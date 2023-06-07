Riyadh forum promotes Saudi esthetic medicine sector

RIYADH: The Esthetic Medical Forum began on Tuesday in Riyadh to promote esthetic medicine pioneers in the Kingdom as well as the latest technology in the world of beauty and cosmetic treatment.
The three-day forum is being held under the patronage of Princess Adwaa bint Fahad Al-Saud, ambassador of global peace and goodwill, at the Riyadh International Exhibition and Convention Center.
The forum brings together prominent organizations and figures in the world of esthetic medicine.
Speakers on the opening day discussed safe methods in cosmetic treatment, the latest developments in plastic surgery, the importance of raising public awareness about esthetic medicine, supporting Saudization in the beauty sector, and medical insurance experiences in the cosmetic sector.
Other sessions discussed activating fitness culture, building a healthy food culture and its role in beauty and health, and establishing and equipping cosmetic centers and clinics.
The forum is being attended by health care professionals, entrepreneurs, investors and pioneers in the world of esthetic medicine, highlighting the promising future of the sector in the Kingdom, including expanding on advanced laser treatment techniques for specific skin conditions and navigating patient care with expert tips for in-person and virtual consultations.
CEPCO Medical, one of the many Saudi companies to showcase its work at the forum, provides skin analysis using cutting-edge technology to analyze age-related changes.
“The skin analysis machine uses advanced imaging techniques to capture in-depth, high-resolution images of your skin, and details information about the condition of your skin,” said Ghadi Ternati, a product specialist at CEPCO.
“The forum is a great way to see the best of esthetic medical products and services all in one place; it definitely saves me time from browsing online to find the best of the best,” said Rawan Saud, a visitor at the forum.
