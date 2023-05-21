You are here

Abdul Latif Jameel helps 600m defeat poverty in 20 years

J-PAL works to reduce poverty by ensuring that policy is informed by scientific evidence through research, policy outreach and training.
J-PAL works to reduce poverty by ensuring that policy is informed by scientific evidence through research, policy outreach and training.
  This approach to poverty alleviation is spearheaded by J-PAL co-founders Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, who were awarded the Nobel economics prize in 2019 together with their longtime associate Michael Kremer
The Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab or J-PAL has impacted the lives of more than 600 million people since its establishment in 2003.
Launched at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with foundational support from Community Jameel, J-PAL works to reduce poverty by ensuring that policy is informed by scientific evidence through research, policy outreach and training.
J-PAL has pioneered the use of randomized control trials to isolate evidence in order to identify the real impact of policies.
Randomized control trials work by selecting a group of subjects with similar characteristics.
They are divided into a test group that receives the intervention and a control group that does not in order to measure the intervention’s impact.
The results from different evaluations can then be used to generate insights into human behavior and institutions and measure the impact of specific programs and policies.

The approach to poverty alleviation is spearheaded by J-PAL co-founders Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, who were awarded the Nobel economics prize in 2019 together with their longtime associate Michael Kremer.

These policy insights can help inform decision-making in governments, NGOs, firms and funders by providing direction to decision-makers backed by scientific evidence.
This approach to poverty alleviation is spearheaded by J-PAL co-founders Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, who were awarded the Nobel economics prize in 2019 together with their longtime associate Michael Kremer.
In 2023, J-PAL is celebrating its 20th anniversary, having grown to seven regional offices with a network of more than 294 affiliated researchers at universities across the globe.
Since partnering with J-PAL in 2005, Community Jameel has supported J-PAL’s growth, including the launch of the European Social Inclusion Initiative with J-PAL Europe in 2017, and the newest J-PAL regional office, covering the Middle East and North Africa, in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The J-PAL MENA office is working across the region to scale up evidence-informed policymaking, including through the Egypt Impact Lab, a collaboration between J-PAL MENA and the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development in Egypt, launched in 2022 with support from Community Jameel, the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development and UNICEF Egypt.
Among the projects supported by the Egypt Impact Lab is the “Decent Life” program, which aims to alleviate poverty for 50 million people in Upper Egypt. The Egypt Impact Lab is part of J-PAL’s evidence-to-policy initiative, supported by Co-Impact and Community Jameel.
Fady Jameel, vice chairman of Community Jameel, said: “It is hard to comprehend that J-PAL, in only 20 years, has helped to improve the lives of over 600 million people. At Community Jameel, we are humbled to have partnered with J-PAL for so long, and we congratulate the entire J-PAL community on their impact in the world, born of hard work over two decades by J-PAL staff and researchers past and present.”
To mark the 20th anniversary, J-PAL Europe and Community Jameel will be hosting a two-day colloquium on June 22 and 23 at the Collège de France in Paris, entitled “Science and the fight against poverty: What progress has been made in 20 years and what are the prospects for the future.”
The colloquium forms part of J-PAL’s global advocacy work to identify innovative solutions to some of our most pressing challenges by presenting forward-looking global perspectives.

 

