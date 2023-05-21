Egyptian Red Crescent begins transporting 27 tons of relief supplies to Sudanese

You are here

Sudan Unrest
Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity, the Egyptian Red Crescent, the EU, and UNDP join forces to respond to the needs of Sudanese crossing into Egypt. (Photo: UNDP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Gobran Mohammed

  • Humanitarian efforts come in cooperation with Ministry of Social Solidarity, UN and EU
CAIRO: The Egyptian Red Crescent has begun transporting 27 tons of relief supplies to Sudan, in cooperation with the EU and the UN Development Programme.

The Red Crescent held a press conference alongside Egypt’s minister of social solidarity, Nivine El-Kabbag, the head of the EU delegation to Egypt, Christian Berger, and the UNDP resident representative in Egypt, Alessandro Fracassetti, to announce the relief supplies provided by the UNDP and funded by the EU.

El-Kabbag said that “presenting the grant to support the efforts of the Egyptian Red Crescent regarding the Sudanese crisis reflects the appreciation and confidence that the international community has placed in the Egyptian Red Crescent.”

She explained the Ministry of Social Solidarity works through 26 relief centers nationwide and tens of thousands of volunteers, in addition to its interventions provided in partnership with civil society organizations.

She added that Egypt hosts nearly 8 million refugees from different countries.

Berger said the EU and its member states are committed to supporting Egypt and Sudan.

“We are working with our partners to assist Egypt in its efforts to ensure the basic social and healthcare needs of Sudanese refugees,” he said, adding that “the EU has provided €200,000 ($216,000) to the Egyptian Red Crescent to assist people coming from Sudan to Egypt.”

Fracassetti said: “Today we stand together to support the Egyptian government in providing basic healthcare supplies to Sudanese refugees amid these difficult circumstances.

“We are committed to strengthening social cohesion, reducing poverty and unemployment, and strengthening social services for the Egyptian communities hosting the Sudanese.

“The numbers of those fleeing to Egypt — the largest host — are rapidly increasing, with UNHCR partners estimating more than 5,000 arrivals a day,” he added.

About 110,000 Sudanese have entered Egypt since fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in April.

Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

  • Both leaders would discuss ways to boost cooperation across various fields
MUSCAT: The official visit of Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Egypt would herald a new era in bilateral ties, said Oman’s ambassador to Cairo Abdullah Nasssir Al-Rahbi.

Sultan Haitham is scheduled to arrive to Egypt on Sunday and meet with President Abdelfattah El-Sisi.

Al-Rahbi said both leaders would discuss ways to boost cooperation across various fields and increase trade.

During the visit, the Omani-Egyptian Business forum would be organized “to showcase the investment potentials available in the Sultanate, the regulations and the basic structures attractive to investors in many areas, including renewable energy and green hydrogen,” said Al-Rahbi as quoted by the local newspaper Times of Oman.  
He added that both countries would sign a number of agreements and MoUs to boost economic ties, building on the previous partnerships signed during the Egyptian president’s visit to Oman in June 2022.
They will also touch on the shared priniciples of their foreign policy and efforts to support the Arab region.

Six Iranian border guards killed in clash in southeast

Six Iranian border guards killed in clash in southeast
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Six Iranian border guards were killed Sunday during clashes with an armed group in the restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, local media reported.
The guards were killed in Saravan, near Iran’s border with Pakistan, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website quoted local prosecutor Mehdi Shamsabadi as saying.
Poverty-stricken Sistan-Baluchistan, which also borders Afghanistan, is a flashpoint for clashes with drug smuggling gangs as well as rebels from the Baluchi minority and Sunni Muslim extremist groups.
Sunday’s attack was carried out by “a terrorist group that was seeking to infiltrate the country” but “fled across the border after the clash,” Fars news agency reported.
The attack was one of the deadliest in the province in recent months.
On March 11, two policemen were shot dead during clashes with “criminals” in the same region, the state news agency IRNA reported at the time.

