly refused to shake hands with her defeated Russian Kudermetova opponent and made no apologies for the snub
AFP

ROME: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina fought from 4-1 down in the second set to overhaul Jelena Ostapenko on Friday to reach the final of the Italian Open.

The 6-2, 6-4 comeback from the Kazakh sent Rybakina into her fourth major final of the season after the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami.

She will bid for the trophy on Saturday against Anhelina Kalinina of the Ukraine, who reached the second WTA final of her career with a 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 defeat of Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova.

The winner then gave a shout out to her country, invaded by Russia last year, as she moved into the title match at the Foro Italico.

“It’s absolutely important to try and win every match, (considering) what Ukraine is going through,” she said.

“I hope I can give a small light and maybe some positive emotions to my country.”

Rybankina will need a quick turnaround after winning a rain-interrupted semifinal in just under one and three quarter hours, aided by 33 unforced errors from 2017 Roland Garros champion Ostapenko.

The second-set fightback sealed victory for Rybakina on her first match point as her opponent dumped a volley into the net.

“It was not easy at all with the starting and stopping,” the winner said. “I need to recover for the final.”

Everyone knows how good Anhelina is, we are also good friends — if you can say that (in tennis).

“It will be a tough match for sure. I think of course I’m more consistent, there are still a lot of things to improve.

“But I’m happy that physically I can maintain and stay in the tournament till the end.

Rybakina was pleased with her second-set turnaround.

“I didn’t start that well, I was a bit low in energy. Lost my serve. So it was difficult.

“Then a few good shots from her, good serves — it changed very quickly.

“I just tried to focus on every point and got the break back and served really well after that.”

Earlier, Kalinina pointedly refused to shake hands with her defeated Russian Kudermetova opponent and made no apologies for the snub.

“We didn’t shake hands because the girl is from Russia basically. It’s no secret why I didn’t shake, because this country actually attacked Ukraine,” she said.

“This is sport, but it’s also kind of a politician thing. It’s nothing personal. But in general, yes, it’s not acceptable.”

Kalinina will be the lowest ranked finalist at the tournament since 1986 and will rise to her equal career-high ranking of 28th.

It took her nearly three hours to go through in a match played 72 hours after she won another marathon in the quarter-finals.

“I don’t feel my legs, I’ve played so much tennis last couple of days — all three-setters,” the winner said.

“I’m barely walking but I’m happy to be able to go through.”

The Ukrainian dominated the third set after a back-and-forth battle in the earlier chapters on the clay.

Kalinina saved eight break points over two games in the first set before finally taking a 4-3 lead with a break to love.

Kudermetova stayed in touch, delivering two aces to trail 4-5, with Kalinina subsequently broken as she tried to serve out the set.

But the Ukrainian came good on a second chance, winning it 7-5 after 66 minutes thanks to 18 unforced errors from her opponent.

The second set began with a pair of love holds before Kudermetova handed over a break for 3-2 to Kalinina from a long forehand.

The Ukrainian, who lost her only previous WTA final two years ago in Budapest, was broken to love while serving for the match, with a recharged Kudermetova taking a 6-5 lead.

She quickly captured one more game after winning 16 straight points to throw the match into a deciding third set.

Kudermetova saved three break points but fell short on a fourth to lose serve in the opening game of the third set as she went down to defeat.

Topics: Italian Open Elena Rybakina Anhelina Kalinina

LeBron James, Obama lead tributes to Ohio NFL icon Jim Brown

LeBron James, Obama lead tributes to Ohio NFL icon Jim Brown
AFP

LeBron James, Obama lead tributes to Ohio NFL icon Jim Brown

LeBron James, Obama lead tributes to Ohio NFL icon Jim Brown
  • The Los Angeles Lakers star says Brown’s efforts during the turbulent civil rights movement was his real gift to today’s athletes
  • Brown’s transformational talent was also recalled by those who followed him in the NFL
AFP

LOS ANGELES: NBA superstar and Ohio kid LeBron James led the tributes to NFL great Jim Brown on Friday, after the legendary Cleveland Browns running back and civil rights campaigner died at the age of 87.

