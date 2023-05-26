You are here

Turkiye begins work on 240,000 homes to repatriate refugees in northern Syria

Turkiye begins work on 240,000 homes to repatriate refugees in northern Syria
Turkiye has offered refuge to more than 3 million people fleeing violence in Syria since war broke out there in 2011. (AFP)
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Turkiye begins work on 240,000 homes to repatriate refugees in northern Syria

Turkiye begins work on 240,000 homes to repatriate refugees in northern Syria
  • Anti-refugee sentiments are running high in Turkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hardened his stance toward people displaced by war as he fights for reelection
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkiye has begun building 240,000 homes to resettle refugees in opposition-held northern Syria as the repatriation issue takes center stage in Sunday’s presidential election runoff.

“Syrian refugees living in Turkiye will settle in the houses ... as part of a dignified, voluntary, safe return,” Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said at the launch of the project on a disused airstrip on the outskirts of Al-Ghandura, a town in the Jarabulus area near the Turkish border.

Builders with heavy machinery have already started work, and the project is expected to be complete in three years, Soylu said.

Turkiye has offered refuge to more than 3 million people fleeing violence in Syria since war broke out there in 2011. Most have “temporary protection” status, leaving them vulnerable to forced return.

“To date, there have been 554,000 voluntary returns,” Soylu said. “There is a serious demand for a voluntary and dignified return to this safe area.”

Anti-refugee sentiments are running high in Turkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hardened his stance toward people displaced by war as he fights for reelection.

BACKGROUND

Turkiye has offered refuge to more than 3 million people fleeing violence in Syria since war broke out there in 2011.

He pledged this month to build 200,000 homes in Syria to resettle a million refugees.

Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu has pledged to “send all the refugees home” if he wins on Sunday.

Erdogan supported early rebel efforts to topple Bashar Assad, and Ankara maintains a military presence in swaths of northern Syria that angers Damascus.

Since 2016, Turkiye has carried out successive ground operations to expel Kurdish forces from border areas of northern Syria.

Its troops and their Syrian proxies control sections of the border, and Erdogan has long sought to establish a “safe zone” 30 km deep the whole length of the frontier.

Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt resigns as head of Progressive Socialist Party

Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt resigns as head of Progressive Socialist Party
Updated 25 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt resigns as head of Progressive Socialist Party

Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt resigns as head of Progressive Socialist Party
Updated 25 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt announced his sudden resignation as the head of the Progressive Socialist Party on Thursday.

A prominent Druze leader, Jumblatt led a party that has held a pivotal position in Lebanese political life since its establishment in 1949.

In his announcement, Jumblatt called for a general election conference on June 25, per the provisions of the party's constitution and internal regulations.

He entrusted the general secretariat with completing the necessary preparations, including issuing relevant notifications regarding nomination requests and withdrawal deadlines, and all conditions related to the electoral process.

Additionally, the secretariat will prepare lists of conference members and send out invitations.

Jumblatt's decision is rare as leaders typically do not voluntarily step down from their positions. Most leaders who participated in the Lebanese civil war continued to hold political positions they assumed after the war.

Jumblatt inherited the party’s leadership from his father, Kamal Jumblatt, who was assassinated on March 16, 1977. He led the party during the darkest stages of the Lebanese civil war.

Currently, the Progressive Socialist Party is represented in the Lebanese parliament by the Democratic Gathering bloc, headed by Jumblatt's son, MP Taymour Jumblatt, and consisting of nine MPs.

Taymour will likely assume the presidency of the Progressive Socialist Party through elections.

In 2017, on the commemoration of Kamal Jumblatt, the founder of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt took the symbolic step of handing over the leadership mantle to his son by donning the abaya (traditional garment) for him.

This was a social, followed by a political gesture signifying the gradual transfer of the Druze leadership to his son in 2022.

In recent weeks, there have been reports of differences of opinion between Walid Jumblatt and his son Taymour regarding the approach to electing the next president.

Lebanon is currently experiencing a severe political crisis, as parliament has failed to elect a new president during 11 election sessions since September 2022.

This is in replacement of Michel Aoun, whose term ended in October 2022. Lebanon is now entering its seventh month without a president.

A political observer noted that Jumblatt had adopted a moderate stance in the presidential elections, considering the possibility of accepting the candidate supported by Hezbollah, Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement.

“However, MP Taymour Jumblatt rejects this candidate and insists on new approaches. He emphasizes the need for a change in leadership and political performance in Lebanon,” he said.

Jumblatt has denied any differences with his son and expressed his desire to “make way for the new generation.” He said: “I have become part of history and the past, while the future belongs to Taymour and his vision.”

