UAE left Combined Maritime Forces two months ago, foreign affairs ministry says

UAE left Combined Maritime Forces two months ago, foreign affairs ministry says
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UAE left Combined Maritime Forces two months ago, foreign affairs ministry says

UAE left Combined Maritime Forces two months ago, foreign affairs ministry says
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) says the country is committed to peaceful dialogue and diplomatic engagement as a means of advancing the shared goals of regional security and stability, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

The statement came as the ministry revealed it had withdrawn its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

“As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces,” the statement explained.

According to the CMF website, the organization is a “multinational maritime partnership which exists to uphold the Rules-Based International Order (RBIO) by countering illicit non-state actors on the high seas and promoting security, stability, and prosperity across international waters.”

The UAE’s MoFA statement concluded that the UAE remained committed to responsibly ensuring the safety of navigation in its seas, in accordance with international law.

 




Joint land exercises have been taking place between the UAE and US. (WAM)

The news of the UAE’s withdrawal broke as its military took part in join exercises with the US, dubbed ‘Iron Union 19.’

The joint exercise, staged in the UAE, featured military scenarios aimed at strengthening joint coordination and to build combat readiness, as well as tactical proficiency.

Updated 14 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

Sudanese army suspends talks over cease-fire — diplomatic source

Sudanese army suspends talks over cease-fire — diplomatic source
Updated 14 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Sudan’s army has suspended talks over a cease-fire and enabling humanitarian access, according to a Sudanese diplomatic source, raising fears of fresh bloodshed.
The talks with the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began in early May and had produced a declaration of commitments to protecting civilians and two short-term cease-fire deals that had been repeatedly violated.
The army and the RSF had agreed to extend a week-long cease-fire deal by five days just before it was due to expire late on Monday.
The truce was brokered and is being remotely monitored by Saudi Arabia and the United States, which say it has been violated by both sides but has still allowed for the delivery of aid to an estimated 2 million people.
The war has forced nearly 1.4 million people to flee their homes, including more than 350,000 that have crossed into neighboring countries.
Areas of the capital have been hit by widespread looting and frequent cuts to power and water supplies. Most hospitals have been put out of service.
The United Nations, some aid agencies, embassies and parts of Sudan’s central government have moved operations to Port Sudan, in Sudan’s Red Sea state, the main shipping hub which has seen little unrest.
Leaders of the army and the RSF had held the top positions on Sudan’s ruling council since former leader Omar Al-Bashir was toppled during a popular uprising in 2019. They staged a coup in 2021 as they were due to hand leadership of the council to civilians, before falling out over the chain of command and restructuring of the RSF under the planned transition.

UN says new dynamic on Syria could create ‘much-needed momentum’ for progress

UN says new dynamic on Syria could create ‘much-needed momentum’ for progress
Updated 49 min 24 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UN says new dynamic on Syria could create ‘much-needed momentum’ for progress

UN says new dynamic on Syria could create ‘much-needed momentum’ for progress
  • Real action must now match recent diplomacy, urges envoy Geir Pedersen
  • Safe return of refugees and fate of missing, detainees remain critical issues
Updated 49 min 24 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The recent diplomatic moves on Syria need to be matched with real action, the UN special envoy for Syria told a Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

Geir Pedersen said the Syrian people continue to suffer “on a massive scale,” and “while they have observed recent diplomatic developments, they have not yet seen any improvement in the reality of their lives, whether they live inside Syria or outside Syria.”

Only “confidence building (measures) on the ground” and the resumption of the political process to end the war would signal that “the current opportunity has been seized.”

Pedersen welcomed the recent dialogues with the Syrian government that took place in Amman, Jeddah and Moscow, which focused on several key issues. These include the humanitarian situation and safe access for aid delivery, a dignified and voluntary return of refugees, reconstruction, restoring Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and countering terrorist groups.

He said these were all concerns at the heart of UN Resolution 2254 and “common attention to these themes and points could present a real opportunity to move forward.”

If such issues begin to be addressed, even if incrementally, Pedersen said this new dynamic could create a “much-needed momentum.”

He said he “can only welcome” the recent intensified regional consultations and work in the direction of finding ways in which to unblock progress on Syria.

“After all, even minimal progress on some issues of resolution 2254 would require the confidence and resources of many different players and serious actions too.”

