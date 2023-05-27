Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation in Jazan
Khat is a flowering shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula. Individuals chew khat leaves because of the stimulant effects it has, which are like but less intense than those caused by abusing cocaine or methamphetamine
JAZAN: Saudi border guards in the Jazan region have foiled attempts to smuggle 140kg of the narcotic khat.
The seized narcotics were handed over to the competent authority, and preliminary legal procedures were completed, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Saudi authorities had previous successes in their anti-drug smuggling campaign, with their latest reported one a bust on an attempt to smuggle up to $11.5 million worth of Captagon pills stashed in consignments which arrived at Duba port.
More than 460,000 Captagon pills were hidden in the cavities of heavy machinery, but were discovered during a security check, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said in a statement.
Security authorities have urged people to report any activities related to drug smuggling or promotion by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.
RIYADH: Adel Al-Jubeir, the Saudi minister of state for foreign Affairs, met the Panamanian foreign minister and other government officials on a visit to the country on Friday.
Al-Jubeir was received by Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, the foreign minister.
He also met Federico Alfaro Boyd, minister of trade and industries, and Jose Alejandro Rojas Pardini, the minister of private investment.
He discussed with them bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Panama and ways to enhance them.
Colombia expresses support for Saudi Expo 2030 bid
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Colombia declared its official support on Friday for the Kingdom’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations and partnerships with Saudi Arabia in various areas of mutual interest.
The decision was announced by Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, Cabinet member and climate affairs envoy, during a meeting with Alvaro Leyva Duran, foreign minister of Colombia.
The discussions focused on bilateral relations between the two countries. Al-Jubeir thanked his Colombian counterpart for “the warm and gracious hospitality and for his country’s support for the Kingdom’s bid for Expo 2030.”
The official website of the Colombian ministry of foreign affairs said that Al-Jubeir ratified the commitment to establish an embassy in Colombia, following the exploratory mission that visited Bogota last October to review potential headquarters’ locations.
The senior officials highlighted the importance of investments in the energy transition, health and agriculture sectors. According to the Colombian ministry of foreign affairs, both governments are working on memorandums of understanding for cooperation in the cultural, energy and tourism fields.
Riyadh’s bid to host the event faces competition from Busan (South Korea), Rome (Italy), and Odessa (Ukraine). Regardless of the outcome, the World Expo is expected to provide an ideal opportunity for nations to share their innovations, cultures and ideas.
Held since 1851, the expos are the world’s largest platform to showcase the latest achievements and technologies and celebrate the cultural values that unite humanity.
AI will contribute to 'new Golden Age for science' says top KAUST academic
Updated 27 May 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: A top academic at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has said he believes that KAUST’s AI initiative will contribute to a new Golden Age for science — analogous to the Islamic Golden Age, when the Middle East was leading the world in science and technology.
Jurgen Schmidhuber, KAUST’s director of the AI initiative, and professor of computer science, said that artificial intelligence is already vital to society. Schmidhuber was speaking at the launch Summer Program for Artificial Intelligence 2023 at the KAUST Academy.
The program is a collaboration between the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and KAUST and will, according to the organizers, “serve as a stepping stone for enhancement of AI research and development, as well as an opportunity for researchers to expand their knowledge on the future of AI.”
The KAUST Academy will host two summer schools as part of its AI summer program led by Sultan Albarakati. One is for high school students and the other for top undergraduate students in Saudi Arabia.
“Apart from AI, the summer schools include a range of curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, including lessons of applied mathematics, scientific writing, presentation skills, leadership, and entrepreneurship,” said Schmidhuber.
He added that such training has already seen a number of young Saudis secure employment at major companies. “The young Saudis trained by the KAUST academy are already making an impact in the Kingdom,” he said. “Our graduates have secured positions in top organizations like Aramco, SDAIA and the Ministry of Information. Our students have also been selected for graduate studies in some of the top schools in the world.”
KAUST is now the university with the highest impact per faculty, ahead of the usual suspects such as Caltech and Princeton, Schmidhuber claimed.
“The Kingdom has very ambitious projects that will involve a lot of AI. The KAUST (leadership) knows that AI will change everything, strongly supports AI research, and convinced me to come here.”
Schmidhuber says that AI is vital to today’s society, citing as proof technology that he helped to develop which is used by billions of people daily.
“For example, since the mid 2010s, the artificial neural networks developed in my labs have been on billions of smartphones, and used billions of times per day,” he said. “For example, Facebook’s automatic translation, Google’s speech recognition, Google Translate, Apple’s Siri, and Amazon’s Alexa.”
