SingleView launches open banking solutions at Seamless Middle East 2023 in Dubai
SingleView launches open banking solutions at Seamless Middle East 2023 in Dubai
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

Arab News

UMG Alholol Trading Company “SingleView” participated in the “Seamless Middle East 2023” exhibition on May 23-24 in Dubai, aiming to present its latest financial solutions in the field of open banking. The financial company is seeking to strengthen its position as one of the best financial technology companies in the Kingdom, by improving the experience of companies and institutions in managing their financial transactions based on the latest available financial technologies.

SingleView is always keen to participate in such specialized fintech events aiming to explore new markets regionally and internationally and strengthen the company’s position in the field of open banking, fintech and other solutions that help companies in digital transformation processes. The company focused in this edition on showcasing its latest open banking solutions, among which is the ability to access bank data in real time. The services help companies from e-commerce, finance, accounting, travel and tourism and other sectors to make decisions and provide customized services to their customers in light of real-time data.

Considered one of the most prominent events in its field, Seamless Middle East provides an opportunity to companies to get updated about the latest trends in payments, fintech, e-commerce and retail solutions.

It is worth noting that SingleView has recently obtained the permission of the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, to work within the legislative experimental environment in accordance with the regulatory framework of open banking, thus becoming one of the first companies to obtain the technical permit. The company was able to obtain the permit due to its full readiness to meet all regulatory and legislative requirements. Moreover, SingleView has several successful partnerships with international technology companies and service providers, which has earned it experience, excellence and leadership in innovating solutions in the field of open banking.

Abdurhman Alarifi, SingleView CEO, expressed his gratitude to the supervising team of the open banking program and the legislative experimental environment at SAMA and Saudi Payments for their efforts in helping the company develop and comply with the regulatory framework of open banking. The program creates opportunities for SingleView and other fintech companies to enrich the Kingdom’s financial sector with their innovative services and solutions.

SingleView aims to expand in the field of fintech solutions and explore new markets regionally and globally to be able to provide its innovative solutions to various markets, in order to strengthen its position as one of the specialized financial companies providing open banking solutions. Moreover, the company is working to promote its position in the local market supporting the digital transformation movement, which is one of the main pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

Arab News

Arab News

autohub, a one-stop shop for automotive maintenance and repair solutions, and part of Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, has been awarded the highest level of classification - the four-star award - by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, known as SASO. The company also received the Mowaamah Gold Certificate, in addition to receiving an environmental certificate, the Jameel Standard Certificate, the Japanese Kodawari Certificate, and the International Top Employer Certificate, adding to its already impressive list of wins.

Specializing in car repair and maintenance such as body and paint repairs, paint protection film, detailing, after-sales services and much more, autohub celebrated its success as one of the leading multi-brand auto care providers in Saudi Arabia at a recent ceremony in Riyadh. Those in attendance included Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises’ management and success partners, representatives from SASO, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the National Center for Environmental Compliance, insurance companies and Najm.

autohub has completed a comprehensive evaluation of its products and quality systems and services through auditing, testing and inspection. This resulted in the company being awarded a four-star classification by SASO, a prestigious award that encourages companies with car maintenance and repair service centers to excel in their respective fields and thereby come out with quality products and services.

Additionally, autohub is among the first 100 companies to obtain the Mowaamah Gold Certificate. Granted to autohub for the second time, the Mowaamah certificate is part of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development’s programs launched to empower people with disabilities, in line with Vision 2030. The certificate is presented to companies that adopt the best standards and suitable working environment for persons with disabilities, according to specific criteria and requirements, enabling them to obtain the necessary license to be employed.

All eight autohub centers are equipped with comprehensive and supportive accessibility standards for employees and customers with disabilities. The average number of working years for employees with disabilities in autohub exceeds four years.

Chairman and CEO of Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises Faisal S. Alsamannoudi said: “autohub continues its efforts to align with best-in-class partners in the car repair and maintenance sector, to enhance its services and make the customer experience smoother and more satisfactory. We are proud to have obtained this outstanding recognition, which wouldn’t be achieved without autohub’s customers, success partners and team of professional advisers, engineers and workers.

He added: “Obtaining the Mowaamah certificate for the second time is a testament to autohub’s commitment to empowering people with disabilities and engaging them in social responsibility, in line with Vision 2030. While the four-star classification by SASO affirms our ability to offer the highest quality of trusted products and services to our partners and customers.”

Launched in 2014, autohub operates in the Kingdom’s major cities through eight service centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Taif and Dammam. Since its establishment, autohub has been offering comprehensive automotive services to customers, and plans to further expand, with more centers to open in the near future.

