Kuwait to host 26th Gulf Cup in December 2024

Kuwait supporters attend the Gulf Cup football match in Iraq’s southern city of Basra in January 2023. (AFP/File)
  • Kuwait holds record for Gulf Cup titles with 10 championship wins
KUWAIT CITY: The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation announced on Wednesday that Kuwait will host the 26th Gulf Cup in December 2024, the Kuwait News Agency reported.
It will be the fifth time Kuwait has hosted the competition following previous tournaments in 1974, 1990, 2003, and 2017.
Kuwait holds the record for Gulf Cup titles having won the championship 10 times.
In January, Iraq organized and won the 25th Gulf Cup, defeating Oman 3-2 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time since 1988.
The tournament was held in Basra between Jan. 6 and 19. However, the final was clouded by the tragic death of a supporter during a crush in the crowd before kick-off.

Timmy Tillman switches national team affiliation to US from Germany

Timmy Tillman switches national team affiliation to US from Germany
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

Timmy Tillman switches national team affiliation to US from Germany

Timmy Tillman switches national team affiliation to US from Germany
  • Timmy Tillman, 24, was born in Nuremberg, Germany, to a father in the US military and a German mother
  • The Tillmans could become the ninth set of brothers to appear for the US
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

CHICAGO: Los Angeles FC midfielder Timmy Tillman has been approved by FIFA to change his national team affiliation to the US from Germany, following a move made by younger brother Malik a year earlier.

Timmy Tillman, 24, was born in Nuremberg, Germany, to a father in the US military and a German mother. He played for Germany in qualifying for the 2018 European Under-19 Championship and joined LA this year after four seasons with Greuther Furth. He has two goals in 10 MLS matches.

“As a kid, my brother and I dreamt of playing for a national team together and now we’re one step closer,” Tillman said in a statement released Tuesday by the US Soccer Federation.

Malik Tillman, who turns 21 on Sunday, played for the US under-15 team in 2016 and for Germany at several youth levels. He made his US senior debut last June 1 and has played three international matches, all exhibitions. He was not included on last year’s World Cup roster. Malik Tillman has spent this season on loan to Glasgow Rangers from Bayern Munich.

Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker, opted to play for the US rather than England last week. Balogun has 20 Ligue 1 goals this season for Reims while on loan from Arsenal.

The US next play  on June 15, against Mexico at Las Vegas in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.

The Tillmans could become the ninth set of brothers to appear for the US, joining Brenden and Paxten Aaronson, John and Pedro DeBrito, Otto and Rolf Decker, Angelo and Paul DiBernardo, Charlie and Henry McCully, George and Louie Nanchoff, Steve and Ken Snow, and Archie and Tom Stark.

Valladolid beat champions Barca to boost salvation hopes

Valladolid beat champions Barca to boost salvation hopes
Updated 24 May 2023
AFP

Valladolid beat champions Barca to boost salvation hopes

Valladolid beat champions Barca to boost salvation hopes
Updated 24 May 2023
AFP

VALLADOLID: Real Valladolid earned an important 3-1 victory over champions Barcelona to boost their La Liga survival hopes on Tuesday.
The hosts were good value for their victory and climbed to 17th, moving provisionally three points clear of the relegation zone.
Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen sent Valladolid on their way by heading into his own net in the second minute.
Canadian striker Cyle Larin added the second from the penalty spot after Eric Garcia tripped Gonzalo Plata in the area, with the Ecuadorian winger scoring the third on the break.
La Liga’s top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for the Catalans in the final stages.
Barcelona winger Raphinha revealed a message of support for Real Madrid winger and Brazil compatriot Vinicius Junior in the second half when he was substituted.
Vinicius was racially abused by Valencia fans on Sunday at their Mestalla stadium.
“I didn’t know he was going to do it but I think it’s a good message, because racism has to end,” Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong told DAZN, after Raphinha took his shirt off to show the message after being substituted.
Players from both sides held up a banner reading “racists out of football” before the game, as part of a La Liga and Spanish football federation initiative following the abuse on Sunday.
Young playmaker Pablo Torre started for the first time in La Liga for Barcelona and put in a bright performance but his team were sluggish as a whole and fell to a second consecutive defeat.
Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is still chasing the La Liga clean sheet record of 26 — he has 25 with two matches remaining.

