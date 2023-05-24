You are here

Germany cracks down on climate activists after Scholz calls protest group ‘nutty’

Germany cracks down on climate activists after Scholz calls protest group ‘nutty’
Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Economy and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck and Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin on May 24, 2023. (Reuters)
AP

  • The raids, ordered by Munich prosecutors, come days after Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he thought it was “completely nutty to somehow stick yourself to a painting or on the street"
  • A spokesperson for Last Generation said that the police searches had hit the group and its supporters hard, but that it wouldn't let up its activities
BERLIN: German police raided 15 properties linked to the Last Generation climate activist group Wednesday, seizing assets as part of an investigation into its finances in a sign of growing impatience with disruptive protest tactics also seen in other European countries.
Members of the group have repeatedly blocked roads across Germany in an effort to pressure the government to take more drastic action against climate change. In recent weeks, they have brought traffic to a halt on an almost daily basis in Berlin, gluing themselves to busy intersections and highways. Over the past year, they have also targeted various artworks and exhibits.
The raids, ordered by Munich prosecutors, come days after Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he thought it was “completely nutty to somehow stick yourself to a painting or on the street.” Leading figures with the environmentalist Green party, part of his governing coalition, have also said the group’s actions are counterproductive.
A spokesperson for Last Generation said that the police searches had hit the group and its supporters hard, but that it wouldn’t let up its activities.
“They make us afraid, but we must not be frozen by fear,” Aimee van Baalen told reporters in Berlin.
“The German government is right now driving us toward climate hell with its eyes wide open. It is even stepping on the gas pedal,” she said. “We must continue to resist now, because we need to loudly demand that lives be protected.”
She called for the public to support upcoming protest marches in Berlin and other German cities.
Last Generation has acknowledged in the past that its protests are provocative, but argues that by stirring friction it can encourage debate within society about climate change and the policies necessary to stop it.
Germany’s top court ruled two years ago that the previous government was placing too much of the burden from global warming on young people, prompting then Chancellor Angela Merkel to sharpen climate targets. Experts say that while Germany now has some of the most ambitious targets for cutting emissions of planet-heating greenhouse gas, the country isn’t on track to meet them.
The investigation by Munich prosecutors is focused on seven people, ranging in age from 22 to 38, who are suspected of forming or supporting a criminal organization. The investigation was launched following numerous criminal complaints from the public over the past year, prosecutors said.
The Bavarian inquiry adds to an investigation launched last year by prosecutors in Neuruppin, outside Berlin, over actions against an oil refinery in eastern Germany. That investigation is also considering suspicions that Last Generation activists formed a criminal organization, a label that some conservative-leaning regional officials have backed.
Munich prosecutors said that the people under investigation are accused of organizing and promoting a campaign to “finance further criminal offenses” by the group, and collecting at least 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million). Two of them also are suspected of trying to sabotage an oil pipeline that connects the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt with the Italian port of Trieste in April 2022.
Wednesday’s searches, accompanied by orders to seize two bank accounts and other assets, aimed to secure evidence on the membership structure of Last Generation and on its financing. There were no arrests.
Another climate activist group, Extinction Rebellion, voiced solidarity with Last Generation. It contended in a tweet that the main aim of conducting raids on suspicion of forming a criminal organization was “to distract attention from the true criminals.”
But Germany’s top security official insisted that the raids were necessary.
“Legitimate protest always ends where crimes are committed and the rights of others are infringed,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said, noting that police registered 1,600 criminal complaints in connection with climate protests in 2022, many of them during road blockades conducted by Last Generation.
Climate activists have received support from various corners, including some Christian groups. A Jesuit priest was fined earlier this month for taking part in road blockades, and Wednesday’s news conference by Last Generation was hosted by the Protestant Reformation Church in Berlin.
A representative of the congregation, Steve Rauhut, praised Last Generation for keeping its protests peaceful.
“The climate disaster and environmental destruction not only justify civil disobedience, they make it an imperative,” he said.
Similar nonviolent climate protests elsewhere in Europe have also met with crackdowns recently.
In Britain, two protesters from the group Just Stop Oil who climbed a major bridge in London were sentenced to five years in prison for causing a public nuisance.
In Italy, three members of the group Ultima Generazione face up to three years’ imprisonment and fines for gluing their hands to the base of a sculpture in the Vatican Museums and ignoring gendarmes’ orders to leave last year. This week the group staged other protests, including in front of the Italian Senate where two topless women poured mud over themselves in reference to the devastating recent floods in the country.
The Italian group’s name also translates as Last Generation. It is part of the international A22 activist network that includes its namesake in Germany and which receives support from the US-based Climate Emergency Fund.
The fund, which counts oil heiress Aileen Getty and ‘Don’t Look Up’ filmmaker Adam McKay on its board, says on its website that it gave more than $5.1 million to 44 organizations last year “that are leading the way, galvanizing progress on climate through disruptive nonviolent activism around the world.”

