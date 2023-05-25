You are here

Saudi astronauts share with students their experience staying at the International Space Station

The two Saudi astronauts make radio contact with a group of Saudi students during the passage of the International Space Station over a ground station in Riyadh. (Twitter: @saudispace)
A Saudi student asks a question during a radio contact with the two Saudi astronauts on May 24, 2023. (Twitter: @saudispace)
The two Saudi astronauts make radio contact with a group of Saudi students during the passage of the International Space Station over a ground station in Riyadh. (Twitter: @saudispace)
  • During their stay in space, the astronauts aim to conduct 20 research projects
RIYADH: Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni contacted a group of students in Riyadh using amateur radio frequencies from the International Space Station. 

The initiative was coordinated with the Saudi Space Commission, the Ministry of Education and the Communications, and the Communications, Space and Technology Commission. It aims to engage students in science and inspire curiosity about space technologies.

The students interacted with Barnawi and Al-Qarni, with the two answering questions about living in space and the daily routine at the International Space Station, and sharing their feelings about their journey. 

During their stay in space, the astronauts aim to conduct 20 research projects. Among them are 14 projects developed by Saudi scientists, covering areas such as human physiology, cell biology and technology.

 

Who’s Who: Ali Al-Ghanim, CEO of Power Summit for Information Technology

Who’s Who: Ali Al-Ghanim, CEO of Power Summit for Information Technology

Ali Al-Ghanim has been the CEO of Power Summit for Information Technology, which he founded in 2021.

The Saudi entity offers world-class technology and IT solutions for national organizations, with Al-Ghanim developing high-quality business services in the field of enterprise resource planning.

Al-Ghanim is also CEO of Power Summit Commercial Co., which he founded in 2016. He oversees all the company’s operations and business activities.

He has also been a partner and regional general manager at iPS Powerful People in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain since 2019.

iPS Powerful People was established in 1988 and became known primarily for crewing services for vessels. Soon afterward, iPS became a major player in the maritime world. It has more than 14 branches worldwide which offer complete human resources and crewing solutions to the energy, engineering, tunneling, maritime as well as oil and gas sectors.

Al-Ghanim is charged with giving strategic advice to the board of directors, as well as providing the company with a clear vision for future achievements, and leadership and motivation to all employees.

In 2016, Al-Ghanim worked as regional general manager of Nexus Group in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, where he managed end-to-end operations of OCB Oilfield Services and Kuiper International across the two countries, assuring the delivery of predefined business objectives for two years.

In 2015, he served as general manager of OCB Oilfield Services in Alkhobar, where he managed day-to-day operations related to the provision of crewing solutions to oil and gas industry customers, as per contractual requirements, for one year.

From 2005 to 2014, Al-Ghanim worked in oil and gas-related companies and leading logistics companies including Seadrill, a major offshore drilling contractor serving clients in the oil and gas industry worldwide. He also worked for ReedHycalog, a division of National Oilwell Varco, as well as DHL.

Al-Ghanim received a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Applied Science Private University in Amman, Jordan. He also holds a professional advanced diploma certificate in global supply chain management from the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir meets with Uruguayan officials in Montevideo

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir meets with Uruguayan officials in Montevideo

  • Al-Jubeir thanked Bustillo for the Uruguay government’s support for the Kingdom’s candidacy to host Expo 2030
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met with Uruguay’s Vice President Beatriz Argimón in Montevideo on Wednesday, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.

They reviewed bilateral cooperation between the countries and discussed current regional and international developments.

Adel Al-Jubeir with Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo. (KSAMOFA)

He also met Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo and thanked him for his country’s support for Saudi Arabia’s  Expo 2030 candidacy.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between their countries and ways to develop them.

Al-Jubeir, who is also the Kingdom’s climate envoy, met Robert Bouvier, Uruguay’s environment minister, and reviewed environmental initiatives in the two nations. 

Adel Al-Jubeir with Robert Bouvier, Uruguay’s environment minister. (KSAMOFA)

Al-Jubeir briefed Bouvier about Saudi efforts to preserve the environment and mitigate climate change, specifically the Saudi Green and the Middle East Green Initiatives, the Kingdom’s comprehensive plan to tackle the impact of global warming. 

On Tuesday, Al-Jubeir met Paraguayan president-elect, Santiago Pena Palacios, congratulating him on his election and passing on the best wishes of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. They also discussed ways to further strengthen links between Saudi Arabia and Paraguay in all fields.

Saudi Arabia to host antimicrobial resistance meeting in 2024, says health minister

Saudi Arabia to host antimicrobial resistance meeting in 2024, says health minister

  • The conference, titled “WHO at 75: Saving Lives, Driving Health for All,” runs until May 30
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to host the fourth international ministerial conference on antimicrobial resistance in November 2024.

