Australia police not releasing video of 95-year-old’s tasering

Above, Clare Nowland her skydive in Canberra, Australia, April 6, 2008. Nowland, now 95, is in critical condition two days after police shocked her with a stun. (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

  • The woman, Clare Nowland, is in a critical state in hospital, three days after being shot with an electronic stun gun
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

SYDNEY: Australian police will not release bodycam footage of an officer tasering a 95-year-old great-grandmother with dementia inside her nursing home, a state police chief said Saturday.
The woman, Clare Nowland, is in a critical state in hospital, three days after being shot with an electronic stun gun in a confrontation that shocked Australians and made international headlines.
Officers arrived at Yallambee Lodge in southern New South Wales on Wednesday after being alerted by nursing home staff that a woman was “armed with a knife,” police said.
Police say they urged Nowland to drop the serrated steak knife before she moved toward them “at a slow pace” with the aid of a walking frame, prompting one officer to fire his taser at her.
Asked about political calls for police body-worn video of the tasering to be released, New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said: “I am not sure why they want to see it.”
The state police chief said she had only heard the audio from the recording: “I don’t see it necessary that I actually view it,” she told a news conference.
Citing “legislative requirements” surrounding surveillance devices, Webb added: “We don’t intend to release it unless there is a process at the end of this that would allow it to be released.”
An investigation into the firing of the taser “will take time,” she said.
Webb promised the probe would follow “proper process.”
The outlook for Nowland, who has 24 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren, is uncertain, Webb said, after spending time with her family at the hospital on Friday.
“The next few days will be critical and, you know, it’s likely to be very difficult for the family and my condolences and thoughts are with the family at the moment,” the police chief said, adding the family want answers.
Police would “deal with the facts and not speculate” to avoid prejudicing their investigation, she added.
Webb noted it was “quite rare” for police to be called to a nursing home, adding they may need to be “better equipped” to deal with dementia patients.
David Shoebridge, a state senator for the Greens, demanded police release the body-worn video images.
“My reaction, like millions of Australians who have heard this news is shock and disbelief. How can it be reasonable use of force for police to be tasering a 95-year-old woman with dementia in a walking frame in a nursing home?”
Shoebridge said he was joining other New South Wales colleagues to make a “very clear demand” for the state police and government to get the family’s consent to release the bodycam video.
“The public have a right to know what the police did and this cannot be hidden in a police-investigating-police private inquiry,” he said.

Topics: Australia

G7 leaders warn China and North Korea on nukes, vow continued support for Ukraine against Russian ‘aggression’

G7 leaders warn China and North Korea on nukes, vow continued support for Ukraine against Russian ‘aggression’
Updated 20 May 2023
AP

G7 leaders warn China and North Korea on nukes, vow continued support for Ukraine against Russian ‘aggression’

G7 leaders warn China and North Korea on nukes, vow continued support for Ukraine against Russian ‘aggression’
  • G7 leaders issued a statement warning that China’s “accelerating build-up of its nuclear arsenal without transparency (or) meaningful dialogue poses a concern to global and regional stability”
Updated 20 May 2023
AP

