Fashion forward: Kingdom launches training programs with Paris institute

More than 50 aspiring designers and would-be fashion entrepreneurs from across the Kingdom are being given the chance to make their dreams come true in Paris and Riyadh. (Twitter/@MOCVisualArts)
More than 50 aspiring designers and would-be fashion entrepreneurs from across the Kingdom are being given the chance to make their dreams come true in Paris and Riyadh. (Twitter/@MOCVisualArts)
Updated 2 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Fashion forward: Kingdom launches training programs with Paris institute

Fashion forward: Kingdom launches training programs with Paris institute
  • Scheme will help aspiring Saudi talent ‘flourish,’ Fashion Commission CEO says
  • Students will work with industry leaders, top fashion houses in Paris
Updated 2 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 50 aspiring designers and would-be fashion entrepreneurs from across the Kingdom are being given the chance to make their dreams come true with two new training programs launched by the Fashion Commission in cooperation with the French Institute of Fashion in Paris.

The first of the courses is the Fashion Executive Business Certificate, which starts in June and aims to provide 30 students with a range of practical skills needed to succeed in the fashion business.

The program comprises six hours of digital courses over a period of two weeks, followed by eight days of training in Paris and six days in Riyadh in October.

The students will learn about marketing, business strategy, and retail and financial management, and get the chance to visit fashion houses and meet influential figures from the industry. They will also present their work to experts from the two organizing bodies.

The second element is the Fashion Design course, which is an advanced program presented by industry experts from some of the world’s top fashion houses. It aims to give 24 Saudi designers a cultural experience as well as helping them hone their technical skills.

The course runs for three weeks and is based entirely at the French Institute of Fashion. The participants will study production techniques, materials, 3D drawing, planning and printing, with the ultimate aim of producing an original work.

Once they have completed and produced their designs, the garments will be professionally photographed and appraised by a team of experts. At the end of the program, the trainees will be awarded a certificate from the French Institute of Fashion.

Fashion Commission CEO Burak Chakmak said: “We value supporting and encouraging local creative people to help them establish distinguished fashion brands in Saudi Arabia.

“Undoubtedly, these new programs will contribute to preparing designers and honing their skills, enabling them to flourish locally and globally.”

The courses would “provide trainees with an opportunity to join a world-leading fashion institute, have an enriching experience in Paris and meet experts in the field and learn from them,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia fashion Saudi fashion commission

Hajj officials review services and facilities for Hajj season

Hajj officials review services and facilities for Hajj season
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Hajj officials review services and facilities for Hajj season

Hajj officials review services and facilities for Hajj season
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance conducted the first follow-up meeting to ensure the completion and readiness of works and projects for Hajj.

Those at the meeting discussed the needs of the ministry’s facilities in the holy sites, the most prominent implemented projects and the work of maintenance and operation companies.

Awareness and guidance programs provided to the pilgrims during Hajj season were also discussed, including the duties of preachers and translators and the ministry's preparations to implement the Guests of God Service Program for Hajj pilgrims.

With the return of pilgrims in full capacity after the pandemic, Suleiman Al-Khamis, a member and representative of the ministry, said that the committee was briefed on the work of all other committees working during Hajj for this season.

Ahmad Sindi, chairman of the board of directors of the Non-Arab African Pilgrims Company, made an on-site field tour to inspect preparations for the company’s service centers.

Sindi was briefed on the programs and services that will be provided during this year’s Hajj season. The tour included the opening of Service Center 14, which contains a mini-museum about Hajj and the services offered to pilgrims.

It highlights images of efforts made by the government to ensure the comfort of pilgrims, old transport systems used in the past during the Hajj journey, service facilities and the rapid development witnessed by the Kingdom.

The museum also displays documents on the history of Tawafa, the sacred feelings between the past and the present, and a collection of books and scientific encyclopedias.

Topics: Hajj 2023

Ghee festival showcases products, heritage of Northern Borders region

Ghee festival showcases products, heritage of Northern Borders region
Updated 52 min 25 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Ghee festival showcases products, heritage of Northern Borders region