“We lost a hero today,” James said in an Instagram post that also featured a video of four-time NBA champion James, then playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, bowing to Brown as he sat courtside at a game.

“Rest in Paradise to the legend Jim Brown,” James wrote. “I hope every Black athlete takes the time to educate themselves about this incredible man and what he did to change all of our lives.

“We all stand on your shoulders Jim Brown.”

Brown played for the Browns for all of an NFL career spanning 1957-65.

He led the NFL in rushing eight of those seasons and retired in July of 1966 with a then-record 12,312 career rushing yards.

Brown’s excellence on the field was what first made the young LeBron James an admirer, but now the Los Angeles Lakers star known for his work on social justice issues says Brown’s efforts during the turbulent civil rights movement was his real gift to today’s athletes.

“If you grew up in Northeast Ohio and were Black, Jim Brown was an icon,” James wrote. “As a kid who loved football, I really just thought of him as the greatest Cleveland Brown to ever play.

“Then I started my own journey as a professional athlete and realized what he did socially was his true greatness.

“When I choose to speak out, I always think about Jim Brown. I can only speak because Jim broke down those walls for me.”

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, one of the African-American athletes who attended the 1967 Cleveland Summit organized by Brown in a show of support for Muhammad Ali’s refusal to serve in the Vietnam War, also paid tribute to his civil rights legacy.

“Jim’s dedication to the fight for equal rights was a lifelong effort and something that enabled me to maintain our friendship for over 50 years,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote on social media. “The world and I will miss him greatly.”

Former US President Barack Obama also joined the tributes to Brown’s legacy.

“I was too young to remember Jim Brown’s playing days, but I knew his legacy,” Obama tweeted. “One of the greatest football players ever, he was also an actor and activist — speaking out on civil rights, and pushing other Black athletes to do the same. Our thoughts are with Jim’s wife Monique, his children, and everyone who knew and admired him.”

Brown’s transformational talent was also recalled by those who followed him in the NFL, including former Dallas Cowboys running backs Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith and Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders.

“There isn’t a man who played running back in the NFL who didn’t see Jim Brown as an iconic legend on and off the field,” Dorsett said on Twitter, where Smith posted: “My heart aches at this very moment after hearing of the passing of Jim Brown.

“He is and was a true legend in sports and in the community using his platform to help others. Thanks King.”

Jarrett Payton, whose father, Walter Payton, starred for the Chicago Bears and broke Brown’s career rushing record in 1984, mourned Brown’s death on a personal level.

“After my pops passed, Jim became an important father figure in my life,” Payton tweeted. “He was always there for me. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Sanders also pointed to the pro and the person in paying tribute to Brown.

“You can’t underestimate the impact Jim Brown had on the NFL,” Sanders said in a tweet. “He will be greatly missed. Additionally his generosity and friendship with my family is a gift that we will always treasure.”

“An absolute legend,” tweeted recently retired defensive lineman JJ Watt. “Rest in Peace Jim Brown.

 

Topics: NBA basketball NFL Jim Brown

Freiburg beat Wolfsburg to boost chances of qualifying for Champions League

Freiburg beat Wolfsburg to boost chances of qualifying for Champions League
AP

Freiburg beat Wolfsburg to boost chances of qualifying for Champions League

Freiburg beat Wolfsburg to boost chances of qualifying for Champions League
  • Striker Nils Petersen came off the bench to score in the 75th minute to take the game away from Wolfsburg
AP

FREIBURG, Germany: With a slice of luck and a goal from a retiring fan favorite, Freiburg beat Wolfsburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to stay in contention to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Playing his last home game before retiring at the end of the season, striker Nils Petersen came off the bench to score in the 75th minute to take the game away from Wolfsburg — his first goal of the season — after Christian Günter gave Freiburg the lead with a fortunate deflected shot that looped over the goalkeeper.