HIROSHIMA, Japan: Leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies warned China and North Korea against building up their nuclear arsenals, pivoting to major northeast Asian crises ahead of the arrival later Saturday of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The focus on Asia at the Group of Seven summit comes as leaders tighten sanctions meant to punish Moscow and change the course of its 15-month invasion of Ukraine. Japan confirmed that Zelensky’s decision to attend the G7 in person stemmed from his “strong wish” to participate in talks that will influence his nation’s defense against Russia.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that President Joe Biden and Zelensky would have direct engagement at the summit, a day after Biden announced his support for training Ukrainian pilots on US-made F-16 fighter jets, a precursor to eventually providing those aircraft to Ukraine’s Air Force.
World leaders have faced a high-stakes balancing act in Hiroshima as they look to address a raft of global worries demanding urgent attention, including climate change, AI, poverty and economic instability, nuclear proliferation and, above all, the war in Ukraine.
China, the world’s No. 2 economy, sits at the nexus of many of those concerns.
There is increasing anxiety in Asia that Beijing, which has been steadily building up its nuclear bomb program, could try to seize Taiwan by force, sparking a wider conflict. China claims the self-governing island as its own and regularly sends ships and warplanes near it.
The G7 leaders issued a statement warning that China’s “accelerating build-up of its nuclear arsenal without transparency (or) meaningful dialogue poses a concern to global and regional stability.”
North Korea, which has been testing missiles at a torrid pace in an attempt to perfect a nuclear program meant to target the mainland United States, must completely abandon its nuclear bomb ambitions, the leaders said, “including any further nuclear tests or launches that use ballistic missile technology. North Korea cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon State under” international nuclear treaties, the statement said.
The green light on F-16 training is the latest shift by the Biden administration as it moves to arm Ukraine with more advanced and lethal weaponry, following earlier decisions to send rocket launcher systems and Abrams tanks. The United States has insisted that it is sending weapons to Ukraine to defend itself and has discouraged attacks by Ukraine into Russian territory.
“We’ve reached a moment where it is time to look down the road again to say what is Ukraine going to need as part of a future force, to be able to deter and defend against Russian aggression as we go forward,” Sullivan said.
An EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity to brief reporters on the deliberations, said Zelensky will take part in two separate sessions Sunday. The first session will be with G7 members only and will focus on the war in Ukraine. The second session will include the G7 as well as the other nations invited to take part in the summit, and will focus on “peace and stability.”
The G7 leaders also used their summit to roll out a new wave of global sanctions on Moscow as well as plans to enhance the effectiveness of existing financial penalties meant to constrain President Vladimir Putin’s war effort.
“Our support for Ukraine will not waver,” the G7 leaders said in a statement released after closed-door meetings. They vowed “to stand together against Russia’s illegal, unjustifiable and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.”
“Russia started this war and can end this war,” they said.
Zelensky has consistently called for the supply of Western fighter jets to bolster his country’s defenses against Russia’s invasion, but has until now faced skepticism from the United States that they would turn the tide in the war.
Now, as Ukraine has improved its air defenses with a host of Western-supplied anti-aircraft systems and prepares to launch a counteroffensive against Russia, officials believe the jets could become useful in the battle and essential to the country’s long-term security.
Biden’s decisions on when, how many, and who will provide the fourth-generation F-16 fighter jets will be made in the months ahead while the training is underway, Biden told leaders.
The F-16 training is to be conducted in Europe and will likely begin in the coming weeks. That’s according to two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s private conversations with allies.
Zelensky said Friday that he had opened a visit to Saudi Arabia, where Arab leaders were holding their own summit.
The latest sanctions aimed at Russia include tighter restrictions on already-sanctioned people and firms involved in the war effort. More than 125 individuals and organizations across 20 countries have been hit with US sanctions. The financial penalties have been primarily focused on sanctions evaders connected to technology procurement for the Kremlin. The Commerce Department also added 71 firms to its own list.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Friday sanctions “will further tighten the vise on Putin’s ability to wage his barbaric invasion and will advance our global efforts to cut off Russian attempts to evade sanctions.”
In addition, new reporting requirements were issued for people and firms that have any interest in Russian Central Bank assets. The purpose is to “fully map holdings of Russia’s sovereign assets that will remain immobilized in G7 jurisdictions until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine,” the US Treasury Department said.
Russia is now the most-sanctioned country in the world, but there are questions about the effectiveness.
Maria Snegovaya, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said going into the summit that while G7 countries “deserve credit” for their sanctions, “Russia still maintains capacity to fight this war in the long term.”
She added that war’s costs are “easily manageable for Russia in the next couple of years at least, and the cumulative effect of sanctions is just not strong enough to radically alter that.”
The G7 nations said in Friday’s statement that they would work to keep Russia from using the international financial system to prosecute its war, and they urged other nations to stop providing Russia with support and weapons “or face severe costs.”
World leaders Friday visited a peace park dedicated to the tens of thousands who died in the world’s first wartime atomic bomb detonation. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who represents Hiroshima in parliament, wants nuclear disarmament to be a major focus of discussions.
The peace park contains reminders of Aug. 6, 1945, when a US B-29 dropped an atomic bomb over Hiroshima, a city that has become synonymous with anti-nuclear peace efforts.
Biden, who scrapped plans to travel on to Papua New Guinea and Australia after his stay in Japan so that he can get back to debt limit talks in Washington, arranged to meet Saturday on the G-7 sidelines with leaders of the so-called Quad partnership, made up of Japan, Australia, India and the US
As G7 attendees made their way to Hiroshima, Moscow unleashed yet another aerial attack on the Ukrainian capital. Loud explosions thundered through Kyiv during the early hours, marking the ninth time this month that Russian air raids have targeted the city after weeks of relative quiet.
In a bit of dueling diplomacy, Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting the leaders of the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan for a two-day summit in the Chinese city of Xi’an.
The G7 leaders are also to discuss efforts to strengthen the global economy and address rising prices that are squeezing families and government budgets around the world, particularly in developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.
A US official said the leaders on Saturday would issue a joint communique outlining new projects in the G7’s global infrastructure development initiative, which is meant to offer countries an alternative to China’s investment dollars.
The G7 includes Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.

