McIlroy tied for lead at Memorial by making fewest mistakes

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the ninth fairway during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club Saturday.(USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 04 June 2023
AP

  • Thirteen players were separated by two shots, nine more were only three shots out of the lead
  • The big move came from Keegan Bradley, who made the cut on the number
DUBLIN, Ohio: Rory McIlroy realized Muirfield Village was playing so tough that he set a goal of just trying to break 70. He didn’t quite get there, and his 2-under 70 still was enough for him to share the lead Saturday in the Memorial.

It helped that Hideki Matsuyama went from leading to dropping off the leaderboard in a span of six holes. And that Patrick Cantlay went into the water and over the green on his way to a triple bogey. David Lipsky bogeyed his last two holes.

What remained amid a few rumbles of thunder — but no weather delays — was an opportunity for just about everyone who had a tee time Sunday.

Thirteen players were separated by two shots. Nine more were only three shots out of the lead.

Lipsky’s two closing bogeys gave him a 72, while Si Woo Kim overcome two double bogeys for a 71. They joined McIlroy at 6-under 210.

It’s the highest 54-hole lead since 1990, when the weather was so atrocious that the final round was canceled and Greg Norman won at even-par 216.

McIlroy ran into trouble in the right rough on the 10th and had to scramble for a bogey. He pulled his tee shot on the par-5 11th and caught a break when it stopped short of going into the creek. That’s when he set his goal for the day to break 70 by avoiding mistakes and picking up some birdies on a few of the more scorable holes.

It didn’t quite work out that way. He chipped in for birdie on the dangerous par-3 12th. He also hit an approach to a back pin on the 17th that rolled past the cup to 7 feet and set up one of only eight birdies on that hole all round.

Just as sweet was the 18th, where his putt from the back of the green to a front pin ran nearly 10 feet by the cup and he holed that for par. McIlroy had several par putts from between 5 and 8 feet, all of them important on a day like this.

“I was really happy with how I scored out there, and how I just sort of hung in there for most of the day,” McIlroy said.

He will be in the final group with Kim, who one-putted his last seven holes, saving par from a front bunker on the 18th.

All this was made possible largely by Matsuyama, a former Memorial winner, who birdied his first two holes and looked to be on his way. And then it quickly fell apart — a bad chip on the par-3 eighth, a three-putt on the ninth and his big blunder on the par-3 12th — tee shot into the water, then over the green from the drop area and a triple bogey.

Cantlay, a two-time Memorial winner, had only one big mistake. He went for the green from the rough on the par-4 sixth and came up short and into the water, then went long into the rough and didn’t get up-and-down, making a triple bogey.

Otherwise, Cantlay made 14 pars, a pair of birdies and a bogey. He and Matsuyama, despite a big number on each of their cards, were two shots behind going into Sunday.

The big move came from Keegan Bradley, who made the cut on the number. He teed off at 8:15 a.m. and finished as the leaders were just starting to warm up. Bradley made nine birdies in his round of 65, and now he’s only two shots behind.

Viktor Hovland (69) and Mark Hubbard (72) were in the large group one shot behind at 5-under 211. Hubbard bogeyed his last three holes for the second time this week. He didn’t let it bother him on Thursday, and he felt the same way Saturday.

“I’m not happy with my finish again, but at the same time, I made three pretty good bogey putts,” Hubbard said.

His strategy on a day like this: “Just try and make a lot of birdies on the par 5s and not make doubles on the hard holes.”

Justin Suh, the 36-hole leader, didn’t stay there for long. He started bogey-bogey, then found the water on No. 3 for a double bogey. He didn’t make his first birdie — his only one — until the 14th hole. Suh had a 77.

He was still only three shots behind, along with Jordan Spieth (72).

Of the 22 players separated by three shots, nine have never won on the PGA Tour. One of those was Lipsky, who doubts he’ll get too wrapped up in looking at the leaderboard.

“It’s too hard to focus on anything else but your game,” he said.

