Al-Rajhi claims victory, Al-Saif takes 2nd in Tabuk-NEOM Rally

Al-Rajhi claims victory, Al-Saif takes 2nd in Tabuk-NEOM Rally
Saleh Al-Saif finished second in the car category of Tabuk-NEOM Rally. (SAMF)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Rajhi claims victory, Al-Saif takes 2nd in Tabuk-NEOM Rally

Al-Rajhi claims victory, Al-Saif takes 2nd in Tabuk-NEOM Rally
  Mohammed Al-Balooshi, Hani Al-Noumesi win bike and quad categories, respectively
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

TABUK, Saudi Arabia: Yazeed Al-Rajhi teamed up with German co-driver Timo Gottschalk to get the defense of his Saudi Toyota Rally Championship title underway with a comfortable victory at the new Tabuk-NEOM Rally in northern Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux driver began the second 136 km desert selective section with a lead of 19 minutes, 28 seconds, and was able to extend that to a winning margin of 34 minutes, 43 seconds. After missing the opening round following an injury sustained in a skiing accident, the result enabled the Saudi to close in on his local title rivals before the final two rounds of the series in Al-Qassim and Jeddah later in the year.

Al-Rajhi said: “Everything is going well. It was a nice race — very technical with good navigation. Sure, we are happy we came to this race in this area that we came to on Dakar and it is now in the Saudi Championship. We lead every stage. Now I look ahead to bajas in Italy and Spain.”

Emirati KTM rider Mohammed Al-Balooshi romped away from his brother Sultan and leading Saudi rider Mishal Al-Ghuneim to win the motorcycle category by 30 minutes, 11 seconds, on his KTM 450.

The three had ridden together over the closing kilometers on Friday but Mohammed led from the front through a tricky closing stage and chose his tracks wisely to seal a comfortable win.

With Al-Ghuneim slipping down to an eventual fourth place on his Beta 430RR after overcoming a very heavy crash, Kiwi rider Philip Wilson finished second on the day and climbed into third, securing the final podium place. Sultan Al-Balooshi stayed with Al-Ghuneim after his accident and sportingly rode with the Saudi to the stage finish. Abdulhaleem Al-Mogheera rounded off the top five.

Mohammed Al-Balooshi said: “It was an awesome day for me. It was attack from the very beginning. Our aim was to push while navigating. Winning is just icing on the cake. I am really happy.”

Al-Ghuneim added: “It started off really good. I caught up to Sultan in the first 20 km, rose really well and then, at 40 km, I was crossing a wadi and I think I was on the wrong track and I realized I needed to correct. While I was correcting on a flat track, my eyes went off the road book for a few seconds and I hit a massive rock at maybe 120 km per hour.

“I was launched into the air and cartwheeled and I thought it was game over. I stayed there to gain my sense of orientation and it took me about 15 or 20 minutes to decide whether I needed to be evacuated or not. I realized I could get up and I could finish the rally. The bike was damaged with the road book and I worked as a team with Sultan and we rode together to the finish of the stage.”

Saleh Al-Saif managed to squeeze past Danial Akeel on the final morning to snatch second place and victory in the T3 category for lightweight prototype cross-country vehicles in his Can-Am Maverick X3.

Akeel finished second in T3, but missed out on third overall in the general classification after falling behind Khalid Al-Feraihi on the final sprint to the finish.

“I had a great time; it was really fun,” added Akeel. “I was a bit disappointed when I saw that we had lost second place overall but I still enjoyed the drive. We learned a lot and, honestly, it was very enjoyable. For T3, it was a good performance but it is nice to compete for the overall. It’s so difficult to compete with the T1s when it is flat and fast. We don’t usually look at the T1s as competition to be honest. It was a nice surprise on day one and we had a good drive on the final stage.”

The event was organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport, and in partnership with official sponsor Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and strategic sponsor Saudi Investment Bank.

