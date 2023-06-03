Diriyah celebrates winners of folk dance initiative

You are here

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority concluded the third Diriyah House of Ardah initiative as part of its efforts to promote the ancient art form.
The ceremony was held at At-Turaif World Heritage Site to honor 10 finalists out of 80 participants.
Ardah is registered in the UNESCO List of World Intangible Cultural Heritage. The dance features a chant that was once used to rouse warriors facing an enemy. Performers, dressed in traditional costumes, dance with swords to the beat of drums. Combining poetry with masterful displays of swordsmanship, the Ardah represents Saudi loyalty and pride.
In cooperation with the National Center for Saudi Ardah, the initiative trains young people with the help of skilled performers in the art of Ardah to enhance their role in reviving the cultural heritage of the Kingdom.
The training program on Ardah skills is the first of two phases of the initiative, followed by an evaluation stage and a closing ceremony. Participants in the scheme are aged between 12 and 17.
The ceremony included a welcoming of guests at the gate of At-Turaif, followed by an anthem and a royal greeting before the beginning of the Ardah performance.
Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, delivered a speech after the opening performance.
He highlighted the commitment of the commission in preserving and fostering the cultural and historical identity of the Kingdom.
Inzerillo hailed the success of the initiative as well as the performers who took part in its third edition.
Dr. Badran Al-Honaihen, cultural and historical validation director at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, discussed the history of the initiative before the closing Ardah dance and honoring of the winning performers.
“Diriyah contains a lot of important intangible heritage, but perhaps the most important of all of its heritage, without a doubt, is the Saudi Ardah, which has many details,” he said.
Abdulrahman Mohammed bin Sabtan, one of the performers, told Arab News: “I have been training for this for about three months. Thankfully, I reached the finals and won tonight.”
Sabtan, Faisal Al-Ghowainim, Mubarak bin Buraik and Ali Al-Shayeb were crowned winners of the scheme.
Many family members of participants were present at the event, with relatives eager to view the hard practice of the Ardah performers in action.
“The event was great. Everything was organized in terms of when it started and how it ended. Their reception was also nice. Everything was beautiful and called for pride in Diriyah and our traditions, especially since I am from Diriyah,” said Arwa bin Faris, a guest and one of the performer’s sisters.

JEDDAH: One of the oldest known Arabic inscriptions in Saudi Arabia has been discovered during survey work, the Heritage Commission announced.
The inscription, the sixth-oldest according to the latest records, is located in Al-Haqqan mountain at the Hima cultural area of the Najran region in southern Saudi Arabia.
Ka’b bin Amr bin Abd Manat, an Arabian merchant, initially recorded the inscription around the year 380. He came across the inscription while traveling to his home in the northwest of the Arabian Peninsula.
Abd Manat recorded and sealed the Arabic inscription with the date of its implementation according to the Nabataean calendar, using the method of Nabataean symbols with numerical values.
The modern discovery of the Al-Haqqan inscription is a valuable historical addition to the register of early Arabic writings before Islam, the commission said.
The Al-Haqqan inscription also showcases an important stage in the development of Arabic writing.
Several inscriptions across the Kingdom predate the Al-Haqqan inscription, including three in AlUla governorate and another in Najran, as well as others in Jouf and Tabuk.
The discovery is part of the commission’s efforts to discover the heritage of various Saudi regions, as well as preserve protected areas.
The commission also seeks to benefit from antiquities and national heritage as an important cultural and economic resource within the National Strategy for Culture of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
With several ancient inscriptions and burial mounds, Hima cultural area is one of the largest open museums in the world. The area is registered in the UNESCO World Heritage List and is one of the most important archaeological sites in the Najran region.
It extends over an area of about 557 km, and includes caves and mountains containing rock art and thousands of inscriptions.
 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in the Turkish capital, Ankara, to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a new presidential term, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry announced on Saturday.

Erdogan was sworn in for a third term as president, after winning a historic runoff election to extend his two-decade rule.

The inauguration in parliament will be followed by a lavish ceremony at his palace in Ankara attended by dozens of world leaders.

(With AFP)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the death of Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Mohammed Sabah Al-Salman Al-Sabah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The king said: “We learned of the news of the death of Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Mohammed Sabah Al-Salman Al-Sabah and we send to Your Highness and the family of the deceased our deepest and sincere condolences.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Kuwaiti emir and another cable to his counterpart Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Amiri Diwan in Kuwait announced the death of the late Sheikh Mohammed on Friday morning.

RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences to the President of India Droupadi Murmu following a deadly train crash in the state of Odisha.

Nearly 300 people have died and hundreds of others were injured in eastern India when three trains collided in one of the worst rail disasters in the country’s history, authorities said on Saturday.

“We learned of the news of a collision of several trains in the state of Odisha, India, and the resulting deaths and injuries,” Saudi Press Agency reported the king as saying. 

“We share with Your Excellency the pain of this affliction, we send to you and the families of the deceased and your friendly people our condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” he added.

The crown prince also shared his “deepest condolences and sincere sympathy” to the president, SPA reported.

 

RIYADH: Saudi authorities tackling drug traders and smugglers reported a number of arrests across the Kingdom in recent days.
On Saturday, Border Guard land patrols in the Al-Ardah sector of the Jazan region foiled the smuggling of 300 kg of the narcotic plant qat.
Security patrols in Jazan also intercepted the smuggling of 160 kg of qat in the Al-Dayer governorate.
Preliminary legal procedures were completed, and the seized items were handed to the competent authorities.
Meanwhile, police in the Najran region arrested a citizen for trafficking marijuana, amphetamine and regulated medical tablets. Firearms, weapons, live ammunition and mobile phones were found in his possession. He was apprehended and faced legal measures.
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control apprehended a citizen in the Turaif governorate of the Northern Borders region for trafficking amphetamine.
The directorate also apprehended two Pakistani residents in Riyadh for trafficking methamphetamine and heroin.
They were arrested, and legal measures were taken against them before their referral to the Public Prosecution.
Security patrols in the Hafar Al-Batin governorate, in the Eastern Province, arrested a Bangladeshi resident for trafficking methamphetamine. He was apprehended and faced legal measures.
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control reaffirmed its commitment to prevent drug smuggling and tighten customs procedures on imports and exports.
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]
Tips received by the authority related to smuggling crimes and breaches of common customs law are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.

