Arsenal sign star winger Bukayo Saka to extended contract through 2027

Arsenal’s English midfielder Bukayo Saka vies with Nottingham Forest’s French defender Moussa Niakhate during their Premier League match at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on May 20, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

  • The 21-year-old England winger signed through 2027 with the club he joined as a boy and made a first-team debut with four seasons ago
  • “I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step,” Saka said
LONDON: Arsenal secured homegrown star Bukayo Saka to an extended contract Tuesday as together they target a first Premier League title in 20 years after being outlasted by Manchester City this season.
The 21-year-old England winger signed through 2027 with the club he joined as a boy and made a first-team debut with four seasons ago.
“I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step,” Saka said in a statement on Arsenal’s website. “It’s a beautiful club — look where we are.”
Arsenal led the Premier League for most of an exhilarating season before a young team faded in the final stretch, worn down by defending champion Man City’s deep and expensively assembled squad.
Saka has scored 14 goals this season, two more than the previous campaign, and appeared in each of Arsenal’s Premier League games.
“I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be, and that’s why I’m happy to stay here and be here for the future,” Saka said, “because I really believe that we can achieve big things.”
Saka can expect to make his Champions League debut when Arsenal return to the elite competition in September for the first time in seven seasons.
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta praised Saka as “a special person, he’s loved by us all and he is a credit to himself and his family for the hard work and commitment they have all made to get to this level today.”

Ronaldo magic rescues Al-Nassr and keeps title race alive

Cristiano Ronaldo saved his best goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia for when Al-Nassr needed it most on Tuesday
Cristiano Ronaldo saved his best goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia for when Al-Nassr needed it most on Tuesday
Updated 10 min 51 sec ago
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo saved his best goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia for when Al-Nassr needed it most on Tuesday
  • The result also keeps alive Ronaldo’s dreams of adding the Roshn Saudi League title to the dozens of trophies already won
RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo saved his best goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia for when Al-Nassr needed it most on Tuesday, scoring the decisive strike in a dramatic 3-2 victory against Al-Shabab.

The Yellows found themselves 2-0 down in this crucial Riyadh Derby that they had to win and a spectacular second half strike from the five-time Ballon D’Or winner did just that.

The result also keeps alive Ronaldo’s dreams of adding the Roshn Saudi League title to the dozens of trophies already won in a glittering career as it prevented leaders Al-Ittihad from celebrating a first league championship since 2009.

At the same time, Al-Ittihad defeated bottom, and now relegated, team Al-Batin 1-0 to stay three points clear with two games of the season remaining. With a better head-to-head record, goal difference does not separate teams level on points, the Jeddah giants can lift the trophy with a win against Al-Feiha on Saturday. The pressure will now be on however thanks to a determined performance from Al-Nassr to defeat their local rivals.

Al-Shabab, in third place, started brightly but the hosts soon started to get on top and before the 20-minute mark, there were two penalty appeals. It was Al-Shabab who got the spot kick midway through the first half however as a corner hit Luiz Gustavo’s left arm and, after a consultation with the pitchside monitor, up stepped Cristian Guanca While his fellow Argentine Agustin Rossi got a hand to the low shot, he could not keep it out and the Whites were ahead. 

It was a goal cheered wildly down in Jeddah as the leaders quickly made their presence felt at home to Al-Batin. After nine minutes, Ahmed Sharahili swung over a perfect cross from the left and the in-form Romarinho climbed high to head into the net.

Ronaldo climbed even higher after 32 minutes. Just seconds after blasting a free-kick against the wall, he hung in the air –one of his trademark moves enjoyed by Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus fans over the years –to head a Ghislain Konan cross against the crossbar with Kim Seung-gyu nowhere near. 

Eight minutes later, Al-Shabab scored again in emphatic fashion. Guanca’s first may have just crept past the hand of Rossi but the second was a rocket. He swapped two short passes in quick succession on the edge of the area before lashing a fierce shot past the goalkeeper.