Arab News

Arab News

American Express Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of the “Alfursan Mileonaire Miles Campaign,” held in partnership with Saudia, the Kingdom’s national flag carrier, and the airline’s Alfursan loyalty program. 

The campaign extends the ongoing partnership between American Express Saudi Arabia and Saudia through the Alfursan American Express Credit Card, which allows cardmembers to earn reward miles when using the card.

During the “Alfursan Mileonaire Miles Campaign” taking place from May 9 to July 9, 20 winners will receive prizes totaling 4 million Alfursan reward miles. Each participant in the campaign will have the chance to receive between 50,000 to 1 million reward miles, which can easily be redeemed for flights to explore the world. 

To participate, new cardmembers must activate their Alfursan American Express Credit Card within the two-month campaign period. Those interested can apply for their card on the American Express campaign’s website. The existing base of Alfursan American Express Cardmembers are already enrolled in the raffle.

“We are proud to launch the ‘Mileonaire’ campaign, which gives new cardmembers a special opportunity to earn reward miles through the Alfursan loyalty program,” said Fahad Al-Guthami, chief executive of American Express. “Our partnership with Saudia through the Alfursan American Express Credit Card demonstrates our commitment to providing unmatched value to customers across the Kingdom.” 

The first round of winners for the “Mileonaire” campaign will be announced on June 15, with second-round winners announced on July 16. 

Cardmembers who register during the campaign period are also entitled to a welcome bonus of 10,000 Alfursan reward miles, with an immediate upgrade to Alfursan Silver tier upon completing an international round trip flight on Saudia within the first 12 months of membership. 

Introduced in 2018, the Alfursan American Express Credit Card allows cardmembers to earn frequent flyer miles (or “Alfursan miles”) for all purchases made on the card, as well as additional reward miles on international transactions made through the Saudia website.

Cardmembers enjoy a range of benefits including reward miles earned on all currencies, waived conversion fees on purchases made in Saudi riyals and US dollars, and worldwide travel insurance.

All Alfursan American Express Credit Cardmembers receive one reward mile for every US dollar spent (or its equivalent in Saudi riyals), in addition to two reward miles for every US dollar spent toward Saudia flights on the airline’s website. Cardmembers are also eligible to earn 15,000 bonus miles annually by spending $50,000 in a year.

Ahmed Abdel-Hamid Al-Zahrani, mayor of Al-Balad, inaugurated the 31st LuLu Xpress in the Al-Balad District of Jeddah.
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

LuLu Xpress in Jeddah’s Al-Balad gives city’s historical district new address for shopping

Ahmed Abdel-Hamid Al-Zahrani, mayor of Al-Balad, inaugurated the 31st LuLu Xpress in the Al-Balad District of Jeddah.
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket, the fastest expanding retail chain in Saudi Arabia, has opened its 31st express store in Saudi Arabia — in the Al-Balad District of Jeddah. The single-level compact store was inaugurated by chief guest Ahmed Abdel-Hamid Al-Zahrani, mayor of Al-Balad. The chief guest was welcomed by Shehim Muhammed, director — LuLu Hypermarkets, Saudi Arabia, and senior management members. Rafeek Mohammed Ali, regional director — LuLu Western Province, was also present on the occasion.

Founded in the seventh century, Al-Balad has historically served as the center of Jeddah. It was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2014.

Spread over 35,000 square feet, the Xpress outlet brings shoppers the ease and convenience of LuLu’s signature product range as well as the promise of quality and affordability in a setting where space has been optimally utilized. It also has excellent parking facilities with 275 car spaces and will primarily target those who love to shop in smaller quantities nearer to their home or office to avoid traffic and larger, crowded stores, while still enjoying the price advantage of big format stores. The store has 13 checkout counters for customers to complete the speedy shopping circle.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, grocery, meat and poultry, and fresh and frozen food sections are the main focus of the store with emphasis on quick service. New features include an emphasis on contemporary food preferences, with a wide range of organic and “free from” food ingredients, freshly made in-store food such as world cuisine items, fresh-baked goods, juices, salads, sushi, fish grill, premium fresh meat cuts and seafood and healthy diet foods. The modern and easy layout includes a section for pet foods, household goods, an expansive imported product range and a dedicated section for food items that are “Proudly Grown in KSA.”

In addition, there are also the popular LuLu sections such as BLSH beauty products and LuLu Connect, the electronics and digital products hub. Al-Balad, also known as the “Gate to Makkah,” is of utmost importance to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and as a result, LuLu Xpress has designated retail areas for them as well.

