You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi authorities reveal plans for biggest Hajj organizational operation in history

Saudi authorities reveal plans for biggest Hajj organizational operation in history

Saudi authorities reveal plans for biggest Hajj organizational operation in history
1 / 2
Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, noted that the focus for this year’s pilgrimage related to the government agency’s 2024 strategic goals based around Vision 2030. (Supplied)
Saudi authorities reveal plans for biggest Hajj organizational operation in history
2 / 2
Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, noted that the focus for this year’s pilgrimage related to the government agency’s 2024 strategic goals based around Vision 2030. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j44xa

Updated 37 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi authorities reveal plans for biggest Hajj organizational operation in history

Saudi authorities reveal plans for biggest Hajj organizational operation in history
  • A record 14,000 staff, along with thousands of volunteers, will be deployed in the Two Holy Mosques
Updated 37 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi religious authorities on Thursday revealed plans for the biggest-ever organizational operation in Hajj season history.

A record 14,000 staff, along with thousands of volunteers, will be deployed in the Two Holy Mosques to handle the millions of worshippers taking part in the pilgrimage.

Making the announcement, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, noted that the focus for this year’s pilgrimage related to the government agency’s 2024 strategic goals based around Vision 2030.

Speaking in the presence of Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, he said: “We are pleased to announce our operational plan for this Hajj season, considered the largest in the history of the presidency and its agency for the affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque, now that the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has come to an end and that millions of pilgrims are expected.

“The operational plan will be conducted in accordance with an integrated services system set by our leaders,” he added.

Al-Sudais pointed out that the plan, drawn up based on the experiences of previous seasons, had been a year in the making.

Thousands of volunteering opportunities will be made available, and 300,000 copies of the Qur’an will be distributed between the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

More than 35,000 hours of Qur’an recitation and memorization teaching workshops will be run, along with round-the-clock scientific and orientation broadcasts in 10 languages.

And arrangements have been made to provide translation services, guidance, and answers to pilgrims’ questions in 51 languages.

Al-Sudais said that the presidency aimed to distribute 40 million liters of Zamzam water in the Two Holy Mosques via more than 30,000 distribution points, and at least 2 million bottles on a daily basis.

In addition, digital technology, apps, and robots would be employed to help improve the worshipper experience.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Arabia Makkah

Related

Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free Hajj
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free Hajj

Saudi Arabia, US express grave concern over Sudan ceasefire violations

Saudi Arabia, US express grave concern over Sudan ceasefire violations
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, US express grave concern over Sudan ceasefire violations

Saudi Arabia, US express grave concern over Sudan ceasefire violations
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US have expressed grave concern over the serious violations of the ceasefire in Sudan and the Jeddah Declaration by both the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Developing 

Topics: Sudan Unrest US Saudi Arabia

Related

Blinken says US considering actions against Sudan leaders
Middle-East
Blinken says US considering actions against Sudan leaders
Tenth Saudi aid plane arrives in Sudan
Saudi Arabia
Tenth Saudi aid plane arrives in Sudan

Saudi Arabia accepts amendments in 2021 IMO Convention

Saudi Arabia accepts amendments in 2021 IMO Convention
Updated 01 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia accepts amendments in 2021 IMO Convention

Saudi Arabia accepts amendments in 2021 IMO Convention
  • Amendments receiving the green light by the Kingdom were adopted at the 32nd session of the IMO assembly
  • Number of member states of the IMO Council will increase from 40 to 52, and the term of council membership will be extended from two to four years
Updated 01 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has accepted the amendments in the 2021 International Maritime Organization Convention.

The amendments to receive the green light by the Kingdom were adopted at the 32nd session of the IMO assembly, and approved by the Council of Ministers.

As a result, the number of member states of the IMO Council will increase from 40 to 52, and the term of council membership will be extended from two to four years.

Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al-Yabis, representing the Kingdom, met Kitack Lim, secretary-general of the IMO, in London to ratify the agreement and discuss future plans, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Yabis said that the step was an important one and emphasized the Kingdom’s enthusiasm to contribute to achieving the goals of the IMO in line with the objectives of the national strategy for transport and logistics services, and in a way that helped achieve the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

She added that the efforts were indicative of Saudi initiatives in support of the maritime sector, which were consistent with international moves toward benefiting the global economy and helping the worldwide movement of trade.

Saudi Arabia is the 14th member state of the organization, and has ratified 40 international conventions and protocols of the IMO. It has been an active supporter of the IMO since joining in 1969.

The Kingdom is engaged with IMO initiatives concerning climate, international cooperation, and support structures for seafarers.

It has provided support for maritime employees by creating initiatives for education, woman empowerment, and safety.

