You are here

  • Home
  • Valladolid beat champions Barca to boost salvation hopes

Valladolid beat champions Barca to boost salvation hopes

Valladolid beat champions Barca to boost salvation hopes
Valladolid's Alvaro Aguado, right, and Barcelona's Raphinha compete for the ball during Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valladolid and FC Barcelona at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, May 23, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/php3x

Updated 24 May 2023
AFP

Valladolid beat champions Barca to boost salvation hopes

Valladolid beat champions Barca to boost salvation hopes
Updated 24 May 2023
AFP

VALLADOLID: Real Valladolid earned an important 3-1 victory over champions Barcelona to boost their La Liga survival hopes on Tuesday.
The hosts were good value for their victory and climbed to 17th, moving provisionally three points clear of the relegation zone.
Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen sent Valladolid on their way by heading into his own net in the second minute.
Canadian striker Cyle Larin added the second from the penalty spot after Eric Garcia tripped Gonzalo Plata in the area, with the Ecuadorian winger scoring the third on the break.
La Liga’s top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for the Catalans in the final stages.
Barcelona winger Raphinha revealed a message of support for Real Madrid winger and Brazil compatriot Vinicius Junior in the second half when he was substituted.
Vinicius was racially abused by Valencia fans on Sunday at their Mestalla stadium.
“I didn’t know he was going to do it but I think it’s a good message, because racism has to end,” Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong told DAZN, after Raphinha took his shirt off to show the message after being substituted.
Players from both sides held up a banner reading “racists out of football” before the game, as part of a La Liga and Spanish football federation initiative following the abuse on Sunday.
Young playmaker Pablo Torre started for the first time in La Liga for Barcelona and put in a bright performance but his team were sluggish as a whole and fell to a second consecutive defeat.
Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is still chasing the La Liga clean sheet record of 26 — he has 25 with two matches remaining.

Topics: Valladolid Barca La Liga

Related

Atletico top Valladolid, continue pursuit of Real Madrid
Football
Atletico top Valladolid, continue pursuit of Real Madrid
Barca thrash Betis to stay ahead of rampant Madrid
Football
Barca thrash Betis to stay ahead of rampant Madrid

Timmy Tillman switches national team affiliation to US from Germany

Timmy Tillman switches national team affiliation to US from Germany
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

Timmy Tillman switches national team affiliation to US from Germany

Timmy Tillman switches national team affiliation to US from Germany
  • Timmy Tillman, 24, was born in Nuremberg, Germany, to a father in the US military and a German mother
  • The Tillmans could become the ninth set of brothers to appear for the US
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

CHICAGO: Los Angeles FC midfielder Timmy Tillman has been approved by FIFA to change his national team affiliation to the US from Germany, following a move made by younger brother Malik a year earlier.

Timmy Tillman, 24, was born in Nuremberg, Germany, to a father in the US military and a German mother. He played for Germany in qualifying for the 2018 European Under-19 Championship and joined LA this year after four seasons with Greuther Furth. He has two goals in 10 MLS matches.

“As a kid, my brother and I dreamt of playing for a national team together and now we’re one step closer,” Tillman said in a statement released Tuesday by the US Soccer Federation.

Malik Tillman, who turns 21 on Sunday, played for the US under-15 team in 2016 and for Germany at several youth levels. He made his US senior debut last June 1 and has played three international matches, all exhibitions. He was not included on last year’s World Cup roster. Malik Tillman has spent this season on loan to Glasgow Rangers from Bayern Munich.

Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker, opted to play for the US rather than England last week. Balogun has 20 Ligue 1 goals this season for Reims while on loan from Arsenal.

The US next play  on June 15, against Mexico at Las Vegas in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.

The Tillmans could become the ninth set of brothers to appear for the US, joining Brenden and Paxten Aaronson, John and Pedro DeBrito, Otto and Rolf Decker, Angelo and Paul DiBernardo, Charlie and Henry McCully, George and Louie Nanchoff, Steve and Ken Snow, and Archie and Tom Stark.

Topics: Timmy Tillman FIFA Los Angeles FC Malik Tillman

Related

Los Angeles FC claim 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union
Sport
Los Angeles FC claim 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union
FIFA fund for unpaid wages helps 225 players at clubs around the world
Football
FIFA fund for unpaid wages helps 225 players at clubs around the world

Ronaldo magic rescues Al-Nassr and keeps title race alive

Cristiano Ronaldo saved his best goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia for when Al-Nassr needed it most on Tuesday
Cristiano Ronaldo saved his best goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia for when Al-Nassr needed it most on Tuesday
Updated 33 min ago
John Duerden

Ronaldo magic rescues Al-Nassr and keeps title race alive

Cristiano Ronaldo saved his best goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia for when Al-Nassr needed it most on Tuesday
  • The result also keeps alive Ronaldo’s dreams of adding the Roshn Saudi League title to the dozens of trophies already won
Updated 33 min ago
John Duerden

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo saved his best goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia for when Al-Nassr needed it most on Tuesday, scoring the decisive strike in a dramatic 3-2 victory against Al-Shabab.

