Saudi Cabinet says it is following developments in Sudan

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet holds a meeting on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet holds a meeting on Tuesday. (SPA)
  Cabinet also discussed a draft MoU between the governments of the Kingdom and the UK to cooperate in the field of research, development, and innovation
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet said on Tuesday that it is following developments in Sudan and the course of negotiation talks in Jeddah.

The Cabinet also said it was following the agreements that resulted in a short-term ceasefire and the provision of humanitarian arrangements.

Saudi Arabia and the US, which previously brokered a week-long ceasefire deal and have been monitoring it remotely, announced shortly before it was due to expire on Monday evening that Sudan’s warring military factions had agreed to extend it.

Although the ceasefire had been imperfectly observed, it had allowed the delivery of aid to an estimated two million people, the two countries said in a joint statement.

“The extension will provide time for further humanitarian assistance, restoration of essential services, and discussion of a potential longer-term extension,” the statement added.

The Cabinet also discussed a draft memorandum of understanding between the governments of the Kingdom and the UK to cooperate in the field of research, development, and innovation.

It also discussed a draft agreement between the Transport General Authority in the Kingdom and the Suez Canal Authority in Egypt for cooperation in developing transportation of cruise ships and cargo ships through the Suez Canal.

RIYADH: Beat the heat this summer in Jeddah with a visit to the world’s biggest floating water park, recently opened by German company Wibit Sports and local Saudi partner Blue Limits.

Speaking to Arab News at the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement summit and expo in Riyadh, Witbit founder Robert Cirjak said that the layout of Pure Beach in King Abdullah Economic City spelled out the letters Saudi Arabia, adding: “We are more than proud to have broken a record again and we are so happy that it is in Saudi Arabia.” 

“Try to think of our floating water park as a floating playground where you can climb, slide, swing, crawl, chase after your best friend and then jump and dive into the water.”

He said the Pure Beach is 600 meters wide and 120 meters long. “It accommodates 600 people at the same time. That’s a lot of smiles, selfie moments and exhilaration all at the same time. And it is for people of all ages,” he said.

Cirjak said the floating park is made out of PVC material, “similar to a Zodiac boat. It contains a valve, you fill it with air and it stays inflated for the whole summer.

“You are more than welcome to come to Pure Beach and enjoy the fun. Just bring your towel and bathing suits, and that’s all you need. Falling in the water is not only fun, it is exhilarating.”

Cirjak said he was “super happy” with the relationships built with Blue Limits and the Saudi government.

He added that he hoped to expand operations in the Kingdom. “We are in current negotiations. We are very excited. We can’t disclose everything but we are looking at a very special project in Neom.”

Wibit also runs the world’s biggest inflatable aqua park, Aqua Dreamland in Gilimanuk, Bali. Its layout spells “Indonesia.”

  Rayyanah Barnawi is the first Saudi Arabian and Arab woman to go into space
DUBAI: Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali AlQarni are scheduled to return to Earth late Tuesday after spending eight days on the International Space Station (ISS), where they conducted a series of science experiments.

Barnawi, the first Saudi Arabian and Arab woman to go into space, and AlQarni arrived at the space station on May 22 as part of the private AX-2 mission launched by Axiom Space.

TIMELINE: AX-2 mission’s return to Earth

“The four-member multinational astronaut crew is scheduled to undock no earlier than 3:05 p.m. (GMT) Tuesday, May 30, from the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to begin the journey home and splashdown off the coast of Florida,” a NASA statement said.

“Ax-2 Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot John Shoffner, and Mission Specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi, both representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will complete approximately nine days in space at the conclusion of their mission. Their SpaceX Dragon will return to Earth with more than 300 pounds of cargo, including NASA hardware and data from over 20 different experiments,” the statement added.

NASA will provide live coverage of the undocking and departure of AX-2 mission from the ISS, while Axiom Space will livestream the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft’s re-entry and splashdown on the company’s website.

