SingleView launches open banking solutions at Seamless Middle East 2023 in Dubai

UMG Alholol Trading Company “SingleView” participated in the “Seamless Middle East 2023” exhibition on May 23-24 in Dubai, aiming to present its latest financial solutions in the field of open banking. The financial company is seeking to strengthen its position as one of the best financial technology companies in the Kingdom, by improving the experience of companies and institutions in managing their financial transactions based on the latest available financial technologies.

SingleView is always keen to participate in such specialized fintech events aiming to explore new markets regionally and internationally and strengthen the company’s position in the field of open banking, fintech and other solutions that help companies in digital transformation processes. The company focused in this edition on showcasing its latest open banking solutions, among which is the ability to access bank data in real time. The services help companies from e-commerce, finance, accounting, travel and tourism and other sectors to make decisions and provide customized services to their customers in light of real-time data.

Considered one of the most prominent events in its field, Seamless Middle East provides an opportunity to companies to get updated about the latest trends in payments, fintech, e-commerce and retail solutions.

It is worth noting that SingleView has recently obtained the permission of the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, to work within the legislative experimental environment in accordance with the regulatory framework of open banking, thus becoming one of the first companies to obtain the technical permit. The company was able to obtain the permit due to its full readiness to meet all regulatory and legislative requirements. Moreover, SingleView has several successful partnerships with international technology companies and service providers, which has earned it experience, excellence and leadership in innovating solutions in the field of open banking.

Abdurhman Alarifi, SingleView CEO, expressed his gratitude to the supervising team of the open banking program and the legislative experimental environment at SAMA and Saudi Payments for their efforts in helping the company develop and comply with the regulatory framework of open banking. The program creates opportunities for SingleView and other fintech companies to enrich the Kingdom’s financial sector with their innovative services and solutions.

SingleView aims to expand in the field of fintech solutions and explore new markets regionally and globally to be able to provide its innovative solutions to various markets, in order to strengthen its position as one of the specialized financial companies providing open banking solutions. Moreover, the company is working to promote its position in the local market supporting the digital transformation movement, which is one of the main pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.