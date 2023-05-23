stc Group digitally empowers Arab League Summit

MYNM supports Lincoln with new center in Jeddah

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., the authorized dealer for Ford and Lincoln cars in the western and southern regions of Saudi Arabia, opened a new integrated center for Lincoln in Jeddah, in the presence of US Consul General Faris Y. Asad; Sheikh Mohamed Yousuf Naghi, chairman of the board of directors; Kay Hart, president of the Ford International Markets Group; senior executives of Lincoln Motor Company; and a number of guests from Lincoln’s regional office in the Middle East, in addition to accredited media representatives in the Kingdom.

The new 3,900-square-meter facility is the first integrated and independent center for the Lincoln brand that enjoys a high level of ultra-modern equipment commensurate with the luxury and history of the brand. The center will provide independent services to Lincoln owners and clients starting from the sales department all the way to after-sales services, accredited maintenance services and a special reception hall for Lincoln customers.

Opening this center, the first of its kind, is a new step to support the Lincoln brand, which is enjoying much popularity among customers, especially after the launch of many new models. It is part of the strategic investment plan launched by Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. with the aim of providing exceptional services to its customers, enhancing confidence in addition to upgrading the brand status in the luxury cars category and expanding its share in this sector.

On the sidelines of the opening ceremony, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. received the International Excellence Award from Lincoln for the great efforts exerted by the company to promote the brand in Saudi Arabia.

The new facility appeared in its final form showing Lincoln’s new identity. It includes a well-equipped showroom to receive customers and display the latest new models, followed by an integrated central maintenance center for maintenance and after-sales services, which includes maintenance packages, accessories and extended warranty on cars. Furthermore, it includes an integrated warehouse to secure spare parts and boasts the latest advanced and modern technologies for detection and examination of all models. The center accommodates 70 cars and includes 65 cranes used for repairs under the supervision of a number of qualified technicians and engineers with international certificates in the field of maintenance services. The center also includes a training facility for developing and training technicians to raise their skills and improve after-sales services.

In his speech at the inauguration of the center, Ahmed Al-Kahwaji, managing director for Ford and Lincoln at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., said: “We are happy to announce the opening of the first integrated center for Lincoln, the brand that carries a legacy and a long history. Hence, we had to give it our attention and allocate it with something special. Today, we begin to enhance the confidence of our customers in this brand. We are confident that the new center will allow us to serve our customers better, which is part of our constant endeavor to exceed the expectations of our customers. This opening comes within the expansion plan that the company has adopted to reach its customers through its network of integrated centers, providing them with the finest services on the one hand, and strengthening the partnership relationship with the Lincoln company, on the other hand.”

He added: “We seek to keep up with the vision by developing our business and opening such integrated centers that will create many job opportunities for the youth of the country, and it is a responsibility that we place among our priorities.”