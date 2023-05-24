Brussels warns Italy not to delay post COVID-19 recovery reforms

You are here

The EU expressed concern over delays in Italy's implementation of reforms under its post-pandemic recovery plan, according to a report published on May 24, 2023.
AFP

  • Italy is the main beneficiary under the bloc's $860 billion Covid recovery package
  • The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, presented its recommendations to member states and called on Italy to act fast to address any issues
BRUSSELS: The EU expressed concern over delays in Italy’s implementation of reforms under its post-pandemic recovery plan, according to a report published on Wednesday.

Italy, the European Union’s third-largest economy and one of its most indebted, is the main beneficiary under the bloc’s $860 billion (800 billion euros) COVID-19 recovery package.

Some 68.9 billion euros in grants and 122.6 billion euros in loans have been earmarked for Italy as part of Europe’s largest ever stimulus package, known as NextGenerationEU.

In return, Italy has agreed to a timetable to implement economic reforms, some of which will likely be hard for Prime Minister Georgia Meloni’s populist government to stomach.

On Wednesday, the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, presented its recommendations to member states and called on Italy to act fast to address any issues.

“The implementation of Italy’s recovery and resilience plan is underway, however with increasing risk of delays,” the commission wrote in a report on Italy.

“Proceeding swiftly with the implementation of the plan ... is essential due to the temporary nature of the Recovery and Resilience Facility in place until 2026.”

Brussels has already disbursed 42 billion euros but, in March this year, the EU froze a third scheduled payment worth 19 billion euros, pending clarifications on Italy’s plans.

Brussels wants the money to be spent on projects that boost Europe’s transition to a greener and more digital economy, and on infrastructure, especially the rail sector.

But some of the projects on which Italy plans to use the money have raised eyebrows in Brussels, including the renovation of a football stadium in Florence.

AFP

  • Clare Nowland had been in critical condition in hospital since being shot with an electronic stun gun on May 17
SYDNEY: A 95-year-old great-grandmother died Wednesday a week after being tasered by an Australian police officer inside her nursing home, police said.
Clare Nowland had been in critical condition in hospital since being shot with an electronic stun gun on May 17 in a confrontation that shocked Australians and made international headlines.
“It is with great sadness we confirm the passing of 95-year-old Clare Nowland in Cooma tonight,” New South Wales state police said in a statement.
She passed away “peacefully” in hospital surrounded by family and loved ones, police said.
Just hours earlier, a 33-year-old senior constable was charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault over the tasering.
The policeman, who has been suspended with pay, will face court on July 5.
Police Commissioner Karen Webb said Nowland’s family had been informed of the “serious charges,” and thanked detectives for working quickly following the “nasty incident.”
Officers had been called to Yallambee Lodge nursing home in southern New South Wales by staff who told them that a woman was “armed with a knife.”
Police say they urged Nowland to drop a serrated steak knife before she moved toward them “at a slow pace” with her walking frame, prompting one officer to fire his taser at her.
The incident has led to calls for a New South Wales parliamentary inquiry and the release of police bodycam video of the confrontation.
“The tasering of Ms Nowland has sparked a community outrage that shows how desperately we need police reform,” state Greens MP Sue Higginson said this week.
“The refusal to release the bodycam footage protects NSW Police from public scrutiny for all the wrong reasons — the NSW community has a right to know exactly what happened when Clare Nowland was tasered so we can start to take the steps needed for change.”

Ellie Aben

  • Philippines’ Scarborough Shoal under Chinese control since 2012
  • Area has some of the best fishing in the disputed South China Sea
MANILA: The past 10 years have not been easy for Vicente Berosil and other fishermen in Masinloc, since their livelihoods disappeared when Chinese ships suddenly entered the waters they had known for generations as their own.

Berosil’s home, a small coastal municipality in Luzon, the largest island of the Philippines, has in its territorial jurisdiction waters that have been known to have some of the best fishing in the region. The richest of them is Scarborough Shoal inside the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

But Philippine fishermen can no longer access it.

Claimed by China as its ancestral territory since the 13th century, Scarborough has been part of the growing dispute Beijing has with Manila and the governments of other countries in the region over the South China Sea, which is one of the world’s most resourceful and heavily trafficked waterways.

