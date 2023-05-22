Iran’s Raisi replaces longtime security chief Shamkhani

You are here

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday appointed a Revolutionary Guards general as the new secretary of the country’s top security body, replacing longtime chief and leading Gulf mediator Ali Shamkhani.
“Ali Akbar Ahmadian was appointed as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council by the decree of the president,” the official presidential website reported.
Ahmadian, who studied at the National Defense University, was in charge of the strategic center of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps before his appointment to the new post, according to the website.
He was also a member of the Expediency Council, which serves as an advisory board to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Ahmadian has also previously served as commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ naval forces and the head of the Guards’ joint staff, the presidential website added.
The presidential decree ends the nearly decade-long tenure of Ali Shamkhani, 67, who played a key role in Iran’s landmark rapprochement with Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia in March.
Shamkhani, an ethnic Arab who had also previously served as a Revolutionary Guards commander, had been credited with defusing Iran’s years-long tensions with some Gulf nations.
He was named head of the security council in September 2013, replacing his ultra-conservative Saeed Jalili.

Egypt, Oman back diplomatic efforts to solve regional crises

Egypt, Oman back diplomatic efforts to solve regional crises
Updated 2 min 19 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt, Oman back diplomatic efforts to solve regional crises

Egypt, Oman back diplomatic efforts to solve regional crises
  • President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq hold key talks in Cairo amid drive for more trade, investment 
  • El-Sisi praises Oman Vision 2040 during sultan’s first official trip to Egypt since becoming head of state
Updated 2 min 19 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt and Oman have underlined the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to resolve regional crises in the interests of Arab countries and their peoples.

The call came during talks between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said of Oman in Cairo.

The pair exchanged the highest decorations of their respective countries in celebration of Sultan Haitham’s visit to Egypt.

Egypt’s Trade and Industry Minister Ahmed Samir confirmed that the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and Oman grew by 66 percent last year to $1.08 billion from $651 million in 2021.

Samir said that Egyptian investments in Oman amounted to $860 million, invested in 142 public projects in the fields of tourism, investment, and infrastructure.

His remarks came in his speech to the Egyptian-Omani Business Forum.

Sultan Haitham was on a two-day visit to Egypt at the invitation of the Egyptian president.

The visit is the first he has made to Egypt since he assumed power in January 2020.

Ahmed Fahmy, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the continuous increase in trade, and stressed their interest in enhancing efforts to promote trade among relevant authorities in their countries.

They also discussed means of exchanging expertise and experiences to achieve institutional development and to modernize their respective administrative authorities.

During his talks with the Omani leader, El-Sisi expressed his best wishes for the country’s success in completing the comprehensive development process of Oman Vision 2040.

El-Sisi praised the historical friendly relations between Egypt and Oman, formed through decades of solidarity, consolidation, and unity in the face of crises and challenges.

The Egyptian president affirmed his country’s keenness to promote these distinguished relations in a way that serves the interests of the two brotherly peoples and the entire Arab nation.

The sultan lauded the special Egyptian-Omani relations and the bonds of friendship and brotherhood that bind the two peoples through history.

He also stressed Oman’s keenness to strengthen existing cooperation frameworks between the two countries and open new horizons for bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Topics: Egypt Oman Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said

Finding solutions to climate change, conflict in Mideast are urgent challenges for COP28

Finding solutions to climate change, conflict in Mideast are urgent challenges for COP28
Updated 22 May 2023
Carla Chahrour

Finding solutions to climate change, conflict in Mideast are urgent challenges for COP28

Finding solutions to climate change, conflict in Mideast are urgent challenges for COP28
  • Global action for region’s socio-political, economic precarity needed, say experts
  • Limited access to climate financing is biggest obstacle to development
Updated 22 May 2023
Carla Chahrour

DUBAI: With Earth on the precipice as the devastating impacts of climate change loom ominously, it has become an urgent imperative to respond to this rapidly transforming world. As the international community prepares for the 28th Conference of the Parties, or COP28, hosted by the UAE, it is crucial to underscore the significance of this global gathering in addressing the complex interplay between climate resilience and conflict-affected regions.

A recent policy report released jointly by the International Committee of the Red Cross, or ICRC, and the Norwegian Red Cross, sheds light on the alarming exacerbation of humanitarian needs in the region. This report, titled “Making Adaptation Work: Addressing the compounding impacts of climate change, environmental degradation, and conflict in the Near and Middle East,” sheds light on the dire situation faced by communities in the region.

