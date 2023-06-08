You are here

  • Home
  • Benzema happy to be in ‘beloved and beautiful’ Saudi Arabia and ready to push his limits

Benzema happy to be in ‘beloved and beautiful’ Saudi Arabia and ready to push his limits

Karim Benzema signs for Saudi club Al Ittihad. (Supplied/Al-Ittihad)
1 / 3
Karim Benzema signs for Saudi club Al Ittihad. (Supplied/Al-Ittihad)
Karim Benzema signs for Saudi club Al Ittihad. (Supplied/Al-Ittihad)
2 / 3
Karim Benzema signs for Saudi club Al Ittihad. (Supplied/Al-Ittihad)
Karim Benzema signs for Saudi club Al Ittihad. (Supplied/Al-Ittihad)
3 / 3
Karim Benzema signs for Saudi club Al Ittihad. (Supplied/Al-Ittihad)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2zyv8

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Benzema happy to be in ‘beloved and beautiful’ Saudi Arabia and ready to push his limits

Karim Benzema signs for Saudi club Al Ittihad. (Supplied/Al-Ittihad)
  • New Al-Ittihad star is looking forward to playing against former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Benzema eager to encourage more youngsters and females to enjoy football
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: New Al Ittihad signing Karim Benzema is looking forward to getting results in front of the ‘passionate’ Saudi fans and delivering trophies to his “legendary” new club in a competitive league which he believes is improving year on year.

The current holder of the Ballon d’or signed for the Jeddah based club following 14 seasons of domestic and European glory with Spanish giants Real Madrid and is hoping that his experience can bring plenty of honours for his new club, the recently crowned Saudi Pro League champions.

Speaking on an exclusive interview published on the club Twitter and Instagram and Saudi Pro League channels, he said: “I hope for my new club, what I’ll be able to bring is my football and most importantly to be able to win titles. It’s a new chapter for me and I would like to further advance the club. It’s a club with a lot of passion. I would like the fans to find themselves in me. I would like to leave a lasting legacy, because I love football. I always have this competitiveness to push my limits and go even higher. That’s why I’m going to be well prepared to give them and show them my talent.”

When asked why came to Saudi Arabia, he stated: “Well because I am Muslim and it’s a Muslim country. I’ve always wanted to live there. I’ve already been to Saudi Arabia and I feel good about it. Most importantly it’s a Muslim country, it’s beloved and it’s beautiful. When I had a conversation with my family I was signing with Saudi Arabia, they were all very happy and here i am, to me it’s where I want to be.”

Speaking about the footballing standards of the players in the Saudi Pro League, he added: “I heard a lot of things, it’s a good championship and there are many good players… each year they take go a level higher. I saw the World Cup, they (Saudi Arabia) played a good game, great matches, especially against (eventual World Cup champions) Argentina. Obviously, they have very good players.”

Benzema famously created a potent attacking threat alongside Cristiano Ronaldo during a highly successful spell at Real Madrid, and he will be lining up against his former Bernabeu team-mate next season, after the Portuguese sensation joined Al-Nassr in Riyadh last term.

Benzema admits that his former team-mate is playing an important role in elevating the standard and profile of Saudi football.

“It’s important also that Cristiano Ronaldo is in Saudi Arabia, because he’s a very big player. He brings a lot to the game in this country and that will further elevate their playing level,” he said. “So it’s important to show that Saudi football can have a global impact because it’s not about playing in Saudi Arabia or not performing. No, on the contrary I have to push and show all that I was able to do in Europe and and bring it back with me to Saudi Arabia.

The lure of playing for Al-Ittihad, the oldest sports club in Saudi Arabia, was strong for Benzema. Explaining his decision to swap life in Madrid for Jeddah, he said: “It’s one of the top clubs in Saudi Arabia. It’s a club that sees a lot of passion from its fan and has many trophies.

“I would really like to further elevate the club. The stadium is exceptional, and as I said and will repeat; there’s so much passion - a good team always needs fans. The fans are very important, and with that passion, it gives us the motivation to be best on the field.”

Benzema’s signing is part of a new phase in brand-building for the SPL, aimed at generating greater global awareness, engaging more Saudi football fans across society, and encouraging greater community participation in sports, as part of Vision2030, the ambitious transformational plan. Over the last season of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Ittihad Club welcomed over 600,000 fans, more than any other club in the league and was watched from 48 different channels and platforms across 170 countries.   

The striker hopes it will have an impact on football fans all over the country. He said: “The message for all the young people who play football, who love football is to build their dreams, to work hard, to respect the rules of the game, which means respecting the human being, and to always have pleasure in playing football. And never give up; we can always achieve when we put in the work.”