The Axiom Mission-2 and Expedition 69 crew members pose for a portrait together during dinner time aboard the International Space Station. (NASA)

During their eight-day stay at the space station, the Saudi astronauts did a series of experiments, among them a heat transmission study with Saudi students across the Kingdom concerning the space station’s microgravity and earth.

“Results have shown that heat travels slower in space than it does on earth,” a report from state news agency SPA said.

A space kite experiment that involved 12,000 11- to 13-year-old middle school students from 47 schools across Saudi Arabia was also conducted through a live video feed with the space-bound Saudis.

The Ax-2 astronauts on Monday joined the Expedition 69 crew members for a joint farewell ceremony.

In 1985, air force pilot Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz took part in a US-organized space voyage, becoming the first Saudi in space.

  Focus on research, holding summits, exhibitions, workshops
  Aim to boost Kingdom as global tourist, culture destination
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives and the Boutique Group, owned by the Public Investment Fund, have signed a memorandum of understanding to preserve the Kingdom’s “captivating history and legacy,” the group announced on Monday.

The agreement will cover research and the holding of various events, including on culture, literature and geography, at Tuwaiq Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The memorandum was signed by CEO Turki Al-Showair on behalf of the foundation, also known as Darah, and CEO Mark DeCocinis, for the Boutique Group.

It includes collaboration on “scientific studies and research on the history of palaces and the essence of royal hospitality,” the Boutique Group said in a statement.

The deal includes holding summits, exhibitions and workshops, and spreading awareness through advertising, media campaigns and artworks.

Al-Showair said: “The Kingdom is proceeding on the path of rapid and deliberate development and progress, in accordance with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 and its inspiring programs.”

 

 

The agreement “aims to support the Boutique Group by providing reliable and steady historical content, in a way that contributes to preserving the Kingdom’s heritage.”

He said the pact was part of the Darah foundation’s commitment to fulfill its mission of serving the Kingdom through the preservation and publication of all relevant documentation.

Al-Showair said it would serve to introduce the country’s “glorious history and heritage rooted in the national identity that everyone cherishes.”

DeCocinis said the Kingdom has a rich, largely unexplored cultural history, which the deal would now make more widely available to the world.

The Boutique Group was set up to provide an authentic Saudi experience that contributes to supporting the local economy. Its mandate is to further enhance the Kingdom’s position as a global tourist destination by developing “historic and cultural palaces, and royal residences, into ultra-luxury boutique hotels.”

  KSrelief's Arsal Medical Center in Baalbek delivered 9,456 services to 4,186 patients in April
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aid agency has continued providing healthcare services to Syrian refugees and the host community in Lebanon.

The Arsal Medical Center in Baalbek, operating under King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), delivered 9,456 services to 4,186 patients in April.

“This initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment, represented by KSrelief, to provide humanitarian aid to those in need, particularly Syrian refugees, to alleviate their suffering in light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis they are facing,” state news agency SPA reported.

The aid agency continued its surgical voluntary program in Cameroon’s Maroua where 22 volunteer doctors have so far examined 605 cases and performed 303 operations.

The program, held in collaboration with Al-Balsam International Organization, will run until June 2.

In Yemen, KSrelief concluded its voluntary medical project for specialized clinics in family medicine, preventive medicine, and dermatology.

As part of the project, which took place in Mukalla from May 21 to May 28, KSrelief’s volunteer medical team served 1,794 individuals in the family medicine and preventive medicine clinics, and 1,079 individuals in the dermatology clinics.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Masam project dismantled 875 mines, planted by the Houthi militia across Yemen, in the last week of May.

Overseen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), a specialist team removed 11 anti-personnel mines, 165 anti-tank mines, 686 unexploded ammunition, and 13 explosive devices, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In Aden, the team dismantled three anti-personnel mines, 11 anti-tank mines, 519 unexploded ammunition, and seven explosive devices.

The ongoing project aims to clear Yemeni lands of mines and save people’s lives, said the SPA statement.

