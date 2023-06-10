You are here

Students join handicrafts week to create, promote traditional crafts

Students join handicrafts week to create, promote traditional crafts
The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts staged several workshops this week as part of the activities of Saudi International Handicrafts Week. (SPA)
The events focused on the carving of wood, gypsum and clay and sought to highlight and preserve some of the Kingdom’s traditional arts. (SPA)
The wood carving workshop challenged participants to produce pieces inspired by the traditional doors found in different parts of the country. (SPA)
The wood carving workshop challenged participants to produce pieces inspired by the traditional doors found in different parts of the country. (SPA)
The wood carving workshop challenged participants to produce pieces inspired by the traditional doors found in different parts of the country. (SPA)
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

  • Royal Institute of Traditional Arts stages special carving workshops
  • Saudi International Handicrafts Week runs until Monday
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts staged several workshops this week as part of the activities of Saudi International Handicrafts Week.
The events focused on the carving of wood, gypsum and clay and sought to highlight and preserve some of the Kingdom’s traditional arts.
The wood carving workshop challenged participants to produce pieces inspired by the traditional doors found in different parts of the country, each of which is made from a particular type of wood, such as tamarisk, teak or juniper.
The gypsum carving event sought to produce pieces influenced by the historic houses of Jeddah, while the clay workshop aimed to create works inspired by the wall paintings of Al-Qatt Al-Asiri.
Al-Qatt Al-Asiri is an art form practiced exclusively by women and deeply rooted in the identity of the Kingdom’s southern region. It can be seen decorating the interior walls of guest rooms in Asiri homes.
In 2017, UNESCO added Al-Qatt Al-Asiri to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
Students from the institute also sold traditional fashion items, jewelry, wooden crafts and Al-Qatt Al-Asiri products at the event.
The Saudi International Handicrafts Week is organized by the Heritage Authority and runs until Monday at the Riyadh Front.

Topics: Saudi Arabia's Royal Institute of Traditional Arts Saudi International Handicrafts Week workshops

Riyadh to host international project management forum

Riyadh to host international project management forum
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh to host international project management forum

Riyadh to host international project management forum
  • The two-day forum’s title is “Project Management Ecosystem: The Journey to Excellence” is an initiative intended to support sustainable development in Saudi Arabia
  • The event will also include the announcement of the winners of the Global Project Excellence Awards
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Project Management Institute will host the second Global Project Management Forum in Riyadh on June 12.
The two-day forum’s title is “Project Management Ecosystem: The Journey to Excellence” and, according to a press release, is an initiative intended to support sustainable development in Saudi Arabia.
Participants include Areej Naqshbandi, senior director at the Public Investment Fund, and Park Joon-yong, South Korean ambassador to Saudi Arabia, who is this year’s guest of honor.
Besides a number of workshops and talks, the event will also include the announcement of the winners of the Global Project Excellence Awards.
Badr M. Burshaid, president of the PMI’s Saudi chapter, said in a statement: “The forum provides an opportunity for institutions and companies to showcase their services, tools, and technologies that support and empower the project ecosystem, as well as to talk about the best practices and the latest technology and research in the field of project management.”
He added that the forum is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to boost economic growth and diversity through non-oil sectors in the Kingdom.
“The forum will also explore giga-projects from a different perspective in the ecosystem, such as governance, value-chain economics, and sustainable social impact,” Burshaid said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Project Management Institute Global Project Management Forum Riyadh

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested across Kingdom

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested across Kingdom
Updated 24 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested across Kingdom

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested across Kingdom
  • Preliminary legal procedures have been completed, and all seized narcotics were handed over to the authorities
Updated 24 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have reportedly arrested a number of people across the country for drug-related offenses in recent days.

On Saturday, Border Guard patrols in the Al-Aridhah governorate of Jazan arrested five Yemenis system for smuggling the narcotic plant, qat, having previously thwarted an attempt to smuggle in 100 kilograms of qat. In Al-Rabwa in Asir, the Border Guard arrested 27 Yemenis attempting to smuggle qat into the Kingdom.

The General Directorate for Narcotics Control announced that it had arrested a citizen in Tabuk for dealing amphetamine, methamphetamine and hashish, and another person in Hail for dealing amphetamine.

Jeddah police announced that they had arrested Yemeni residents for hashish dealing, and Al-Khurma police arrested three citizens in Makkah for the same offense.