The announcement was made by Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel who said the Kingdom would also be taking part in an event next year to promote awareness about the issue as part of the UN Declaration on antimicrobial resistance.

Al-Jalajel noted that the events would help contribute toward finding efficient and sustainable solutions while increasing preparedness for threats to public health at regional and international levels.

A Saudi delegation headed by the minister is currently participating in the 76th session of the World Health Assembly being held at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. 

The conference, titled “WHO at 75: Saving Lives, Driving Health for All,” runs until May 30.

Al-Jalajel pointed out that the Kingdom was committed to working toward achieving the principles included in the leaders’ statement delivered during the 2020 G20 Summit, which was chaired by Saudi Arabia and coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 

He added that the principles included the need to find long-term solutions to address gaps in global pandemic preparedness and response, as well as the subsequent establishment of the Pandemic Fund and the Kingdom’s contribution to it.

“Today we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organization and we reaffirm our noble goals, our constant endeavors and our ongoing efforts to protect and save lives, and our continued work to promote health for all,” he said.

Al-Jalajel praised the efforts of the organization and its member states to amend international health regulations, and the ongoing negotiations to draft a pandemic treaty that would create additional legal tools to deal with future pandemics and overcome some of the obstacles and challenges the world has faced in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Majid Al Futtaim opens second retail business school in Riyadh

Majid Al Futtaim opens second retail business school in Riyadh

  • Facility will promote ‘best practices’ in industry, CEO of retail arm says
  • Company operates Carrefour brand across Middle East, Africa, Asia
RIYADH: Dubai-based retail and leisure giant Majid Al Futtaim has opened its second retail business school in Riyadh to provide training programs for Saudi nationals keen to work in the sector.

Inaugurated by Majed Aldahwi, the Kingdom's deputy minister for localization at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and Ahmed Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, the school will offer courses in retail technical skills, customer experience, leadership development and localization programs.

Hani Weiss, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, told Arab News: “These programs are tailored to encompass various aspects, such as deriving valuable insights from data, adopting a customer-centric approach and upholding the highest international standards.

“The upskilling of the Saudi national workforce creates a ripple effect that reverberates widely, positively influencing both the economy and society at large.”

The 12 training programs offered by the school — five of them specifically designed for Saudi nationals — would create clear career pathways for students, leading to positions such as store manager or department head, Weiss said.

“This state-of-the-art facility features six training rooms and a collaboration area that encourages open discussion and team building,” he added.

Majid Al Futtaim, which has operated the Carrefour brand in the region and across Asia and Africa since 1995, said it aimed to upskill more than 2,000 of its workers annually and recruit more than 500 Saudis by next year.

“With its collaborative nature, the school will serve as a hub for knowledge sharing, promoting the exchange of best practices within the retail industry,” Weiss said.

“By bringing together industry professionals, experts and Carrefour employees, it will facilitate collaboration and the dissemination of valuable insights and strategies.”

The company opened its first retail business school in the UAE in 2019.

AlUla’s natural beauty provides inspiration for new permanent art exhibition

AlUla’s natural beauty provides inspiration for new permanent art exhibition

  • ‘Blooming Murals’ at Cloud7 Residence celebrates region’s fauna, flora
  • Show features work of six artists from across region
JEDDAH: An art exhibition inspired by the rich flora and fauna of AlUla opened on Monday to mark International Day for Biodiversity.

“Blooming Murals,” at Cloud7 Residence, features the work of six Saudi artists, each of whom has created a mural of vibrant flowers, foliage and trees, blended with local cultural elements, such as weaving patterns, engravings and glyphs.

Among the contributors are Abdulaziz Arafah, an art teacher at the Madac International Academy who uses expressionism and impressionism to reflect Saudi culture, and Ohood Abutwimh, who trained at the Prince’s School of Traditional Arts and is regarded as a master of color theory inspired by nature.

Also involved is Amal Alenzi, who specializes in oil painting and has worked on several mural projects in AlUla, and Raghad Arafah, who uses geometric designs and creative shapes to pay homage to her hometown’s heritage and nature.

The final two contributors are Ghdeer Alnjdi, a fine artist and muralist known for her large-scale canvases and walls, and Ashwaq Abuhusain, a Prince’s School graduate whose work is displayed across AlUla.

“Blooming Murals” is a permanent exhibition that forms part of Cloud7 Residence’s initiative to bring together artists, chefs and food providers, and other small businesses to create a self-sufficient ecosystem and creative community.

The venue is managed and operated by Kerten Hospitality in partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla and AlUla Development Co. Kerten Hospitality comprises a range of hotels, residences, serviced apartments, offices, restaurants, and wellness destinations that aim to transform spaces through local collaborations and innovation.

International Day for Biodiversity is dedicated to exploring people’s relationship with the natural world and promoting sustainability.

