Namibia supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

RIYADH: Namibia has joined the ranks of countries who have expressed support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.
Alfredo Tjiurimo Hengari, Namibia’s presidential press secretary, said the show of support was made to Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan, the Saudi advisor at the Royal Court, who was currently on a visit to the southwest African nation.
The global event, which happens once every five years, is scheduled to begin on Oct. 1, 2030 and continue until April 1 the following year.
Hengari said that Namibia’s expression of support reflected the distinguished relations between the two countries. Qattan in return expressed the Saudi government’s appreciation for the latest vote of confidence as he cited the solid bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Namibia.
Saudi Arabia submitted its bid to host the World Expo 2030 in a letter sent by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Bureau International des Expositions – the international organizing body for the global event since 1931 – in October last year.
Riyadh faces competition from Busan (South Korea), Rome (Italy) and Odesa (Ukraine).
Washington: Saudi Arabia, represented by King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, or Mawhiba, and the ministry of education, has won 27 prizes — including 23 major and four special prizes — at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
More than 1,800 gifted individuals from more than 70 countries participated in the ISEF event, which was held from May 13-19 in the US.
In the major awards, the Saudi team won two first-place prizes, seven second-place prizes, seven third-place prizes and seven fourth-place prizes.
Student Faisal Al-Muhaish won first-place in chemistry for his project titled “Metal-organic framework-based electrocatalyst for a highly efficient and low-cost seawater hydrogen production,” while student Mohammed Al-Arfaj won first prize in environmental engineering for his project titled “Using a contact liquid to capture CO2 found in fuel and air through a highly efficient and low-cost freezing method.”
Second-place prizes went to Taif Al-Hamdi in the field of energy, Latifa Al-Ghannam in energy, Lynn Al-Melhem in energy, Zahra Al-Shabr in biomedicine and health sciences, Fatima Al-Arfaj in chemistry, Wissam Al-Qurshi in biomedical engineering and Dima Marwahi in earth and environmental sciences.
Third-place prizes went to Ritaj Al-Sulami in energy, Fajr Al-Khulaifi in energy, Fares Al-Yami in transitional medicine, Lian Norolli in environmental engineering, Abeer Al-Youssef in materials science, as well as Lian Al-Maliki and Nour Al-Hamad in plant sciences.
Fourth-place prizes went to Maria Al-Qumsani in engineering technologies, Bandar Al-Barahim in robots and smart devices, Hanadi Arif in social and behavioral sciences, Maria Al-Ghamdi in environmental sciences, Tahani Ahmad in materials sciences, Dee Shujaa in earth and environmental sciences and Yazan Al-Fulaih in plant sciences.
This year’s achievements have increased the total number of prizes won by the Kingdom at ISEF to 133 — 92 major and 41 special prizes — since it began participating in 2007.
Amal bint Abdullah Al-Hazaa, secretary general of Mawhiba, congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for this new national achievement, which was supported by the leadership. She also congratulated the ministry of education and the students, along with their families, schools and teachers.
Al-Hazaa commended the joint efforts by Mawhiba and the ministry of education, as well as their strategic partners, to continue achieving the objectives and initiatives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by improving students’ capabilities in accordance with the latest scientific methods used for gifted individuals.
Al-Hazaa said that “the complementary partnership between Mawhiba and the ministry of education has contributed to the development of a creative environment, space and system for talented individuals and produced Saudi human capital models that are competent and able to innovate solutions to sustainable development-related problems, contributing to the prosperity of all of humanity.”
The Kingdom, represented by Mawhiba, also took part in ISEF 2023 as an official sponsor and presented 18 special prizes to the best projects participating in the energy category.
ISEF is considered the largest pre-university scientific research and innovation competition fair.
Arab League Jeddah summit’s final declaration emphasizes unity of stance on issues of security and stability
Communique addresses tensions between Israel and Palestine, conflict in Sudan, Yemen peace process
Says Syria’s return to the Arab League will contribute to country’s stabilization and reunification
Updated 20 May 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: Arab League member states met on Friday in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah for a historic summit in which, for the first time in more than a decade, representatives of all 22 nations took part.
During the summit on Friday, the organization’s 32nd, members adopted the Jeddah Declaration, which reaffirmed the Arab League’s united stance on achieving security and stability across the Arab world and beyond.
This was only the second summit, following a gathering in Algeria last November, to take place following a three-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It covered a number of topics, including tensions between Israel and Palestine, the conflict in Sudan, the peace process in Yemen, instability in Libya, and Lebanon’s political situation.