On whether his high-profile signing will encourage more women to participate in football, he added: “Football is important for everyone - for women, for men and we see it even in Europe, they have female teams including the Champions League. It’s important to be supportive, and therefore whether it’s men or women, we are here to support. For women, I’m happy to be part of this family.”

Aside from football, Benzema admitted he had other reasons for moving to Saudi Arabia, stating his Muslim faith as playing a big part in the decision.

“I feel people already like me. And it will allow me to have a new life,” he said. “I would like to learn Arabic and speak fluently, it’s important for me. I’ve already been to Saudi Arabia, Mecca is very close (to Jeddah) and as a believer it’s important for me, this is where I will feel at my best and in my element.

The French star touched down at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport late Wednesday, June 7 ahead of his official unveiling in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia ROSHN Saudi Pro League  Saudi Pro League (SPL) Karim Benzema Al-ittihad

Related

French superstar striker Karim Benzema. @SPL_EN
Saudi Sport
Al-Ittihad’s dream becomes reality with Benzema signing
Al-Ittihad sign former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema video
Sport
Al-Ittihad sign former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema

Disqualified Japanese player Kato becomes French Open champion

Disqualified Japanese player Kato becomes French Open champion
Updated 08 June 2023
AFP

Disqualified Japanese player Kato becomes French Open champion

Disqualified Japanese player Kato becomes French Open champion
  • Kato and her German partner Tim Puetz defeated Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 in the mixed doubles final at Roland Garros
  • "It has been challenging mentally in the last few days after my unjust disqualification from the women's doubles," Kato told the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd
Updated 08 June 2023
AFP

PARIS: Japan’s Miyu Kato became a French Open champion on Thursday, four days after she was controversially disqualified from the women’s doubles for accidentally hitting a ball girl.
Kato and her German partner Tim Puetz defeated Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 in the mixed doubles final at Roland Garros.
“It has been challenging mentally in the last few days after my unjust disqualification from the women’s doubles,” Kato told the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd, reading from a prepared statement.
“Thanks to all the players for their heartfelt messages of support. I used that positive energy on court here today.
“I am now looking for a positive result to my appeal so I can reclaim my prize money, points and my reputation.”
Puetz said he hoped the title would help Kato after the drama of the default.
“I hope this is redemption for you after what happened. The support you received was well deserved.”
The 28-year-old Kato and her Indonesian teammate Aldila Sutjiadi were defaulted on Sunday after a gentle lob from the Japanese player left a ballgirl in tears and shaking.
Initially, the pair were handed only a warning by the chair umpire but their opponents Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo protested and urged the tournament supervisor to look again at the incident.
Kato and Sutjiadi were then disqualified. Kato also had to forfeit her prize money.
“I hope the ballgirl is OK and I hope we get to play Marie and Sara again,” said Kato.

Related

Djokovic warms up for Roland Garros with Belgrade title
Sport
Djokovic warms up for Roland Garros with Belgrade title
French Open 2023: No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka on course for final showdown
Tennis
French Open 2023: No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka on course for final showdown

Iron Sheik leaves behind a pioneering world wrestling legacy

Iron Sheik leaves behind a pioneering world wrestling legacy
Updated 08 June 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Iron Sheik leaves behind a pioneering world wrestling legacy

Iron Sheik leaves behind a pioneering world wrestling legacy
  • Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, who played a variety of villains and heroes throughout his career, passed away at 81 on Wednesday
Updated 08 June 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: The professional wrestling world this week lost a pioneering figure in Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known to fans as the Iron Sheik.

The Persian trailblazer is a former WWE champion, tag team belt holder and, in 2005, was inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame.

Vaziri, born on March 15, 1942, in Damghan, Semnan province, Iran, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 81.

Throughout the majority of his career, the Iron Sheik played the role of fanatical foreign menace, attracting hate from fans, particularly in the US.

Often mistaken for an Arab, Vaziri was the first major presence from the Iranian wrestling scene at international level.

He competed for Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, and later moved to the US where he became the assistant coach of two Olympic wrestling squads in the 1970s.

In 1971, Vaziri became the Amateur Athletic Union Greco-Roman wrestling champion and gold medalist, and later assistant coach to the US team at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

That same year Vaziri was invited to become a professional wrestler for promoter Verne Gagne’s American Wrestling Association.

After competing for various promotions, the Iron Sheik’s evil, foreign-menace persona, as well as his wrestling skills, caught the attention of the WWE, then still the World Wrestling Federation, in 1979.

He made his debut in grand fashion by winning the first-ever Battle Royal at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This earned the Iron Sheik an unsuccessful title shot later that night against then-WWF champion Bob Backlund in a memorable 30-minute showdown.