Zafer Nasser, the general secretary of the Progressive Socialist Party, told Arab News: “Jumblatt's resignation is an internal organizational move and a natural step in the electoral process.”

Asked whether the party's base would bring Jumblatt back to the party presidency or if his son Taymour would inherit the presidency, Nasser said: “Next week, we will open the door for nominations, and we will see who comes forward. I understand there are many questions but no answers at the moment. All I can say is that it is an organizational step, and we do not want to skip any stages.”

Nasser reiterated Jumblatt's statement that there are no political differences between him and his son.

Does Jumblatt's resignation signify his retirement from political work? “Resignation does not mean retiring from political work at all,” Nasser said.

Jumblatt is known for his opposition to the Syrian regime, particularly following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005.

He was one of the founders of the March 14 Alliance and participated in the Cedar Revolution against Syrian dominance over Lebanon.

Jumblatt also joined forces with Amal Movement leader Nabih Berri in the uprising on Feb. 6, 1984, in Beirut, which resulted in the downfall of the May 17 Agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

He entered parliament as an MP in 1991 after signing the Taif Agreement, which ended the civil war.

Jumblatt has held various ministerial positions, most notably as minister of public works, tourism, and migrants' affairs.

Jumblatt also testified as a witness before the special tribunal for Lebanon, tasked with investigating the assassination of Hariri. His testimony was considered directly related to the assassination operation and the reasons believed to have led to it.

Egypt hits out at Ethiopia over claims GERD dam has become African-Arab dispute

Egypt hits out at Ethiopia over claims GERD dam has become African-Arab dispute
Updated 25 May 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt hits out at Ethiopia over claims GERD dam has become African-Arab dispute

Egypt hits out at Ethiopia over claims GERD dam has become African-Arab dispute
  • Cairo says Addis Ababa wants to ‘drive wedge’ between Arab nations and continent
  • Egypt receives more than 90 percent of its scarce fresh water from the Nile and fears the dam could devastate its economy
Updated 25 May 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has criticized Ethiopia for what it said were “false claims” following the Arab League’s backing of Egypt and Sudan over the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project. 

A league resolution supported Egypt and Sudan’s call for a legally binding agreement over the operation of the dam, which they say unfairly allows Ethiopia to control the Nile’s resources.

Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Egypt’s decision to involve the Arab League was “an affront to the African Union and its member states” and a “deliberate mischaracterisation” of its position.

Cairo hit back on Wednesday, saying that the statement was “a desperate attempt to drive a wedge” between Arab and African countries and that Ethiopia had no right to speak for the entire continent.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, said: “Egypt’s history of supporting national struggle movements and liberation from colonialism in Africa, and its efforts and the resources it allocates to support economic and social development and peace-building programs on the continent, are not at all consistent with flimsy allegations that Egypt is mobilizing Arab countries against African interests.”

Egypt receives more than 90 percent of its scarce fresh water from the Nile and fears the dam could devastate its economy, while Ethiopia says the GERD is key to its economic development and power generation.

Sudan is concerned about the dam’s safety and regulating water flows through its own dams and water stations.

As a result, a dispute between the three countries over the filling and operation of the dam remains unresolved.

All three parties signed a declaration of 10 principles in March 2015 in Khartoum. However, Addis Ababa refuses to sign a full agreement on the dam’s operation.

Israeli settlers’ aggression fuels tension in occupied territories

Israeli settlers’ aggression fuels tension in occupied territories
Updated 25 May 2023
Mohammed Najib

Israeli settlers’ aggression fuels tension in occupied territories

Israeli settlers’ aggression fuels tension in occupied territories
  • Palestinians from Jerusalem said that Israeli authorities had been preventing the entry of worshipers to Al-Aqsa Mosque since Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday
  • The Israeli armed forces also launched a massive campaign of arrests and raids on citizens’ homes in the cities of the West Bank, rounding up 17 Palestinians
Updated 25 May 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The far-right Israeli government was on Thursday accused of taking advantage of the Jewish holidays to turn the Palestinian crisis into a religious conflict.
Palestinian National Council President Rawhi Fattouh made the remarks to Arab News as Israeli authorities closed the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings with the Gaza Strip from Thursday until Sunday, citing the Jewish holidays.
Jewish settlers performed collective rituals in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday. Fattouh criticized the action as an attempt to transform the area into a place of worship for Jews as well.
Palestinians from Jerusalem said that Israeli authorities had been preventing the entry of worshipers to Al-Aqsa Mosque since Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday, which they say happens on all Jewish holidays and occasions.
Dozens of settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa compound on Thursday under protection from the Israeli police, performing Talmudic rituals at the gates of the mosque.
The Israeli armed forces also launched a massive campaign of arrests and raids on citizens’ homes in the cities of the West Bank, rounding up 17 Palestinians.
Eight citizens were injured during the Israeli army’s raid at dawn on Thursday on the Aqbat Jaber camp in Jericho.
The armed forces also notified the owners of 17 agricultural facilities, mobile homes, roads, and electricity grid lines in the town to stop construction in Aqraba, south of Nablus.
Citing settler violence as the main reason, 178 people, including 78 children, began dismantling and leaving their homes in the Palestinian herding community of Ein Samiya in eastern Ramallah on Thursday.
“These families are not leaving by choice,” said Yvonne Helle, UN acting humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
“The Israeli authorities have repeatedly demolished homes and other structures they own and have threatened to destroy their only school,” said Helle.
“At the same time, land available for livestock grazing has decreased due to settlement expansion.
“Both children and adults have been subjected to settler violence.”
The coordinator added: “We are witnessing the tragic consequences of longstanding Israeli practices and settler violence.”
Repeated demolitions, settlement expansion, loss of access to grazing land, and settler violence continue to cause concern about the coercive environment Palestinians are subject to, which is leading to increased humanitarian troubles.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh described the Israeli authorities’ displacement of the residents of Ein Samiya and the displacement plans that affect about 250 communities along the eastern slopes of the West Bank as a form of ethnic cleansing.
The actions fall within a systematic policy of expansion, through which the Israeli occupation authorities aim to seize Palestinian land to expand their settlements.
Shtayyeh pointed out that residents of the Palestinian villages that are targeted now live in fear of occupation soldiers and settlers.
Settlers from the Karmi Zur settlement near Hebron destroyed five planted dunums (1.2 acres) south of Beit Ummar by spraying them with toxic pesticides, which destroyed the entire crop.
They also attacked Palestinian homes in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, and burned sheep pens and olive groves.
They fired live ammunition under the protection of the Israeli army while bulldozers leveled lands belonging to Palestinians.
Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative Party, told Arab News that what is currently taking place is part of an Israeli war to break Palestinian resistance and advance the occupation’s plan to annex and Judaize the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Barghouti added that “what happened in Ein Samiya...reminds us of the Israeli massacres committed against the Palestinians in 1948.”
He said that the Palestinian leadership must respond to these challenges without hesitation, unite Palestinians and take effective measures to stop the perpetuation of violence.

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU
  • Continent of 1.3 billion people has found itself at the center of a tussle for influence among the major powers
  • Azali Assoumani: ‘We must convince our brothers in Sudan to favor dialogue so that the fratricidal war raging in this country ends’
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Africa must not become a “geostrategic battleground” for global powers, as it grapples with several threats to its own peace and security, African Union leaders warned Thursday.
The continent of 1.3 billion people has found itself at the center of a tussle for influence among the major powers, which has redoubled since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago.
And just as the AU marked the anniversary of the creation of its forerunner, the Organization of African Unity, on this day in 1963, Ukraine itself announced it wanted to boost ties with Africa.
“In this international context of confrontation of divergent political interests, the will of each side threatens to transform Africa into a geostrategic battleground, thereby creating a new Cold War,” AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said.
“In this zero-sum game, where the gains of others would translate into losses for Africa, we must resist all forms of instrumentalization of our member states,” he added in an address at AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.
Moscow is seeking deeper political, economic and military ties in Africa as well as Asia as Russia becomes increasingly isolated on the international stage over the conflict in Ukraine.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who is currently on a tour of Africa, on Wednesday urged certain African nations to end their “neutrality” over the war.
In February, 22 AU member states abstained or did not vote on a UN General Assembly resolution that called for Russia withdraw from Ukraine.
Two of them — Eritrea and Mali — voted against the resolution.
And in a statement to mark the pan-African body’s anniversary, Kuleba also announced a Ukrainian diplomatic push on the continent.
“We want to develop a new quality of partnership based on three mutual principles: mutual respect, mutual interests, and mutual benefits,” he said, announcing plans to establish new embassies in Africa and hold a Ukraine-Africa summit.
Moscow itself has scheduled a Russia-Africa summit in July, following a trip to several African countries at the start of the year by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
China and the United States too have also despatched their foreign ministers to the continent in rival diplomatic offensives this year.
Beijing has funded major infrastructure development in Africa but denies Western charges it is practicing “debt-trap diplomacy,” while Russia is a key arms exporter and is making forays through mining projects, analysts say.
Faki meanwhile also hailed the successes of the 54-nation AU which succeeded the OAU in 2002: “Independence and victory against apartheid, that of significant economic and scientific progress, sports, arts, the growing international role of Africa and so on.”
However, he also acknowledged “negative factors such as democratic decline through unconstitutional changes of government, with their litany of oppression and gagging of freedoms, insecurity, the spread of terrorism, violent extremism, the uncontrolled circulation of arms, the harmful effects of climate change.”
Despite the difficulties, Faki said, Africa remains “characterised by its greater capacity for resilience,” pointing for example to its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The current head of the African Union, Comoros President Azali Assoumani also denounced “the unconstitutional changes of power” which have multiplied in Africa in recent years.
“Inter and intra-African conflicts but also terrorism persist and consequently the peace, security, democracy and development of our continent are threatened in several of our countries,” he said.
Assoumani spoke of the conflict between rival generals in Sudan which erupted in mid-April and has persisted despite several truce agreements.
“We must convince our brothers in Sudan to favor dialogue so that the fratricidal war raging in this country ends,” he added.

Sudan’s warring parties trade blame over truce breach

Sudan’s warring parties trade blame over truce breach
Updated 54 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Sudan’s warring parties trade blame over truce breach

Sudan’s warring parties trade blame over truce breach
  • Cease-fire deal comes after five weeks of intensive warfare in Khartoum
  • Latest in series of truces that have all been systematically violated
Updated 54 min 41 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s warring sides accused each other on Thursday of being behind breaches of the latest cease-fire that was negotiated by Saudi Arabia and the US, now in its third day.
The one-week truce was violated only minutes after it came into effect on Monday night, with residents of the capital Khartoum reporting air strikes and artillery fire shaking the city.
There have since been further breaches of the cease-fire agreement, which is meant to allow for much-needed humanitarian aid to reach war-ravaged parts of the north African country.
It is the latest in a series of truces that have all been systematically violated.
Since April 15, Sudan’s capital and other parts of the country have been gripped by brutal urban warfare between the regular army, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
But though the current cease-fire has been violated, it has allowed for a lull in fighting that has seen frightened residents cautiously venture out of their homes, some for the first time in weeks.
Many have gone out for supplies of food and water or to seek much-needed medical attention after nearly six weeks of fighting that has sharply depleted vital supplies and pushed the health care system to the brink of collapse.
In a statement issued late Wednesday, the RSF, which is led by Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, sought to place the blame for cease-fire breaches on the army led by Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The army “launched a series of unwarranted attacks today,” the RSF said, adding that “our forces decisively repelled these assaults.”
“Our forces successfully shot down a SAF MiG jet fighter,” it said, reiterating however that it remained “committed to the humanitarian truce.”
The army responded Thursday morning, saying it had “countered an attack on armored vehicles by the militias of the Rapid Support Forces in a clear violation of the truce.”
The US, who brokered the cease-fire alongside Saudi Arabia, warned the warring parties against any further violations.
The State Department said that observers had detected the use of artillery, drones and military aircraft as well as fighting both in the capital Khartoum and in the western region of Darfur.
“We have continued to see violations of the cease-fire,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.
“We retain our sanctions authority and if appropriate we will not hesitate to use that authority.”
The UN envoy for the Horn of Africa, Hanna Tetteh, said the continued fighting was “unacceptable and it must stop.”
Desperately needed aid has yet to reach the capital despite the fighting easing.
The conflict has so far killed more than 1,800 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
More than a million Sudanese people have been displaced, in addition to 300,000 who have fled to neighboring countries, according to the United Nations.
Conditions have been particularly alarming in Darfur, already ravaged by a conflict that erupted in 2003 and saw then president Omar Al-Bashir unleash the feared Janjaweed militia to crush a rebellion among ethnic minority groups.
The RSF traces its origins to the Janjaweed.
The UN’s refugee coordinator in Sudan, Toby Harward, said the town of Zalengei in Central Darfur state “has been under siege by armed militias for the last days.”
Numerous facilities “have been attacked and looted, civilians are unable to seek medical care as health care facilities are targeted, and gangs on motorcycles intimidate government workers and restrict civilian movements,” he added.
Representatives of the warring Sudanese generals have since early May been involved in negotiations in the Saudi city of Jeddah.
But analysts have repeatedly warned that the two generals are likely prepared for a prolonged conflict.
Sudan expert Alex de Waal described the conflict as being the result of a “calamitous failure of diplomacy.”
Burhan and Daglo had in 2021 staged a coup that unseated a civilian transitional government but later fell out in a bitter power struggle.