The German scientist’s admiration for technology and development began aged 15, he said, and his advice for students and researchers is to learn the fundamentals of math and science and to be a part of technology’s history.
“As a teenager in the 1970s, my goal became to build a machine that could learn and improve on its own, becoming much smarter than myself within my lifetime, restricted only by the limits of computability and physics, achieving super-intelligence through recursive self-improvement.”
Schmidhuber’s work has been recognized internationally and he has been called the “Father of Modern AI” by the media.
He received the Helmholtz Award of the International Neural Network Society in 2013, and the Neural Networks Pioneer Award of the IEEE Computational Intelligence Society in 2016 for “pioneering contributions to deep learning and neural networks.”
Schmidhuber said: “We have made a lot of progress since then, but there is still work left to be done. My advice is: Learn the basics of math, physics, computer science, and AI, and become part of history by helping to achieve the final goal! I envy the young people of today a bit, because they will have more time than me to enjoy the immense benefits of AI.”
Recent developments in technology have shown proven effectiveness in AI, Schmidhuber said, adding that it will eventually transform all aspects of our civilization.
“Actually, it’s getting harder and harder to find fields that are not affected by AI,” he said. “Every five years, computers are getting 10 times cheaper. The naive extrapolation of this exponential trend predicts that the 21st century will see cheap computers with a thousand times the raw computational power of all human brains combined. And soon there will be … trillions of such devices.
“Almost all of intelligence will be outside of human brains. Everything will change. This is more than just another industrial revolution. This is something new that will eventually transcend humankind and even biology,” he continued. “It is a privilege to witness its beginnings, and contribute something to it.”
Saudi Arabia's REGA warns against unlicensed brokers deals
Buyers and tenants can learn more about the rent and property prices on Ejar to make sure that the price quoted falls within average prices of real estate units in the location
Updated 27 May 2023
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate General Authority called on all people wishing to complete real estate unit leasing operations not to deal with unlicensed brokers who claim to be real estate brokers, offices or owners,
with the aim of avoiding becoming victims of fraud and transferring money to unknown individuals.
REGA’s spokesperson Taiseer Al-Mofrej stressed that it is necessary to verify that brokers, individuals or establishments, are issued with a real estate advertising license by REGA.
The broker’s information such as their license number, ID number, or unified number should be updated on the authority’s online portal for quick verification.
Buyers and tenants can also learn more about the rent and property prices on Ejar to make sure that the price quoted falls within average prices of real estate units in the location.
After documenting the electronic contract, payments can be transferred via the electronic payment channel offered by Ejar’s services on www.ejar.sa. Tenants must be wary of direct financial transfers to bank accounts to reduce fraud.
Al-Mofrej said that the authority took legal action by summoning a number of brokers involved in scams and used other people’s licenses for making contracts. They will be referred to the relevant authorities upon completion of the investigation.
He emphasized that it is necessary for the broker to take care of their account on Ejar, and not enable any outside parties to use their account, as the real estate agent is fully responsible for any transactions on their Ejar account.
He also called on advertisers and licensed brokers to license their advertisements before publishing them on real estate marketing platforms and prevent manipulators from exploiting their advertisements.
Many fraudsters offer units at attractive prices on electronic channels — including social media platforms — after collecting detailed information about them, or offer fake real estate units.
Mornings at the exhibition are dedicated to school students’ visits, while evenings are for families
Updated 26 May 2023
SPA
JUBAIL: More than 75,000 people have visited the Flower Exhibition, organized by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu at Al-Fanateer Beach, within just one week of its opening.
The exhibition, which will be held until May 31, features 11 different zones related to flowers and gardening activities.
Around 100 authorities are participating in the exhibition to support and encourage small and medium enterprises.
The exhibition features an art space displaying the work of 30 artists to highlight local creative talent and encourage skill growth and development, in addition to carnival shows, workshops, electronic games, food trucks and more.
The event was organized to increase awareness about the importance of greenery, planting trees and flowers, and maintaining cleanliness in public areas.
The Holy Qur’an Exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, is also present at the venue, where visitors can learn about the establishment of the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an in Madinah.
Mornings at the exhibition are dedicated to school students’ visits, while evenings are for families.
The event comes as part of the efforts of the Royal Commission for Jubail to provide an inclusive and attractive environment to meet the social and cultural needs of the city.