Saudi Yoga limber up for first-ever international championship

Saudi Yoga limber up for first-ever international championship
SALEH FAREED

Saudi Yoga limber up for first-ever international championship

  • Bader Al-Ghamdi, 8, is the team’s youngest athlete
  • Contest from June 8 to 10 in Kathmandu, Nepal
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s national yoga team are limbering up to participate in their first-ever international contest, the second Mt. Everest International Yoga Championship from June 8 to 10 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The team arrived on June 1 in the capital, where they are undergoing special training under the supervision of head coach Vijay Yadav, winner of more than 50 medals, including five gold, during his career.

Nouf Al-Marwaai, president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, said she was proud of the team and confident that they would outperform many other countries.

She said the team include Ahmed Shilati, Samaher Al-Malki, Jouda Sharaf, Joud Abed and Bader Al-Ghamdi, the Kingdom’s youngest athlete, at age 8.

At a press conference before their departure, Al-Malki, who is also a yoga instructor, told Arab News that the team was ready for their first international championship.

“We are ready to participate in the yoga championship in Nepal to raise the flag of Saudi Arabia. And the spread of yoga has become (important) for us. It is always better to start from a young age to practice this sport.”

The youngster Al-Ghamdi said he was looking forward to representing Saudi in the junior category and hopes to win a medal.

“I love yoga because it teaches me how to breathe, how to exercise and how to balance, and my dream is to be a professional yoga player,” said Al-Ghamdi.

At the press conference, Ahmed Al-Saadi, executive director of the Saudi Yoga Committee, said he was confident the team would perform well.

“The Saudi team has distinguished players and can help any coach in achieving good results because they have quality and intelligence,” Al-Saadi said.

“We know there will be good players at the championship. Reaching this international yoga championship (was) the target of our committee,” he added.

Before her arrival in Kathmandu, Al-Marwaai represented Saudi Arabia in the working group for civil society, C20, under the auspices of the G20 Summit to be held in India this year.

“It was an honor to be part of the International Yoga Program in India under the theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future Through Yoga.’ Grateful to our leadership for their unwavering support and empowerment.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Indian government and organizers for their warm reception and exceptional hospitality. Wishing the Indian presidency of the G20 all the success. Together, let’s embrace.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yoga

Gundogan shapes ‘destiny’ with Manchester City but could still depart after Champions League final

Gundogan shapes ‘destiny’ with Manchester City but could still depart after Champions League final
ALAM KHAN

Gundogan shapes ‘destiny’ with Manchester City but could still depart after Champions League final

  • The German’s match-winning performance in the FA Cup final could prove his penultimate for Pep Guardiola’s team
  • Teammate John Stones calls his captain an ‘incredible player’ after 2 goals secured a league and cup double for City
It seems somewhat bewildering that the influential Ilkay Gundogan stands on the brink of captaining Manchester City to the greatest season in their 129-year history — and yet could leave for nothing at the end of this month.

As manager Pep Guardiola and teammates urge him to resist the intoxicating beauty of Barcelona and sign a new contract extension, the midfielder may well leave it to fate to sway the outcome of his uncertain future.

Earlier this season, Gundogan told Arab News how he felt “it’s destiny” that he has been a game-changer for the club and helped them rewrite English football’s record books.

“Sooner or later you will be regarded for the good you are doing, not just in football,” said the German, 32.

The precedent was set last season by his two dramatic late goals to inspire City’s 3-2 final-day comeback win over Aston Villa, having been 2-0 down with 14 minutes left, and clinch the Premier League title.

This season too he has shown the ability to affect games with decisive strikes or cunning, controlled performances — he provides calm amid chaos.

On Saturday, Gundogan’s two goals clinched a 2-1 win over Manchester United and an FA Cup and Premier League Double — a second for City in four years.

The first effort was an exquisite right-foot volley into the top corner after 12 seconds — the fastest in the 151-year history of the FA Cup — and then followed by an ugly left-footed finish that bounced past David De Gea.