After several touring stints with other promotions, Vaziri returned to the WWF in 1983 and challenged Backlund for the World Heavyweight Championship again, this time successfully, making him the first Persian to achieve that feat in wrestling.

A year later, the Sheik was scheduled to have a rematch with Backlund, who was replaced by Hulk Hogan. Hogan won his first WWF championship after delivering his signature leg-drop move, in a moment chronicled by many as the beginning of “Hulkamania.”

Vaziri then had a memorable feud with Sgt. Slaughter, who played the role of a member of the US military. This rivalry played off the timely tensions between the US and the Sheik’s homeland of Iran. The two had a macabre “boot camp” match in June 1984 at Madison Square Garden that is highly acclaimed by wrestling fans to this day.

Ramping up his bad-guy image, the Iron Sheik partnered with another hate figure to US audiences in Nikolai Volkoff of the Soviet Union.

The pair competed under the management of “Classy” Freddie Blassie, and together won the WWF World Tag Team Championship from The US Express — Barry Windham and Mike Rotundo — at the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985.

After further forays into other wrestling promotions, Vaziri returned to the WWF in 1991 as Colonel Mustafa, and was now aligned with former enemy Sgt. Slaughter, alongside Adnan Al-Kaissie, a former Iraqi professional wrestler and manager, who was known as General Adnan.

Sgt. Slaughter and Colonel Mustafa were portrayed as Iraqi sympathizers through the duration of the Gulf War, and the trio became known as the Triangle of Terror, sparking inevitable hatred from WWE fans by feuding with Hulk Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior.

At WrestleMania 17 in 2001, Vaziri won a Gimmick Battle Royal match between other popular or outlandish wrestlers from the 1980s and 1990s.

The villainous Iron Sheik, who by then had gained a cult following among wrestling fans, was now cheered by those who once jeered him. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2005.

Topics: WWE World Wrestling Entertainment

Related

WWE Night of Champions sees history made and new heroes crowned in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Sport
WWE Night of Champions sees history made and new heroes crowned in Saudi Arabia
WWE fans see their heroes battling for glory
Sport
WWE fans see their heroes battling for glory

Adjusting to Test cricket proving a tough process for new teams

Adjusting to Test cricket proving a tough process for new teams
Updated 08 June 2023

Adjusting to Test cricket proving a tough process for new teams

Adjusting to Test cricket proving a tough process for new teams
  • Rigorous ICC criteria in place to determine both full- and associate-member status
Updated 08 June 2023
Jon Pike

There are countries that harbor aspirations to become full members of the International Cricket Council and, with it, the opportunity to play Test cricket.

The case of Ireland should provide a salutary example of a rocky path. Awarded full-member status in 2017, Ireland is finding adaptation to Test cricket a tough and gradual process, full of unexpected challenges.

A detailed set of criteria has been put in place by the ICC to determine both full- and associate-member status. In summary, they cover aspects of governance, administration and finance, performance, participation and domestic structures, infrastructure and development policies.

The performance aspect includes a requirement that the men’s team had registered a specified number of victories over full-member teams in specified tournaments over an eight-year horizon. During the same horizon, participation in at least three ICC World Cups and/or T20 events is required, whilst the women’s team is required to have participated in at least one ICC World Cup or T20 in the previous four years.

Satisfying the criteria takes time, resources and effort. Cricket Ireland was justifiably proud of its success and its 2021 three-year strategic plan was launched under the title of “Creating a Cricket Island.”

This recognized the urgent requirement “to develop facilities across the Island to support Grassroots, Pathway and Senior International players.” Having recently visited one of the four grounds which are ICC approved, it is clear a number of years of sustained investment will be required to bring facilities and venues up to appropriate levels.

Cricket in Ireland is probably the fifth-most popular team sport after soccer, Gaelic football, hurling and rugby. This provides it with a difficulty in attracting sufficient support. Although full-member status meant that Cricket Ireland was slated to receive some $40 million from the ICC in the funding cycle ending in 2023, the cost of hosting its first-ever Test match against Pakistan in 2018 was estimated to be $1.14 million. Almost half of these costs were incurred by a lack of permanent infrastructure which necessitated the installation of temporary seating and other portable structures. The crowd witnessed a memorable match in which Ireland came close to securing a famous victory.

Ireland’s next two Tests were played in 2019, against Afghanistan in India and England at Lords, where they came very close to causing a shock. Plans to host a Test against Bangladesh in summer 2020 were cancelled, even before the advent of COVID-19 restrictions. Financial difficulties were being encountered by Cricket Ireland, as a result of a shortfall in expected ICC funding allocation. The risk involved in hosting a second Test, in which revenue streams were unlikely to cover costs, was considered too high. Ireland is not included in the nine-team World Test Championship, so any Test match it plays is a “friendly” and lacks context.