Topics: International Maritime Organization (IMO) Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al-Yabis Kitack Lim

Related

Digitalization to reform Kingdom’s maritime sector
Saudi Arabia
Digitalization to reform Kingdom’s maritime sector
Special Experts agree to boost Red Sea maritime security at Riyadh workshop photos
Saudi Arabia
Experts agree to boost Red Sea maritime security at Riyadh workshop

Saudi Arabia investing in its own future space missions

Saudi Arabia investing in its own future space missions
Updated 01 June 2023
RAY HANANIA

Saudi Arabia investing in its own future space missions

Saudi Arabia investing in its own future space missions
  • Only a matter of time, says Kingdom’s US embassy spokesperson
  • Current partnership with NASA, Axiom to continue
Updated 01 June 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The 10-day trip of two Saudi astronauts to the International Space Station this week is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan and the goal to launch the country’s own space missions, the nation’s US Embassy spokesman Fahad Nazer said Wednesday.

Nazer, during an interview on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, said Saudis were “very proud” of the achievements of Rayyanah Barnawi, the first female Saudi astronaut, and her colleague Ali Alqarni, who are part of a growing Saudi Space Commission.

Barnawi and Alqarni were following in the footsteps of Prince Sultan bin Salman, the first Arab and Muslim to travel to outer space as a member of the weeklong Space Shuttle Discovery mission which launched on June 17, 1985.

 

“The astronauts were actually able to conduct some experiments along with 12,000 students in Saudi Arabia. So, they had a livestream with them, a webchat, and they conducted basic experiments with the students. But obviously part of the mission, part of the purpose of space exploration is that we are trying to encourage young Saudi men and women students and to pique their interests in science and technology and mathematics and physics, and we are hoping that we achieved some of these goals in addition to the goals of the mission itself,” Nazer explained.

“The Kingdom does have its own Saudi Space Commission. It has a pretty rigorous program of research but also it has a program for selecting and training astronauts. So, we believe that space exploration is very much consistent with our investments in science, technology and innovations that is a part of our Vision 2030. For the foreseeable future we will continue to partner with NASA and Axiom and other organizations. But … it is ultimately a matter of time that we will launch our own space missions.”

Barnawi and Alqarni lifted off in the Axiom 2, or AX-2, from Houston’s Axiom Space Center on May 21 for the ISS, the second private mission to the orbiting outpost, and returned in the SpaceX Capsule, Crew Dragon spacecraft Freedom, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City, Florida, minutes before midnight Tuesday May 30. The first all-civilian space mission was in April 2022.

 

“As you know Saudi Arabia is undergoing a remarkable transformation known as Vision 2030. The vision is a package of economic and social reforms that has a number of objectives. One of them, or some of them include improving healthcare, improving (the) education system, the transportation system and also combatting climate change among many objectives.

“So (we have) a number of these objectives. We believe that the keys to achieving them is through investing in science, technology and innovation, and certainly our interests in space exploration is very consistent with these goals. In fact our interest in space exploration goes back decades. Back in 1985 His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman was the first Arab and first Muslim to go into space when he joined the crew of the Space Shuttle Discovery,” Nazer told Arab News during the radio interview.

“More recently, obviously, we had two Saudi astronauts including the first woman ever, Rayyanah Barnawi, and her colleague Ali Alqarni, who went on this 10-day mission to the International Space Station … this was part of the Axiom Space Mission. They were in space for approximately 10 days.

“They conducted 14 different research experiments in different scientific fields including cloud seeding. Six other experiments, is my understanding, (were) focused on the brain and the nervous system and four others focused on the immune system. And like you said they just came back to Earth earlier this morning. They returned to Houston Airport. So, this was a great moment for our space program and a great moment for the Kingdom. We are proud of them.”

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying Barnawi and Alqarni parachuted down into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida, after a 12-hour return flight and blazing reentry through Earth’s atmosphere.

Nazer said Saudis around the world were excited and proud of the two astronauts and what they accomplished during the mission.

 

“People back in the Kingdom were essentially able to see almost every move that the astronauts made from the launch to the return. The astronauts like I said, did a few webchats and livestreams with the Saudi students. Much of their experience was captured on camera,” Nazer said.

“They (the astronauts) shared everything, from what they ate to their (living) quarters including some of the experiments. So, in that sense I think it was certainly very different than when his royal highness went to space back in 1985. But this was a very proud moment for us. I think it was an indication of the commitment of our leadership to science and technology and innovation. And we are certainly hoping it will encourage a lot of young Saudi men and women to go into, whether it is space exploration or other scientific fields going forward.”