Soon after Al-Shabab’s Korean goalkeeper Kim got down well to save a shot from Sultan Al-Ghannam but he could not keep out the hosts for long. Talisca revised the ball just inside the area to turn and shoot home in one fluid motion. 

It gave hope to the hosts and lifted the fans but even so, as the teams went into the dressing rooms, Al-Ittihad knew that if the two scorelines stayed the same then the title was theirs.

Al-Nassr came out determined not to let that happen and were soon back on level terms. Ali Al Hassan pulled the ball back from the left and there was Abdulrahman Ghareeb to turn on the edge of the six yard box to shoot home. 

Nine minutes later Ronaldo struck in style to cap an impressive turnaround. The Portuguese megastar picked up the ball 30 metres out, skipped past two defenders and curled the ball home from the edge of the area. It was goal number 14 in 15 league games and perhaps the best since his January debut.

There were a few scares but Al-Shabab, who stay third above defending champions Al-Hilal who lost 2-0 to Al-Adalah earlier in the day, could not get the equaliser as Al-Nassr hung on for a vital win and live to fight another day. Al-Ittihad also managed to secure a narrow but precious victory. If the Tigers win at Al-Fayha on Saturday the title will be theirs but if not, and Al-Nassr do the business at Ettifaq then we go down to the final day and then anything could happen. 

Eddie Howe fires Newcastle United spending warning as Champions League beckons

Eddie Howe fires Newcastle United spending warning as Champions League beckons
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

  • Manager predicts ‘big summer’ with club looking to transfer market to strengthen competition hopes
  • Last summer Newcastle upgraded significantly in three departments, adding Nick Pope in goal, Sven Botman at center half, and Alexander Isak in the final third
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has fired a Champions League spending warning as he predicts yet another “big” summer on Tyneside.
The club’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City on Monday ensured the Magpies return to Europe’s top table for the first time in 20 years.
While the competition opens a lot of doors financially for Newcastle, who are likely to see revenues soar due to their involvement — they are guaranteed at least six games in the group stage — Howe does not believe transfer spends will mirror the unrealistic expectations of many outsides of the club.
When asked if he had a “big” summer ahead, Howe said: “Yes. I think that’s where I’m in a different position to everybody else — my mind immediately now goes to next year.
“It’s a great achievement, but we want to compete, we don’t just want to enter the competition, and not do ourselves justice, so a lot of work ahead, and we’ll look forward to that.”
Last summer Newcastle upgraded significantly in three departments, adding Nick Pope in goal, Sven Botman at center half, and Alexander Isak in the final third.
While many will look to the increased number of fixtures as a need to increase squad depth significantly, Howe does not believe in “quantity over quality” when it comes to transfers.
“It won’t be huge numbers. I don’t think it can be. We don’t have the ability to spend the money people will think we have, so we’re going to have to be very smart,” he said.
“It’ll be a small group of players, but ones we think can make a difference. Our early look into the transfer market ... there’s a very small pool of players to look at. We have to recruit wisely, as we have done in every transfer window to date. This will be our toughest one.
“We’ve got to try to get it right, and that’s going to underpin our success, really. I think we’ve been really good in the three transfer windows so far.
“The challenge gets harder and more difficult, because now we’ve become a better team, there’s less players that will make us better so it’s going to be a big window for us.”
Howe has revealed details of the conversations he had with returning chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the pitch at St. James’ Park in the aftermath of Monday night’s win.
The PIF chief was front and center of on-field celebrations, mixing with the families of the playing and coaching staff as fans paid tribute to the players’ efforts this season.
Howe said: “It was great to have a little chat. Really there was a lot of reminiscing about what happened when we first came together and the position we were in, and in very quick time we’ve ended up in a different situation, so it was a quick snapshot back to that time.
“The faith they placed in me at that moment, I’ll never forget that they trusted me with the club when it was in really difficult times. Hopefully, I’ve justified their decision, so it was a nice moment.”
On Al-Rumayyan, Howe added: “I’ve got to say he’s an amazing man to spend time with, and he’s been nothing but supportive and very, very good for me and the squad. He cares deeply about the results, so he’ll be, I’m sure, very proud of the team.”

