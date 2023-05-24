You are here

Israel says it retaliated against shots fired from Syria at military drone

Israel says it retaliated against shots fired from Syria at military drone
Israel retaliated against shots from fired Syria at a surveillance drone, the Israeli military said on May 24, 2023. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • "IDF Machine Gun fire was directed towards the originating area of the shots in Syria," a statement from the military said
JERUSALEM: Israel retaliated against shots from fired Syria at a surveillance drone, the Israeli military said in a statement on Wednesday.
“IDF Machine Gun fire was directed toward the originating area of the shots in Syria,” a statement from the military said. “The drone successfully completed its mission and no damage was caused.”
Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

Clashes erupt in Sudan’s capital threatening to shatter cease-fire deal

A man walks past a burnt out bank branch in southern Khartoum on May 24, 2023. (AFP)
Clashes erupt in Sudan’s capital threatening to shatter cease-fire deal

  • The ceasefire deal, which is being monitored by Saudi Arabia and the US as well as the warring parties, comes after five weeks of intensive warfare in Khartoum
  • Witnesses reported clashes in several areas of the capital on Wednesday afternoon
DUBAI: Clashes between rival military factions broke out on Wednesday in Sudan’s capital, residents said, threatening to shatter a fragile cease-fire designed to allow for the delivery of aid and lay the ground for a more lasting truce.
The cease-fire deal, which is being monitored by Saudi Arabia and the United States as well as the warring parties, comes after five weeks of intensive warfare in the capital Khartoum and outbursts of violence in other areas of the country, including the western region of Darfur.
The fighting pits Sudan’s army against the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and has escalated a humanitarian crisis, forcing over 1.3 million people to flee their homes and threatening to destabilize the wider region.
The cease-fire had brought a relative lull in fighting in Khartoum on Tuesday, although little sign of a rapid scale-up in humanitarian relief.
Witnesses reported clashes in several areas of the capital on Wednesday afternoon.
West of central Khartoum columns of black smoke could be seen rising into the air, and there was shelling near an army camp in southern Khartoum, they said.
In Bahri, one of the three cities around the confluence of the Blue Nile and White Nile rivers that make up Sudan’s greater capital, the sound of clashes and artillery fire could be heard.
Witnesses in Omdurman, the third city, reported that an army fighter plane had been shot down, and videos posted on social media appeared to show the incident. The footage could not immediately be verified.
Earlier, residents reported artillery fire near the Wadi Sayidna military base on the outskirts of Omdurman.
The cease-fire was agreed to on Saturday following talks in Jeddah mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States. Previous cease-fire announcements have failed to stop the fighting.
Saudi Arabia and the United States late on Tuesday said members of a cease-fire monitoring mechanism that includes representatives of the army and the RSF had undertaken to engage their chains of command about reported truce violations.
“Terrified”
In Nyala, the capital of South Darfur State, days of clashes between the army and the RSF had left most of the main market burned down, two residents said.
“We’re in a very difficult situation. We feel emotionally broken and terrified,” said resident Malak Ibrahim, adding that her family hadn’t had water for the past two weeks.
Activists in Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur State, said RSF-backed militias had surrounded the city and started looting homes and businesses. Zalingei and West Darfur State capital El Geneina, where hundreds have been killed since last month, both appeared to be cut off from phone networks.
The conflict in Sudan erupted as plans for an internationally backed political transition toward elections under a civilian government were set to be finalized, bringing sustained air strikes and ground fighting to the capital for the first time. Many residents are struggling to survive as they face prolonged water and power cuts, a collapse of health services and widespread lawlessness and looting.
The United Nations human rights chief called the situation in Sudan “heartbreaking” and said there were “very deeply troubling” accounts of sexual violence in Khartoum and Darfur with at least 25 cases reported so far and the real number likely much higher.
Refugees
Aid workers said many of the supplies and staff arriving at Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast have been awaiting security permits and guarantees. Sudan was facing severe humanitarian pressures even before the conflict broke out on April 15.
More than 1 million people have now been displaced within Sudan and 319,000 have fled Sudan to neighboring countries, some of which are similarly impoverished and have a history of internal conflict, according to the International Organization for Migration. Many have crossed into Chad and Egypt in the last few days, Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency, said on Wednesday.
“Donor contributions to the refugee response plan remain scarce. We need more resources, urgently, to support countries hosting refugees,” he said on Twitter.
The UN says that the number of people requiring aid within Sudan has jumped to 25 million, more than half the population.

UAE’s campaign for gender equity in private sector attracts 64 firms

UAE’s campaign for gender equity in private sector attracts 64 firms

  • Emirates’ progressive policies bearing fruit, says Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum
DUBAI: Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, president of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said that equity is becoming more deeply rooted in various sectors of the nation as a result of the government’s progressive policies, Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The UAE GBC announced that eight major national and international companies operating in a variety of fields in the country have now joined the “SDG 5 Pledge to Accelerate Gender Balance in the UAE Private Sector” initiative. This falls under the auspices of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 5.