Instead, Cricket Ireland chose to prioritize white-ball cricket in preparation for upcoming T20 World Cups and the start of the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup. The team did not qualify for the 2021 T20 tournament, but did so in 2022, where a rain-affected victory was achieved against the eventual winners, England.

Starting next week, Ireland will contest in the final qualifying phase for the 2023 World Cup. At the time that the decision to focus on white-ball cricket was made, the pandemic had not struck.

Its ubiquitous effects did not spare Cricket Ireland, which, despite showing a surplus of $1.65 million in 2020, generated a loss of $1.32 million in 2022. The 2020 surplus reflected the timing of grants received from Sport Ireland for COVID-19 resilience and reduced expenditure resulting from the postponement of events and activities. When events returned in 2021, they took place in bio-secure environments, which led to increased costs and low income because of limits on spectator numbers.

All of this has meant that Ireland played only three Tests in the four years since becoming a full member. This year the team has played three Tests in South Asia, one in Bangladesh and two in Sri Lanka, losing all three, quite heavily. Last week another Test was played against England at Lords, meaning that, of the seven Test matches played by Ireland, only one has been at home. There has been some criticism of this on the grounds that Cricket Ireland receives more funding, as a full member, from the ICC than associate members, primarily for the purpose of hosting Test cricket.

Apart from the impact of COVID-19 and financial difficulties, other mitigating circumstances have been advanced for Ireland’s lack of Test cricket and victories.

One is that a previous generation of players came to the end of their careers soon after gaining full-member status and that the new generation needed time to adjust to the longer game.

Another is that several Irish players, who played county cricket in England, were classed as overseas players once Ireland became a full member. Tim Murtagh is one example. In Ireland’s match against England in 2019, he took five for 13 in England’s first innings of 85 all out. Murtagh played most of his county cricket for Middlesex and has had to choose between continuing to do so or making himself available for Ireland. He chose the former but would have been a welcome addition to the Irish team last week when its bowling attack was savaged by England’s top order.

Ireland’s batting in its first innings was also a disappointment, being dismissed for 172. More application was in evidence in the second innings, with two players coming close to centuries. Only by playing Test cricket can they hope to improve in that format. Questions were raised about the wisdom of accepting the invitation to play the match so close to the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. Ireland and its players have to learn to cope with the demands of switching between all three formats if the standards required to maintain full-member status are to be fulfilled.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Related

T20 break gives longer formats time in spotlight
Sport
T20 break gives longer formats time in spotlight
Why it’s not always the best wicketkeepers who get the nod
Cricket
Why it’s not always the best wicketkeepers who get the nod

Indian wrestlers suspend protest after promise of swift probe of federation chief

Indian wrestlers suspend protest after promise of swift probe of federation chief
Updated 08 June 2023
Reuters

Indian wrestlers suspend protest after promise of swift probe of federation chief

Indian wrestlers suspend protest after promise of swift probe of federation chief
  • The wrestlers have been camping in New Delhi for months since April seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
  • Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia was part of the wrestling delegation that met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence
Updated 08 June 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s top wrestlers said they had decided to suspend protests on Wednesday after the country’s sports minister promised a swift probe of their federation chief who they accused six months ago of sexually harassing female athletes.

The wrestlers have been camping in New Delhi for months since April seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied the allegations.

Last month, the protest site was cleared and several wrestlers were briefly detained as they kept demanding action against Singh, who is also a powerful member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a federal lawmaker.

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia was part of the wrestling delegation that met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence on Wednesday, a meeting that lasted nearly six hours.

“The government has assured that they would complete the police investigations against Singh by June 15 so we have suspended the protest till then,” said Punia, who won the men’s 65 kg freestyle bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Singh, a six-time member of parliament, has been accused of sexually assaulting seven female athletes, including a minor.

His lawyer rejected all the allegations levelled by the wrestlers and said Singh was cooperating with the police in the probe.

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat and Punia had to be talked out of plans to dump their medals in a river in protest on May 30.

“Those moments when we were dragged and roughed up by the police were deeply humiliating for all the wrestlers as all we want is justice for seven female victims of sexual abuse,” Punia said.

The rumbling protest and police action against the top athletes have shone a spotlight on the government’s delay in dealing with a criminal complaint against a member of the ruling BJP.

Sports Minister Thakur, who is also a member of the ruling BJP, said the police would file a chargesheet by June 15, and that the wrestlers had assured him they would refrain from any demonstration until then.