The ICRC report emphasizes that climate change is not solely an environmental issue but a significant threat to human security, further exacerbating existing vulnerabilities. The report highlights the intricate connections between marginalized communities, armed conflicts, and humanitarian crises, emphasizing the urgent need to address these interconnected challenges.

To delve into the intricate interdependencies between climate resilience, conflict-affected regions, and the imperative need for climate financing, a panel of experts convened in Dubai recently to explore this multidimensional crisis. The participants of the forum included Clare Dalton, the ICRC’s head of delegation in the UAE, Trond H.G. Rudi, charge d’affaires of the Norwegian Embassy in the UAE, and Helena de Jong, senior advisor of the UAE COP28 team.

Climate financing for conflict-affected regions

In conflict-affected countries, the challenge lies not only in combating climate change but also in navigating complex socio-political dynamics. Dalton emphasized that climate financing must be effectively channeled to countries grappling with conflict. The outcome she hopes to see from COP28 in the UAE is that “climate financing is better directed to countries experiencing conflict in ways that they can practically apply and use.” However, the current state of affairs presents obstacles, such as unreliable banking systems and numerous other factors that impede effective climate financing.

The report sheds light on the formidable barriers faced in accessing multilateral climate finance for state-led adaptation projects in conflict-affected countries. These challenges materialize as a result of stringent governance prerequisites and a certain aversion toward investing in volatile contexts.

As of January 2022, a mere 19 single-country projects in Iraq, Syria and Yemen have successfully secured funding approval, with the disbursed amount accounting for less than 0.5 percent of the global allocation of climate project funds. This stark disparity underscores the pressing need to address the limited access and utilization of climate financing in conflict-affected regions.

To overcome these obstacles, Dalton advocates for the collaboration of all sectors of society, emphasizing the necessity for concerted efforts in order to develop tangible, implementable solutions.

While the ICRC acknowledges that it operates at the periphery of climate negotiations, it recognizes the necessity of addressing climate change due to its impact on the regions it serves. Achieving this requires tangible strategies and concrete actions that go beyond mere agreement on the importance of adaptation.

“It’s not the fact that we all agree this needs to happen, but it’s the how. What are some very concrete ways that this could happen tomorrow because it’s needed then after the COP. And I think that happens in two ways because it’s not just in the form of negotiations, but it’s also in providing the space for actors to come together and look at some of these issues. So I think my second expectation is that we find a way to do that. You know, the remaining question is who can help us achieve that outcome. So yeah, money in places like Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, and any of these places that need that support,” Dalton said.

Dalton also touched on how small-scale initiatives play an important role in building community resilience amidst the challenges associated with the de-prioritization of climate action in conflict-affected settings, citing solutions such as education on sustainable agricultural practices, and the distribution of climate-resilient seed varieties to strengthen food security and build community resilience.

Armed conflicts exert a dual impact on the environment, both directly and indirectly, with profound consequences for human well-being. Such conflicts erode environmental governance structures and disrupt societal order, thus perpetuating the conditions conducive to environmental degradation. Consequently, the direct environmental harm caused by conflict and the subsequent degradation of ecological systems undermine the availability of natural resources, rendering communities more susceptible to the repercussions of climate change.

The report presents compelling instances that highlight how deliberate acts of environmental degradation can heighten the immediate jeopardy faced by significant population groups. A notable example is the seizure of Iraq’s Mosul Dam in 2014, which precipitated a looming risk of dam collapse. The accompanying threat to intentionally destroy the dam and flood downstream Baghdad underscores the urgent requirement for increased vigilance and accountability in safeguarding critical infrastructure systems and protecting vulnerable communities.

Dalton highlighted the imperative of engaging with the inhabitants of conflict-affected regions, acknowledging their lived experiences and incorporating their perspectives into climate resilience initiatives, stating: “We need to listen to those people about what changes they’ve seen, about what solutions they perceive might be.”

This approach recognizes the significance of local knowledge and ensures that adaptation strategies are contextually relevant and responsive to the specific challenges faced by these communities. By fostering connections between local, national, regional and global levels, a comprehensive and integrated framework can be established, incorporating diverse solutions and approaches to address the multifaceted issues arising from climate change and conflict.

“Communities need to understand how they can be part of the solution as well and what they can do in their own way not to make the situation any worse. And that’s exactly the same for humanitarians. We have that ‘do no harm’ principle. How can we respond to people’s needs but without making it any worse for them in terms of the assistance we give?” she said.

