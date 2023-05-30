Fashion forward: Kingdom launches training programs with Paris institute

RIYADH: More than 50 aspiring designers and would-be fashion entrepreneurs from across the Kingdom are being given the chance to make their dreams come true with two new training programs launched by the Fashion Commission in cooperation with the French Institute of Fashion in Paris.

The first of the courses is the Fashion Executive Business Certificate, which starts in June and aims to provide 30 students with a range of practical skills needed to succeed in the fashion business.

The program comprises six hours of digital courses over a period of two weeks, followed by eight days of training in Paris and six days in Riyadh in October.

The students will learn about marketing, business strategy, and retail and financial management, and get the chance to visit fashion houses and meet influential figures from the industry. They will also present their work to experts from the two organizing bodies.

The second element is the Fashion Design course, which is an advanced program presented by industry experts from some of the world’s top fashion houses. It aims to give 24 Saudi designers a cultural experience as well as helping them hone their technical skills.

The course runs for three weeks and is based entirely at the French Institute of Fashion. The participants will study production techniques, materials, 3D drawing, planning and printing, with the ultimate aim of producing an original work.

Once they have completed and produced their designs, the garments will be professionally photographed and appraised by a team of experts. At the end of the program, the trainees will be awarded a certificate from the French Institute of Fashion.

Fashion Commission CEO Burak Chakmak said: “We value supporting and encouraging local creative people to help them establish distinguished fashion brands in Saudi Arabia.

“Undoubtedly, these new programs will contribute to preparing designers and honing their skills, enabling them to flourish locally and globally.”

The courses would “provide trainees with an opportunity to join a world-leading fashion institute, have an enriching experience in Paris and meet experts in the field and learn from them,” he said.