“They have asked us to complete the investigation and file the chargesheet by June 15, we will do that,” the minister told reporters.

The Sport and Rights Alliance, a global coalition of non-governmental organizations that promotes human rights in sport, urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ensure a transparent, independent and impartial investigation into the allegations.

“It takes a lot of courage to break the silence and disclose a case of sexual abuse,” network coordinator Joanna Maranhao said.

“We stand with the athletes and encourage the IOC to protect them, especially in this deeply power-imbalanced situation. Their wellbeing should be the top priority.”

United World Wrestling (UWW), the sport’s international governing body, issued a statement last week condemning the brief detention of the wrestlers and criticizing the “lack of results” in the investigations against Singh.

It has also threatened to suspend WFI if it fails to hold a fresh election this month.

Related

Al-Ittihad sign former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema video
Sport
Al-Ittihad sign former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema
How Saudi’s elite clubs can avoid mistakes of Chinese Super League
Saudi Sport
How Saudi’s elite clubs can avoid mistakes of Chinese Super League

Jokic and Murray dominate as Nuggets take 2-1 lead over Miami

Jokic and Murray dominate as Nuggets take 2-1 lead over Miami
Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets against Caleb Martin #16 of the Miami Heat. (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
Updated 08 June 2023
AFP

Jokic and Murray dominate as Nuggets take 2-1 lead over Miami

Jokic and Murray dominate as Nuggets take 2-1 lead over Miami
  • Jokic scored 32 points with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, an unprecedented triple-double
  • It was the first time any team in a Finals had two players making triple-doubles in the same game
Updated 08 June 2023
AFP

MIAMI: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray dominated the Miami Heat, both making triple doubles, as the Denver Nuggets took a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals and regained their home court advantage with a 109-94 win in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic scored 32 points with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, an unprecedented triple-double combination in an NBA Finals game.

Murray scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

It was the first time any team in a Finals had two players making triple-doubles in the same game.

Miami simply could not find a way to handle the 6 foot, 11-inch (2.11m) Jokic and unless coach Erik Spoelstra can come up with a plan before Friday’s Game 4, the Heat are going to face an uphill battle.

Jokic became the first player in NBA history to reach the 30 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists mark in a Finals game but took little interest in that achievement.

“To be honest, not much. I’m just glad that we won a game,” he said.

“It was a big one for us just because they won in our arena, so we just didn’t want to go down 2-1,” he added.

“We were just, I think, more locked in, more focused ... We’ve got to win the next one, that’s our mindset.”

After Miami’s win in Denver on Sunday, the Nuggets provided the perfect response with the kind of imposing display that coach Michael Malone demanded, and which will have answered any doubts that may have emerged after that loss.

Neither team could get on top in the first quarter, which ended 24-24 after a wonderful turnaround, fadeaway, jump shot from Miami’s Kyle Lowry.

But the Heat struggled to contain Murray, who put up 20 points in the first half, while Jokic almost had a triple double by halftime — the giant Serbian claiming 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the opening two quarters.

The Nuggets led 53-48 at the half, helped by Miami’s lack of precision in the paint where they missed 16 of 25 attempts.

Early in the third though, Denver took a grip on the contest, quickly opening up an 11-point lead. Miami couldn’t find either the defensive answers or the offensive potency to get back in the game.

Denver had pushed the lead to 21 with 8:28 left in the fourth quarter and although Miami narrowed the deficit as the Nuggets took their foot off the gas, a third straight loss on home court leaves Spoelstra with plenty to ponder.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 28 points while Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 17 rebounds.

Topics: NBA basketball

Related

4 talking points from Miami Heat’s win over Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of NBA Finals
Sport
4 talking points from Miami Heat’s win over Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of NBA Finals
NBA Finals: Miami Heat ready for another shot at Denver Nuggets
Sport
NBA Finals: Miami Heat ready for another shot at Denver Nuggets

follow us

Latest updates

Benzema happy to be in ‘beloved and beautiful’ Saudi Arabia and ready to push his limits
Karim Benzema signs for Saudi club Al Ittihad. (Supplied/Al-Ittihad)
Blinken expresses concern over Houthi actions during meeting with Yemeni leader
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi in Riyadh. (@SecBlinken)
Saudi environment minister meets Jordanian PM
Saudi environment minister meets Jordanian PM
Jordanian PM meets UNWTO secretary-general, Arab tourism ministers
Jordanian PM meets UNWTO secretary-general, Arab tourism ministers
Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting
Saudi and Norwegian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of anti-Daesh coalition meeting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.