It was a combination of grace and grit, masterful and yet messy.

These qualities are usually reserved for the sport’s best players, the ones able to define games, and those revered by their fan base and appreciated by their peers.

Gundogan does not have a catchy chant like Bernardo Silva, nor serenaded in the manner of Kevin De Bruyne, but he has been every bit as vital to City’s progress and success since he joined in 2016, while still recovering from a serious knee injury at former club Borussia Dortmund.

He does not covet attention but deserves appreciation for his contribution.

“Exceptional” is how Guardiola described Gundogan, while England defender John Stones added: “What a player. On the big occasion we’ve all seen it, he turns up and scores incredible goals.

“How he dictates everything, he’s an incredible player and incredible person.”

“He’s been incredible for the seven years he’s been here,” said De Bruyne. “In the big moments he steps up. He isn’t afraid and he scores great goals. Definitely, he should sign now.”

No one would begrudge Gundogan financial security for his family with at least a two-year deal, with his next contract also likely to be his final one at an elite European club.

And no one would begrudge him the perfect ending next Saturday either, should City claim victory in Istanbul over Inter Milan in the Champions League final to match the 1999 Treble feat of neighbors United.

“We have a chance to do something special and win the Treble and we do not want to let this opportunity pass us by,” said Gundogan. “I can promise our fans we will do everything we can to win in Istanbul.

“It’s my seventh year now. I’ve never stayed that long at a football club. So that alone shows how much I appreciate the club, how much also I feel appreciated from the fans, my teammates, it’s an absolute joy to be part of this team, to work with Pep and his staff.

“Now we want to crown it with that final. The last game of the season, a very, very special one — maybe the most special so far for us all in our careers — and obviously we want to win it.

“We know it’s going to be a very uncomfortable game, a very uncomfortable opponent. I think it’s going to be tough, but this group of players has shown already we don’t avoid the tough challenges.”

On Saturday, once Bruno Fernandes had rolled home a penalty to cancel out Gundogan’s opener, City rose to the challenge in a tense first Manchester derby cup final.

They withstood late pressure and calmed nerves with the steely defense and resilience that will be required too against Inter, as Stones added: “Our mindset and approach, our courage, was incredible. We’ve crossed this hurdle now and we can dream — hopefully we can do it.”

This Wembley showpiece was a big hurdle for City, tactically and mentally, against a United side also keen to remain the only English side to win a Treble.

But Erik Ten Hag’s side were not aggressive enough, nor able to produce the attacking quality to breach a backline that has conceded just the Fernandes spot-kick in this season’s competition.

The Dutchman said United were “broken” in defeat and he now has a difficult task to fix them.

If there is to be a takeover from Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani or INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe, it needs to be quickly finalized by the Glazer family to aid Ten Hag’s summer plans.

It would be wrong to say United are spineless, but they need improvements in the spine of their side, from goalkeeper to striker.

Despite De Gea’s 17 clean sheets that won him the Golden Gloves award for the most in the Premier League, the Spaniard has made notable errors that have put his future under intense scrutiny — and his positioning was suspect for both goals.

Ten Hag said: “In this moment, I don’t want to talk about such issues of criticism because we played all a great season, including David De Gea.

“As a team, we didn’t do the jobs we had to do and if you want to win trophies, details in big games make the difference and it’s hard to accept, but we have to.

“Of course it’s a motivation, you have to feel it in your stomach, it hurts. It has to be fuel.”

Ten Hag will have to stoke United’s fire with new signings and, while Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is in talks, the caliber of West Ham captain Declan Rice, Tottenham’s Harry Kane or Napoli’s Victor Osimhen should be high on the wish list.

“I have only one plan, that is to improve this club and to improve this team,” added the United boss, whose side finished third in the league and won the League Cup.

“I will fight for it. We have to work — the manager, the staff, the players, to get the progress in.”

