DUBAI: Houthi attacks have left more than 70 people injured, including women and children, in various towns and cities across Saudi Arabia, a military spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that the Kingdom would take measures to counter the group.

The spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, described the Houthi escalation and attempts to target Saudi territory and infrastructure as “dangerous,” saying they demonstrated the group’s “hostile and irresponsible” approach.

Al-Maliki said the latest attacks targeted civilian and economic sites in the Saudi Arabia cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, resulting in 73 civilian injuries.

pic.twitter.com/XAqse1hTDT — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) September 8, 2026

He accused the Houthis of deliberately targeting Saudi national infrastructure and civilian facilities, calling the attacks a violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and a direct threat to the safety of its citizens and residents.

Al-Maliki said the coalition’s joint forces would take all necessary operational measures to deter the Houthis and confront what he described as their hostile approach.

He said the “necessary measures and procedures” would be taken to respond to the sources of the threat and neutralize the danger they pose.

The Saudi Energy Ministry said a number of energy sector facilities and infrastructure in the southern region of the Kingdom were targeted, the attacks caused fires, leading to a temporary halt in some operations. The ministry noted relevant authorities have begun addressing the facilities and taking the necessary measures.

#بيان | استهداف عدد من منشآت ومرافق قطاع الطاقة في المنطقة الجنوبية من المملكة. pic.twitter.com/xmDe6pg4NQ — وزارة الطاقة (@MoEnergy_Saudi) September 8, 2026

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also condemned the attacks, stating the Kingdom will not tolerate any attack targeting its territory and resources, as it reserves the legitimate right to take the necessary measures to defend its sovereignty. The Ministry also stressed the need for the Houthi militia to cease all forms of escalation and threats to maritime security and warned against targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.