Students join handicrafts week to create, promote traditional crafts

Drug dealers, smugglers arrested across Kingdom

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have reportedly arrested a number of people across the country for drug-related offenses in recent days.

On Saturday, Border Guard patrols in the Al-Aridhah governorate of Jazan arrested five Yemenis system for smuggling the narcotic plant, qat, having previously thwarted an attempt to smuggle in 100 kilograms of qat. In Al-Rabwa in Asir, the Border Guard arrested 27 Yemenis attempting to smuggle qat into the Kingdom.

The General Directorate for Narcotics Control announced that it had arrested a citizen in Tabuk for dealing amphetamine, methamphetamine and hashish, and another person in Hail for dealing amphetamine.

Jeddah police announced that they had arrested Yemeni residents for hashish dealing, and Al-Khurma police arrested three citizens in Makkah for the same offense.

Preliminary legal procedures have been completed, and all seized narcotics were handed over to the authorities. All those arrested have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations of the customs system in strict confidence via email — [email protected] — or through the designated number for security reports: 1910 from within the country, +966114208417 from overseas. A financial reward is offered if the information leads to discovery of a crime.