Revisiting climate-finance priorities

The report draws attention to the discrepancies between climate finance flows, vulnerability to climate change, and countries torn by conflict. De Jong, the senior advisor of the UAE COP28 team, highlighted a distressing statistic: out of the 46 countries listed as least developed, 22 are affected by conflict and fragility.

Paradoxically, these conflict-ridden nations receive the least amount of climate finance, exacerbating their vulnerability to both conflict and climate change. This predicament perpetuates a vicious cycle, hindering governments’ capacity to tackle these intertwined challenges effectively. To break this cycle, De Jong advocates for a paradigm shift in climate financing, with a renewed focus on prioritizing conflict-affected nations. She highlights the importance of engaging climate finance providers, multilateral development banks, humanitarian organizations, and peacebuilding actors in finding solutions.

“This is something that we would like to see changed. It’s not easy. This is a fairly complicated problem. But the advantage of focusing on this as a COP28 presidency is that we can talk to all these climate finance providers, so we can talk to the multilateral development banks, and we can talk to humanitarian actors and peacebuilding actors in this space to really bring all of them together to look at the solutions. Because the solutions are there. We know that there are plenty of actors that are able to work in these settings,” De Jong said.

Global pact for climate adaptation

To address this imbalance, De Jong proposes a paradigm shift in climate financing, with a renewed focus on prioritizing conflict-affected nations. She highlights the importance of engaging climate finance providers, multilateral development banks, humanitarian organizations, and peacebuilding actors in finding solutions. A global pact that includes actionable solutions such as streamlined application procedures, adjusted eligibility criteria for conflict-affected actors, and increased flexibility in project locations could drive progress in climate adaptation efforts.

“It won’t be all different at COP28, but we do really want to see a very big step forward at COP28. And this could, for example — and that would be my dream outcome — be in the form of some sort of global pact that all of these actors would sign up to that doesn’t include just principles that we all agree on, but that also would include at least a couple of solutions to these issues,” De Jong said.

“Our proposal is mainly the global pact that I mentioned. So this would focus more, I guess, on changes in the policy spectrum. But it could, for example, also include like a regional capacity-strengthening facility that would help governments apply and develop strong adaptation projects that would then basically build a pipeline of adaptation projects which would help them in the long run, so it wouldn’t necessarily include a fund,” De Jong said.

With the presidency of COP28, the UAE aims to create a platform that brings together various actors to collectively explore solutions. De Jong stresses the need to leverage existing momentum for change, emphasizing that COP28 is a stepping stone toward addressing these complex issues comprehensively.

Topics: COP28 United Arab Emirates (UAE) International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
Updated 22 May 2023
AP

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
  • New footage shows Iran has been digging tunnels in the mountain near the Natanz nuclear site
  • The installation complicates the West’s efforts to halt Tehran from potentially developing an atomic bomb
Updated 22 May 2023
AP