7 people arrested in Spain linked to racial abuse cases against Vinícius Júnior

7 people arrested in Spain linked to racial abuse cases against Vinícius Júnior
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

  • Three were detained in Valencia for alleged abuse against Vinícius in a Spanish league match on Sunday
  • The Brazilian has heavily criticized Spanish soccer for not doing more to stop racism
MADRID: Seven people accused of racially abusing Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior have been arrested in Spain, police said Tuesday.
Three were detained in Valencia for alleged abuse against Vinícius in a Spanish league match on Sunday. Four were arrested in Madrid for allegedly hanging an effigy of the player off a highway bridge in January.
The arrests come after an outpouring of support for Vinícius after he said he was abused in Valencia. The case prompted widespread reaction from sports figures and government officials in Spain and worldwide.
The nation has been criticized for its lack of action in racism cases in soccer. Brazilian government officials, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had publicly expressed their concerns.
Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist taunts since he arrived in Spain five years ago, and especially this season after he began celebrating his goals by dancing.
The Brazilian has heavily criticized Spanish soccer for not doing more to stop racism.
The match against Valencia was temporarily stopped after Vinícius said a fan behind one of the goals called him a monkey and made monkey gestures toward him. Vinícius considered leaving the field but eventually continued playing.
The effigy of Vinícius was hanged by the neck on the morning of a derby match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Along with it was a banner with the words “Madrid hates Real.”
The perpetrators used a black figure with Vinícius’ name on it, tied a rope around its neck and hanged it from an overpass while still dark in the Spanish capital.
Police said three of those arrested belonged to one of Atletico’s fan groups, and the other was a follower of the group. Some had prior bookings with police for other crimes.
The hate message on the banner is often used by Atletico’s hardcore fans, though at the time they denied being responsible for the display.
The men arrested are between the ages of 19 and 24. Authorities said some were previously identified during matches considered at high risk of violence. Police showed images of them arriving in handcuffs and escorted by agents on Tuesday.
Spanish media said police had used security cameras to identify the perpetrators but no action had been taken until now. Police did not say if the timing of the arrests had to do with the widespread attention being received by the latest abuse against Vinícius on Sunday.
The lights at the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro were turned off Monday night in a show of solidarity for Vinícius.
“It’s an action of solidarity that is moving,” Vinícius said on Twitter. “But more than everything, what I want is to inspire and bring more light to our fight.”
Vinícius thanked all the support he has received in the last months in Brazil and abroad.
“I know who you are,” he said. “Count on me, because the good ones are the majority and I’m not going to give up. I have a purpose in life, and if I have to keep suffering so that future generations won’t have to go through these types of situations, I’m ready and prepared.”
Valencia banned for life a fan identified of insulting Vinícius during the game. Real Madrid took the case to prosecutors as a hate crime.
The Spanish league has filed nine criminal complaints of cases of racial abuse against Vinícius in the last two seasons, with most of them being shelved by prosecutors.
The league said Tuesday it will seek to increase its authority to issue sanctions in cases of hate crimes during games. It had been saying it can only detect and denounce incidents to authorities and the country’s soccer federation.
Supporters have been fined and banned from stadiums for their abuse against Vinícius, but so far only a Mallorca fan may end up going on trial for allegedly racially insulting the Brazilian during a game.
The first trial against a fan accused of racial abuse in Spanish professional soccer is expected to happen at some point this year; the case involved Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams, who was insulted by an Espanyol supporter in a match in 2020.

