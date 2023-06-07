Riyadh forum promotes Saudi esthetic medicine sector

Three nationals arrested in Saudi drug busts

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have arrested three nationals in two separate attempts to smuggle and sell illegal drugs in the Kingdom.

In Jazan, patrol authorities arrested a citizen who attempted to smuggle khat, which were hidden in the vehicle he was driving.

In Al-Qurayyat Governorate of Al-Jawf region, Road Security Special Forces personnel arrested two nationals who attempted to sell an undisclosed amount of amphetamine and narcotic tablets. An undisclosed amount of money was also found in their possession.

Amphetamines are favored for abuse among drug dependents across the Middle East, and the money raised through their sale narcotics are usually ploughed back into the drug trade while some find their way into organized crime and terrorism.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]

Tips received by the authority related to smuggling crimes and breaches of common customs law are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.