Scarborough Shoal is the sea’s largest atoll and has been under Chinese control since 2012. This is when a Filipino warship attempted to arrest those aboard Chinese boats allegedly poaching in Scarborough and was blocked by Chinese marine surveillance vessels.

The Chinese have cordoned off the entrance of the shoal and Philippine boats can no longer access it.

“They (Chinese) will shoo you away, they will block you with their vessels, rubber boats,” Berosil, 49, told Arab News. “It’s scary, our small boats are no match (for) them.”

His colleague, Jerry Edradan, 50, started to fish for a living when he was 15 and for nearly three decades the sea provided him with a decent living. This was until 2012, when the region lost its main source of income.

“Since China entered the scene, we have been really struggling. We have barely enough to buy rice, we have to eke out money every day,” Edradan said. “It wasn’t like that before. Life used to be good ... We always had a good catch and Scarborough was really open.”

The Philippines has filed numerous diplomatic protests and in 2016 won a larger case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which ruled that Chinese activities within the 200-nautical-mile Philippine exclusive economic zone infringed on Manila’s sovereign rights. But China dismissed the ruling and its presence in the area continues to increase.

For the fishermen, hope for a reversal of this situation has come in the form of a growing American military presence — under a decades-long security alliance that obliges the Philippines and US to defend each other’s territory in case of external attack.

In February, the Philippines allowed US troops to increase their footprint in the country and gave them access to new bases, including in the South China Sea.

In May, Manila’s envoy to Washington announced that joint Philippine-US maritime patrols could begin later this year.

Meanwhile, the struggle continues for the area’s Filipino fishing community.

Rolando Fuentes, 48, started to drive a tricycle for additional income because he can no longer earn enough from fishing to send his children to school.

He has not dared to fish near the shoal since the Chinese water-cannoned his boat, but draws some sense of safety from America’s presence.

“I feel like we now have an ally and hopefully soon we can fish again at Scarborough,” he said.

“I hope that we can get it back because that’s where I earned the living to raise my family. For all the fishermen here, that’s really their source of living — for their family, their children.”

But while Fuentes wants the Chinese navy out, he would not mind sharing the abundant fishing with Chinese fishermen if the rules are fair.

“We are willing to share the fish as long as they don’t prevent us from entering the area,” he told Arab News. “We can share and see who can catch more fish.”

Julius Pacabis, 43, who claims he has also experienced intimidation by Chinese coastguard ships when he neared the shoal, also hopes Filipino fishermen can return some day.

Like Fuentes, he does not mind competitors as long as there is no blocking of anyone. But he is wary of an escalation in tension.

“I just hope that everything will be peaceful because we will be the ones who will suffer the most if there is conflict,” he said.

“All I’m wishing for is that things will go back (the) way it was before.”

AFP
Reuters

  • Russian jets and artillery fight off an armed group that crossed from Ukraine
  • Russian military say it routed militants who attacked the border region of Belgorod
MOSCOW: Moscow will respond to attacks on Russian soil “extremely harshly,” Russia’s defense minister warned Wednesday, after Russian jets and artillery fought off an armed group that crossed from Ukraine.

“We will continue to respond promptly and extremely harshly to such actions by Ukrainian militants,” Sergei Shoigu told military officials, according to comments published by the defense ministry.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the use of Western-made military hardware by pro-Ukrainian fighters who conducted a raid on a Russian border region this week was consistent with the West’s growing involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The Russian military said on Tuesday it had routed militants who attacked the Russian border region of Belgorod with armored vehicles the previous day, killing more than 70 “Ukrainian nationalists” and pushing the remainder back into Ukraine.

Images of some of the destroyed vehicles used by the pro-Ukrainian fighters broadcast on Russian state media showed US-made military hardware such as US-made Humvees.

“It is no secret for us that more and more equipment is being delivered to Ukraine’s armed forces. It is no secret that this equipment is being used against our own military. And it is no secret for us that the direct and indirect involvement of Western countries in this conflict is growing by the day,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We are drawing the appropriate conclusions.”

Updated 24 May 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

  • ‘Italy is a country of tolerance and coexistence,’ Muslim World League chief says at event attended by Arab News
  • Islamic community has to leave building that hosts city mosque due to owner’s wish to terminate contract
ROME: The secretary-general of the Muslim World League has offered economic support to the Islamic community in Florence to buy a building to host a new Center.

