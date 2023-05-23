stc Group digitally empowers Arab League Summit

In line with its leading role as the engine of digital transformation in the region, stc Group provided global standardized communication technologies and advanced technical solutions to support the Arab League Summit and its media center. The event was held last week in Jeddah.
The group also employed 60 security standards as a precautionary measure to protect the data infrastructure, intensifying monitoring of malicious activities and reviewing entries to ensure the continuity of the summit’s work.
stc also increased data traffic capacity on the 4G and 5G networks by more than 350 percent. It equipped the conference and partners from the government and private sectors and international media delegations with more than 26 data circles with capacities exceeding 200 megabytes/second to ensure quality and reflect the civilized image of Saudi Arabia in general and the digitization progress in particular. Moreover, the group established an operations room at its headquarters in Riyadh to follow up on the network’s performance and check its quality throughout the conference hours. It was noted that the demand for data services increased by more than 250 percent and more than 110 percent for voice services.
stc Group equipped the media in the Arab Summit with advanced technologies through 5G mobile live streaming units, which provide live streaming in a short transmission time. It also offered drones for 5G live streaming, and live streaming services for satellite TV, in addition to highly reliable and secured wireless devices (press and talk). Moreover, stc created a website to register media professionals and equip the media center with all required tools such as computers, smartphones, screens to display several channels with various sources, printers and self-service devices, along with high-speed internet to support 300 users and fully facilitate the center’s operations and network. Furthermore, stc supported the media center with Wi-Fi and systems with cybersecurity standards as part of the precautionary measures to protect the communications infrastructure.
“stc’s participation expressed its role as a leading digital transformer in supporting major national events, as it was previously the digital enabler of the G20 Summit and other major national events, which reflect the extent of development that the Kingdom is experiencing in all fields, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030,” the group said in a statement.