Topics: Ilkay Gundogan Manchester city

NBA Finals: Miami Heat ready for another shot at Denver Nuggets

NBA Finals: Miami Heat ready for another shot at Denver Nuggets
NBA Finals: Miami Heat ready for another shot at Denver Nuggets

  • Heat talisman Jimmy Butler to teammates: Stay aggressive, because you’ve been the reason that we have won so many games before
  • Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it wouldn’t take much to open the floodgates
DENVER: Miami are confident they can turn up the Heat against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets dominated in a 104-93 Game 1 triumph in the best-of-seven series on Thursday, when Miami’s chances were doomed by their inability to connect on shots — including a 33.3 percent success rate from three-point range.

Max Strus was 0-for-10 from the field, Caleb Martin 1-of-7 and Duncan Robinson 1-of-6.

But Heat talisman Jimmy Butler — himself held to 13 points — said he has a simple message for those teammates, who have played a key role in making Miami the second eighth-seeded team ever to reach an NBA Finals.

“Stay aggressive, because you’ve been the reason that we have won so many games before,” Butler said Saturday as the team practiced in Denver in preparation for Sunday’s game.

“You are going to be the reason that we win games now. and that’s never going to change.”

The Heat collectively agreed — in the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s defeat and after studying game video — that they had plenty of good opportunities in Game 1.

“We did see some things that we liked and we got some great looks, myself included,” Strus said. “We’ve got to knock those down, and we’ve got great shooters on our team, and we will knock those down.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it wouldn’t take much to open the floodgates.

“In terms of the shooters, that’s pretty simple,” Spoelstra said. “Let it fly. Ignite.

“Once they see two go down, it could be three, it could turn into six just like that,” he added with a snap of his fingers. “As long as we are getting those clean looks, that’s what matters.”

Butler said there are other adjustments to be made after a game in which the Heat got to the free-throw line just twice — a record low for an NBA playoff game.

“I think I’ve got to be more aggressive putting pressure on the rim,” he said. “I think that makes everybody’s job a lot easier.”

And Butler said there was no sense of panic in a Heat team that saw a 3-0 lead against Boston evaporate before Miami finished off the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

“We’re OK, we really are,” he said. “We are very calm. We are very collected. We have so much confidence, still.

“It’s not going anywhere. We’re going to believe in one another, always, no matter what, home or away — And we’re still going to get four (wins).”

Topics: basketball NBA

Pascal Wehrlein returns to winning ways at Jakarta E-Prix

Pascal Wehrlein returns to winning ways at Jakarta E-Prix
Pascal Wehrlein returns to winning ways at Jakarta E-Prix

  • Wehrlein, who triumphed at both Diriyah races in January, wins in Jakarta as ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Indonesia
  • Jake Dennis finishes second and Maximilian Gunther third in searing heat with second race of the double-header set for Sunday
JAKARTA: A cool and collected drive by Pascal Wehrlein delivered a win in the soaring heat of race one in the Gulavit Jakarta E-Prix double-header, propelling his TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team back to the top of the Teams’ championship.

Wehrlein led home Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team), who reacted strongly after the race, claiming the Porsche driver made a “ridiculous” maneuver forcing Dennis to take evasive action. 

Maserati MSG Racing driver Maximilian Gunther stayed in the leading pack throughout the race, finishing third. He started in Julius Bar Pole Position, the first Maserati pole in single-seater motorsport since 1958.

In the first race of the double-header in Jakarta, Wehrlein started third and traded places for the lead with pole-sitter Gunther over the opening third of the E-Prix, having first made his way by his compatriot on Lap 4.

From Lap 12 and the second ATTACK MODE activation, Wehrlein was able to manage things comfortably in the most trying conditions on a hot and humid afternoon where temperatures reached the mid-30s Celsius.

Dennis started second and finished second, with not quite enough in his Avalanche Andretti to overpower Wehrlein’s factory Porsche 99X Electric. His push for the front was compromised by a late-race push from Gunther, who pressured the Brit for second, allowing Wehrlein some breathing room.