Topics: Motorsport Tabuk-NEOM Rally

Al-Hilal overcome Damac as exhausting season nears a disappointing end

Al-Hilal overcome Damac as exhausting season nears a disappointing end
Updated 20 May 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal overcome Damac as exhausting season nears a disappointing end

Al-Hilal overcome Damac as exhausting season nears a disappointing end
  A big summer shake-up is expected at the Riyadh club with a new coach and string of foreign signings coming in
Updated 20 May 2023
John Duerden

To the end, Al-Hilal’s fans remain defiant, despite what will be seen as a hugely disappointing season.

After losing 1-0 to the now reigning champions on Friday, Damac defender Farouk Chafai noted that despite playing at home in the far southwest of the country, there were a lot of Al-Hilal fans in the stadium.

“Al-Hilal have a lot of history and popularity,” said the Algerian, “with fans all over the country.”

It was a fine, if unspectacular, win for the visitors against a committed opponent. It would be understandable if the Blues were, as they say in England, “on the beach” as their season draws to a close.

The Asian Champions League was lost in the final to the Urawa Reds in May, which means that the King’s Cup is the only silverware this season, one that promised so much. The only prize left on offer – a place in the next Champions League is already sorted – is taking third place from Al-Shabab.

The league title is gone; it is mathematically impossible for them to defend their championship. Yet they fought back earlier in the week from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Al-Ittihad and put a dent in their rivals’ chances, and now they have defeated Damac.

For a team with nothing to play for, Al-Hilal are still playing hard. As Chafai mentioned, this is history, the history of the most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia. With so many fans around the country, Al-Hilal are not a club that can take their feet off the gas, and this is one reason why they are a winning machine. Al-Hilal always bounce back.

Especially now. The league title has long gone with Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, their two biggest rivals, fighting it out. That is going to hurt, though the top two have benefitted from the fact that they have not, like Al-Hilal, been burdened by the demands of international competitions such as the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. 

Even without the King’s Cup, Al-Hilal had to play 14 more games against tough international opposition. This took its toll in terms of injuries and fatigue.

Still, Al-Ittihad have been almost Hilal-like in their relentlessness this year. Nuno Santo has brought an extra edge to an already talented team, with winning mentality under the Portuguese coach reminiscent of their great rivals from Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr have Cristiano Ronaldo and the eyes of the world upon them. The spotlight is not shining on Al-Hilal, and this is an unusual position that they will not enjoy. 

Expect a big summer shake-up at Al-Hilal. They have been planning for this for a long time. This is due to a combination of missing out on the big prizes but more because they have been unable to sign a player for the past two transfer windows. A need for new blood has been growing.

Moussa Marega scored the winning goal against Damac, but the Malian is likely to be heading back to Europe and most of the other foreigners will follow him out of Riyadh. Jang Hyun-soo was ready to head back to South Korea a year ago but was persuaded by the club as they were unable to sign replacements. Even star striker Odion Ighalo may well be on his way.

Over the past two transfer windows, Al-Hilal have sat back and watched their rivals improve their squads. They would have loved to have signed Ronaldo but had to watch the five-time Ballon d’Or winner end up elsewhere in Riyadh. Now Al-Hilal are going to be bringing in some serious foreign talent and, whether Lionel Messi ends up at the club or not, the links with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner show Al-Hilal’s ambitions.

They are not just looking to rebuild a team that needs some new blood, nor just looking to bring in world-class players, but they are also looking to make a statement to the other big teams in Saudi Arabia and rivals across Asia.

And then there is the coach. Ramon Diaz has already left to return to Argentina – and it is another testament to the professionalism of the club that even without a coach and without anything to play for, they are still winning tough games – and he is not coming back.

Diaz will never be forgotten for arriving in February 2022 with the team 16 points behind Al-Ittihad and then, somehow, delivering the title. But now Al-Hilal are on the hunt for a new boss and it is going to be a big name. This is just the way it is. Other teams have thrown down the challenge to Al-Hilal and the 18-time champions are going to move up to the next level.

Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad should enjoy the remaining weeks of the season as they fight it out for the title because next season, Al-Hilal are going to be back in the mix. 

