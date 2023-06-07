Nissan Altima celebrates 30 years in Middle East

Following the regional launch of the new 2023 Nissan Altima, the technologically advanced sedan is celebrating three decades of rich heritage, legacy and innovation in the Middle East. Now in its sixth generation, the Nissan Altima continues to differentiate itself through bold and dynamic styling, cutting-edge performance, and a host of innovative technologies.

Regarded as one of Nissan’s best-selling nameplates with more than 6 million units sold globally, the Altima’s success story dates back to 1992 when it made its entry into the brand’s lineup. Prior to its global debut, the Altima name appeared on the top trim line of the Nissan Leopard and Nissan Laurel, playing on the word “ultimate” and positioning the car as the “ultimate sedan.”

As the Altima marks a new milestone in the region, Nissan celebrates its continued success with the introduction of the new 2023 model, which features aesthetic upgrades inside and out, and welcomes a plethora of technological features, including a new 12.3-inch display and wireless smartphone integration.

The 2023 model builds on a strong legacy in the region and stays true to the brand promise of “Innovation that Excites.”

First generation

First produced in June 1992 as a 1993 model, the Altima replaced the Nissan Stanza, also known as the Nissan Bluebird in certain markets. The first-generation Altima was noted for its contemporary design and sporty performance and was a true technological trailblazer.

Second generation

The second-generation Altima, which was introduced in 1998, featured a fresh redesign and offered a sportier appearance inside and out, along with enhanced safety through the introduction of side airbags.

Third generation

Launched in 2002, the third-generation Nissan Altima introduced an all-new design and was the first Nissan vehicle to be built on the brand’s new FF-L platform (front engine, front-wheel drive, long) with a 6.9-inch longer wheelbase than its predecessor.

Fourth generation

Among the many changes that the fourth-generation Nissan Altima brought to the market in 2007, were a more powerful 270-horsepower V6 engine and the brand’s first use of its Xtronic CVT transmission.

Fifth generation

Launched in 2013, the fifth-generation model became known as the most innovative and premium Altima in the model’s 20-year history at the time. In addition to a restyled and lighter body, the model featured a more powerful 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, next-generation Xtronic transmission, and a refined suspension setup.

Sixth generation

Replacing the 3.5-liter V6 engine of the outgoing model, the sixth-generation Altima brought the world’s first variable compression turbo engine to the fore, delivering advanced excitement and fuel efficiency.

A refreshed sixth generation, the new 2023 Nissan Altima is currently available at Nissan’s partner network across the Middle East, including at Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Babtain Company showrooms, the exclusive dealer of Nissan vehicles in Kuwait.