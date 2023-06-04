You are here

Saudi Arabia’s U-23s complete training ahead of Toulon tournament opener

Saudi Arabia's U-23 football team on Saturday and Sunday held the final sessions of their training camp ahead of their opening match in the Maurice Revello Tournament.
  • The Toulon tournament, as it is also known, forms part of their preparation program for qualifiers for the 2024 AFC U-23 Cup
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s U-23 football team on Saturday and Sunday held the final sessions of their training camp ahead of their opening match in the Maurice Revello Tournament, which runs from June 5 to 18. 

The Toulon tournament, as it is also known, forms part of their preparation program for qualifiers for the 2024 AFC U-23 Cup later this year.

The Green Falcons conducted their training session under the supervision of head coach Saad Al-Shehri and technical staff, during which they went through physical drills, followed by work on the tactical aspects of play.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia continued their training in preparation for the opening match of the tournament against France on Monday.

The young Green Falcons will also face Venezuela on Thursday and Costa Rica next Sunday in Group A of the tournament.