Topics: football Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia

 Egypt and Oman to meet in Arab Beach Football Championship final

 Egypt and Oman to meet in Arab Beach Football Championship final
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

 Egypt and Oman to meet in Arab Beach Football Championship final

 Egypt and Oman to meet in Arab Beach Football Championship final
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt and Oman have qualified to the 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship final on Saturday.

A brace from  Al-Husseini Ali and goals from Mustafa Shaaban and Hassan Hussein helped the Egyptians edge past Palestine with a 4-3 victory. 

The Omanis booked their place in the final with a 4-2 win over Morocco. Yahya Al-Mreiki, Sami Al-Blushi, Abdullah Al-Souti were on the scoresheet for the Gulf side. 

The competition, which began on May 11, has been organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in Jeddah, and ends on May 20. 

Topics: 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship

  3 Saudi goals not enough as Palestine net 5 to win
  In another quarter-final match played Thursday, Egypt beat Mauritania 8-3, progress to next stage
RIYADH: Palestine will face Egypt while Oman play Morocco after the four teams on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of the Arab Beach Football Championship, being held in Saudi Arabia.
The competition, which began on May 11, has been organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in Jeddah, and ends on Saturday.
In the first game, the Saudi national team’s three goals were not enough to defeat the Palestinians who netted five to secure a place in the semifinals.
Naji Al-Nahhal scored a brace for Palestine, while teammates Fadi Jaber and Thaer Abu Obeida bagged one each. The fifth was an own goal scored by Saudi Arabia’s Ramzi Dakman.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Al-Ajmi, Majid Shahmani, and Yahya Al-Tamihi were the Saudi scorers.
The second quarter-final match played on Thursday, saw Egypt overcome Mauritania 8-3 to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.
Abdelrahman Al-Shafei and Haitham Mahsoub both scored two while Al-Hussein Ali, Mustafa Shaaban, Mohammed Hassan, and Ahmed Suleiman managed a goal each. Sheikh Belkhir, Mohammed Jallow, and Abdel-Latif responded for Mauritania.
The third match was an edgy and highly competitive game with Oman emerging as narrow 5-4 victors over the UAE.
Omani players Yahya Al-Muraiki, Sami Al-Blushi, Khaled Al-Araimi, Abdullah Al-Souti, and Meshaal Al-Araimi were their team’s scorers, while Ahmed Beshr got two goals, and Ali Mohammadi and Abdullah Dahfani one each, for the Emiratis.
Morocco edged Libya out of the championship with a 5-2 win in the remaining quarter-final game.
Moroccans Anwar Frindi and Badr Al-Freishli both netted twice backed with a goal from Reda Zahrawi. Ahmed Mohammed and Ahmed Al-Rafi’I were on the scoresheet for Libya.
The semifinals will take place on Friday evening with the final on Saturday.

Topics: 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship Arab Football Association Saudi Arabian Football Federation

Al-Rajhi leads Tabuk-NEOM rally after qualifiers

Al-Rajhi leads Tabuk-NEOM rally after qualifiers
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

Al-Rajhi leads Tabuk-NEOM rally after qualifiers

Al-Rajhi leads Tabuk-NEOM rally after qualifiers
  Race action in car, motorcycle and quad categories gets underway with a 205km selective section on Friday morning
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

TABUK: Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Sultan Al-Balooshi and Haitham Al-Tuwaijri set the quickest times in the car, motorcycle and quad categories in front of huge crowds on the Qualifying Stage, held on the outskirts of Tabuk, that kickstarted the weekend’s action in the first Tabuk-Neom Rally on Thursday afternoon.

Al-Rajhi and German co-driver Timo Gottschalk stopped the clocks in 2 min 42 sec to win the 3.5km stage by 43 seconds in their Toyota Hilux. National championship contenders Abdulaziz Al-Yaeesh and Khalid Al-Feraihi were second and third.