Freiburg stayed fifth, outside the four Champions League spots, despite the win but it ensured the team from the Black Forest in southwestern Germany will have a chance of qualifying for Europe’s top competition on the final day of the Bundesliga next week.

Freiburg were a point off third-placed Leipzig, who can secure a Champions League spot if they stun leader Bayern Munich on Saturday, and level on points with Union Berlin, who play Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Petersen’s goal was greeted with a roar from the Freiburg crowd. The experienced forward has been a Freiburg player since 2015, scoring 105 times in all competitions, and holds the Bundesliga record for most goals as a substitute with 34.

Petersen thought he’d scored a second goal in the 80th but video review showed a teammate had trodden on an opponent’s foot in the buildup and the referee called play back for a foul to jeers from the stands.

Freiburg held on after midfielder Nicolas Höfler was sent off in added time for a reckless tackle. Wolfsburg, who created few chances, dropped to seventh behind Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference.

Darmstadt will be back in the Bundesliga next season for the first time since 2017 after beating Magdeburg 1-0 in their second-division game. That assured Darmstadt of finishing in one of the two promotion places, and it will be second-division champion if second-placed Heidenheim doesn’t beat Sandhausen on Saturday. It will be the fourth stint in the Bundesliga for Darmstadt, whose best result was 14th in 2016.

 

Chelsea’s Lampard says road to success paved with a ‘lot of failure’

Chelsea’s Lampard says road to success paved with a ‘lot of failure’
AFP

Chelsea’s Lampard says road to success paved with a ‘lot of failure’

Chelsea's Lampard says road to success paved with a 'lot of failure'
  • Caretaker Chelsea manager Lampard said his side should take heart from City’s work ethic
  • Chelsea, once a challenger for major trophies, are currently languishing in 11th place
AFP

LONDON: Frank Lampard has urged his Chelsea players to learn from the example set by Manchester City’s treble challenge when the teams meet at the Etihad on Sunday.

City will retain the Premier League title and win the first of the three trophies they are chasing this season if they beat Chelsea, and could already be champions by the time they kick-off depending on Arsenal’s result on Saturday.

If City take the title, it will be the fifth time in six seasons that Pep Guardiola’s team have been crowned champions of England.

They then have a second Champions League final in three years to come against Italy’s Inter Milan plus the FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester United.

City’s brilliant form was there for all to see with a 4-0 humiliation of European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday, a 17th win in their last 19 games.

Chelsea, once a challenger for major trophies, are currently languishing in 11th place despite co-owner Todd Boehly splashing out some £600 million ($747 million) on transfers during the last 12 months,

Caretaker Chelsea manager Lampard, who may be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino should the former Tottenham supremo be confirmed as the Blues’ new permanent boss, said his side should take heart from City’s work ethic.

“The only inspiration the young players should need is what it’s taken Man City to get where they’ve got,” said Lampard.

“It’s not the moment of lifting the cup, it’s Kevin De Bruyne’s journey, and (Erling) Haaland’s journey, and (Ilkay) Gundogan’s journey, and John Stones’s journey.”

The former Chelsea and England midfielder added: “A player has to understand that the cup-lifting moments are because of all the work done over the years against the odds, whatever it is, how hard they work.

“That team clearly works hard and then when one has to stop working hard the next one steps in and works hard. That’s what the players have to understand.”

Lampard said he had watched the documentary series The Last Dance, about NBA side Chicago Bulls’ success in the 1990s, in preparation for Chelsea’s final games of the season.

The interim manager, who will stand down following the final game of the season against Newcastle on May 28, said the series had some valuable lessons for his squad.

“Any group that lifts trophies has to understand what standards are and how you push and what you do, and that the weekend is a culmination of everything you do through the week, from how you prepare, how you train, that you train at a level that then transfers onto the pitch,” said Lampard, a multiple medal-winner at Chelsea.

He added: “There’s a lot of failure on the way to success. I think that’s the thing that a player in the modern day has to listen to, not casually but to actually listen to it and act upon it.”

Topics: Chelsea FC Frank Lampard