Significantly, this was the first time Syria had been invited to participate in an Arab League Summit since its suspension from the organization in 2011.
The summit’s final communique reaffirmed “the centrality of the Palestinian cause” to Arab countries and as one of the main factors for stability in the region. It condemned all practices and violations inflicted upon the Palestinians, their lives, properties and existence.
The communique also stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution, as per UN Security Council Resolution 242 and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, to ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Furthermore, it reiterated previous summit positions, including the need the need for protection of Muslim sites in Jerusalem.
The conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians has escalated since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power late last year at the helm of a coalition government that includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.
Violence has flared in the West Bank, where the Israeli army has staged repeated raids against militants that have often flared into street clashes or gun battles.
Gaza also saw five days of cross-border fire between Israel and militant groups this month that killed 33 Palestinians and two people in Israel — the worst violence since a three-day escalation in August last year killed 49 Palestinians.
Israel, meanwhile, has been shaken by its biggest domestic political crisis in decades, as sustained mass protests have broken out against plans to reform the justice system, spearheaded by Netanyahu who continues to battle corruption charges in court.
On the issue of the conflict in Sudan, meanwhile, where clashes broke out on April 15 between the army and paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces, the communique called on the warring parties to return to the negotiating table and for civilians to be protected.
It rejected “foreign interference that could ignite the conflict and threaten regional security and stability,” while commending the critical steps taken during the Jeddah meetings that began on May 6 to continue talks and end the crisis.
About 1,000 people have been killed so far during the conflict, mainly in and around the capital Khartoum and in the long-troubled western region of Darfur. More than 5,000 people have been injured.
The crisis has sparked a massive displacement crisis, with more than 840,000 people displaced inside Sudan and at least 220,000 crossing borders into other countries, according to the UN. The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, has said 25 million people — more than half the population of Sudan — are in need of humanitarian aid and protection.
Syria’s Arab League membership was suspended in 2011 as a result of the regime’s violent crackdown on anti-government protests, which later spiraled into a 12-year civil war that has divided the nation and displaced half of its pre-war population.
The summit’s declaration stated that the return of Syria to the Arab League would contribute to the stabilization and reunification of the country, while assistance from member states would “help Syria resolve its crisis” and once again become a contributing member of the Arab world.
Regarding Yemen, the communique urged support for the stalled peace effort in the country. It reaffirmed international and regional efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis based on the three references in the Gulf initiative and the implementation of its mechanisms, the Yemeni national dialogue, and Security Council Resolution 2216.
The resolution stipulates that the Houthis must withdraw from all areas seized during the conflict, relinquish arms seized from military and security institutions, cease all actions falling exclusively within the authority of the legitimate government of Yemen, and fully implement previous Security Council resolutions.
Last month, Mohammed Al-Jaber, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen, arrived in Houthi-held Sanaa with a draft text of a peace proposal that addressed points of contention between the Yemeni government and the Houthis.
On the situation in Lebanon, the declaration expressed solidarity with the nation and called on “all Lebanese factions” to elect a president and implement reforms to pull Lebanon out of its ongoing economic crisis. The country has been without a president since Oct. 31, 2022, when Michel Aoun’s term officially ended.
The declaration also rejected any and all interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries or support for unauthorized and illegitimate armed groups and militias, while stressing that internal military conflicts will not resolve any issues but only exacerbate the suffering of the region’s people and hold back development.
Finally, the declaration reaffirmed the importance of sustainable development, security, stability and living in peace as inherent rights for all Arab citizens, to be achieved by concerted and integrated efforts from all member states.
It committed those members to continuing the fight against crime and corruption at all levels, and to the mobilization of capabilities to create a future based on innovation in a way that serves and enhances security, stability and well-being.
‘Step by step’ we are going to resolve issues in the region, says Saudi FM
Updated 20 May 2023
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: At the conclusion of the 32nd Arab League Summit on Friday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan took to the podium, accompanied by the league’s secretary-general, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, to highlight some of the main takeaways from the event and new initiatives that were agreed.
One of the major conclusions of the gathering in Jeddah was the need for an emphasis on promoting joint Arab Action in support of security, stability and sovereignty in Arab countries. Once aspect of that joint action included the readmission of Syria to the Arab League and the presence of President Bashar Assad at the summit.
The summit included a number of other milestones and historic moments, including the first participation and visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During his address, he called for more support for his people and highlighted efforts to enhance relations between Ukraine and the Arab world.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greeted the leaders and heads of state upon their arrival at the summit and chaired the 32nd Regular Session of the Arab League Council. During his opening remarks, he welcomed Assad back to the summit following Syria’s 12-year suspension from the organization.