First Indonesian pilgrims depart for this year’s Hajj

First Indonesian pilgrims depart for this year’s Hajj
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • Indonesia is sending 229,000 pilgrims in this pilgrimage season
  • About a third of Indonesian pilgrims are above the age of 65
JAKARTA: The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Indonesia, about 6,000 Muslims from across the archipelago nation, departed for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the annual pilgrimage in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.
With an estimated 229,000 Indonesian pilgrims expected to perform the spiritual journey this year, the Southeast Asian nation will be sending the biggest contingent of any country.
More than 16 groups, comprising over 6,300 pilgrims, were leaving from Indonesian cities, including Jakarta, Aceh and Makassar.
“I hope that all Indonesian pilgrims will perform the Hajj pilgrimage well, with ease and smoothly, and return to the motherland safely,” Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said, as he sent off the first group in Jakarta.
“Don’t forget to pray for Indonesia.”
As about a third of Indonesian pilgrims this year are seniors, or people above the age of 65, Qoumas also offered some health advice.
“Don’t push yourself to do a lot of activities, especially when your health is not too great,” he said. “Don’t be reluctant to ask or consult others if there are concerns regarding health. There are officers ready to serve, protect and guide all the pilgrims.”
The Indonesian Hajj Organization Committee said officers stationed in Madinah are ready to welcome the pilgrims as they arrive throughout the day and nearing midnight.
“It’s all been very smooth so far,” Subhan Cholid, who heads the committee in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News by phone from Madinah.
The first group of Indonesian pilgrims, comprising almost 400 people from Jakarta, arrived in Islam’s second-holiest city on Wednesday morning.
“From their faces, even though they have been through a pretty long journey, they don’t look tired. They are very happy to be going for Hajj and that they have arrived in the holy land,” Cholid said.
“That happiness is an energy booster. They looked full of spirit.”

Indian labs to give ‘top priority’ to tests on cough syrup exports – regulator

Indian labs to give ‘top priority’ to tests on cough syrup exports – regulator
Reuters

  • Syrups made by two Indian companies were linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia and 19 in Uzbekistan last year
NEW DELHI: India’s government laboratories should give “top priority” to testing cough syrup for export, the drug regulator said on Wednesday, after the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan were linked to the medicines.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization’s directive also said laboratories should issue test reports immediately, or as early as possible, after analyzing samples from manufacturers.
India made tests for cough syrup exports mandatory earlier this week after the World Health Organization (WHO) found toxins in cough syrups made by three Indian companies.
Syrups made by two of these companies were linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia and 19 in Uzbekistan last year.
The deaths shook the reputation of India’s $41 billion pharmaceutical industry, one of the world’s largest, and the government is considering an overhaul of its pharmaceutical industry policy to tighten procedures on testing and raw materials.
The Wednesday directive was sent to all federal government laboratories and to drug regulators in six major production states and one federal territory.
From June 1, all cough syrup exported from India will need a certificate of analysis from a government laboratory. The Health Ministry has not responded to requests for comment from Reuters on whether such tests would also be required for the domestic market.
Indian tests of cough syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, linked to the deaths of children in Gambia, found no toxins but contaminants were detected in many drugs made by Marion Biotech, whose syrups were linked to deaths in Uzbekistan. The companies deny any wrongdoing.

Australian 95-year-old woman tasered by police dies

Australian 95-year-old woman tasered by police dies
AFP

  • Clare Nowland had been in critical condition in hospital since being shot with an electronic stun gun on May 17
SYDNEY: A 95-year-old great-grandmother died Wednesday a week after being tasered by an Australian police officer inside her nursing home, police said.
Clare Nowland had been in critical condition in hospital since being shot with an electronic stun gun on May 17 in a confrontation that shocked Australians and made international headlines.
“It is with great sadness we confirm the passing of 95-year-old Clare Nowland in Cooma tonight,” New South Wales state police said in a statement.
She passed away “peacefully” in hospital surrounded by family and loved ones, police said.
Just hours earlier, a 33-year-old senior constable was charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault over the tasering.
The policeman, who has been suspended with pay, will face court on July 5.
Police Commissioner Karen Webb said Nowland’s family had been informed of the “serious charges,” and thanked detectives for working quickly following the “nasty incident.”
Officers had been called to Yallambee Lodge nursing home in southern New South Wales by staff who told them that a woman was “armed with a knife.”
Police say they urged Nowland to drop a serrated steak knife before she moved toward them “at a slow pace” with her walking frame, prompting one officer to fire his taser at her.
The incident has led to calls for a New South Wales parliamentary inquiry and the release of police bodycam video of the confrontation.
“The tasering of Ms Nowland has sparked a community outrage that shows how desperately we need police reform,” state Greens MP Sue Higginson said this week.
“The refusal to release the bodycam footage protects NSW Police from public scrutiny for all the wrong reasons — the NSW community has a right to know exactly what happened when Clare Nowland was tasered so we can start to take the steps needed for change.”

Brussels warns Italy not to delay post COVID-19 recovery reforms

Brussels warns Italy not to delay post COVID-19 recovery reforms
AFP

  • Italy is the main beneficiary under the bloc's $860 billion Covid recovery package
  • The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, presented its recommendations to member states and called on Italy to act fast to address any issues
BRUSSELS: The EU expressed concern over delays in Italy’s implementation of reforms under its post-pandemic recovery plan, according to a report published on Wednesday.