There are now 64 companies participating in the UAE’s voluntary pledge.

Sheikha Manal said she was proud of the growing awareness in the UAE’s private sector to ensure gender equality. She said it was important for businesses to support the government’s efforts in this regard, to achieve economic prosperity, social stability and sustainable growth.

Sheikha Manal also highlighted the positive interaction of private sector institutions with the initiative, which aims to increase women’s participation in senior and middle management roles to 30 percent by 2025.

 

 
 

Lebanon slaps travel ban on central bank chief wanted by France

Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh. (File/Reuters)
Lebanon slaps travel ban on central bank chief wanted by France

  • Salameh, his brother Raja, and his assistant Marianne Hoayek are suspected of being involved in corruption in European banks
  • The Lebanese government cannot dismiss the governor, and its only move is to call on Salameh to resign
BEIRUT: A Lebanese judge on Wednesday banned the country’s central bank chief Riad Salameh from traveling, days after Beirut received an Interpol red notice following a French arrest warrant.

Imad Qabalan, general prosecutor at the Lebanese Court of Cassation, questioned Salameh before releasing him pending investigation, and confiscating his Lebanese and French passports.

Salameh, 72, appeared before Qabalan, who informed him of the Interpol warrant issued against him by the French judiciary on May 16. He was then charged with the accusations listed in the red notice.

Lebanon’s long-serving central bank chief has been the target of a series of judicial investigations both at home and abroad over allegations including fraud, money laundering and illicit enrichment.

The latest step comes in the context of investigations being conducted by the European judiciary. Salameh, his brother Raja, and his assistant Marianne Hoayek are suspected of being involved in corruption in European banks.

Interpol circulated the red notice last week after a French magistrate issued a warrant for Salameh, who failed to appear for questioning in Paris before investigators probing his sizeable assets across Europe.

Aude Buresi, the French judge in charge of investigating Salameh’s funds and assets in Europe, issued an international arrest warrant against Salameh on May 16 after he failed to appear at his interrogation session in Paris.

The session was expected to charge Salameh with suspicion of accumulating a huge fortune in Europe, including money and real estate, through complex financial arrangements and embezzlement of large sums of public funds in Lebanon.

Qabalan’s hearing with Salameh was off camera and away from journalists at the Palace of Justice in Beirut. The floor where the meeting was held was cleared of media personnel and lawyers.

A judicial source who followed the details told Arab News that the session was limited to “notification, confiscation of passports, and leaving Salameh subject to investigation.”

“The Lebanese judiciary, through the International Communication Branch, notified the French judiciary of Lebanon’s execution of the red notice and asked the French side to fulfill a Lebanese request to recover Salameh’s file from the Paris court,” the source said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the German consul in Lebanon told Judge Ghassan Oueidat, Lebanon’s prosecutor general, about the issuance of a German arrest warrant against Salameh.

The source said Lebanon is “not concerned with this notice, as it is an internal German judicial matter.”

Riad Salameh told Al-Hadath TV channel that he “has not been informed of any German arrest warrant against him.”

The European investigations, which involve France, Germany, and Luxembourg, focus on the relationship between the central bank of Lebanon and the company Forry Associates registered in the Virgin Islands, with an office in Beirut, owned by Raja Salameh.

There are suspicions that it was a shell company used to transfer money from Lebanon to European countries, amounting to more than $330 million, which is suspected to have been embezzled from the central bank through a grant contract for the mentioned company and obtaining illegal commissions from local Lebanese banks.

Riad Salameh’s term as the bank governor ends at the end of July, and the debate in political circles focuses on his successor, given the presidential vacancy, the caretaker government, and the repercussions of Salameh’s legal pursuit in Lebanon and abroad on Lebanon’s financial and economic reputation.

On Wednesday, the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized that “the law provides for procedures to address the issue of the governor of the central bank of Lebanon.”

He responded to those who accused him of covering up for Salameh by demanding that they give “a legal opinion on taking appropriate measures against the governor contrary to what was agreed upon during Monday’s consultative ministerial meeting, which emphasized the need to prioritize the public interest over private interests.”

The ministers are divided between those who support Salameh’s dismissal and those who support the status quo until a judicial decision is issued.

The Lebanese government cannot dismiss the governor, and its only move is to call on Salameh to resign.

MP Qassem Hashem said: “The judicial process against Salameh is taking its course in accordance with legal principles.”

Hashem said he hoped “the presidential elections could be be completed before the end of July, the end of the governor’s term.”

He also believed that “if that is not possible, we will have two options: either the government, even if it is caretaker, makes a decision to appoint a new governor with political cover from all political forces, or according to the monetary and credit law, the deputy governor assumes the responsibilities of the governorship for a temporary period to maintain financial and monetary stability in the country.”