Topics: Group of Seven (G7) China North Korea Volodymyr Zelensky

‘War is not an option’, Taiwan president says amid China tensions

‘War is not an option’, Taiwan president says amid China tensions
Updated 20 May 2023
Reuters

‘War is not an option’, Taiwan president says amid China tensions

‘War is not an option’, Taiwan president says amid China tensions
  • Taiwan will not provoke and will not bow to Chinese pressure, President Tsai Ing-wen said in a speech
  • Beijing has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to force the island to accept China's sovereignty
Updated 20 May 2023
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Saturday to maintain the status quo of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait amid high tensions with China, which has stepped up military pressure on the democratically governed island.

Taiwan will not provoke and will not bow to Chinese pressure, Tsai said in a speech in the presidential office in Taipei marking the seventh anniversary of her governance.
China, which considers Taiwan as its own and threatens to bring the island under its control if necessary, has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to force the island to accept Chinese sovereignty since Tsai took office in 2016.
Beijing has rebuffed calls for talks from Tsai, regarding her to be a separatist. Tsai has repeatedly vowed to defend Taiwan’s freedom and democracy.
“War is not an option. Neither side can unilaterally change the status quo with non-peaceful means,” Tsai said. “Maintaining the status quo of peace and stability is the consensus for both the world and Taiwan.”
“Although Taiwan is surrounded by risks, it is by no means a risk maker. We are a responsible risk manager and Taiwan will stand together with democratic countries and communities around the world to jointly defuse the risks,” she said.
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations agreed they were seeking a peaceful resolution to issues on Taiwan, the host of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, said on Friday.
Tsai said Taiwan officials are in discussions with the US President Joe Biden’s administration on sending $500 million worth of weapons aid to Taiwan, adding that the aid was meant to address deliveries of weapons delayed due to COVID-19.
She stressed the global importance of Taiwan’s supply China, which produce most of the world’s advanced semiconductor chips, and vowed to keep the most advanced chip technologies and research and development centers in Taiwan.
Taiwan is gearing up for a key presidential election in mid-January, with China tensions set to top the campaign agenda.

Topics: Taiwan China President Tsai Ing-wen

Saudi naval cadets take part in first joint exercise with Indian Navy

Saudi naval cadets take part in first joint exercise with Indian Navy
Updated 20 May 2023

Saudi naval cadets take part in first joint exercise with Indian Navy

Saudi naval cadets take part in first joint exercise with Indian Navy
  • 55 trainees from King Fahd Naval Academy in Kochi for 24-day operation
  • Program marks ‘major stride toward mutual cooperation,’ Southern Naval Command says
Updated 20 May 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Cadets from the Royal Saudi Naval Forces have arrived in India to take part in three weeks of training with their counterparts from the Indian Navy, the first such collaboration between the two nations.

The Saudi contingent comprises 55 trainees and five instructional staff from the King Fahd Naval Academy. They arrived this week at a naval base in Kochi, in Kerala state on the southwestern coast of India, the Southern Naval Command said on Thursday.

The planned 24-day exercise was “a major stride toward mutual cooperation” between the Indian Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces, the command said in a series of tweets.

“On arrival, a warm welcome was accorded to the trainees,” it said. “To provide firsthand experience of sail ships, the cadets would be attached to sail training ship INS Sudarshini.”