Ultimately, Gunther could not find a way through. The DS PENSKE teammates Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne came home fourth and fifth respectively, with Gunther’s Maserati MSG Racing teammate Edoardo Mortara sixth.

Standings leader Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) tried his best to outdo defensive maestro Vergne mid-way through the race. He had a lucky escape as he made a move from a long way back on an unsighted Vergne on Lap 20, narrowly avoiding damage to both front corners of his car, finishing seventh.

Two victories and a second place on the first three races of Season 9 put Wehrlein to the top of the Drivers’ championship. However, since his last win in Round 3, Wehrlein failed to make the podium until today while Cassidy hit form and took the lead in the standings with his win in Monaco, the race before Jakarta.

Saturday’s win means Wehrlein is just two points behind Cassidy, who is on 128pts in the standings, while TAG Heuer Porsche leapfrogged Envision Racing at the top of the Teams’ running with a nine point advantage on 198pts.

Wehrlein said: “It feels awesome obviously. A very good race, qualifying was much better than in previous races. Thanks a lot to the team, the car was awesome today, I was leading almost the whole race. It was not so easy on energy for me, I knew that the guys behind had a little bit more, and also driving in the slipstream helps. But I think we defended well and happy to be back on top. The team definitely deserves it and now we are looking forward to tomorrow.

“The last couple of races we were not where we wanted to be, hadn’t scored the points we wanted and qualifying was an issue for us. Today with P3 we qualified in the best position so far this season. A big turnaround for us in the last couple of weeks, and like I said, thanks a lot to the team for all their hard work. Still a long way to go.”

Topics: Jakarta E-Prix

Oleksandr Usyk joins Prince Khalid’s SCEE, sparks undisputed heavyweight title hopes

Oleksandr Usyk joins Prince Khalid’s SCEE, sparks undisputed heavyweight title hopes
Oleksandr Usyk joins Prince Khalid’s SCEE, sparks undisputed heavyweight title hopes

  • The Ukrainian could be set to take on Britain’s Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia this December
Skill Challenge Entertainment Promotions, the boxing management company owned by Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, has signed Oleksandr Usyk, bringing the prospect of an undisputed heavyweight championship fight between the Ukrainian and Tyson Fury ever closer.

Usyk holds the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO titles — while Tyson Fury has the WBC and The Ring Lineal Champion status.

Rumors suggest that Saudi Arabia, known for its high-profile hosting capabilities with events such as “The Truth” and “Rage on The Red Sea,” has emerged as the leading contender to stage the showdown. The signing of Usyk to Skill Challenge Entertainment Promotions further increases the possibility of an undisputed clash for all the belts in The Kingdom.

As negotiations progress, the likelihood of witnessing a clash between Usyk and Fury for the undisputed heavyweight championship in Saudi Arabia this December has significantly increased.

This would make for a historic moment in boxing as the victor would be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennon Lewis held the status in 2003.

At a press conference in Riyadh, the boxer stated that ” Our goal is to become the undisputed heavyweight champion; this is the highest priority. ”

Alexander Krassyuk, co-promoter of Usyk, agreed that the opportunities afforded by KSA were “history in the making.”

Usyk further revealed his delight at signing with SCEE, and how they will help bring this eagerly anticipated fight with Fury together, saying: “For me it’s a great honor and a great opportunity to bring the biggest fight in the history of heavyweight boxing to the fans of the whole world. This is the fight that is so wanted through the planet. With the help of Prince Khalid, we will make it.”

Staying true to SCEE’s slogan of “For the fighters, For the fans”, Prince Khalid described his vision for the event and his desire to cut through the red tape of promoters and commissions to give the fans what they want.

“I can promise you something you have never seen in history of boxing," he said. "We’ll change the game, I can promise you, we will change the game for everybody who loves boxing, who’s eager to see the fights, the fights that they want to happen – without politics. I can promise you, it will change everything in boxing.”