DUBAI: Near a peak of the Zagros Mountains in central Iran, workers are building a nuclear facility so deep in the earth that it is likely beyond the range of a last-ditch US weapon designed to destroy such sites, according to experts and satellite imagery analyzed by The Associated Press.
The photos and videos from Planet Labs PBC show Iran has been digging tunnels in the mountain near the Natanz nuclear site, which has come under repeated sabotage attacks amid Tehran’s standoff with the West over its atomic program.
With Iran now producing uranium close to weapons-grade levels after the collapse of its nuclear deal with world powers, the installation complicates the West’s efforts to halt Tehran from potentially developing an atomic bomb as diplomacy over its nuclear program remains stalled.
Completion of such a facility “would be a nightmare scenario that risks igniting a new escalatory spiral,” warned Kelsey Davenport, the director of nonproliferation policy at the Washington-based Arms Control Association. “Given how close Iran is to a bomb, it has very little room to ratchet up its program without tripping US and Israeli red lines. So at this point, any further escalation increases the risk of conflict.”
The construction at the Natanz site comes five years after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the nuclear accord. Trump argued the deal did not address Tehran’s ballistic missile program, nor its support of militias across the wider Middle East.
But what it did do was strictly limit Iran’s enrichment of uranium to 3.67 percent purity, powerful enough only to power civilian power stations, and keep its stockpile to just some 300 kilograms (660 pounds).
Since the demise of the nuclear accord, Iran has said it is enriching uranium up to 60 percent, though inspectors recently discovered the country had produced uranium particles that were 83.7 percent pure. That is just a short step from reaching the 90 percent threshold of weapons-grade uranium.
As of February, international inspectors estimated Iran’s stockpile was over 10 times what it was under the Obama-era deal, with enough enriched uranium to allow Tehran to make “several” nuclear bombs, according to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
President Joe Biden and Israel’s prime minister have said they won’t allow Iran to build a nuclear weapon. “We believe diplomacy is the best way to achieve that goal, but the president has also been clear that we have not removed any option from the table,” the White House said in a statement to the AP.
The Islamic Republic denies it is seeking nuclear weapons, though officials in Tehran now openly discuss their ability to pursue one.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations, in response to questions from the AP regarding the construction, said that “Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities are transparent and under the International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.” However, Iran has been limiting access for international inspectors for years.
Iran says the new construction will replace an above-ground centrifuge manufacturing center at Natanz struck by an explosion and fire in July 2020. Tehran blamed the incident on Israel, long suspected of running sabotage campaigns against its program.
Tehran has not acknowledged any other plans for the facility, though it would have to declare the site to the IAEA if they planned to introduce uranium into it. The Vienna-based IAEA did not respond to questions about the new underground facility.
The new project is being constructed next to Natanz, about 225 kilometers (140 miles) south of Tehran. Natanz has been a point of international concern since its existence became known two decades ago.
Protected by anti-aircraft batteries, fencing and Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, the facility sprawls across 2.7 square kilometers (1 square mile) in the country’s arid Central Plateau.
Satellite photos taken in April by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by the AP show Iran burrowing into the Kūh-e Kolang Gaz Lā, or “Pickaxe Mountain,” which is just beyond Natanz’s southern fencing.
A different set of images analyzed by the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies reveals that four entrances have been dug into the mountainside, two to the east and another two to the west. Each is 6 meters (20 feet) wide and 8 meters (26 feet) tall.
The scale of the work can be measured in large dirt mounds, two to the west and one to the east. Based on the size of the spoil piles and other satellite data, experts at the center told AP that Iran is likely building a facility at a depth of between 80 meters (260 feet) and 100 meters (328 feet). The center’s analysis, which it provided exclusively to AP, is the first to estimate the tunnel system’s depth based on satellite imagery.
The Institute for Science and International Security, a Washington-based nonprofit long focused on Iran’s nuclear program, suggested last year the tunnels could go even deeper.
Experts say the size of the construction project indicates Iran likely would be able to use the underground facility to enrich uranium as well — not just to build centrifuges. Those tube-shaped centrifuges, arranged in large cascades of dozens of machines, rapidly spin uranium gas to enrich it. Additional cascades spinning would allow Iran to quickly enrich uranium under the mountain’s protection.
“So the depth of the facility is a concern because it would be much harder for us. It would be much harder to destroy using conventional weapons, such as like a typical bunker buster bomb,” said Steven De La Fuente, a research associate at the center who led the analysis of the tunnel work.
The new Natanz facility is likely to be even deeper underground than Iran’s Fordo facility, another enrichment site that was exposed in 2009 by US and other world leaders. That facility sparked fears in the West that Iran was hardening its program from airstrikes.
Such underground facilities led the US to create the GBU-57 bomb, which can plow through at least 60 meters (200 feet) of earth before detonating, according to the American military. US officials reportedly have discussed using two such bombs in succession to ensure a site is destroyed. It is not clear that such a one-two punch would damage a facility as deep as the one at Natanz.
With such bombs potentially off the table, the US and its allies are left with fewer options to target the site. If diplomacy fails, sabotage attacks may resume.
Already, Natanz has been targeted by the Stuxnet virus, believed to be an Israeli and American creation, which destroyed Iranian centrifuges. Israel also is believed to have killed scientists involved in the program, struck facilities with bomb-carrying drones and launched other attacks. Israel’s government declined to comment.
Experts say such disruptive actions may push Tehran even closer to the bomb — and put its program even deeper into the mountain where airstrikes, further sabotage and spies may not be able to reach it.
“Sabotage may roll back Iran’s nuclear program in the short-term, but it is not a viable, long-term strategy for guarding against a nuclear-armed Iran,” said Davenport, the nonproliferation expert. “Driving Iran’s nuclear program further underground increases the proliferation risk.”

