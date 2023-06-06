You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Esports Federation and LG partner for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

Saudi Esports Federation and LG partner for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

Saudi Esports Federation and LG partner for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes kicks off on July 6 in Riyadh. (SEF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vdgww

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Esports Federation and LG partner for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

Saudi Esports Federation and LG partner for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
  • LG UltraGear 25GR75FG, a top IPS-based gaming monitor, will be used at event
  • World’s biggest esports festival begins on July 6 in Riyadh and runs for 8 weeks
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Esports Federation and electronics firm LG have signed a memorandum of understanding to use the company’s UltraGear 25GR75FG, a top In-Plane Switching-based monitor designed for esports enthusiasts, at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest gaming festival worldwide.

The event runs for eight weeks from July 6 and the equipment will be used throughout the esports venues at Boulevard Riyadh City.

The 24.5-inch (62-centimeter) monitor enables fluid motion and considerable visual clarity.

Ahmed Albishri, deputy CEO at the SEF, said: “Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is the destination for gamers this summer and the Saudi Esports Federation is constantly seeking ways to ensure that the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide is unrivaled in its offering.

“We are delighted to sign this MOU with LG, as this partnership encapsulates our shared vision of fostering innovation and providing the finest gaming experiences. We truly believe that players will relish using the elite equipment in action.”

LG’s Game Mode offers a range of presets tailored to specific game genres, allowing gamers to optimize settings for first-person shooter, real-time strategy and more. Additionally, the Black Stabilizer feature enhances visibility in dark scenes, providing an edge over opponents and allowing players to comfortably spot details.

There is also a customizable Game Mode and enhanced visibility through the Black Stabilizer feature. The NVIDIA G-SYNC and Reflex support provide a competitive advantage for gamers by striving to ensure that screen tearing and input lag are no longer a concern.

Ken Jeong, LG’s president, said: “We are delighted to sign this MOU with the Saudi Esports Federation for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, and look forward immensely to playing our part in such a prestigious gaming and esports festival.

“We believe Saudi Arabia has an ever-growing gaming industry, with its potential only increasing every day. With the country’s esports industry taking large steps, including the hosting of Gamers8, we at LG take great pride in our UltraGear … being used at an esports festival of this magnitude.”

He added: “The new LG UltraGear 25GR75FG not only excels in performance — but enables gamers to experience smooth and immersive gameplay with its fast refresh rate and low response times — but also boasts sleek aesthetics.

“Its three-sided virtually borderless design and adjustable stand allow for a clean and customizable setup that complements any gaming environment. The LG UltraGear 25GR75FG allows gamers to sensationally immerse themselves in the world of gaming in an extraordinary way.”

This year’s event has a prize pool of $45 million — triple that of last year. Details of all the elite titles appearing at Gamers8 this summer will be released soon. Elite esports competitions are joined at Gamers8 by live concerts from local and international stars, as well as shows, community gaming, education platforms, and fun-filled activities for all ages.

The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports gathering held at Riyadh’s Kingdom Center on Aug. 30 and 31, that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Topics: esport Saudi Esports Federation Saudi Arabia Gamers8

Related

Saudi Esports Federation and Savvy Games Group announce sponsorship agreement
E-sport
Saudi Esports Federation and Savvy Games Group announce sponsorship agreement
Saudi esports festival returns with $10m charity prize fund
Saudi Arabia
Saudi esports festival returns with $10m charity prize fund

Winds of change blowing through Saudi football as elite clubs ponder privatization

Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal speaking at the press conference on Monday. (Twitter/@GSA_KSA)
Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal speaking at the press conference on Monday. (Twitter/@GSA_KSA)
Updated 06 June 2023
John Duerden

Winds of change blowing through Saudi football as elite clubs ponder privatization

Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal speaking at the press conference on Monday. (Twitter/@GSA_KSA)
  • Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund has taken 75 percent ownership of four of the Kingdom’s top clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli
Updated 06 June 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: A revolution is taking place in Saudi football, on and off the pitch. As some of the world’s best players increasingly look to the possibility of playing in the Roshn Saudi League, the prospect of privatization — and the benefits it could bring — is in the air at the Kingdom’s elite clubs.

On Sunday, it was reported that Karim Benzema, who received the Ballon d’Or last October, had agreed to sign for Al-Ittihad, just days after the Jeddah giants celebrated clinching a first league title since 2009.

The French striker follows in the footsteps of his former Real Madrid teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr in December. And the Portuguese star believes the future is bright for the Saudi top flight.

“The league is very good,” Ronaldo said shortly after the season concluded. “But I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. The league is competitive … but they need to improve a little bit more the infrastructure.

“And in my opinion, if they continue to do the work that they want to do here for the next five years, I think the Saudi League can be a top-five league in the world.”

As his comments suggest, such improvement depends on more than simply importing world-class talent — though that certainly helps, and match attendances have increased by 150 percent in the past year alone.

Just as important, however — perhaps even more so — is the ways in which the domestic game is organized and so it was striking on Sunday when plans were announced to help a number of clubs privatize this year.

“The privatization and ownership transfer of clubs aims to accelerate progress in a variety of sports across the Kingdom, further growing participation, providing cutting-edge facilities, increasing competition and nurturing future champions,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

These plans have not appeared out of the blue. There were previous moves to shift the ownership of clubs from the public to the private sector but progress, never easy and smooth in any such process, was further slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the SPA, the current process will focus on three main aspects of development: Firstly to present the prospect of investing in Saudi sport as an appealing prospect; secondly to improve the governance of clubs and help them become more professional and sustainable; and thirdly to improve the infrastructure of clubs off the pitch to make them more competitive on it.

Authorities are targeting a fourfold increase in revenue generated by the Saudi League, from SR450 million a year ($120 million) to SR1.8 billion by 2030. By that time, the market value of the league is expected to increase from SR3 billion to SR8 billion.

In short, it is all about the Saudi game building a sustainable business model for itself.

The first steps were quickly taken. On Monday, it was announced that the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund had taken a 75 percent ownership stake in four clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli.

The fund said the remaining quarter share in each of the clubs would be held by their respective non-profit foundations. This transfer of ownership took place with the aim of attracting further investment, increasing the contribution of the private sector to the sports sector, and creating new jobs.

It remains to be seen what this will mean for Saudi football in the coming months but these are undoubtedly major developments. It is no coincidence that the best leagues in the world are contested by clubs that are privately owned.

Indeed, if the goal of Saudi authorities and the country’s football association is to develop a league that is one of the top 10 in the world by 2030, never mind match Ronaldo’s ambition of a top-five spot, then the teams that play in it will need to be able to attract the very best people, from other industries, to be part of their organizations.

They will have to be flexible, build deeper relationships with key stakeholders, and become even more connected with their local communities. Clubs will need to become proficient at standing on their own two feet and developing business plans, discovering along the way what works for them and what does not. In theory, privately-owned clubs are able to move more quickly and be more flexible than those under public ownership.

As well as watching world-class players take to the pitch in the Kingdom, fans should be able to enjoy doing so in world-class facilities. But it is also hoped the benefits that will come from all of this will be felt more widely throughout a society that has become much more sportier in the past few years.

Participation in sport has increased from 13 percent of the population eight years ago to almost 50 percent in 2022. Football is the most popular sport of all, with more than 80 percent of the population following, playing or watching it. The foundation is clearly there, and great potential.

Thanks to the arrival of some huge international soccer stars, and the prospect of more to follow, there is currently an unprecedented level of interest in Saudi football, both at home and abroad. This means that now the perfect time to develop the Saudi League off the pitch, as well as on it.

There is a long road ahead. There will be a lot of unglamorous and boring behind-the-scenes work to be done — but it is very necessary.

Ronaldo will not remain in Saudi Arabia forever but a league full of privately-owned clubs that are successful off the pitch as well as on it could become a fixture of world football for a long time to come.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi General Sports Authority (GSA)

Related

Update Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal at the press conference. supplied
Sport
Crown prince launches Saudi sports clubs’ investment, privatization project
Sports for All Federation recognized as national governing body for Functional Fitness in Saudi Arabia
Sport
Sports for All Federation recognized as national governing body for Functional Fitness in Saudi Arabia

Kaku voted Saudi Pro League player of the year by Sofascore

Kaku voted Saudi Pro League player of the year by Sofascore
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

Kaku voted Saudi Pro League player of the year by Sofascore

Kaku voted Saudi Pro League player of the year by Sofascore
Updated 05 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Taawoun’s Paraguayan winger Alejandro Romero, nicknamed Kaku, has been voted Saudi Pro League player of the season by Sofascore as part of its SPL XI team of the season.

The team included Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe, defenders Ahmed Hegazy and Ahmed Sharahili also from Al-Ittihad and Marwan Saadane from Al-Fateh.

In a five-man midfield, Al-Wehda’s Faisal Fajir, Ever Banega from Al-Shabab, Talisca from Al-Nassr, Igor Coronado from Al-Ittihad and Knowledge Musana from Al-Tai joined Kaku.

Up front was golden boot winner Abderrazak Hamadallah who bagged 21 goals this season.

The XI included five players from Al-Ittihad, who won the league with 72 points, finished with the best defensive record with only 13 goals conceded and a goalkeeper with 18 clean sheets.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) Kaku SofaScore

Related

Romarinho, Faisal Fajir voted Roshn Saudi Pro League players of the week: Sofascore
Sport
Romarinho, Faisal Fajir voted Roshn Saudi Pro League players of the week: Sofascore
Al-Wehda goalkeeper Monir El-Kajoui voted Saudi Pro League player of the week
Sport
Al-Wehda goalkeeper Monir El-Kajoui voted Saudi Pro League player of the week

Crown prince launches Saudi sports clubs’ investment, privatization project

Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal at the press conference. supplied
Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal at the press conference. supplied
Updated 51 min 28 sec ago
Aisha Fareed & Mohammed Al-Kinani

Crown prince launches Saudi sports clubs’ investment, privatization project

Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal at the press conference. supplied
  • Special focus has been placed on football with plans to position the Saudi Pro League among the top 10 in the world
Updated 51 min 28 sec ago
Aisha Fareed & Mohammed Al-Kinani

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday launched a Saudi sports clubs’ investment and privatization project, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Part of Vision 2030, the initiative aims to encourage private investment in the sector toward developing national teams, regional sports clubs, and practitioners at all levels.

The current phase of the project involves granting approvals for schemes and transfers of club ownership, as well as the privatization of several sports clubs.

The program has been designed to create opportunities and the right environment for investment in the sports sector, raise levels of professionalism, and administrative and financial governance in sports clubs, while developing their infrastructure to provide the best services to sports fans and improve audience experience.

The transfer and privatization of clubs, in general, aims to achieve qualitative leaps in various sports in the Kingdom by 2030, building an elite generation of athletes at regional and global levels.

Special focus has been placed on football with plans to position the Saudi Pro League among the top 10 in the world. Other goals include increasing league revenues from SR450 million ($120 million) to more than SR1.8 billion annually and raising its market value from SR3 billion to at least SR8 billion.

During a press conference, Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal announced that four clubs were being converted into companies, having ownership transferred to development agencies.

He said Al-Qadisiyah Club was to be transferred to Saudi Aramco, Diraiyah Club to the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, AlUla Club to the Royal Commission for AlUla, and the Suqoor Club to NEOM.

The prince also revealed that the Saudi Public Investment Fund would be investing in Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli and that the clubs would be converted into companies owned by the fund, and a non-profit institution for each club.

“Accordingly, an investment fund will be established for each of the eight club companies whose ownership has been transferred, and the value of the club will be deposited in the investment fund in exchange for the ownership transfer,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Public Investment Fund said that it will own 75 percent of the four clubs. “We will work on developing the four clubs financially and administratively,” the fund said in a statement carried out by Al-Ekhbariyah TV.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Faisal said: “Let me start off with sending my greatest gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (for) their continuous support to the sports sector within the Kingdom... under the leadership of the crown prince and the ambitious plan within the Vision 2030 of Saudi Arabia.

“There are a lot of programs and developments for each sector, and the sports sector is one of these sectors of the vision to fulfill these KPIs and these ambitious goals that we wish to achieve by 2030.

“Today, we see a big milestone within the sports sector that the ownership of the clubs has been transferred to a lot of different entities. These entities are some of the biggest entities within Saudi Arabia (not only) from a commercial value, but also these entities have a lot of developmental programs within the sports sector to develop youth and sports within their territory and so on.

He added: “By the end of 2023, we will also offer a number of clubs to be sold to the private sector, and I hope that this will invite more (companies) from the private sector to invest in these clubs and invest in the sports sector within the Kingdom.”

Topics: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman #football

Related

The highs and lows of Roshn Saudi League 2022-23
Sport
The highs and lows of Roshn Saudi League 2022-23
Romarinho, Faisal Fajir voted Roshn Saudi Pro League players of the week: Sofascore
Sport
Romarinho, Faisal Fajir voted Roshn Saudi Pro League players of the week: Sofascore

Saudi Arabia’s U-23s complete training ahead of Toulon tournament opener

Saudi Arabia’s U-23s complete training ahead of Toulon tournament opener
Updated 04 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s U-23s complete training ahead of Toulon tournament opener

Saudi Arabia’s U-23s complete training ahead of Toulon tournament opener
  • The Toulon tournament, as it is also known, forms part of their preparation program for qualifiers for the 2024 AFC U-23 Cup
Updated 04 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s U-23 football team on Saturday and Sunday held the final sessions of their training camp ahead of their opening match in the Maurice Revello Tournament, which runs from June 5 to 18. 

The Toulon tournament, as it is also known, forms part of their preparation program for qualifiers for the 2024 AFC U-23 Cup later this year.

The Green Falcons conducted their training session under the supervision of head coach Saad Al-Shehri and technical staff, during which they went through physical drills, followed by work on the tactical aspects of play.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia continued their training in preparation for the opening match of the tournament against France on Monday.

The young Green Falcons will also face Venezuela on Thursday and Costa Rica next Sunday in Group A of the tournament.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia U-23s Toulon Tournament

Related

AFC U-23 Asian Cup won by Saudi Arabia was competition’s most engaging
Sport
AFC U-23 Asian Cup won by Saudi Arabia was competition’s most engaging
Update Glory for Saudi Arabia: Young Falcons defeat Uzbekistan 2-0 to win first-ever AFC U-23 Asian Cup
Sport
Glory for Saudi Arabia: Young Falcons defeat Uzbekistan 2-0 to win first-ever AFC U-23 Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad to sign Benzema on two-year deal

French forward Karim Benzema. AFP
French forward Karim Benzema. AFP
Updated 04 June 2023
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad to sign Benzema on two-year deal

French forward Karim Benzema. AFP
Updated 04 June 2023
Reuters

MADRID: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad have reached an agreement with French striker Karim Benzema to sign him on a two-year deal, Saudi state-run Al-Ekhbariya television station reported on Sunday.

Benzema is set to join Al-Ittihad as a free agent after Real Madrid said earlier in the day that the 35-year-old would leave the LaLiga club after 14 trophy-laden years.

According to Al-Ekhbariya, the president of Saudi champions Al-Ittihad and his deputy were in the Spanish capital “to officially sign” Benzema in a “record transfer with Real Madrid.”

The broadcaster said Benzema had agreed a two-year deal with the club, based on the Red Sea shores of the Gulf kingdom.

Benzema scored a penalty in his final Madrid game as they drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Topics: Karim Benzema Al-ittihad Roshn Saudi League (RSL) real madrid

Related

Al-Ittihad champions as Al-Nassr and Ronaldo stumble
Football
Al-Ittihad champions as Al-Nassr and Ronaldo stumble
Al-Ittihad players and coach Nuno Santo celebrate the club's first league title in 14 years. (Twitter/@ittihad_en)
Sport
Nuno banishes memories of recent disappointments as he leads Al-Ittihad to Roshn Saudi League glory

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi Esports Federation and LG partner for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Saudi Esports Federation and LG partner for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Iran unveils its first hypersonic ballistic missile, state media reports
Iran unveils its first hypersonic ballistic missile, state media reports
Saudi label Ashi Studio to show at Paris Haute Couture Week   
Saudi label Ashi Studio to show at Paris Haute Couture Week   
South Korea’s Yoon says alliance with US ‘nuclear-based’
South Korea’s Yoon says alliance with US ‘nuclear-based’
Deputy governor of northern Afghan province killed in car bomb attack
Deputy governor of northern Afghan province killed in car bomb attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.