LuLu director Muhammed said that the opening of LuLu Express represented the group’s flexible expansion policy and showed how closely the group is supporting the Kingdom’s urban planning and new developments. “LuLu Saudi is incredibly delighted to add a store in the historic city as well as to make a better shopping experience accessible to the citizens and visitors,” he said.

“Today, many customers are looking for a quicker and more concentrated shopping format such as the ‘LuLu Express.’ However, they also want the key deliverables of our brand, which is quality, affordability, and great customer service. We aim to combine these promises with our ‘LuLu Express,’” Muhammed added.

“The LuLu Express store format will complement the hypermarket store expansion in the years ahead.”

There will be plenty of special deals and promotions until May 30 to celebrate the opening.

Arab News

Arab News

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has signed an agreement with global professional services firm Accenture, paving the way for a digital transformation program that will make the airline’s guest experience seamless and highly personalized while improving operational efficiency.

Through this agreement, Saudia will use artificial intelligence technologies to significantly enhance its digital infrastructure and build more than 260 new digital and electronic services in two years. Saudia’s guests will be able to enjoy more personalized services and a smooth travel experience across the entire travel cycle, from ticket search and booking to check-in, and from in-flight services to post-sale support. 

All the digital systems developed by Accenture will be designed specifically for Saudia, increasing operational efficiency and reducing operational costs, thanks to a new enterprise-wide cloud-based data foundation.

This agreement will include several tracks to enhance Saudia’s guest value and help deliver the company’s strategic objectives. Specific initiatives will include a digital experience studio, digital infrastructure decoupling that accelerates and de-risks digital transformation processes, modernization of technical systems, creation of a cloud data lake, and development of a smart guest care center.

“Saudia is looking to reimagine how our guests can choose, buy and enjoy leisure, business and religious experiences,” said Dr. Khaled Alhazmi, vice president of operations and IT support, Saudia. “With Accenture’s support, we will create seamless and curated journeys with hyper-relevant experiences across digital and human-driven interactions. Guests will be able to modify flights, purchase transit eVisas, and enjoy new self-service features across all digital channels.” 

“Through this strategic collaboration, our primary aim is to enable Saudia to tap into the combined power of digital, cloud and data, laying a strong foundation for continued innovation,” said Gerardo Canta, senior managing director at Accenture. “We are honored to be working with Saudia to achieve its vision of creating a seamless, exceptional travel experience for its customers.” 

Established in 1945, Saudia is one of the Middle East’s largest airlines. It is a member of the International Air Transport Association and the Arab Air Carriers Organization. It has been one of the 19 member airlines of the SkyTeam alliance since 2012. 

Saudia has received many prestigious industry awards and recognitions. Most recently, it was ranked a Global Five-Star Major Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and the carrier was awarded the Diamond status by APEX Health Safety.

Arab News

Arab News

SAB has announced its collaboration with Ottu, a rapidly growing payment fintech, to enhance its digital payments solution. This partnership will provide SAB merchants with an online payment management solution using direct integration with the payment gateways provided by SAB.

This collaboration aims to simplify the technical integration framework to quickly enable online payment acceptance through a seamless experience. Ottu’s technology and expertise will offer merchants a range of features and modules in a unified dashboard. OPMS will incorporate integrated technology that adds and enables additional payment methods such as express checkouts and digital wallets etc. introduced by the bank.

Commenting on the collaboration, Yasser Al-Barrak, CEO of corporate and institutional banking at SAB, said: “Our partnership with fintechs providing cutting-edge technology such as Ottu enforces our commitment to the vision of the Kingdom toward digitization. At the same time, it shows our commitment toward being a major contributor in providing acceptance solutions to our merchants, which will ease efforts and save time for them.”

Yousef Al-Rugaibah, general manager of global liquidity and cash management at SAB, said: “This cooperation comes within the framework of our accelerated steps to implement the integrated digitization strategy for the banking products and services that we provide, in accordance with the highest quality standards, in a way that enhances our constant endeavor to improve customer experience and enrich banking sector.”

Talal Kamel Al-Awadhi, CEO of Ottu, said: “We are excited to work with SAB to revolutionize the digital banking landscape in Saudi Arabia. Our cutting-edge technology and expertise in fintech will help SAB provide its merchants with a modern, secure, and seamless banking experience.”

The partnership between SAB and Ottu Saudi Arabia demonstrates the increasing importance of digital transformation and innovation in the sector. With this partnership, SAB is reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution in the region while also achieving its strategic goals.

SAB represents the new identity of The Saudi British Bank, which has recently announced the change of its commercial name and re-launched its new identity. Upon receiving regulatory and shareholder approval, the business will be carried out under the new commercial name of Saudi Awwal Bank.