The Yellows found themselves 2-0 down in this crucial Riyadh derby that they had to win, and a spectacular second-half strike from the five-time Ballon D’Or winner achieved just that.

The result also keeps alive Ronaldo’s dreams of adding the Roshn Saudi League title to the dozens of trophies already won in a glittering career as it prevented leaders Al-Ittihad from celebrating a first league championship since 2009.

At the same time, Al-Ittihad defeated bottom, and now relegated, team Al-Batin 1-0 to stay three points clear with two games of the season remaining. With a better head-to-head record — goal difference does not separate teams level on points — the Jeddah giants can lift the trophy with a win against Al-Feiha on Saturday. The pressure will now be on, however, thanks to a determined performance from Al-Nassr to defeat their local rivals.

Al-Shabab, in third place, started brightly but the hosts soon started to get on top and before the 20-minute mark there were two penalty appeals. It was Al-Shabab who got the spot kick midway through the first half, however, as a corner hit Luiz Gustavo’s left arm and, after a consultation with the pitchside monitor, up stepped Cristian Guanca. While his fellow Argentine Agustin Rossi got a hand to the low shot, he could not keep it out and the Whites were ahead. 

It was a goal cheered wildly down in Jeddah as the leaders quickly made their presence felt at home to Al-Batin. After nine minutes, Ahmed Sharahili swung over a perfect cross from the left and the in-form Romarinho climbed high to head into the net.

Ronaldo climbed even higher after 32 minutes. Just seconds after blasting a free-kick against the wall, he hung in the air — one of his trademark moves enjoyed by Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus fans over the years — to head a Ghislain Konan cross against the crossbar with Kim Seung-gyu nowhere near. 

Eight minutes later, Al-Shabab scored again in emphatic fashion. Guanca’s first may have just crept past the hand of Rossi, but the second was a rocket. He swapped two short passes in quick succession on the edge of the area before lashing a fierce shot past the goalkeeper.

Soon after, Al-Shabab’s Korean goalkeeper Kim got down well to save a shot from Sultan Al-Ghannam but he could not keep out the hosts for long. Talisca revised the ball just inside the area to turn and shoot home in one fluid motion. 

It gave hope to the hosts and lifted the fans, but even so, as the teams went into the dressing rooms, Al-Ittihad knew that if the two scorelines stayed the same then the title was theirs.

Al-Nassr came out determined not to let that happen and were soon back on level terms. Ali Al Hassan pulled the ball back from the left and there was Abdulrahman Ghareeb to turn on the edge of the six-yard box to shoot home. 

Nine minutes later, Ronaldo struck in style to cap an impressive turnaround. The Portuguese megastar picked up the ball 30 meters out, skipped past two defenders and curled the ball home from the edge of the area. It was goal number 14 in 15 league games, and perhaps the best since his January debut.

There were a few scares but Al-Shabab, who stay third above defending champions Al-Hilal who lost 2-0 to Al-Adalah earlier in the day, could not get the equalizer as Al-Nassr hung on for a vital win and lived to fight another day. Al-Ittihad also managed to secure a narrow but precious victory. If the Tigers win at Al-Fayha on Saturday the title will be theirs but if not, and Al-Nassr do the business at Ettifaq, then we go down to the final day and then anything could happen. 

Topics: Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Related

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr shirt a big hit on the streets of Baghdad
Sport
Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr shirt a big hit on the streets of Baghdad
With Cristiano Ronaldo inspiring Al-Nassr to a 2-0 win at Al-Tai, the gap at the top is now three points with three to play.
Sport
Ronaldo and Al-Hilal peg back Al-Ittihad on a dramatic day to keep title hunt alive

Arsenal sign star winger Bukayo Saka to extended contract through 2027

Arsenal sign star winger Bukayo Saka to extended contract through 2027
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

Arsenal sign star winger Bukayo Saka to extended contract through 2027

Arsenal sign star winger Bukayo Saka to extended contract through 2027
  • The 21-year-old England winger signed through 2027 with the club he joined as a boy and made a first-team debut with four seasons ago
  • “I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step,” Saka said
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

