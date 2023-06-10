RIYADH: The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts staged several workshops this week as part of the activities of Saudi International Handicrafts Week.
The events focused on the carving of wood, gypsum and clay and sought to highlight and preserve some of the Kingdom’s traditional arts.
The wood carving workshop challenged participants to produce pieces inspired by the traditional doors found in different parts of the country, each of which is made from a particular type of wood, such as tamarisk, teak or juniper.
The gypsum carving event sought to produce pieces influenced by the historic houses of Jeddah, while the clay workshop aimed to create works inspired by the wall paintings of Al-Qatt Al-Asiri.
Al-Qatt Al-Asiri is an art form practiced exclusively by women and deeply rooted in the identity of the Kingdom’s southern region. It can be seen decorating the interior walls of guest rooms in Asiri homes.
In 2017, UNESCO added Al-Qatt Al-Asiri to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
Students from the institute also sold traditional fashion items, jewelry, wooden crafts and Al-Qatt Al-Asiri products at the event.
The Saudi International Handicrafts Week is organized by the Heritage Authority and runs until Monday at the Riyadh Front.
Students join handicrafts week to create, promote traditional crafts
