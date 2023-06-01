You are here

  • Home
  • KAUST signs MoU with nonprofit global health group to develop healthcare services 

KAUST signs MoU with nonprofit global health group to develop healthcare services 

KAUST signs MoU with nonprofit global health group to develop healthcare services 
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j34tp

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

KAUST signs MoU with nonprofit global health group to develop healthcare services 

KAUST signs MoU with nonprofit global health group to develop healthcare services 
  • The two will boost cooperation in the public health sector
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) signed a memorandum of understanding with PATH, a nonprofit global health organization, to develop healthcare services in Saudi Arabia.

The MoU aims to boost cooperation between the two institutions in the public health sector by utilizing digital services and sharing expertise

Under the agreement,  PATH will provide expertise to assist KAUST in manufacturing vaccines, developing digital health systems and running a research center at the university. 

 

 
 

Topics: King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s KAUST hosts Global Sustainable Development Congress
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KAUST hosts Global Sustainable Development Congress
HALOLaboratory team. (Twitter @KAUST_News)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KAUST launches advanced 6U satellite

Saudi Islamic affairs minister and Azerbaijan’s SCWRA sign agreement

Saudi Islamic affairs minister and Azerbaijan’s SCWRA sign agreement
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Islamic affairs minister and Azerbaijan’s SCWRA sign agreement

Saudi Islamic affairs minister and Azerbaijan’s SCWRA sign agreement
  • The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries in boosting Islamic moderation
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Abdullatif Al-Asheikh signed an agreement on Thursday in the field of Islamic affairs with Mubariz Gurbanli, Azerbaijan’s head of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in boosting Islamic moderation, and tolerance and confronting extremist ideology and terrorism.

According to the agreement, the two countries will exchange information and expertise in Islamic affairs within the regulations and systems in force.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Azerbaijan

Related

Saudi, Malaysian Red Crescent launches training courses for visually impaired
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Malaysian Red Crescent launches training courses for visually impaired
Eleventh Saudi relief plane lands in Sudan
Saudi Arabia
Eleventh Saudi relief plane lands in Sudan

Saudi, Malaysian Red Crescent launches training courses for visually impaired

Saudi, Malaysian Red Crescent launches training courses for visually impaired
Updated 15 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi, Malaysian Red Crescent launches training courses for visually impaired

Saudi, Malaysian Red Crescent launches training courses for visually impaired
  • Over 500 trainees took part in a week-long series of courses
Updated 15 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Red Crescent, in cooperation with the Malaysian Red Crescent, organized an “Ambassador of Life” course for visually impaired beneficiaries and a training course for teachers at the Saudi Schools in Kuala Lumpur. 

Over 500 trainees took part in a week-long series of courses. 

The Saudi Red Crescent has recently implemented a number of local and international programs aimed at strengthening the Kingdom’s worldwide humanitarian standing and promoting human dignity.
 

Topics: saudi red crescent

Related

Saudi Red Crescent Authority courses benefit 113,000
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Red Crescent Authority courses benefit 113,000
Saudi Red Crescent Authority participates in World First Aid Day
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Red Crescent Authority participates in World First Aid Day

Eleventh Saudi relief plane lands in Sudan

Eleventh Saudi relief plane lands in Sudan
Updated 41 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Eleventh Saudi relief plane lands in Sudan

Eleventh Saudi relief plane lands in Sudan
Updated 41 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

PORT SUDAN: An 11th Saudi relief plane on Thursday landed at Port Sudan New International Airport carrying 30 tons of food baskets and medical supplies.

The latest aid flight is part of the Kingdom’s air bridge initiative, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to help the people of Sudan.

Khartoum and other parts of Sudan have been gripped by warfare between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Meanwhile, the UN said on Thursday more than 100,000 Sudanese refugees had fled to neighboring Chad since the conflict in Sudan broke out over six weeks ago, bringing the tally to more than half a million.

“The number of new refugees has passed the 100,000 mark” since fighting broke out on April 15, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said, as it appealed for emergency support.

Up to 200,000 others could be forced to flee to Chad in the next three months, the agency’s representative in Chad, Laura Lo Castro, said in a statement.

With the rainy season approaching, UNHCR said it needed “massive logistical support” to move refugees from border areas for their safety.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Saudi Arabia

Related

Tenth Saudi aid plane arrives in Sudan
Saudi Arabia
Tenth Saudi aid plane arrives in Sudan
People check the rubble of their destroyed home after strikes at Allamat district in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, June 1, 2023. AP
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, US express grave concern over Sudan ceasefire violations

Saudi foreign minister participates in BRICS Friends meeting 

Saudi foreign minister participates in BRICS Friends meeting 
Updated 49 min 15 sec ago
SPA

Saudi foreign minister participates in BRICS Friends meeting 

Saudi foreign minister participates in BRICS Friends meeting 
Updated 49 min 15 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is participating in the ministerial meeting of BRICS Friends, which is called “Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism.”