“We hope that Syria’s return to the Arab League will mark an end to its crisis,” the crown prince said.
“We assure the neighboring countries and friends in the West and the East that we are moving forward for peace, goodness, cooperation and construction in a way that achieves our peoples’ interests and safeguards our nation’s rights.”
He expressed pleasure that Assad was attending the summit and that the Arab League had decided to redmit Syria to the organization.
“We hope that this will support the stability of Syria, the return of things to normal, and the resumption of its usual role in the Arab nation, in a way that achieves good for its people and supports all of our aspirations toward a better future for our region,” the crown prince said.
“We will not allow our region to turn into fields of conflict. It is enough for us to turn the page of the past by remembering the painful years of conflicts the region lived through, as they caused suffering for its people and faltered the development process.”
While the Arab League has readmitted Syria, the Biden administration in Washington and its European allies continues to maintain a policy of isolation targeting Assad and his regime.
After the summit Prince Faisal said that “dialogue with Syria was necessary, and we understand the point of view of our Western allies and we will hold talks with our partners.”
He also said talks to resolve the ongoing crises in Sudan had been one of the key topics of the summit but it was too early to talk about a breakthrough.
“The situation in Sudan is unfortunate and it is important to reach a truce now; the Kingdom is working with the United States to reach a humanitarian truce,” Prince Faisal said.
During his opening speech, Crown Prince Mohammed expressed hope that the dialogue would be the basis for preserving the unity of Sudan and the security of its people.
One of the main topics of discussion at the summit, and one of the Kingdom’s top foreign policy priorities, was the Palestinian cause and its importance as the central issue for Arabs and Muslims.
The conflict in Yemen was another important topic and the crown prince said: “We are also working to help the Yemeni parties reach a comprehensive political solution that ends the Yemeni crisis.”
Five new Arab initiatives emerged from the summit. They included plans to teach Arabic to non-native speakers, targeting second- and third-generations Arab immigrants to help enhance communication between countries.
The second initiative is a cultural and green future initiative that aims to develop cultural policies related to sustainability, and support for environmentally friendly cultural practices that benefit the creative economy in Arab countries.
A third initiative focuses on food security, with an emphasis on sustainable supply chains for basic food commodities in Arab countries. It aims to provide economically feasible investment opportunities that can help improve food security.
A new research initiative will focus on the desalination of water, with the aim of sharing know-how and expertise that can reduce the cost and increase the efficiency of desalination processes.
The final new initiative is the establishment of a think tank for research into sustainability and economic development. It aims to promote new ideas for sustainable development and highlight the importance of joint and multilateral research cooperation and strategic partnerships.
Saudi crown prince meets Syria’s Assad, Arab leaders on sidelines of Jeddah summit
Syria had been welcomed back into the bloc after a 12-year suspension
Kingdom hosted 32nd summit, taking presidency from Algeria
Updated 20 May 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday held talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad, on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Syria had been welcomed back into the bloc after a 12-year suspension.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance relations between their countries, as well as a number of issues of common concern.
The Kingdom hosted the summit, taking the presidency from Algeria.
Prince Mohammed also held talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, where they reviewed ties and held discussions on promoting joint Arab action.
The Saudi crown prince held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to review Saudi-Egyptian relations and areas of bilateral cooperation, and a separate meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saeed to discuss promising opportunities for development in various fields.
Prince Mohammed also held similar talks with Somali President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud.
Saudi Arabia condemns raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied West Bank by members of the Israeli government and the Israeli Knesset, under the protection of Israeli security guards, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
“The ministry affirms Saudi Arabia’s categorical rejection of such violations and provocative actions, its standing with the Palestinian people, and its support for all efforts aimed at reaching a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause,” it added in a statement.
Kuwait also condemned the incident and reiterated its position, calling for immediate action by the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and stop these continuous Israeli violations, respect the sanctity of holy sites, and provide full protection for the Palestinian people and Muslim sanctities.
Similar statements were issued by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Gulf Cooperation Council, condemning the move and reiterating their support for establishing an independent Palestinian state.
Thousands of Jewish nationalists, some of them chanting “Death to Arabs” and other racist slogans, paraded on Thursday through the main Palestinian thoroughfare of Jerusalem’s Old City, in an annual display that caused new friction between Jews and Palestinians in the tense city.
Several lawmakers in Israel’s new far-right governing coalition, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, joined the procession. (With AP)