Ronaldo magic rescues Al-Nassr and keeps title race alive

Cristiano Ronaldo saved his best goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia for when Al-Nassr needed it most on Tuesday
Cristiano Ronaldo saved his best goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia for when Al-Nassr needed it most on Tuesday
Updated 24 May 2023
John Duerden

Ronaldo magic rescues Al-Nassr and keeps title race alive

Cristiano Ronaldo saved his best goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia for when Al-Nassr needed it most on Tuesday
  • The result also keeps alive Ronaldo’s dreams of adding the Roshn Saudi League title to the dozens of trophies already won
Updated 24 May 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo saved his best goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia for when Al-Nassr needed it most on Tuesday, scoring the decisive strike in a dramatic 3-2 victory against Al-Shabab.

The Yellows found themselves 2-0 down in this crucial Riyadh derby that they had to win, and a spectacular second-half strike from the five-time Ballon D’Or winner achieved just that.

The result also keeps alive Ronaldo’s dreams of adding the Roshn Saudi League title to the dozens of trophies already won in a glittering career as it prevented leaders Al-Ittihad from celebrating a first league championship since 2009.

At the same time, Al-Ittihad defeated bottom, and now relegated, team Al-Batin 1-0 to stay three points clear with two games of the season remaining. With a better head-to-head record — goal difference does not separate teams level on points — the Jeddah giants can lift the trophy with a win against Al-Feiha on Saturday. The pressure will now be on, however, thanks to a determined performance from Al-Nassr to defeat their local rivals.

Al-Shabab, in third place, started brightly but the hosts soon started to get on top and before the 20-minute mark there were two penalty appeals. It was Al-Shabab who got the spot kick midway through the first half, however, as a corner hit Luiz Gustavo’s left arm and, after a consultation with the pitchside monitor, up stepped Cristian Guanca. While his fellow Argentine Agustin Rossi got a hand to the low shot, he could not keep it out and the Whites were ahead. 

It was a goal cheered wildly down in Jeddah as the leaders quickly made their presence felt at home to Al-Batin. After nine minutes, Ahmed Sharahili swung over a perfect cross from the left and the in-form Romarinho climbed high to head into the net.

Ronaldo climbed even higher after 32 minutes. Just seconds after blasting a free-kick against the wall, he hung in the air — one of his trademark moves enjoyed by Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus fans over the years — to head a Ghislain Konan cross against the crossbar with Kim Seung-gyu nowhere near. 

Eight minutes later, Al-Shabab scored again in emphatic fashion. Guanca’s first may have just crept past the hand of Rossi, but the second was a rocket. He swapped two short passes in quick succession on the edge of the area before lashing a fierce shot past the goalkeeper.

Soon after, Al-Shabab’s Korean goalkeeper Kim got down well to save a shot from Sultan Al-Ghannam but he could not keep out the hosts for long. Talisca revised the ball just inside the area to turn and shoot home in one fluid motion. 

It gave hope to the hosts and lifted the fans, but even so, as the teams went into the dressing rooms, Al-Ittihad knew that if the two scorelines stayed the same then the title was theirs.

Al-Nassr came out determined not to let that happen and were soon back on level terms. Ali Al Hassan pulled the ball back from the left and there was Abdulrahman Ghareeb to turn on the edge of the six-yard box to shoot home. 

Nine minutes later, Ronaldo struck in style to cap an impressive turnaround. The Portuguese megastar picked up the ball 30 meters out, skipped past two defenders and curled the ball home from the edge of the area. It was goal number 14 in 15 league games, and perhaps the best since his January debut.

There were a few scares but Al-Shabab, who stay third above defending champions Al-Hilal who lost 2-0 to Al-Adalah earlier in the day, could not get the equalizer as Al-Nassr hung on for a vital win and lived to fight another day. Al-Ittihad also managed to secure a narrow but precious victory. If the Tigers win at Al-Fayha on Saturday the title will be theirs but if not, and Al-Nassr do the business at Ettifaq, then we go down to the final day and then anything could happen. 