“If the Islamic community of Florence officially asks for funds for the new mosque, we will study how to support it financially,” Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa said at an event in the Italian city attended by Arab News. He met with Mayor Dario Nardella and local Imam Izzeddin Elzir.

Some 30,000 Muslims live in Florence. The Islamic community has to leave the building where the city mosque is currently hosted due to the property owner’s wish to terminate the contract.

The mosque will be relocated to a former bank only a stone’s throw away from the current location. The new property was found after a long negotiation due to the high cost of real estate in Florence.

It will cost approximately €1.2 million ($1.29 million). More money will be needed to renovate the building.

Al-Issa said more Islamic places of worship in Florence could be financed by Saudi Arabia, as happened with the Great Mosque in Rome.

Italy’s largest Islamic place of worship, the Great Mosque was built thanks to a donation from the late King Faisal.

“We will support the Islamic community in Florence according to its will,” Al-Issa said. “Italy is a country of tolerance and coexistence, it has a great constitution, a great people, it is a country that we feel very close to. Florence is the city of dialogue between cultures and faiths.”

Updated 24 May 2023
AFP

  • The eye of the storm passed just north of the island, its governor said
  • Forecasters had warned that winds of up to 225kph could cause major damage
LOS ANGELES: Typhoon Mawar roared over the US territory of Guam on Wednesday, bringing destructive winds to the Pacific military outpost.

The eye of the storm passed just north of the island, its governor said, after forecasters had warned that winds of up to 225 kilometers per hour (140 miles per hour) could cause major damage.

“What we are feeling right now is the eye going over the Rota Channel,” Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said in a Facebook video, referring to the body of water between the islands of Guam and Rota.

Local authorities earlier issued evacuation orders and opened temporary shelters, while US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for the island of 170,000 people, paving the way for federal aid.

“I am in a concrete-reinforced house and my windows are shuttered. I did go outside briefly and winds are getting very gusty with intermittent rains,” Beckie Merrill, a 46-year-old middle school teacher, said from a southern area of the island.

After predicting a “direct hit” on Guam, forecasters later said the typhoon had moved just north of the island.

“It looks like we are getting a near hit with the eye passing through the Rota Channel. The southern wall of the eye will pass over much of Guam. The worst winds will be in the northern third of Guam,” the US National Weather Service said.

Warnings of extreme winds and flash floods have been issued for the island with wind speeds of 74 miles per hour already recorded, forecasters said.

“I am worried for the safety of our people. This is the first storm of this magnitude for 20 years,” Guerrero said.

Evacuations were ordered for low-lying coastal areas, especially in the flood-prone southern villages.

The NWS warned of the “triple threats” of torrential rain, catastrophic winds and a life-threatening storm surge.

Winds near the eye wall could bring major damage to buildings and homes made of light materials such as non-concrete roofs and walls not made of reinforced concrete.

A calamitous storm surge threatens to wreak havoc on shorelines, and large boats “could be torn from moorings.”

“Surge may reach to between 20 and 25 feet above normal high tide for the most vulnerable storm-surge-prone areas near the eye wall,” the NWS said.

Forecasts predicted Guam will receive rainfall of 10 to 15 inches, with some areas seeing 20 inches or more, the NWS said.

This could trigger landslides in the central and southern parts of the island, the weather service warned.

“Many of us right now are feeling the full strength of Typhoon Mawar, and although it is a frightening experience that hasn’t been felt for over two decades, we want you to know that we are here for you,” Guerrero said in a Facebook post.

“Even as the typhoon makes its initial landfall, we have multiple agencies coordinating response efforts and relaying helpful information to those in need.”

People were told to stay inside and away from windows, and not venture outside during temporary lulls as flying debris can cause serious injury.

Guam’s Office of Civil Defense urged motorists to stay off the roads on Wednesday, saying “winds are expected to intensify to typhoon force winds by midday.”

About 21,700 US military personnel and their families are based at or near several facilities on Guam, which routinely hosts nuclear attack submarines and long-range bombers.

The territory is also home to crucial electronic listening posts.

The US bases have some of the Pacific region’s most significant ammunition and fuel storage facilities.

About 60 flights scheduled to depart or arrive in Guam between Tuesday and Thursday were canceled, A.B. Won Pat International Airport said.

Conditions in Guam are expected to improve on Thursday, but the storm is expected to intensify over the next few days, possibly becoming a super typhoon over the Philippine Sea, the NWS said.