This month has seen the Arab League officially welcome Syria’s government back into its fold. This ended over a decade of exile from the pan-Arab body over President Bashar Assad’s crackdown on protests which spiraled into a war that killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

Pedersen said that he reiterated, during his engagements with Syrian, regional and international interlocutors, his appreciation of “the dangers of the status quo, both for the Syrian people and for regional and other actors, who want to curb instability emanating across Syrian borders, including from narcotics, and who continue to host millions of Syrian refugees.”

In order for there to be real confidence building and a serious resumption of the political process, however, Pedersen emphasized the importance of work toward a safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees, that takes into account their security and economic fears.

Attention to this issue is important “because it tells us that if the Syrian government were to start to address in a more systematic manner the protection concerns of the displaced, working closely with the United Nations, and if donors were to help the United Nations to do more to address the concerns all Syrians have about livelihoods, then this could help to do what we all say we want to do — build confidence, and begin to change realities on the ground for all Syrians — not only the displaced.

“It could help bring about movement towards a more safe, calm and neutral environment in Syria, and it could help alleviate hardship inside the country.”

The UN envoy also emphasized that addressing the fate of over 130,000 missing people and detainees in Syria’s prisons remains a “core issue for moving forward in Syria.”

“It is hard to see how there could be genuine confidence-building without some progress on this issue, which impacts nearly all Syrians and is fundamental to families, communities, and repairing Syria’s social fabric.”

He urged countries to support the UN’s efforts toward the establishment of an institution dedicated to the search for missing Syrians.

Ghada Eltahir Mudawi, deputy director of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told the Security Council that Syria must remain a “global priority.”

Over 70 percent of Syria’s population is now in need of humanitarian assistance. For the first time in the history of the conflict, 15.3 million people, across every sub-district in Syria, are experiencing some degree of humanitarian stress, Mudawi said.

The twin earthquakes earlier this year have added to this dire humanitarian situation, displacing more than 330,000 people and leaving thousands more without access to basic services and livelihoods.

She called for greater solidarity and urged countries to increase humanitarian funding, adding that while efforts are ongoing to reach a political solution “we must ensure that the urgent needs of women, men and children of Syria — life-saving aid and early recovery — are prioritized and adequately resourced.”

“They are counting on your support to stay the course,” she told council members.

Topics: Syria UN

UK minister praises Qatar as a leader in directing investments

UK minister praises Qatar as a leader in directing investments
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

UK minister praises Qatar as a leader in directing investments

UK minister praises Qatar as a leader in directing investments
  • Badenoch praised Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup in 2022 and reflected on what the region can provide to the global economy and growth
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

DOHA: UK Secretary of State for the Department for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch has praised Qatar for providing an example in directing investments and bringing about effective economic development.

In an interview with the Qatar News Agency during the country’s Economic Forum 2023, Badenoch said that her visit to Qatar was to support the negotiation process with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council to sign a free trade agreement with the UK.

She explained that a deal between the two sides would aim at investment in environmentally beneficial and climate-friendly goods and services.

Badenoch said: “Exports of UK wind turbine parts currently face tariffs of up to 15 percent. An agreement with the GCC would create opportunities for other parts of the UK’s green technology industries including solar power, hydrogen power, electric vehicles and smart energy systems.”

Badenoch praised Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup in 2022 and reflected on what the region can provide to the global economy and growth.

She said that the forum, which is in its third edition, had brought together global leaders in the fields of business, investment, and finance dedicated to discussing challenges, exchanging perspectives, and celebrating achievements.

She added that one of the UK’s priorities was to increase sustainable energy supplies, emphasizing the importance of continuing cooperation with Qatar on this front. 
 

Topics: Qatar Economic Forum United Kingdom (UK) Qatar

Armed groups clash in Tripoli streets

Armed groups clash in Tripoli streets
Updated 30 May 2023
AFP

Armed groups clash in Tripoli streets

Armed groups clash in Tripoli streets
  • Amid political divisions, Libyan government vows to keep targeting smugglers despite criticism
Updated 30 May 2023
AFP

TRIPOLI: Gunshots rang out in Libya’s capital following hours of fighting between two armed groups both aligned with the divided country’s UN-backed government, local medics and media reported on Tuesday.

Several residents in Tripoli were lightly wounded in the clashes which began on Sunday night and spread across several neighborhoods.