Newcastle is United again — and Eddie Howe with PIF have Geordies dreaming

Newcastle is United again — and Eddie Howe with PIF have Geordies dreaming
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

  • Newcastle United are back. They’re back where they’re belong. And the big feeling now is that they are here to stay
NEWCASTLE: Just a few short years ago, no one thought it even close to possible.
During the dark days of Mike Ashley — that now seem so far away — with its loveless, lifeless existence, a hope and ambition vacuum, which did nothing but suck the life out of everything near it, dreams of the top four were not even talked about on Tyneside, never mind conjured in slumberland.
The idea of the Champions League to Newcastle United was something so far out of reach, it may as well have been nestled on top of Makkah Clock Royal Tower.
But some shrewd Saudi investment, courtesy of PIF, some coaching magic from Eddie Howe, a sprinkling of class from within the St. James’ Park dressing room and true Geordie grit and belief from the terraces — as well as the flags, don’t forget the flags — has produced a cocktail so potent it is being felt the world over.
Newcastle United are back. They’re back where they’re belong. And the big feeling now is that they are here to stay.
A point was all that was needed by Eddie Howe’s men — and a point is all they garnered.
This was no performance for the ages, no party-like show on home turf — it has to be remembered that the opponents, Leicester City, are fighting for their Premier League lives. It was, however, one built of pragmatism, desire and top-end nouse, the like of which has not been seen around these parts since the late, great Sir Bobby Robson was in the SJP dugout.
Fast starts have kind of become Newcastle’s thing, but they were lacking in that regard on the night. Surely a slip-up was not on the cards? Well, United teams of old maybe had that in their locker, not this one.
Howe’s Magpies are built of sterner stuff. And even when their fluid best eludes them, they are still an attacking force to be reckoned with.
They got lucky early doors when Bruno Guimaraes left it late on Boubakary Soumare. Yellow was shown; it felt a little more like red was more suitable.
Given one team was 19th from the off and the other third, you’d expect a one-sided affair. This was in terms of possession, but not chances created.
The home side burst into life about five minutes before the break — Callum Wilson struck the post with a snapshot, then saw a rebounded header cleared off the line.
Miguel Almiron was then next in line to hit the post — the second of three times Newcastle did so — and this time it was Alexander Isak who wasted the rebound, smashing over the top when well-placed.
Just before the break, wasteful Wilson, on 18 for the campaign, nodded over when Daniel Iverson flapped at a Kieran Trippier corner.
After the break, Almiron laid an opportunity on for Isak who curled at Iverson before Bruno Guimaraes hit the post from inches away after a flick-on by the unfortunate Wout Faes.
Having enjoyed more than 80 percent possession but having not scored, the door opened for Leicester, who needed a win to keep their heads above water in the bottom three of the league.
And despite not having had a shot to save all night, Nick Pope had to produce his very best at the death to retain a point for the Magpies when he pawed away a Timothy Castagne volley, with Guimaraes on hand to clear as the Foxes’ pack looked to pounce.
The final whistle brought about an outpouring of unbridled joy, one rarely seen outside of Howe’s appointment and the arrival of PIF, but something that has now become commonplace.
As the players circled the pitch, they were honored by all four corners, even chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan donned his boots in front of the masses to take some potshots at goal alongside fellow investors Jamie Reuben and Mehrdad Ghodoussi. They were given a hero’s welcome. Every part of this football club is together, from the fans to the players, to the staff and the owners.
Newcastle is truly United again. And it’s a beautiful thing to behold. Watch out Europe, the Geordies are back.

Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident
Updated 23 May 2023
Reuters

  • “Probably Vinicius is more right than we think and we all need to do more about racism,” Rubiales said
MADRID: Spanish football has a racism problem, its football federation chief Luis Rubiales said on Monday, echoing criticism by Brazil after Real Madrid lodged a race crime complaint following insults hurled at their Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr.

The top-flight La Liga is under pressure to do more to combat racism after the Brazilian president, FIFA and fellow sporting stars such as France forward Kylian Mbappe, Rio Ferdinand and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton voiced support for Vinicius.