Libya watchers see signs of progress toward reconciliation

Libya watchers see signs of progress toward reconciliation

  • The North African country was plunged into bloody violence following Muammar Gaddafi’s ouster
  • UN official hopes for an agreement ‘by mid-June’ to hold elections before the end of this year
TRIPOLI: Oil-rich but war-scarred Libya has for years been ruled by two rival governments, but now some analysts see faint signs of progress toward reconciliation between them.
They point to discord within one of the camps, based in the east and backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar, where the parliament last week suspended its former premier Fathi Bashagha.
Paradoxically, the observers say, Bashaga’s political demise could signal that the Haftar camp is moving toward rapprochement with the internationally recognized government in the capital Tripoli.
Some observers even suggest this could aid United Nations-led efforts urging new elections this year in the country that has been torn by bloody chaos since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
The political rupture in the east has reversed the fortunes of Bashagha, who a year ago launched an attack on Tripoli that was repelled after a day of deadly street fighting.
Bashagha was suspended on May 16 by the eastern-based parliament, which also announced an investigation against him for unspecified reasons.
The move against Bashagha “sealed the end of the political life of this former strongman,” said analyst Hasni Abidi of the Geneva-based Institute for Arab and Mediterranean Cultures.
His “humiliating departure ... reflects the differences in the eastern camp, in particular between the Haftar clan represented by his children and the parliament,” Abidi said.
Tripoli-based interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah has meanwhile used the “paralysis of the eastern government to consolidate his grip on political and economic life in Libya,” he said.
The North African country was plunged into more than a decade of bloody violence following Gaddafi’s ouster in a NATO-backed popular uprising in which the veteran dictator was killed.
The ensuing chaos drew in warlords, militants and foreign mercenaries and claimed countless lives while leaving the country awash with guns.
Haftar, a Gaddafi-era soldier turned exile, and since backed by Egypt and other foreign powers, launched an assault on Tripoli in 2019 that left thousands more dead but ultimately failed.
The warring parties reached a formal cease-fire in October 2020.
Since then, the United Nations has resumed its efforts for new elections, to bring stability to the troubled country, but these have been repeatedly delayed.
Bashaga, from the port city of Misrata and formerly a political heavyweight in the western camp, had sought Haftar’s support in late 2021, vowing to work for “national reconciliation.”
Bashagha’s suspension comes ahead of a mid-June deadline declared by the United Nations for the rival political forces to agree on a framework to hold elections before the end of the year.
Bashagha “always had an expiry date,” said Emadeddin Badi of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, a Switzerland-based research body.
“His usefulness ended the day he lost the possibility of establishing himself in Tripoli,” the analyst said.
Libyan media have meanwhile reported that talks have been held between representatives of Haftar and Dbeibah.
Dbeibah’s nephew and one of Haftar’s sons “have been in almost continuous talks for months,” researcher Jalel Harchaoui said.
“The desire of these two Libyan personalities to accommodate one another is one of the reasons for Bashagha’s fall,” he said.
Badi said Haftar had offered to suspend Bashagha, a move that had the “blessing” of Egypt.
The head of the UN Support Mission in Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, has said he hopes for an agreement “by mid-June” to hold elections before the end of this year.
He told the UN Security Council last month that “intensive consultations have taken place among security actors” and said “there has been a new dynamic in Libya.”
Libyan political analyst Abdallah Al-Rayes said the rival camps’ new understandings are the culmination of “discreet negotiations in Cairo” with a view to “forming a new coalition government.”
“This is a step that precedes any agreement on the polls,” he added.
Harchaoui, however, was less optimistic and said “the elites already well in place today ... have absolutely no intention of leaving power in order to allow credible and authentic elections.”

Duchess of Edinburgh visits Baghdad in first for UK royal family

Sophie, the duchess of Edinburgh, makes the UK royal family’s first-ever trip to Baghdad.
Duchess of Edinburgh visits Baghdad in first for UK royal family

  • Sophie meets students at girls’ school, passes greetings of King Charles to Iraqi president
  • British envoy: Visit a ‘sign of the strength of our bilateral relationship’
LONDON: Sophie, the duchess of Edinburgh, made the UK royal family’s first-ever trip to Baghdad, on a visit to support victims of sexual violence.

She spent two days in the Iraqi capital, visiting a girls’ school and meeting with the country’s president and prime minister. The trip was unannounced due to security reasons.

She delivered a speech at the annual Women’s Voices First Conference to promote female participation in peace efforts.

UK Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson, who accompanied the duchess for most of the trip, praised her for being the first member of the British royal family to visit Baghdad.

The duchess has long championed gender equality worldwide, announcing on International Women’s Day 2019 a scheme to support the UN’s women, peace and security mission.

During her visit to Baghdad’s Hitten Girls’ School, she discussed education and future ambitions with students.

She also met senior female business leaders during the trip, and visited a family planning center.

In her meeting with President Abdul Latif Rashid, Iraq’s First Lady Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed was also present.

The duchess passed on the greetings of King Charles to the Iraqi leadership, said Bryson-Richardson, praising the visit as a “sign of the strength of our bilateral relationship.”

Though other members of the British royal family, including Charles, have visited Iraq, her visit is the first to Baghdad. Previous trips saw royal visits to British troops in Basra during the Iraq war.

