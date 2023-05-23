Arab conference places focus on AI in education

JEDDAH: The General Directorate of Passports at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah received the second group of Pakistani pilgrims on Tuesday, a day after the arrival of the first group.
The directorate said that entry procedures for all pilgrims, which came as part of the Makkah Route initiative, ran without issue.
It declared its readiness to efficiently handle procedures for pilgrims at international airports, land borders and seaports.
It has also reaffirmed its commitment to utilize all available resources to facilitate the entry of pilgrims, including state-of-the-art technological devices to streamline operations.
Earlier in May, Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Dr. Nasser Al-Dawood signed an agreement on the Makkah Route initiative, paving the way for Pakistanis to benefit from an scheme aimed at facilitating Hajj for pilgrims from across the Muslim world.
The Road to Makkah initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Guests of God Service Program, which King Salman inaugurated in 2019 under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program to diversify the economy. Under the scheme, Hajj pilgrims go through immigration facilities at their respective countries’ airports.
On Monday, the directorate welcomed the arrival of a flight carrying pilgrims from Afghanistan.
On the same day, the first flight of pilgrims from India was received at Madinah airport by a number of flyadeal airline officials and representatives from the General Authority of Civil Aviation, as well as other government officials.
CEO of Flyadeal Con Korfiatis expressed his happiness with the arrival of the first group of pilgrims, saying that the company’s plan for Hajj this year includes transporting more than 35,000 pilgrims on over 182 international flights.
Flyadeal’s involvement in this Hajj season marks its first time taking part in operations to transport pilgrims.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Directorate of Health Affairs in Jeddah announced the completion of its preparations for Hajj to provide pilgrims with medical and health services.
The directorate’s measures include providing preventative, curative and awareness health services to pilgrims once they enter the Kingdom.
About 1,300 employees from the directorate’s medical, technical and administrative departments will take part in Hajj efforts.
It comes as part of the strategy prepared by the Ministry of Health to improve health services provided to pilgrims.
The directorate said that key Hajj locations are supported by 75 ambulances in Jeddah and its governorates, including 18 teams ready for 24-hour rapid intervention and 30 teams supporting the implementation of the emergency, crisis and disaster plan.
Laboratory needs and supplies have also been boosted, and health awareness has been intensified through boards, posters and leaflets across the city.