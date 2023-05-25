Saudi astronauts share with students their experience staying at the International Space Station

Who’s Who: Ali Al-Ghanim, CEO of Power Summit for Information Technology

Ali Al-Ghanim has been the CEO of Power Summit for Information Technology, which he founded in 2021.

The Saudi entity offers world-class technology and IT solutions for national organizations, with Al-Ghanim developing high-quality business services in the field of enterprise resource planning.

Al-Ghanim is also CEO of Power Summit Commercial Co., which he founded in 2016. He oversees all the company’s operations and business activities.

He has also been a partner and regional general manager at iPS Powerful People in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain since 2019.

iPS Powerful People was established in 1988 and became known primarily for crewing services for vessels. Soon afterward, iPS became a major player in the maritime world. It has more than 14 branches worldwide which offer complete human resources and crewing solutions to the energy, engineering, tunneling, maritime as well as oil and gas sectors.

Al-Ghanim is charged with giving strategic advice to the board of directors, as well as providing the company with a clear vision for future achievements, and leadership and motivation to all employees.

In 2016, Al-Ghanim worked as regional general manager of Nexus Group in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, where he managed end-to-end operations of OCB Oilfield Services and Kuiper International across the two countries, assuring the delivery of predefined business objectives for two years.

In 2015, he served as general manager of OCB Oilfield Services in Alkhobar, where he managed day-to-day operations related to the provision of crewing solutions to oil and gas industry customers, as per contractual requirements, for one year.

From 2005 to 2014, Al-Ghanim worked in oil and gas-related companies and leading logistics companies including Seadrill, a major offshore drilling contractor serving clients in the oil and gas industry worldwide. He also worked for ReedHycalog, a division of National Oilwell Varco, as well as DHL.

Al-Ghanim received a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Applied Science Private University in Amman, Jordan. He also holds a professional advanced diploma certificate in global supply chain management from the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK.