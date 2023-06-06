Saudi Esports Federation and LG partner for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

RIYADH: The Saudi Esports Federation and electronics firm LG have signed a memorandum of understanding to use the company’s UltraGear 25GR75FG, a top In-Plane Switching-based monitor designed for esports enthusiasts, at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest gaming festival worldwide.
The event runs for eight weeks from July 6 and the equipment will be used throughout the esports venues at Boulevard Riyadh City.
The 24.5-inch (62-centimeter) monitor enables fluid motion and considerable visual clarity.
Ahmed Albishri, deputy CEO at the SEF, said: “Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is the destination for gamers this summer and the Saudi Esports Federation is constantly seeking ways to ensure that the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide is unrivaled in its offering.
“We are delighted to sign this MOU with LG, as this partnership encapsulates our shared vision of fostering innovation and providing the finest gaming experiences. We truly believe that players will relish using the elite equipment in action.”
LG’s Game Mode offers a range of presets tailored to specific game genres, allowing gamers to optimize settings for first-person shooter, real-time strategy and more. Additionally, the Black Stabilizer feature enhances visibility in dark scenes, providing an edge over opponents and allowing players to comfortably spot details.
There is also a customizable Game Mode and enhanced visibility through the Black Stabilizer feature. The NVIDIA G-SYNC and Reflex support provide a competitive advantage for gamers by striving to ensure that screen tearing and input lag are no longer a concern.
Ken Jeong, LG’s president, said: “We are delighted to sign this MOU with the Saudi Esports Federation for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, and look forward immensely to playing our part in such a prestigious gaming and esports festival.
“We believe Saudi Arabia has an ever-growing gaming industry, with its potential only increasing every day. With the country’s esports industry taking large steps, including the hosting of Gamers8, we at LG take great pride in our UltraGear … being used at an esports festival of this magnitude.”
He added: “The new LG UltraGear 25GR75FG not only excels in performance — but enables gamers to experience smooth and immersive gameplay with its fast refresh rate and low response times — but also boasts sleek aesthetics.
“Its three-sided virtually borderless design and adjustable stand allow for a clean and customizable setup that complements any gaming environment. The LG UltraGear 25GR75FG allows gamers to sensationally immerse themselves in the world of gaming in an extraordinary way.”
This year’s event has a prize pool of $45 million — triple that of last year. Details of all the elite titles appearing at Gamers8 this summer will be released soon. Elite esports competitions are joined at Gamers8 by live concerts from local and international stars, as well as shows, community gaming, education platforms, and fun-filled activities for all ages.
The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports gathering held at Riyadh’s Kingdom Center on Aug. 30 and 31, that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.