Khalid Al-Jafla topped the times in the T2 category for lightweight prototype cross-country vehicles, and Maha Al-Hameli won the stage in T4.

The motorcycle times were then multiplied by a coefficient, and quad category winner Haitham Al-Tuwaijri topped the overall stage times on his Yamaha Raptor, with Emirati Sultan Al-Balooshi winning the stage on two wheels from Mishal Al-Ghuneim and his brother Mohammed (Al-Balooshi).

Ibrahim Al-Muhanna was the only starter in the T5 category in his Mercedes truck.

After technical scrutineering and administration checks for the second round of the Saudi Toyota Rally Championship, 23 cars, 12 motorcycles and three quads were permitted to start the event. The car section was broken down to one T1+ machine for Al-Rajhi, seven T1 machines, six in T2, four Can-Ams in each of the T3 and T4 categories and a T5 truck.

Al-Rajhi was joined by Saudi Toyota Rally Championship leader Abdulaziz Al-Yaeesh, Khalid Al-Hamzani, Ahmed Al-Shegawi, Saleh Al-Saif, Dania Akeel, Maha Al-Hameli, Ibrahim Al-Muhanna, riders Mishal Al-Ghuneim and Mohammed Al-Balooshi and SAMF officials at the pre-event press conference earlier in the afternoon.

Crews tackled the Qualifying Stage at the start of a challenging route laid on by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, which is run under the chairmanship of Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal.

The event is being held in conjunction with the ministry of sport and in partnership with official sponsor Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and strategic sponsor Saudi Investment Bank.

Topics: Motorsport

2023 Arab Beach Football Championship group stage concludes

2023 Arab Beach Football Championship group stage concludes
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

2023 Arab Beach Football Championship group stage concludes

2023 Arab Beach Football Championship group stage concludes
  Saudi Arabia face Palestine, Egypt play against Mauritania, UAE face Oman while Morocco compete against Libya in the quarterfinals
  With 12 teams participating, the championship is organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi Federation in Jeddah from May 11-20
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The group stage of the Arab Beach Football Championship in Saudi Arabia concluded on Wednesday with a resounding win for Oman’s national team, which thrashed Kyrgyzstan 14-0.
With 12 teams participating, the championship is organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi Federation in Jeddah from May 11-20.
Four matches were played in the second and third groups at Al-Hamra Corniche Stadium in Jeddah.
In the first game, Oman’s Sami Al-Blushi and Abdullah Al-Souti scored four times each while Munther Al-Araimi and Al-Yaqzan Al-Hendassi scored a brace each. Meanwhile, Noah Al-Battashi and Khaled Al-Araimi scored one goal each and defeated Kyrgyzstan 14-0.
In the second game, Egypt scored three times to win over the Palestinian national team, which scored twice.
Ismail Abdel Quddous, Ahmed Suleiman and Hassan Hussein scored for Egypt’s national team while Thaer Abu Obeida netted a double for Palestine.
Following the group stage results, Egypt topped the second group followed by Oman, Palestine and Kyrgyzstan.
Meanwhile, in the third match, the UAE national team scored seven times to win over Kuwait, which netted four goals. The Emirati team’s goal scorers were two doubles by Kamal Al-Balushi and Abdullah Dehghani while their teammate Ahmed Bishr scored once. Mishaal Al-Shafei scored one goal while Mohamed Hajjia scored a hattrick for Kuwait’s national team.
Wednesday’s matches concluded with a fourth match in which Libya won 6-5 against the Comoros national team. Ahmed Al-Rifi scored a hattrick, Ahmed Mohamed scored a brace and Adel Al-Sharif netted one goal for Libya. The goals of the Comoros came through Ali Musa, Jaafar Saleh, Shkira Moiva and Asini Ahmed (two goals).
The Emirati national team topped the third group followed by Libya, Comoros and Kuwait in the last place.
In the quarterfinals stage, Saudi Arabia are scheduled to play against Palestine, Egypt against Mauritania, the UAE against Oman and Morocco against Libya on Thursday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Arab Football Association 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship

