You are here

  • Home
  • Children in quake-hit Syria learn in buses turned classrooms

Children in quake-hit Syria learn in buses turned classrooms

Children in quake-hit Syria learn in buses turned classrooms
According to the United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, some 3.7 million children in Syria "continue to face desperate conditions and need humanitarian assistance" following the earthquake with education disrupted for almost 1.9 million children as many schools are used as shelters. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5cgq4

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Children in quake-hit Syria learn in buses turned classrooms

Children in quake-hit Syria learn in buses turned classrooms
  • The Syrian town of Jindayris, in Aleppo province near the Turkish border, was among the worst hit, with homes destroyed and school buildings either levelled or turned into shelters
  • The traveling classrooms are a project of the non-profit Orange Organization and service more than 3,000 children at some 27 camps
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Jindayris: In a dusty Syrian camp for earthquake survivors, school pupils line up and wait for a colorful bus to pull up. Since the disaster hit, they go to a classroom on wheels.
School bags on their backs and notebooks in hand, the children took off their shoes before entering the bus, then sat down along rows of desks fitted inside.
A teacher greeted them in the mobile classroom, decorated with curtains bearing children’s designs, before they broke into a song for their English class.
The February 6 quake killed nearly 6,000 people in Syria, many of them in the war-torn country’s rebel-held northwest, and also left tens of thousands dead in Turkiye.
The Syrian town of Jindayris, in Aleppo province near the Turkish border, was among the worst hit, with homes destroyed and school buildings either levelled or turned into shelters.
“We were living in Jindayris and the earthquake happened... and then we didn’t have homes anymore,” said 10-year-old Jawaher Hilal, a light pink headscarf covering her hair.
“We came to live here and the school was very far away,” said the fifth-grader now staying with her family at the displacement camp on the outskirts of town.


As relief services were set up, she told AFP, “the buses came here and we started to study and learn. The buses are really nice, they teach us a lot.”
The traveling classrooms are a project of the non-profit Orange Organization and service more than 3,000 children at some 27 camps, said education officer Raad Al-Abd.
“The mobile classrooms offer educational services as well as psychological support to children who were affected by the quake,” he said.
More than three months after the quake, 3.7 million children in Syria “continue to face desperate conditions and need humanitarian assistance,” says the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF.
“Almost 1.9 million children have had their education disrupted, with many schools still being used as shelters,” it added in a statement this month.


In northwest Syria alone, “a minimum of 452 primary and secondary schools” were reportedly damaged to varying degrees, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said weeks ago.
“More than 1 million school-aged children need education support and are at risk of being out of school,” it said, adding that at least 25,000 teachers are also in need of help, including “mental health and psychosocial support.”
On another bus, boys and girls enthusiastically interacted with the teacher, balloons hanging from the ceiling, for lessons that included Arabic, math and science.
Outside in the bare dirt, children sang in a circle and clapped along with the educators.
As the buses left, pulling out through the road running between the camps’ tents, adjacent structures and trees, the children yelled out and waved goodbye.


Jawaher’s father Ramadan Hilal expressed relief and gratitude for the initiative.
“After the earthquake there were no more schools or anything else,” he said. “Even though they wanted to establish schools, they are far away.”

Topics: Syria Syria-Turkiye earthquake

Related

Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs
Saudi Arabia
Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs
Turkiye begins work on 240,000 homes to repatriate refugees in northern Syria
Middle-East
Turkiye begins work on 240,000 homes to repatriate refugees in northern Syria

Hezbollah chief calls on Lebanon’s central bank governor to resign amid mounting legal troubles

Hezbollah chief calls on Lebanon’s central bank governor to resign amid mounting legal troubles
Updated 58 min 49 sec ago
AP

Hezbollah chief calls on Lebanon’s central bank governor to resign amid mounting legal troubles

Hezbollah chief calls on Lebanon’s central bank governor to resign amid mounting legal troubles
  • Hassan Nasrallah: Riad Salameh should either step down or be stripped of his responsibilities
  • France, Germany and Luxembourg are investigating Salameh and his associates over alleged financial crimes
Updated 58 min 49 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: The chief of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group on Friday called on the country’s central bank governor to resign amid mounting legal troubles.
The governor, Riad Salameh, should either step down or be stripped of his responsibilities, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, said in a televised speech commemorating the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.
On Wednesday, Salameh was questioned by a Lebanese judge and his Lebanese and French passports were confiscated, following an arrest warrant from France over corruption charges. He is a dual citizen.
The development effectively prevents Salameh from traveling abroad. Lebanon does not extradite its citizens to foreign countries or international tribunals.
“In Hezbollah, we believe that there are two options. The first is for the governor to step down of his own volition,” Nasrallah said. The second, he said, is for the judiciary to take legal steps against Salameh and relieve from his post.
Nasrallah’s remarks were the first time he called for Salameh’s resignation. A number of government officials have made similar calls but a Monday meeting of the Cabinet did not come up with a formal decision.
France, Germany and Luxembourg are investigating Salameh and his associates over myriad alleged financial crimes, including illicit enrichment and laundering of $330 million. A French investigative judge on May 16 issued an international arrest warrant, followed by an Interpol red notice, for the 72-year-old Salameh after he failed to show up in Paris for questioning.
Once seen as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, Salameh is now widely blamed for an economic meltdown that began in 2019. The Lebanese pound has since plummeted in value and wiped out much of the savings of ordinary Lebanese, plunging an estimated three-quarters of the population into poverty.
Salameh, who is also under investigation in Lebanon, has repeatedly denied all corruption allegations, saying he made his wealth from his years working as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch, inherited properties, and investments. He said he would only resign if convicted of a crime. He also said last week he plans to appeal the Interpol red notice.
Salameh has held his post for almost 30 years, but says he intends to step down after his current term ends in July.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Riad Salameh

Related

Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh. (File/Reuters)
Middle-East
Lebanon slaps travel ban on central bank chief wanted by France
Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon. (File/Reuters)
Middle-East
French judge issues arrest warrant for Lebanese central bank governor

Yemen street artist chronicles war on battle-scarred walls

Yemen street artist chronicles war on battle-scarred walls
Updated 26 May 2023
AFP

Yemen street artist chronicles war on battle-scarred walls

Yemen street artist chronicles war on battle-scarred walls
  • The southern port city of Aden, where Yemeni artist Alaa Rubil lives, became the scene of brutal fighting between government and Houthi rebel forces
Updated 26 May 2023
AFP

ADEN: Yemeni artist Alaa Rubil uses the shell-pocked buildings of his hometown as canvas, painting images of death and despair to shine a light on the horrors and victims of war.

Not long after the start of the bloody conflict between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthi rebel forces, the southern port city of Aden, where Rubil lives, became the scene of brutal fighting.
For several months in 2015, artillery rained down on Aden, and Houthi rockets and mortars fired into densely populated areas killed dozens of civilians, Human Rights Watch reported at the time.
Rubil, now 30, has been painting murals since we has a teenager, but found his voice in the aftermath of that round of violence.
“I saw that the government was not aware of the people who were displaced,” he told AFP.
“I wanted to communicate my message to the world by drawing people who lost their homes and families,” he said.
“By using the walls, I could reach the world.”
Today, the rubble-strewn streets of Aden double as a semi-permanent exhibition of Rubil’s work — and a testament to what the city’s inhabitants have lived through.

On the wall of one shop in a particularly hard-hit area, he painted a large outline of a man’s face, but obscured the eyes, nose and mouth with a cupped palm holding up three sticks of dynamite.
Across the street, on the interior wall of a bombed-out apartment building, a piece he calls “Silent Suffering” depicts a skeleton playing a violin as peace signs float around its skull.
In another work, a girl in a red dress sits on the ground with her head resting in her left hand, next to a black crow perched on a missile.
Behind her, the girl’s deceased relatives, rendered in black and white, peer down from an open window.
The image is based on the true story of a girl who lived in the area and lost her family in the fighting, Rubil said.
“She thinks that war is a game. She thinks that her family is returning,” he said. “So she is waiting for them.”
Amr Abu Bakr Saeed, 42, who lives nearby, told AFP the paintings were a dark but necessary tribute to the dead.
“When we pass through this place, we feel pain, we feel the people who were here,” he said.
“These paintings express the tragedies of the people whose homes were destroyed and who were displaced, and prove that war really took place in Yemen.”

A little more than eight years ago, neighboring Saudi Arabia mobilized a coalition to topple the Houthis, who had seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014.
The war has killed hundreds of thousands of people either through combat or knock-on effects such as hunger and disease. Millions remain displaced, their homes and communities destroyed.
A truce that went into effect in April 2022 officially expired in October, but has still significantly reduced fighting across the country, raising hopes for a durable peace.
Riyadh sent a delegation to Sanaa last month to meet with the Houthis, and the kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, told AFP this month he believed all parties were “serious” about bringing an end to the war.
Walking through the ramshackle streets of Aden, carrying his paint and brushes in a small basket so he could touch up several pieces, Rubil said he, too, was trying to be optimistic.
“I love the idea that this place could turn from a center of destruction to a center of peace,” he said, adding he hoped art could help the city rebuild.
But he acknowledged that many Aden residents were still waiting to see tangible progress.
“For me, nothing has changed,” said 53-year-old Yasmin Anwar Abdel Shakur, passing by on her way home from work in a government health office.
“We are threatened by buildings falling over on us at any time,” she told AFP, describing how most buildings that were heavily damaged during the war remain unrepaired.
“Many people have died here, their lives are gone,” she said. “No one knows and no one cares.”
 

Topics: Yemen Alaa Rubil street art Aden

Turkiye begins work on 240,000 homes to repatriate refugees in northern Syria

Turkiye begins work on 240,000 homes to repatriate refugees in northern Syria
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

Turkiye begins work on 240,000 homes to repatriate refugees in northern Syria

Turkiye begins work on 240,000 homes to repatriate refugees in northern Syria
  • Anti-refugee sentiments are running high in Turkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hardened his stance toward people displaced by war as he fights for reelection
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkiye has begun building 240,000 homes to resettle refugees in opposition-held northern Syria as the repatriation issue takes center stage in Sunday’s presidential election runoff.

“Syrian refugees living in Turkiye will settle in the houses ... as part of a dignified, voluntary, safe return,” Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said at the launch of the project on a disused airstrip on the outskirts of Al-Ghandura, a town in the Jarabulus area near the Turkish border.

Builders with heavy machinery have already started work, and the project is expected to be complete in three years, Soylu said.

Turkiye has offered refuge to more than 3 million people fleeing violence in Syria since war broke out there in 2011. Most have “temporary protection” status, leaving them vulnerable to forced return.

“To date, there have been 554,000 voluntary returns,” Soylu said. “There is a serious demand for a voluntary and dignified return to this safe area.”

Anti-refugee sentiments are running high in Turkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hardened his stance toward people displaced by war as he fights for reelection.

BACKGROUND

Turkiye has offered refuge to more than 3 million people fleeing violence in Syria since war broke out there in 2011.

He pledged this month to build 200,000 homes in Syria to resettle a million refugees.

Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu has pledged to “send all the refugees home” if he wins on Sunday.

Erdogan supported early rebel efforts to topple Bashar Assad, and Ankara maintains a military presence in swaths of northern Syria that angers Damascus.

Since 2016, Turkiye has carried out successive ground operations to expel Kurdish forces from border areas of northern Syria.

Its troops and their Syrian proxies control sections of the border, and Erdogan has long sought to establish a “safe zone” 30 km deep the whole length of the frontier.

Topics: Turkiye

Related

Turkiye anti-immigrant party leader backs Erdogan’s challenger in runoff
Middle-East
Turkiye anti-immigrant party leader backs Erdogan’s challenger in runoff
Turkiye’s electoral board confirms 1st round election results; Erdogan meets 3rd party candidate
Middle-East
Turkiye’s electoral board confirms 1st round election results; Erdogan meets 3rd party candidate

Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt resigns as head of Progressive Socialist Party

Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt resigns as head of Progressive Socialist Party
Updated 25 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt resigns as head of Progressive Socialist Party

Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt resigns as head of Progressive Socialist Party
Updated 25 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt announced his sudden resignation as the head of the Progressive Socialist Party on Thursday.

A prominent Druze leader, Jumblatt led a party that has held a pivotal position in Lebanese political life since its establishment in 1949.

In his announcement, Jumblatt called for a general election conference on June 25, per the provisions of the party's constitution and internal regulations.

He entrusted the general secretariat with completing the necessary preparations, including issuing relevant notifications regarding nomination requests and withdrawal deadlines, and all conditions related to the electoral process.

Additionally, the secretariat will prepare lists of conference members and send out invitations.

Jumblatt's decision is rare as leaders typically do not voluntarily step down from their positions. Most leaders who participated in the Lebanese civil war continued to hold political positions they assumed after the war.

Jumblatt inherited the party’s leadership from his father, Kamal Jumblatt, who was assassinated on March 16, 1977. He led the party during the darkest stages of the Lebanese civil war.

Currently, the Progressive Socialist Party is represented in the Lebanese parliament by the Democratic Gathering bloc, headed by Jumblatt's son, MP Taymour Jumblatt, and consisting of nine MPs.

Taymour will likely assume the presidency of the Progressive Socialist Party through elections.

In 2017, on the commemoration of Kamal Jumblatt, the founder of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt took the symbolic step of handing over the leadership mantle to his son by donning the abaya (traditional garment) for him.

This was a social, followed by a political gesture signifying the gradual transfer of the Druze leadership to his son in 2022.

In recent weeks, there have been reports of differences of opinion between Walid Jumblatt and his son Taymour regarding the approach to electing the next president.

Lebanon is currently experiencing a severe political crisis, as parliament has failed to elect a new president during 11 election sessions since September 2022.

This is in replacement of Michel Aoun, whose term ended in October 2022. Lebanon is now entering its seventh month without a president.

A political observer noted that Jumblatt had adopted a moderate stance in the presidential elections, considering the possibility of accepting the candidate supported by Hezbollah, Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement.

“However, MP Taymour Jumblatt rejects this candidate and insists on new approaches. He emphasizes the need for a change in leadership and political performance in Lebanon,” he said.

Jumblatt has denied any differences with his son and expressed his desire to “make way for the new generation.” He said: “I have become part of history and the past, while the future belongs to Taymour and his vision.”

Zafer Nasser, the general secretary of the Progressive Socialist Party, told Arab News: “Jumblatt's resignation is an internal organizational move and a natural step in the electoral process.”

Asked whether the party's base would bring Jumblatt back to the party presidency or if his son Taymour would inherit the presidency, Nasser said: “Next week, we will open the door for nominations, and we will see who comes forward. I understand there are many questions but no answers at the moment. All I can say is that it is an organizational step, and we do not want to skip any stages.”

Nasser reiterated Jumblatt's statement that there are no political differences between him and his son.

Does Jumblatt's resignation signify his retirement from political work? “Resignation does not mean retiring from political work at all,” Nasser said.

Jumblatt is known for his opposition to the Syrian regime, particularly following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005.

He was one of the founders of the March 14 Alliance and participated in the Cedar Revolution against Syrian dominance over Lebanon.

Jumblatt also joined forces with Amal Movement leader Nabih Berri in the uprising on Feb. 6, 1984, in Beirut, which resulted in the downfall of the May 17 Agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

He entered parliament as an MP in 1991 after signing the Taif Agreement, which ended the civil war.

Jumblatt has held various ministerial positions, most notably as minister of public works, tourism, and migrants' affairs.

Jumblatt also testified as a witness before the special tribunal for Lebanon, tasked with investigating the assassination of Hariri. His testimony was considered directly related to the assassination operation and the reasons believed to have led to it.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Druze leader Jumblatt urges international probe into Beirut port blast
Middle-East
Druze leader Jumblatt urges international probe into Beirut port blast
Lebanon’s Jumblatt: country needs new prime minister
Middle-East
Lebanon’s Jumblatt: country needs new prime minister

Egypt hits out at Ethiopia over claims GERD dam has become African-Arab dispute

Egypt hits out at Ethiopia over claims GERD dam has become African-Arab dispute
Updated 26 May 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt hits out at Ethiopia over claims GERD dam has become African-Arab dispute

Egypt hits out at Ethiopia over claims GERD dam has become African-Arab dispute
  • Cairo says Addis Ababa wants to ‘drive wedge’ between Arab nations and continent
  • Egypt receives more than 90 percent of its scarce fresh water from the Nile and fears the dam could devastate its economy
Updated 26 May 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has criticized Ethiopia for what it said were “false claims” following the Arab League’s backing of Egypt and Sudan over the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project. 

A league resolution supported Egypt and Sudan’s call for a legally binding agreement over the operation of the dam, which they say unfairly allows Ethiopia to control the Nile’s resources.

Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Egypt’s decision to involve the Arab League was “an affront to the African Union and its member states” and a “deliberate mischaracterisation” of its position.

Cairo hit back on Wednesday, saying that the statement was “a desperate attempt to drive a wedge” between Arab and African countries and that Ethiopia had no right to speak for the entire continent.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, said: “Egypt’s history of supporting national struggle movements and liberation from colonialism in Africa, and its efforts and the resources it allocates to support economic and social development and peace-building programs on the continent, are not at all consistent with flimsy allegations that Egypt is mobilizing Arab countries against African interests.”

Egypt receives more than 90 percent of its scarce fresh water from the Nile and fears the dam could devastate its economy, while Ethiopia says the GERD is key to its economic development and power generation.

Sudan is concerned about the dam’s safety and regulating water flows through its own dams and water stations.

As a result, a dispute between the three countries over the filling and operation of the dam remains unresolved.

All three parties signed a declaration of 10 principles in March 2015 in Khartoum. However, Addis Ababa refuses to sign a full agreement on the dam’s operation.

Topics: Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Egypt Ethiopia Arab League

Related

Egypt warns of cracks in Ethiopian dam video
Middle-East
Egypt warns of cracks in Ethiopian dam
Special Egyptian Minister of Water Resource and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Aty. (Reuters file photo)
Middle-East
Egypt seeks global push in Ethiopian dam talks

Latest updates

Children in quake-hit Syria learn in buses turned classrooms
Children in quake-hit Syria learn in buses turned classrooms
NEOM stages first international exhibition at the Venice Architectural Biennale
NEOM stages first international exhibition at the Venice Architectural Biennale
Oil Updates — crude falls on conflicting OPEC+, Russia messages amid stronger dollar
Oil Updates — crude falls on conflicting OPEC+, Russia messages amid stronger dollar
Jordanian filmmaker Amjad Al-Rasheed discusses ‘Inshallah A Boy,’ his country’s first Cannes entry 
Jordanian filmmaker Amjad Al-Rasheed discusses ‘Inshallah A Boy,’ his country’s first Cannes entry 
REVIEW: ‘High Desert’ is an exhausting riot 
REVIEW: ‘High Desert’ is an exhausting riot 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.