Italy, the European Union’s third-largest economy and one of its most indebted, is the main beneficiary under the bloc’s $860 billion (800 billion euros) COVID-19 recovery package.

Some 68.9 billion euros in grants and 122.6 billion euros in loans have been earmarked for Italy as part of Europe’s largest ever stimulus package, known as NextGenerationEU.

In return, Italy has agreed to a timetable to implement economic reforms, some of which will likely be hard for Prime Minister Georgia Meloni’s populist government to stomach.

On Wednesday, the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, presented its recommendations to member states and called on Italy to act fast to address any issues.

“The implementation of Italy’s recovery and resilience plan is underway, however with increasing risk of delays,” the commission wrote in a report on Italy.

“Proceeding swiftly with the implementation of the plan ... is essential due to the temporary nature of the Recovery and Resilience Facility in place until 2026.”

Brussels has already disbursed 42 billion euros but, in March this year, the EU froze a third scheduled payment worth 19 billion euros, pending clarifications on Italy’s plans.

Brussels wants the money to be spent on projects that boost Europe’s transition to a greener and more digital economy, and on infrastructure, especially the rail sector.

But some of the projects on which Italy plans to use the money have raised eyebrows in Brussels, including the renovation of a football stadium in Florence.

Filipinos hope for sea change to fish again in China-blocked waters

Filipinos hope for sea change to fish again in China-blocked waters
Ellie Aben

  • Philippines’ Scarborough Shoal under Chinese control since 2012
  • Area has some of the best fishing in the disputed South China Sea
MANILA: The past 10 years have not been easy for Vicente Berosil and other fishermen in Masinloc, since their livelihoods disappeared when Chinese ships suddenly entered the waters they had known for generations as their own.

Berosil’s home, a small coastal municipality in Luzon, the largest island of the Philippines, has in its territorial jurisdiction waters that have been known to have some of the best fishing in the region. The richest of them is Scarborough Shoal inside the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

But Philippine fishermen can no longer access it.

Claimed by China as its ancestral territory since the 13th century, Scarborough has been part of the growing dispute Beijing has with Manila and the governments of other countries in the region over the South China Sea, which is one of the world’s most resourceful and heavily trafficked waterways.

Scarborough Shoal is the sea’s largest atoll and has been under Chinese control since 2012. This is when a Filipino warship attempted to arrest those aboard Chinese boats allegedly poaching in Scarborough and was blocked by Chinese marine surveillance vessels.

The Chinese have cordoned off the entrance of the shoal and Philippine boats can no longer access it.

“They (Chinese) will shoo you away, they will block you with their vessels, rubber boats,” Berosil, 49, told Arab News. “It’s scary, our small boats are no match (for) them.”

His colleague, Jerry Edradan, 50, started to fish for a living when he was 15 and for nearly three decades the sea provided him with a decent living. This was until 2012, when the region lost its main source of income.

“Since China entered the scene, we have been really struggling. We have barely enough to buy rice, we have to eke out money every day,” Edradan said. “It wasn’t like that before. Life used to be good ... We always had a good catch and Scarborough was really open.”

The Philippines has filed numerous diplomatic protests and in 2016 won a larger case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which ruled that Chinese activities within the 200-nautical-mile Philippine exclusive economic zone infringed on Manila’s sovereign rights. But China dismissed the ruling and its presence in the area continues to increase.

For the fishermen, hope for a reversal of this situation has come in the form of a growing American military presence — under a decades-long security alliance that obliges the Philippines and US to defend each other’s territory in case of external attack.

In February, the Philippines allowed US troops to increase their footprint in the country and gave them access to new bases, including in the South China Sea.

In May, Manila’s envoy to Washington announced that joint Philippine-US maritime patrols could begin later this year.

Meanwhile, the struggle continues for the area’s Filipino fishing community.

Rolando Fuentes, 48, started to drive a tricycle for additional income because he can no longer earn enough from fishing to send his children to school.

He has not dared to fish near the shoal since the Chinese water-cannoned his boat, but draws some sense of safety from America’s presence.

“I feel like we now have an ally and hopefully soon we can fish again at Scarborough,” he said.

“I hope that we can get it back because that’s where I earned the living to raise my family. For all the fishermen here, that’s really their source of living — for their family, their children.”

But while Fuentes wants the Chinese navy out, he would not mind sharing the abundant fishing with Chinese fishermen if the rules are fair.

“We are willing to share the fish as long as they don’t prevent us from entering the area,” he told Arab News. “We can share and see who can catch more fish.”

Julius Pacabis, 43, who claims he has also experienced intimidation by Chinese coastguard ships when he neared the shoal, also hopes Filipino fishermen can return some day.

Like Fuentes, he does not mind competitors as long as there is no blocking of anyone. But he is wary of an escalation in tension.

“I just hope that everything will be peaceful because we will be the ones who will suffer the most if there is conflict,” he said.

“All I’m wishing for is that things will go back (the) way it was before.”