Fighters from rival militias — the Al-Raada Force and the 444 Brigade, both of which are loyal to interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s Tripoli-based government — clashed after a member of the 444 Brigade was arrested.

Libyan television and online media showed videos of the fighting posted online by social media users.

An elderly man “was injured in the arm by shrapnel as he fled his home in Ain Zara by car,” the Tripoli Rescue Service said on its Facebook page, also condemning damage to ambulances during the gunbattles.

On Sunday, armored vehicles and fighters were seen deploying in Jrabra Street, a busy commercial area in the capital’s east, and the central Ras Hassan residential district.

After a lull in the fighting, heavy and light weapons fire was heard, along with ambulance sirens, in the eastern suburbs of Ain Zara and Fornaj until 3 a.m. on Monday.

The University of Tripoli said on Monday it was forced to “close its doors” and suspend exams as a security measure.

The fighting was reportedly halted after the intervention of another armed group that is responsible for security, the Stabilization Support Agency.

Libya is split between Dbeibah’s UN-backed government in the west and another in the east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

The latest Tripoli fighting comes after Dbeibah’s government carried out drone strikes since Thursday near the western city of Zawiya, claimed to be on targets connected to fuel and drug smuggling and people trafficking.

On Sunday, drone strikes killed at least two people and hospitalized the nephew of legislator Ali Bouzribah, from the rival eastern parliament, whose home had reportedly been hit in strikes three days earlier.

The eastern-based parliament on Monday denounced the strikes against Zawiya, saying it was an operation to “settle political scores rather than fight against traffickers as claimed” by the Dbeibah government.

In response, the US Embassy in Tripoli said it was monitoring the situation with “concern amid reports of weapons being used in civilian areas and the potential for further violence.”

Britain branded as “unacceptable” the use of weapons that put civilian lives at risk, and called on all those involved to de-escalate, its embassy said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Libya’s Tripoli-based government vowed on Tuesday to keep fighting smuggling networks and people traffickers after a series of drone strikes sparked claims of political score-settling.

The divided country’s UN-backed administration has carried out attacks since Tuesday against what it labeled  “gangs of fuel, narcotics and human traffickers” in and around Zawiya.

“The security operation will continue until the achievement of its objectives,” the Tripoli government said in a statement.

Armed groups have exploited the turmoil to fund their activities through fuel smuggling and the illegal trafficking of migrants.

Topics: Libya

Palestinian gunmen killed Israeli civilian in West Bank, army says

Palestinian gunmen killed Israeli civilian in West Bank, army says
Updated 30 May 2023
AP

Palestinian gunmen killed Israeli civilian in West Bank, army says

Palestinian gunmen killed Israeli civilian in West Bank, army says
  • Meir Tamari was shot near the settlement of Hermesh
Updated 30 May 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Palestinian gunmen shot and killed an Israeli man on Tuesday near the entrance to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said.

The Israeli military said the man was shot near the settlement of Hermesh, in the northern West Bank. 

Local officials identified the man as Meir Tamari, a 32-year-old resident of the settlement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his condolences to the family and said forces were pursuing the gunmen “in order to settle accounts with them.” 

Dimiter Tzantchev, the EU  ambassador to Israel, condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly and brutal act of violence.”

The incident came a day after Jewish settlers erected a religious seminary in a nearby dismantled settlement outpost and was the latest in more than a year-long surge of violence that has wracked the West Bank. 

During that time, Israel has expanded near-nightly military raids throughout the area in response to an increase in Palestinian attacks.

The fighting has picked up since Israel’s new far-right government took office in late December. 

At least 117 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem this year, with nearly half of them members of armed militant groups. 

But stone-throwing youths and people uninvolved in violence have also been killed. The Israeli army said the number of Palestinian militants killed is much higher.

Meanwhile, Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis in those areas have killed at least 21 people.

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem, along with the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians seek these territories for a future state.

Some 700,000 Israelis now live in settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Most of the international community considers these settlements illegal or obstacles to peace.

The new Israeli government includes several prominent settler leaders in top positions. It has made the expansion of the settlements a top priority.

On Monday, Jewish settlers erected a religious school in a dismantled outpost in the northern West Bank after Israel’s government lifted a ban on settlements in several areas evacuated as part of Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. In March, Israel repealed the act that barred Israelis from entering the areas.

Topics: Palestine Israel