Ghee festival showcases products, heritage of Northern Borders region
  • Mohammed Al-Anzi, chairman of the festival’s media committee, told Arab News that the festival draws attention to the historical legacy of ghee
  • Ghee is produced in large quantities throughout the year and used in the preparation of delicious dishes, especially sweets, such as basbousa, a semolina-based cake
Updated 52 min 25 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Global and local companies specializing in dairy products participated in the Al-Saman Festival in the Northern Borders region, which concluded on Monday.
The festival, deriving its name from the Arabic word for “ghee,” highlighted the diverse products of the region, which is home to the largest number of livestock in Saudi Arabia and which is famous for producing ghee.
Mohammed Al-Anzi, chairman of the festival’s media committee, told Arab News that the festival draws attention to the historical legacy of ghee, which sustained generations of the region’s people.
Ghee is produced in large quantities throughout the year and used in the preparation of delicious dishes, especially sweets, such as basbousa, a semolina-based cake.
The six-day festival presented a wealth of knowledge, introducing the current generation to one of the most important food components that nourished Saudis and helped them survive hardships and rough conditions, Al-Anzi explained.
The festival, which aimed to stimulate the economy and attract large companies, featured a number of events, including an exhibition, a cooking corner, a children’s theater, an area dedicated to folk arts and more.
It also showcased historical utensils and tools, such as Al-Aaka, made of goat or sheep skin and used to preserve ghee and molasses for long periods of time in the past.
Umm Saad Al-Shamlani, who has been producing ghee for the past four decades, said that in the past, she used to manufacture Al-Aaka for her relatives and neighbors, which was the only way to preserve ghee at the time.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Al-Saman Festival Northern Borders Region Dairy products

Cruise Saudi looks to recruit local talent at first Ministry of Tourism job fair

Cruise Saudi looks to recruit local talent at first Ministry of Tourism job fair
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

Cruise Saudi looks to recruit local talent at first Ministry of Tourism job fair

Cruise Saudi looks to recruit local talent at first Ministry of Tourism job fair
  • Company said this week was committed to creating 50,000 direct and indirect jobs in Kingdom by 2035
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund fully-owned business, said this week it was committed to creating 50,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Kingdom by 2035.

The company participated in the Saudi Ministry of Tourism’s first two-day Tourism Job Fair, with the aim of recruiting Saudi talents in the rapidly growing cruise tourism sector.

Chief human capital officer at the company, Ayman Al-Ghamdi, said: “As we are developing a new industry that supports the Saudi Tourism sector, we believe in investing in the local community and its cadres. With a Saudization rate of 71 percent, we are proud of our local talents who have proven their capabilities, qualifications and fast development in a wide range of cruise related fields.”

Cruise Saudi has also outperformed the female employment goals outlined in Vision 2030, with their participation in the workforce now reaching 32 per cent, ahead of the 2030 target of 30 per cent.

Saudi tourism is currently undergoing a transformation with a focus on long-term, sustainable growth. Under plans set out in Vision 2030, tourism is set to become an important tributary for the national economy.

“This forum comes at a pivotal moment, as Saudi Arabia's tourism sector is undergoing substantial development. Having transformed into a regulated industry backed by regulations, systems, projects, and programs, it is striving to become one of the most important pillars of Saudi Vision 2030,” Mohamed Bushnaq, deputy Minister of Tourism Human Capabilities Development, said. 

“The ultimate aim is to contribute to the diversification and prosperity of the national economy. We are here today, steadfastly continuing our journey to provide more opportunities for this generous nation by launching the first tourism employment forum both in-person and through a dedicated virtual platform, which aims to meet the increasing demand within the tourism sector.

“One of the most important targets of the tourism sector in Saudi is to create an additional one million jobs in the sector by 2030, and we are, thankfully, confident in achieving this target by working hand in hand with our partners in the private and public sectors,” he added.

According to predictions, the tourism sector will create one out of every three jobs in the Kingdom in the next decade, as it switches its focus to the growth of non-oil sectors. The country also aims to welcome 100 million visitors by 2030.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi tourism Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) Cruise Saudi

Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation in Jazan

Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation in Jazan
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation in Jazan

Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation in Jazan
  • The seizure was handed over to the competent authority for preliminary legal procedures
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi border guards in the Jazan region have foiled attempts to smuggle 200kg of the narcotic khat. 

The seizure was handed over to the competent authority for preliminary legal procedures, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Authorities have urged people to report any activities related to drug smuggling or promotion by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.
 

Topics: Jazan Drug bust

Tenth Saudi aid plane arrives in Sudan

Tenth Saudi aid plane arrives in Sudan
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

Tenth Saudi aid plane arrives in Sudan

Tenth Saudi aid plane arrives in Sudan
  • The plane carried 30 tons of food and medical supplies
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The tenth Saudi plane carrying aid for the Sudanese people arrived at Port Sudan International Airport on Tuesday.

The plane, carrying 30 tons of food and medical supplies, is part of a Saudi initiative to provide $100 million in humanitarian aid to Sudan.

Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces agreed to extend a week-long ceasefire deal by five days just before it was due to expire late on Monday.

The truce was brokered and is being remotely monitored by Saudi Arabia and the United States, which say it has been violated by both sides but has still allowed for the delivery of aid to an estimated two million people.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