LONDON: Arsenal secured homegrown star Bukayo Saka to an extended contract Tuesday as together they target a first Premier League title in 20 years after being outlasted by Manchester City this season.
The 21-year-old England winger signed through 2027 with the club he joined as a boy and made a first-team debut with four seasons ago.
“I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step,” Saka said in a statement on Arsenal’s website. “It’s a beautiful club — look where we are.”
Arsenal led the Premier League for most of an exhilarating season before a young team faded in the final stretch, worn down by defending champion Man City’s deep and expensively assembled squad.
Saka has scored 14 goals this season, two more than the previous campaign, and appeared in each of Arsenal’s Premier League games.
“I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be, and that’s why I’m happy to stay here and be here for the future,” Saka said, “because I really believe that we can achieve big things.”
Saka can expect to make his Champions League debut when Arsenal return to the elite competition in September for the first time in seven seasons.
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta praised Saka as “a special person, he’s loved by us all and he is a credit to himself and his family for the hard work and commitment they have all made to get to this level today.”

Topics: Arsenal Bukayo Saka Premier league

Related

Breaking News Manchester City win Premier League title as Arsenal falter at Forest
Sport
Manchester City win Premier League title as Arsenal falter at Forest
Arsenal’s title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton
Football
Arsenal’s title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton

Eddie Howe fires Newcastle United spending warning as Champions League beckons

Eddie Howe fires Newcastle United spending warning as Champions League beckons
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

Eddie Howe fires Newcastle United spending warning as Champions League beckons

Eddie Howe fires Newcastle United spending warning as Champions League beckons
  • Manager predicts ‘big summer’ with club looking to transfer market to strengthen competition hopes
  • Last summer Newcastle upgraded significantly in three departments, adding Nick Pope in goal, Sven Botman at center half, and Alexander Isak in the final third
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has fired a Champions League spending warning as he predicts yet another “big” summer on Tyneside.
The club’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City on Monday ensured the Magpies return to Europe’s top table for the first time in 20 years.
While the competition opens a lot of doors financially for Newcastle, who are likely to see revenues soar due to their involvement — they are guaranteed at least six games in the group stage — Howe does not believe transfer spends will mirror the unrealistic expectations of many outsides of the club.
When asked if he had a “big” summer ahead, Howe said: “Yes. I think that’s where I’m in a different position to everybody else — my mind immediately now goes to next year.
“It’s a great achievement, but we want to compete, we don’t just want to enter the competition, and not do ourselves justice, so a lot of work ahead, and we’ll look forward to that.”
Last summer Newcastle upgraded significantly in three departments, adding Nick Pope in goal, Sven Botman at center half, and Alexander Isak in the final third.
While many will look to the increased number of fixtures as a need to increase squad depth significantly, Howe does not believe in “quantity over quality” when it comes to transfers.
“It won’t be huge numbers. I don’t think it can be. We don’t have the ability to spend the money people will think we have, so we’re going to have to be very smart,” he said.
“It’ll be a small group of players, but ones we think can make a difference. Our early look into the transfer market ... there’s a very small pool of players to look at. We have to recruit wisely, as we have done in every transfer window to date. This will be our toughest one.
“We’ve got to try to get it right, and that’s going to underpin our success, really. I think we’ve been really good in the three transfer windows so far.
“The challenge gets harder and more difficult, because now we’ve become a better team, there’s less players that will make us better so it’s going to be a big window for us.”
Howe has revealed details of the conversations he had with returning chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the pitch at St. James’ Park in the aftermath of Monday night’s win.
The PIF chief was front and center of on-field celebrations, mixing with the families of the playing and coaching staff as fans paid tribute to the players’ efforts this season.
Howe said: “It was great to have a little chat. Really there was a lot of reminiscing about what happened when we first came together and the position we were in, and in very quick time we’ve ended up in a different situation, so it was a quick snapshot back to that time.
“The faith they placed in me at that moment, I’ll never forget that they trusted me with the club when it was in really difficult times. Hopefully, I’ve justified their decision, so it was a nice moment.”
On Al-Rumayyan, Howe added: “I’ve got to say he’s an amazing man to spend time with, and he’s been nothing but supportive and very, very good for me and the squad. He cares deeply about the results, so he’ll be, I’m sure, very proud of the team.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe champions league

Related

Newcastle is United again — and Eddie Howe with PIF have Geordies dreaming
Football
Newcastle is United again — and Eddie Howe with PIF have Geordies dreaming
Newcastle within touching distance of Champions League but Eddie Howe remains cautious
Football
Newcastle within touching distance of Champions League but Eddie Howe remains cautious