In a social media post, Vinicius Jr. called racist abuse “inhuman” and asked sponsors and broadcasters to hold LaLiga accountable.

“What is missing to criminalize these people? And punish the clubs sportively? Why don’t the sponsors charge LaLiga? Don’t the televisions bother to broadcast this barbarity every weekend?,” Vinicius said.

The statement came a day after the match against Valencia at the Mestalla stadium was stopped for 10 minutes after the 22-year-old Brazilian striker pointed out fans who were allegedly hurling racist comments at him.

“The problem is very serious, and press releases don’t work anymore. Neither does blaming me to justify criminal acts,” he added.

Vinicius, Real Madrid’s second top scorer this season in all competitions (23), behind Karim Benzema (29), had previously described Spain as a “country of racists” after the match against Valencia on Sunday.

That provoked a response from LaLiga President Javier Tebas who said on Twitter that enough was being done and that Vinicius should inform himself “before you criticize and slander LaLiga.”

“The first thing is to recognize that we have a problem in our country,” Rubiales said at a press conference in Madrid on Monday. It is “a serious problem that also stains an entire team, an entire fan base, an entire club, an entire country.”

The Brazilian government on Monday summoned the Spanish ambassador to explain the incident, and its foreign ministry said in a statement that after “yet another inadmissible episode” it had concluded that effective measures had not been taken by the Spanish authorities to prevent such acts of racism.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter there was “zero tolerance for racism in football.”

“Sport is founded on the values of tolerance and respect. Hatred and xenophobia should have no place in our football and in our society,” Sanchez added.

Spain’s Sports Council previously said in a statement that it would study footage of the game to single out any perpetrators for prosecution.

Videos posted on social media and verified by Reuters showed hundreds of Valencia fans singing “Vinicius is a monkey” as the Real Madrid bus arrived at the stadium before the match.

“I am sorry for those Spaniards who disagree but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists,” Vinicius Jr wrote on Twitter.

Rubiales labelled Tebas’s comments “irresponsible.”

“Probably Vinicius is more right than we think and we all need to do more about racism,” Rubiales said.

MULTIPLE INCIDENTS

Real Madrid said on Monday they have lodged a hate crime complaint following the incident — the 10th episode of alleged racism involving the young football star that has been reported to prosecutors this season, according to LaLiga.

Valencia football club said in a statement it had identified one fan and was working with police to confirm the identity of others who could face punishments including lifetime stadium bans.

Spanish police continue to investigate a possible hate crime against Vinicius Jr after a mannequin wearing his number 20 shirt was hung from a bridge outside Real Madrid’s training ground in January ahead of the club’s derby match with Atletico Madrid.

Prosecutors dropped a complaint filed for racist chants aimed at the player in September during another game against Atletico Madrid.

The prosecutor archived the case because the chants of “monkey” were only said a couple of times and “only lasted a few seconds,” highlighting how Spain’s penal code makes it difficult to prosecute racist incidents at football games.

“LaLiga uses these legal cases to wash its hands, even though it actually has the power to make decisions and impose sanctions by itself,” said Moha Gerehou, a Spanish journalist and anti-racism activist.

“LaLiga should be able to close stadiums and force a number of matches to be played behind closed doors in these cases, as that puts the pressure on the clubs and the fans themselves.”

Spanish prosecutors officially investigated three cases of racist acts during the 2021-22 season, according to the Interior Ministry. Under current rules, people found guilty of racist behavior can be fined up to 4,000 euros ($4,403) and banned from stadiums for a year.

There is growing momentum for Spain to do more to tackle the problem. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on FIFA and LaLiga to “take real action.”

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton sent Vinicius a virtual fist bump on Instagram, adding: “Standing with you @vinjr.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino called for LaLiga to enforce a rule that penalizes clubs with points deductions if racist chants persist. He added that racists should be banned for life from stadiums worldwide. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez called for similarly drastic measures: “You have to stop the match... One insult and everyone goes home.”