Preliminary legal procedures have been completed, and all seized narcotics were handed over to the authorities. All those arrested have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations of the customs system in strict confidence via email — [email protected] — or through the designated number for security reports: 1910 from within the country, +966114208417 from overseas. A financial reward is offered if the information leads to discovery of a crime.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs

Saudi Arabia welcomes Libya's agreement on electoral laws

Saudi Arabia welcomes Libya’s agreement on electoral laws
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia welcomes Libya’s agreement on electoral laws

Saudi Arabia welcomes Libya’s agreement on electoral laws
  • Saudi Arabia praised Morocco’s efforts in facilitating dialogue between rival Libyan factions
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has welcomed the agreement reached by the Libyan 6+6 Joint Committee on presidential and parliamentary election laws, the foreign ministry said.
The committee, which is made up of MPs from the House of Representatives and members of the High Council of State, held talks in Morocco to draft legislations that would eventually serve as the legal framework for holding elections in the country. On June 7, the 6+6 Committee unanimously voted in favor of the laws during meetings in Morocco’s Bouznika.
Saudi Arabia, in a foreign ministry statement, praised Morocco’s efforts in facilitating dialogue between rival Libyan factions and reaching an agreement to achieve a political settlement in Libya.

 


“The Kingdom hopes Libyan parties would formally sign the electoral laws as an important step to end the crisis and enhance security and stability in Libya,” said the foreign ministry.
The ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s support for efforts to strengthen Libya’s status as an influential state in the Arab region and the world, and achieve the aspiration of its people for stability and prosperity.

 

Topics: Libya Saudi Arabia

Saudi King Salman offers to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims

Saudi King Salman offers to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi King Salman offers to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims

Saudi King Salman offers to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a directive to host 1,000 Palestinians pilgrims to participate in this year’s Hajj season from the families of martyrs, injured and captives. 

The Saudi Press Agency said on Saturday that the initiative is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Program, annually supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in the kingdom. 

In a statement, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, thanked the King and Crown prince for their continuous support towards the families and relatives of Palestinian martyrs and those wounded.

“The continuation of this generous gesture towards the pilgrims of Palestine who perform Hajj every year at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques comes as an affirmation to the depth of the relationship and his appreciation of the great sacrifices made by the Palestinian people.” he said.

The program for the guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques includes all aspects of performing the blessed ritual.

Topics: #Hajj2023 Saudi Arabia King Salman

Umm Al-Qura University's Career and Innovation Forum concludes

Umm Al-Qura University’s Career and Innovation Forum concludes
Updated 10 June 2023
Tarek Al-Thaqafi

Umm Al-Qura University’s Career and Innovation Forum concludes

Umm Al-Qura University’s Career and Innovation Forum concludes
  • Saudi university’s 2023 forum attracts 50 international companies
  • Thousands of training jobs also offered at the event in Makkah
Updated 10 June 2023
Tarek Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Makkah’s Umm Al-Qura University recently concluded its three-day Career and Innovation Forum 2023 that aimed to foster entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation.

The forum serves as a scientific and professional incubator in which the roles of various governmental, private and non-profit sectors are integrated to create suitable job opportunities for university graduates and students in various scientific disciplines.

Dr. Amer Al-Zaidi, UQU’s vice president for educational affairs, told Arab News that the forum brought together various ideas and entrepreneurial projects under one umbrella.

“UQU required from all of its students that their graduation projects be pioneering and serve as the nucleus of a pioneering company in the future,” he said.

He noted that 1,500 graduation projects were filtered into 60 pioneering projects through UQU’s Institute of Research and Innovation. “A group of international investment companies were invited to arbitrate these projects, including Makkah Co., owned by Umm Al-Qura University. The companies chose eight projects in preparation for converting them into pioneering companies, and signing the required contracts. One of those companies, for example, provided a design for Ihram clothes with cooling and bacteria-free features.”

Al-Zaidi pointed out that 50 international companies took part in the forum offering 2,000 training jobs. “Some of these companies even provided face-to-face interviews for immediate employment, where the interviews took place within the forum. Others provided work contracts after concluding a six-month training, which is an opportunity for students to learn about the jobs offered, and exploit them,” said Al-Zaidi.

He added that these opportunities coincided with the graduation ceremony held last week that saw the graduation of 16 thousand students, and said the university, in turn, offered jobs in addition to organizing 20 training courses and 20 workshops to train graduates for the labor market. The workshop focused on training the participants on resume formulation and knowledge preparation for the labor market.

Al-Zaidi underlined that the forum targets graduate and entrepreneurial students, along with talented local students in Makkah, with the very best given immediate admission to the university.

He said that, as part of the efforts aimed at making Makkah a smart city, “we at UQU have contracted with the Royal Commission for Makkah City to ensure the actual application of the projects submitted in the holy sites, the Grand Mosque in Makkah and in Madinah so that they form a practical extension for all the successful and winning ideas in the Hajj hackathon.”