7 people arrested in Spain linked to racial abuse cases against Vinícius Júnior

7 people arrested in Spain linked to racial abuse cases against Vinícius Júnior
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

7 people arrested in Spain linked to racial abuse cases against Vinícius Júnior

7 people arrested in Spain linked to racial abuse cases against Vinícius Júnior
  • Three were detained in Valencia for alleged abuse against Vinícius in a Spanish league match on Sunday
  • The Brazilian has heavily criticized Spanish soccer for not doing more to stop racism
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

MADRID: Seven people accused of racially abusing Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior have been arrested in Spain, police said Tuesday.
Three were detained in Valencia for alleged abuse against Vinícius in a Spanish league match on Sunday. Four were arrested in Madrid for allegedly hanging an effigy of the player off a highway bridge in January.
The arrests come after an outpouring of support for Vinícius after he said he was abused in Valencia. The case prompted widespread reaction from sports figures and government officials in Spain and worldwide.
The nation has been criticized for its lack of action in racism cases in soccer. Brazilian government officials, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had publicly expressed their concerns.
Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist taunts since he arrived in Spain five years ago, and especially this season after he began celebrating his goals by dancing.
The Brazilian has heavily criticized Spanish soccer for not doing more to stop racism.
The match against Valencia was temporarily stopped after Vinícius said a fan behind one of the goals called him a monkey and made monkey gestures toward him. Vinícius considered leaving the field but eventually continued playing.
The effigy of Vinícius was hanged by the neck on the morning of a derby match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Along with it was a banner with the words “Madrid hates Real.”
The perpetrators used a black figure with Vinícius’ name on it, tied a rope around its neck and hanged it from an overpass while still dark in the Spanish capital.
Police said three of those arrested belonged to one of Atletico’s fan groups, and the other was a follower of the group. Some had prior bookings with police for other crimes.
The hate message on the banner is often used by Atletico’s hardcore fans, though at the time they denied being responsible for the display.
The men arrested are between the ages of 19 and 24. Authorities said some were previously identified during matches considered at high risk of violence. Police showed images of them arriving in handcuffs and escorted by agents on Tuesday.
Spanish media said police had used security cameras to identify the perpetrators but no action had been taken until now. Police did not say if the timing of the arrests had to do with the widespread attention being received by the latest abuse against Vinícius on Sunday.
The lights at the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro were turned off Monday night in a show of solidarity for Vinícius.
“It’s an action of solidarity that is moving,” Vinícius said on Twitter. “But more than everything, what I want is to inspire and bring more light to our fight.”
Vinícius thanked all the support he has received in the last months in Brazil and abroad.
“I know who you are,” he said. “Count on me, because the good ones are the majority and I’m not going to give up. I have a purpose in life, and if I have to keep suffering so that future generations won’t have to go through these types of situations, I’m ready and prepared.”
Valencia banned for life a fan identified of insulting Vinícius during the game. Real Madrid took the case to prosecutors as a hate crime.
The Spanish league has filed nine criminal complaints of cases of racial abuse against Vinícius in the last two seasons, with most of them being shelved by prosecutors.
The league said Tuesday it will seek to increase its authority to issue sanctions in cases of hate crimes during games. It had been saying it can only detect and denounce incidents to authorities and the country’s soccer federation.
Supporters have been fined and banned from stadiums for their abuse against Vinícius, but so far only a Mallorca fan may end up going on trial for allegedly racially insulting the Brazilian during a game.
The first trial against a fan accused of racial abuse in Spanish professional soccer is expected to happen at some point this year; the case involved Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams, who was insulted by an Espanyol supporter in a match in 2020.

Topics: real madrid racism La Liga Vinicius Junior police

Related

Vinicius Junior says Spanish league ‘now belongs to racists’ after enduring more abuse
Football
Vinicius Junior says Spanish league ‘now belongs to racists’ after enduring more abuse
Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer
Football
Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer

follow us

Latest updates

Gamers Without Borders raises $10m for humanitarian aid
Gamers Without Borders raises $10m for humanitarian aid
Julian Assange’s supporters say campaign for release on ‘cusp of success’
Julian Assange’s supporters say campaign for release on ‘cusp of success’
Hakuto-R Lander carrying UAE rover found on moon’s surface
Hakuto-R Lander carrying UAE rover found on moon’s surface
Israel: Netanyahu, allies pass new budget with sweeping grants for settlements, ultra-Orthodox
Israel: Netanyahu, allies pass new budget with sweeping grants for settlements, ultra-Orthodox
Families of Tunisia detainees go to Africa court to seek release
Families of Tunisia detainees go to Africa court to seek release

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.