Israel far-right minister visits Al-Aqsa compound - police

Israel far-right minister visits Al-Aqsa compound - police
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

  • Ben-Gvir visited the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound Sunday, police said, a controversial move by the extreme-right politician amid heightened tensions
JERUSALEM: Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound Sunday, police said, a controversial move by the extreme-right politician amid heightened tensions in annexed east Jerusalem.
“Minister Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount this morning. There was no incident during the visit,” police said in a statement, using the Jewish name for the holy site in the heart of the Old City.
Posting a photo of himself at the compound on Telegram, Ben-Gvir said: “Jerusalem is our soul.”
“The threats of Hamas will not deter us, I went up to the Temple Mount!” he wrote, referring to the militant group that rules Gaza and had denounced Ben-Gvir’s last visit to the site in January.
Al-Aqsa mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. Non-Muslims are permitted to visit the site, but not pray there.
The compound is also the most sacred site for Jews, who pray below it at the Western Wall.
Ben-Gvir’s visit comes three days after he and tens of thousands of Israeli nationalists marched through the Old City to celebrate its capture in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Warring factions in Sudan agree to temporary cease-fire, say US-Saudi mediators

Warring factions in Sudan agree to temporary cease-fire, say US-Saudi mediators
Updated 21 May 2023
AP

  • Seven-day cease-fire agreed to take effect on May 22, 2023, from 9:45 p.m. local time in Sudan
WASHINGTON: Sudan’s warring factions have agreed to a new short-term cease-fire, US and Saudi mediators announced on Saturday, after several previous attempts to broker a truce that holds have failed.

Meeting in the Saudi port city of Jeddah, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces signed off on a seven-day cease-fire that is due to take effect on Monday 9:45 p.m. local time in Sudan, the US and Saudi Arabia said in a joint statement. The cease-fire could be extended if both sides agree.
“Both parties have conveyed to the Saudi and US facilitators their commitment not to seek military advantage during the 48-hour notification period after signing the agreement and prior to the start of the cease-fire,” it said.
The talks in Jeddah had previously produced an agreement between the two sides on protecting civilians and easing the flow of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict. But, earlier cease-fire deals have foundered amid accusations by both of violations.
“It is well known that the parties have previously announced cease-fires that have not been observed,” the US-Saudi statement said.
“Unlike previous cease-fires, the Agreement reached in Jeddah was signed by the parties and will be supported by a US-Saudi and international-supported cease-fire monitoring mechanism.”
The Monitoring and Coordination Committee is to be made up of three representatives each from the US and Saudi Arabia and three representatives from each party.

Tunisia loan: ‘Pragmatic’ IMF approach urged by Italy

Tunisian President Kais Saied attending the Arab League Summit in Jeddah. (AFP via SPA)
Tunisian President Kais Saied attending the Arab League Summit in Jeddah. (AFP via SPA)
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

  • Meloni suggests approval of an initial, unconditional bailout package
HIROSHIMA: Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday said the International Monetary Fund should take a “pragmatic” approach to a bailout for Tunisia, in comments to other G7 leaders in Japan.

The North African country reached a deal in principle with the IMF in October for nearly $2 billion to shore up its troubled economy, but discussions have since stalled.
Meloni, head of Italy’s most right-wing government since the Second World War II, and other European leaders fear economic collapse in Tunisia will increase the flow of migrants to Europe’s shores.
The IMF is pressing for economic reforms which Tunisian President Kais Saied’s government has refused to commit to.
But Rome has urged the organization to approve an initial, unconditional bailout package.
“Tunisia is in a very difficult situation, with obvious political fragility and the risk of financial default just around the corner,” Meloni told her Group of Seven counterparts at talks in Hiroshima, Italian sources said.
“Negotiations between the IMF and Tunisia have effectively been blocked,” Meloni added during a closed-door meeting.
“The IMF has a certain rigidity around the fact that they haven’t obtained the necessary commitments from President Kais Saied ... I think their approach should be pragmatic, because otherwise we risk worsening situations that are already compromised.”
On the sidelines of the Hiroshima summit, Meloni also met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva along with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen to discuss immigration “and Tunisia in particular,” the sources said.
The three were briefly joined by US President Joe Biden and French leader Emmanuel Macron, they added.
The IMF has called for legislation to restructure more than 100 state-owned firms, which hold monopolies over many parts of Tunisia’s economy and in many cases are heavily indebted.
But talks on the deal have stalled with Saied not committing to restructuring public bodies and lift subsidies on basic goods.
France has also said it considers the finalization of the deal a priority.

 