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
  • The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Three Palestinian fighters were killed in an overnight Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.
In a statement Monday, the Palestinian health ministry identified the three men killed in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus as Muhammad Abu Zaytoun (32), Fathi Abu Rizk (30) and Abdullah Abu Hamdan (24).
The Israeli army did not immediately comment when contacted by AFP.
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party, said in a statement that the three were among the group’s “fighters.”
The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.
Nearly three million Palestinians live there, along with about 490,000 Israelis in settlements considered to be illegal under international law.
The latest deaths come just over a week into a fragile Gaza cease-fire after a five day cross-border conflict between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group.
Since the start of the year, at least 153 Palestinians, 20 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have been killed in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources from both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians and three members of the Arab minority.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Palestine-Israel Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict Nablus West Bank

Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum

Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum
Updated 22 May 2023
Reuters

Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum

Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum
  • Jeddah agreement includes monitoring mechanism
  • War has caused nearly 1.1 million to flee
Updated 22 May 2023
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Air strikes and clashes between Sudan’s warring factions could be heard in the capital Khartoum on Sunday, residents said, after a Saudi and US-brokered deal for a week-long cease-fire raised hopes of a pause in the five-week conflict.

The deal, signed on Saturday by the army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah, is due to come into effect on Monday evening with an internationally-supported monitoring mechanism. It also allows for the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Repeated cease-fire announcements since the conflict started on April 15 have failed to stop the fighting, but the Jeddah deal marks the first time the sides have signed a truce agreement after negotiations.
Analysts say it is unclear whether army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan or RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, are able to enforce a cease-fire on the ground. Both have previously indicated they are seeking victory in the war, and neither of them traveled to Jeddah.
The army and RSF reaffirmed their commitment to the cease-fire in statements on Sunday, even as fighting continued. Witnesses reported sporadic clashes in central and southern Khartoum on Sunday morning, followed by air strikes and anti-aircraft fire later in the day in eastern Khartoum and Omdurman, one of three cities that make up the greater capital.
Since the war began, 1.1 million people have fled their homes, moving either within Sudan or to neighboring countries, creating a humanitarian crisis that threatens to destabilize the region.
Those still in Khartoum are struggling to survive amid mass looting, a collapse in health services, and dwindling supplies of food, fuel, power and water.
Safaa Ibrahim, a 35-year-old Khartoum resident, told Reuters by phone that she hoped the deal could bring an end to the conflict.
“We’re tired of this war. We’ve been chased away from our homes, and the family has scattered between towns in Sudan and Egypt,” she said. “We want to return to normal life and safety. Al-Burhan and Hemedti have to respect people’s desire for life.”
According to the text of the Jeddah deal, a committee including three representatives from each of the warring parties, three from Saudi Arabia and three from the US would monitor the cease-fire.

’WAITING FOR THE TRUCE’
The war erupted in Khartoum over plans for the generals, who seized full power in a 2021 coup, to sign up to a transition toward elections under a civilian government.
Burhan and Hemedti had held the top positions on Sudan’s ruling council since former leader Omar Al-Bashir was overthrown during a 2019 popular uprising.
The Jeddah talks focused on allowing in aid and restoring essential services. Mediators say further talks would be needed to seek the removal of forces from urban areas to broker a permanent peace deal with civilian involvement.
“The people of Khartoum are waiting for the truce and the opening of humanitarian corridors,” said Mohamed Hamed, an activist in the capital. “The health situation is getting worse day after day.”
A UN bulletin said 34 attacks on health care had been verified during the conflict, and that looting of humanitarian supplies and attacks on health facilities had continued since the two sides signed commitments to protecting aid supplies and civilian infrastructure in Jeddah on May 11.
Senior army general Yassir Al-Atta told Sudan state TV that the army had been trying to remove the RSF from homes, schools and hospitals.
Millions of civilians have been trapped as the army has used air strikes and shelling to target the RSF forces that embedded themselves in residential areas early in the fighting.
Asked about calls from some tribal leaders for civilians to be armed, Atta said this was not required but residents being attacked in their homes should be able to act in self-defense. “Let them arm themselves to protect themselves, that is a natural right,” he said.
Since the conflict began, unrest has flared in other parts of Sudan, especially the western region of Darfur.
Some 705 people have been killed and at least 5,287 injured, according to the World Health Organization, though the true death toll is believed to be much higher.
 

Topics: Sudan Unrest Jeddah Declaration