The meeting, which is being attended by foreign ministers of several countries, is taking place on June 1-2, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Prince Faisal will highlight key issues and latest developments in the international arena, and aim to boost multilateral action to achieve global prosperity, in addition to holding a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia BRICS

Related

Saudi foreign minister meets with Mongolian counterpart 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets with Mongolian counterpart 
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira. (File/AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM speaks to Brazilian counterpart on telephone

‘Excellent arrangements’: Pakistani women pilgrims laud hospitality by Hajj mission in Madinah 

‘Excellent arrangements’: Pakistani women pilgrims laud hospitality by Hajj mission in Madinah 
Updated 56 min 16 sec ago

‘Excellent arrangements’: Pakistani women pilgrims laud hospitality by Hajj mission in Madinah 

‘Excellent arrangements’: Pakistani women pilgrims laud hospitality by Hajj mission in Madinah 
  • Over 31,000 Pakistanis have arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage this summer 
  • Women pilgrims say travel and stay well catered to, guidance regarding pilgrimage given in detail 
Updated 56 min 16 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani women pilgrims this week lauded “excellent arrangements” made by the country’s Hajj mission in Madinah, describing their experience so far as smooth, with travel and accommodation excellently catered to and helpful guidance regarding the pilgrimage provided in detail.  

Over 31,000 Pakistani pilgrims have already arrived in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage later this summer. More than 27,000 are still in Madinah while 4,000 have reached Makkah by bus, the Pakistani Religious Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.  

In January, Saudi Arabia removed COVID-19 restrictions for the 2023 Hajj season and said it would host pre-pandemic numbers of pilgrims. Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims was also restored and the upper age limit of 65 for pilgrims was removed.  

Around 80,000 Pakistani pilgrims will be performing the pilgrimage this year under the government scheme, while over 91,000 will use private tour operators. Hajj flights from the country commenced on May 21, with the final flight set to depart for Saudi Arabia on June 21. 

Hajj is expected to begin on June 26. 

“(The Pakistan Hajj mission) has made excellent arrangements for Hajj pilgrims, and we have not encountered any issues so far,” Dilshad Bibi, a Pakistani pilgrim from Rawalpindi, told Arab News. 

“We are grateful to Almighty Allah for granting us the opportunity to be His guests,” she said, describing the hospitality as “exceptional” and hotel arrangements as being of “high quality.” 

Zara Ahmed, who is planning to perform Hajj for the first time and hails from Lahore, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements in Madinah and urged others to appreciate the “good things.” 

“I came on Hajj for the first time and the arrangements are very good,” she told Arab News, adding that she had posted on social media about her experience to help provide guidance to others.  

“We should learn to appreciate the overall experience rather than focusing on complaining.” 

Another pilgrim from Karachi, Hiba Farooq, said she was “surprised” by how good the arrangements were after reaching Madinah, including the quality of the food and rooms provided. 

“The government has made excellent arrangements,” she told Arab News. 

Farooq urged pilgrims to cooperate with the authorities in managing the rush and learn to stand in queues: “We should also demonstrate cooperation by patiently waiting for our turn as starting a sudden uproar benefits no one.” 

Another pilgrim, Nusrat Javed, appreciated the training provided to pilgrims by the Pakistani Hajj mission to prepare them for the journey ahead. 

“They (the Pakistan Hajj mission) explained all the steps of performing Hajj in great detail, and this is crucial because even the slightest mistake is not acceptable in this process,” she told Arab News. 

Sehar Aslam, a pilgrim from Islamabad, said the arrangements have been “incredibly smooth,” from the collection of passports from the Hajj camp to the administration of vaccines. She expressed appreciation for the Hajj mission representatives and volunteers for being “available everywhere” to assist pilgrims. 

“The entire process was timely, from our flight departure to landing,” she said. “The hotel we are staying in is excellent, and everyone is cooperating very well.” 

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Arabia Pakistan Makkah Madinah

Related

Saudi authorities reveal plans for biggest Hajj organizational operation in history
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities reveal plans for biggest Hajj organizational operation in history

Latest updates

KAUST signs MoU with nonprofit global health group to develop healthcare services 
KAUST signs MoU with nonprofit global health group to develop healthcare services 
Where We Are Going Today: Meatin Grill’s barbecue house in Riyadh
Where We Are Going Today: Meatin Grill’s barbecue house in Riyadh
Respite for oil market amid rate hike worries
Respite for oil market amid rate hike worries
Saudi Islamic affairs minister and Azerbaijan’s SCWRA sign agreement
Saudi Islamic affairs minister and Azerbaijan’s SCWRA sign agreement
Girl unable to enter Kyiv shelter killed in Russia attack, Zelensky demands change
Girl unable to enter Kyiv shelter killed in Russia attack, Zelensky demands change

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.