According to its website, Vision 2030 was launched under the leadership of King Salman, as “a roadmap” by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “to harness the strengths God bestowed upon us — our strategic position, investment power and place at the center of (the) Arab and Islamic worlds. The full attention of the Kingdom, and our leadership, is on harnessing our potential to achieve our ambitions.”

Nazer’s comments were made during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show broadcast Wednesday May 31 live in Detroit and Washington D.C. on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News. 

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Radio Show Ray Hanania Show Ray-radio-show Saudi Arabia space Saudi Space Commission (SSC) Editor’s Choice

Related

Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni conduct an educational experiment with school students in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi astronauts conduct space kite experiment with students
Update They’re back! Saudi astronauts return safely to Earth after mission to International Space Station
Saudi Arabia
They’re back! Saudi astronauts return safely to Earth after mission to International Space Station

Famous kabsa-loving Japanese influencer to help boost Saudi tourism

Famous kabsa-loving Japanese influencer to help boost Saudi tourism
Updated 01 June 2023
Malak Alzahrani

Famous kabsa-loving Japanese influencer to help boost Saudi tourism

Famous kabsa-loving Japanese influencer to help boost Saudi tourism
  • Akira Takatoriya, aka Shams Qamar, appointed May 25
  • Part of ‘Date Palm Society’ promotion group in Japan
Updated 01 June 2023
Malak Alzahrani

TOKYO: Japanese influencer Akira Takatoriya, also known as Shams Qamar, or Sun Moon, has been appointed by the Saudi Tourism Authority to promote the industry in the Kingdom.

“I got selected by the Japan office of the Saudi Arabian Government Tourism Office in Tokyo, as we established a tourism promotion group ‘Date Palm Society’ to provide information to encourage more Japanese people to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for sightseeing,” Takatoriya told Arab News recently, about his appointment on May 25.

He said: “It is a great honor to be selected as a member of one of the most famous Japanese guidebooks, the ‘Globe Trotter Travel Guide.’ The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is still largely unknown, but in recent years it has (developed and) hosted not only infrastructure facilities but also various large and small events.”

“I would like everyone to know more about this country (Saudi Arabia), which has many attractions such as the overwhelming wilderness centered in the desert, and the surprisingly unknown mountainous and forested areas in the south.”

The Saudi Tourism Authority is aiming to attract 30,000 Japanese tourists yearly. Takatoriya said: “I would be happy if a direct flight between Japan and Saudi Arabia could be established soon, and the number of visitors from both countries would increase.” 

Topics: Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) Akira Takatoriya Japan

Related

Travelers urged to ‘Rethink Summer’ in Saudi tourism campaign
Saudi Arabia
Travelers urged to ‘Rethink Summer’ in Saudi tourism campaign
Japanese celebrity chef captures hearts in Riyadh photos
Food & Health
Japanese celebrity chef captures hearts in Riyadh

Masam project clears 3,989 mines in May

Masam project clears 3,989 mines in May
Updated 01 June 2023
Arab News

Masam project clears 3,989 mines in May

Masam project clears 3,989 mines in May
  • The project also dismantled 3,239 unexploded ordnance and 674 anti-tank mines
Updated 01 June 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Masam project to clear land mines in Yemen cleared 3,989 mines, unexploded ordnance and explosive devices during May as part of its humanitarian mission.
The project also dismantled 3,239 unexploded ordnance and 674 anti-tank mines.
Since its launch by Saudi Arabia in June 2018, the project has cleared 400,070 mines, unexploded ordnance and explosive devices randomly planted by Houthi militias around Yemen.
Osama Al-Gosaibi, the project director, said that these numbers highlight the success of this humanitarian work in Yemen, with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center also working to ensure a safe life for Yemenis.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Masam Project Yemen mines

Related

Masam campaign raises awareness on land mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Masam campaign raises awareness on land mines in Yemen
Masam project clears 836 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Masam project clears 836 Houthi mines in Yemen

Latest updates

Saudi authorities reveal plans for biggest Hajj organizational operation in history
Saudi authorities reveal plans for biggest Hajj organizational operation in history
Hezbollah accused of deliberately killing peacekeeper
Hezbollah accused of deliberately killing peacekeeper
Saudi Arabia, US express grave concern over Sudan ceasefire violations
People check the rubble of their destroyed home after strikes at Allamat district in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, June 1, 2023. AP
Benzema coy on Real Madrid future: “At the moment I’m in Madrid“
Benzema coy on Real Madrid future: “At the moment I’m in Madrid“
UAE’s In-Country Value Projects Driving Billions to Local Firms
UAE’s In-Country Value Projects Driving Billions to Local Firms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.