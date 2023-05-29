Chery Arrizo 8 — the new sought-after sedan in Kingdom

The new Arrizo 8 is the latest addition to Chery’s stellar lineup for this year. The model is an exceptionally appealing sedan, set on a newer chassis and powered by technologically superior petrol engines, ensuring the highest levels of comfort and fuel efficiency.

There are two variants being launched — a sporty version for the thrill-seekers, with a dot matrix grille featuring a blue trim, and the more premium, upmarket version with a unique grille design which features gold-colored trim. The light unit is visually striking, complete with LED daytime running lights, in addition to the main headlights, that make for an unforgettable look. The front also includes an LED stripe with the Chery badge in the middle, guaranteed to leave a lasting impression on its onlookers.

The Arrizo 8 is a sizable car with dimensions of 4,780/1,843/1,469 and a wheelbase measuring 2,790 mm. It is spacious from every angle, no matter how you look at it.

Sanabel Modern Motors Managing Director Abdullah Madhoun said that the launch of Arrizo 8, the newest Chery product, in the Saudi market is a testament to the successes of Chery and its models. Chery has grabbed a major market share and is highly competitive in the Kingdom.

Madhoun praised Chery’s innovative strategy in creating an interactive platform called “WCWL” to engage with users. The platform not only helps achieve 360-degree customer care service when using the car, but also provides users with a feedback mechanism, helps them schedule periodic servicing, and even lets the user in on activities for Chery owners.

The Arrizo 8 interior is upmarket with premium materials and upholstery, with the eye-catcher in the cabin being the sleek, 12.3-inch dual instrument panel. The infotainment system boasts soothing graphics and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in addition to having an integrated digital assistant.

Sanabel Modern Motors National Marketing Manager Ibrahim Hassan said the executives at Chery and Sanabel attach great importance to the company’s consumers in Saudi Arabia. They all agree that it is not only an important market for Chery products, but also a stepping stone in the progress to other global markets as well. “Chery will continue to keep investing in visionary human resources while maintaining exceptional customer satisfaction,” he said.

Hassan attributed the recent success achieved by the company in global markets, to its commitment to the philosophy of “focusing on the user,” and the constant focus toward existing and future consumers in other regions, listening to their needs, and meeting their expectations when it comes to Chery’s high quality products and services.

The sedan’s cabin features a three-spoked, D-shaped, sporty steering wheel that allows not only for easy ingress and egress but also provides a youthful feel. The driver is assisted with a range of controls and buttons, right at his fingertips, which helps to provide uninterrupted driving pleasure. The audio system boasts a Sony setup with eight speakers, providing for an immersive audio experience. Moving toward the rear of the cabin, the rear seats have enough space to seat three full-sized adults in comfort. There is no shortage of leg room and no compromise on comfort for the passengers sitting in the back, even on long journeys.

The Arrizo 8 looks like a hatchback due to its design that allows for exceptional cabin space but has a traditional sedan boot offering highly competitive boot space.