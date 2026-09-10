RIYADH: Oman’s foreign minister condemned recent Houthi attacks targeting civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia, expressing his country’s solidarity with the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday.

Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi’s comments came during a phone call with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The two ministers discussed the latest developments in the region, reviewing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and strengthen security and stability.

They also stressed the need to ensure maritime security and freedom of navigation amid heightened tensions in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iran-backed militia has stepped up assaults on Saudi Arabia while making significant territorial advances along Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

Saudi authorities said Houthi attacks this week injured 73 civilians, including women and children, in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran.

Al-Busaidi’s call followed a conversation between Prince Faisal and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Wednesday. Sheikh Mohammed condemned the Houthi attacks, and the two officials discussed Saudi and Qatari diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, SPA reported.