HIGHLIGHT

Program marks ‘major stride toward mutual cooperation,’ Southern Naval Command says.

The cadets, from the Kingdom’s main naval academy at the King Abdulaziz Naval Base in Jubail, arrived aboard their host’s First Training Squadron vessels INS Tir and INS Sujata.

The First Training Squadron of the Indian Navy are the first ships that newly commissioned naval officers train on.

The training program for Saudis is seen as a display of growing defense ties between the two countries.

“The first-ever training program in an Indian naval base for Saudi sailors indicates the growing confidence of the Saudi security establishment in developing contacts with Indian forces. This program will lead to more such engagements in the future,” defense expert Ranjit Kumar told Arab News.

“This is indicative of deepening strategic relations between India and Saudi Arabia.”

 

 

Topics: India Saudi Arabia King Fahd Naval Academy

Zelensky to meet Biden at G7: Ukrainian chief of staff

Zelensky to meet Biden at G7: Ukrainian chief of staff
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

Zelensky to meet Biden at G7: Ukrainian chief of staff

Zelensky to meet Biden at G7: Ukrainian chief of staff
  • The two leaders will discuss a series of topics including the international fighter jet coalition
  • Yermak confirmed that Zelensky, who on Friday addressed the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia, would go to Japan for the G7
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Joe Biden “in the coming days” at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, his chief of staff said on television.
The two leaders will discuss a series of topics including the international fighter jet coalition, thanks to which “Ukraine will very soon have everything it needs to protect our skies, our cities and our citizens,” Yermak said.
Yermak confirmed that Zelensky, who on Friday addressed the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia, would go to Japan for the G7.
The international meetings come as Ukrainian troops ready a long-awaited spring counteroffensive.
Biden told G7 leaders that Washington will support providing advanced warplanes including F-16s to Ukraine and will back efforts to train Kyiv’s pilots, a senior White House official said Friday.
Zelensky hailed the move on Twitter as a “historic decision.”
He said that he looked forward to “discussing the practical implementation” of the plan in Hiroshima.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky G7 US President Joe Biden

Tens of thousands protest growing wave of violence in Serbia

Tens of thousands protest growing wave of violence in Serbia
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

Tens of thousands protest growing wave of violence in Serbia

Tens of thousands protest growing wave of violence in Serbia
  • The rally marked the third major "Serbia against violence" protest in recent weeks
  • The demonstrators want the government to revoke the broadcasting licences of television channels promoting violent content
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

BELGRADE: Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Friday, amid growing concern at rising levels of violence following two mass shootings that killed 18 people this month.
The rally marked the third major “Serbia against violence” protest in recent weeks, which has brought thousands to the streets calling for the resignation of top officials.
“We are in shock, disbelief and we are angry,” protester Jelena MiHajjlovic told the crowd gathered in front of the parliament on Friday. “And a question echoes with all of us — what kind of country are we leaving for our children?“
The protests are some of the largest rallies to rock Serbia since mass demonstrations triggered the fall of former strongman Slobodan Milosevic more than two decades ago.
The demonstrators want the government to revoke the broadcasting licenses of television channels promoting violent content, and a ban on pro-government newspapers that stir tensions by targeting political dissidents.
They have also called for the resignation of the interior minister and the head of the intelligence service.
On Friday, members of the pro-European opposition stormed out of a special session of parliament, accusing the ruling party and its allies of aiming to “silence the rally” rather than address the issues raised by the demonstrators.
“We don’t want to be a part of that ... we will join the citizens in the protest,” Zoran Lutovac, the president of the Democratic Party, told reporters.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has dismissed the protests as a “political” stunt.
He scheduled a separate demonstration for his own supporters next week that he has billed as “the biggest gathering in Serbian history.”
Vucic’s close ally Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has also accused “foreign intelligence services” of stirring unrest after the shootings to destabilize Serbia.
Following the shootings, Vucic has vowed to “disarm” Serbia with an ambitious plan that would crack down on legal and illicit firearms.
Serbia has the highest level of gun ownership in Europe, with roughly 39 out of 100 people owning firearms, according to the Small Arms Survey research group.

Topics: Serbia violence Protests

