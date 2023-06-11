Tunisia will not be Europe’s border guard, president says

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Saturday that Tunisia would not accept becoming a border guard for other countries ahead of a planned visit by European leaders concerned at the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and European Union Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen will offer aid when they visit on Sunday, Meloni said on Friday, with Tunisia facing a crisis in its public finances.
“The solution will not be at the expense of Tunisia... we cannot be a guard for their countries,” Saied said while visiting the port city of Sfax, the main departure point for migrants seeking to reach Italy by boat.
Credit ratings agency Fitch on Friday downgraded Tunisian debt deeper into “junk” territory, underscoring the possibility it will default on loans, prompting a collapse in state finances that could cause widespread hardship.
European countries fear that would turbocharge what is already a big surge in cross-Mediterranean migration this year, particularly from Tunisia.
However, an IMF rescue package has been stalled for months with Saied rejecting the economic reforms needed to unlock the loans. Donor countries have been pushing him to change tack and Italy has urged the IMF to finalize the loan.
Perilous Mediterranean crossings soared after Saied announced a crackdown on sub-Saharan migrants in February using language the African Union denounced as racialized.
WHO set to announce Egypt’s success in eradicating hepatitis C
Confirmation expected in coming weeks, representative for health body says
Government campaign launched in 2014 credited with driving breakthrough
Updated 47 min 8 sec ago
LAILA MOHAMMED
CAIRO: Egypt is set to become one of the first countries in the world to be declared free of hepatitis C, according to a World Health Organization official.
Naima Al-Qaseer, the WHO’s representative for Egypt, said the North African nation had submitted papers declaring it was free of the disease and an announcement would be made by the Geneva-based health organization in the coming weeks, Egypt’s official news agency reported.
“We are also working with the Egyptian Health Ministry to complete the requirements and fill all gaps as soon as possible so that we can make the announcement,” she said.
Egypt had worked “extensively and intensively” to become free of hepatitis C through a presidential initiative known as “100 Million Healthy Lives,” which had received global praise, she added.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said this week at the opening of the “Second African Medical Conference and Exhibition” that the announcement would be made in the coming weeks.
According to data from the Health Ministry, Egypt has achieved a recovery rate of nearly 99 percent for hepatitis C in recent years.
Its success in developing effective medicines had resulted in the cost of treatment falling to $100 per patient, from $64,000 in 2013, saving the state more than $2.5 billion, Ahmed El-Sayed, who works for the Egyptian Drug Authority, told Arab News.
He said a campaign launched in 2014 by the Egyptian government to detect and treat hepatitis C — which led to more than 60 million people being examined and 4 million being treated — had been pivotal in the country achieving its success in defeating the disease.
The government invested $442.5 million in the campaign, with a further $530 million coming from the World Bank, he said.
Heritage hotel in Bethlehem ‘a challenging project’ for Chilean businesswoman
Elizabeth Kassis has turned her Palestinian father’s house into a hotel, nearly 80 years after he emigrated
‘I want everyone in the diaspora to work for Palestine,’ Kassis tells Arab News
Updated 45 min 38 sec ago
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Chilean businesswoman Elizabeth Kassis has turned her ancestral home in Bethlehem’s Old City into a heritage hotel nearly 80 years after her father emigrated to Chile.
The Kassis Kassa Hotel is the Old City’s first heritage hotel, reflecting both the city’s traditional architecture and its long-standing association with the South American country.
The Palestinian community in Chile is reportedly the oldest outside the Arab world, with around half a million Palestinians moving there since the mid-19th century.
The hotel was officially opened on June 1, and the first group reservation was received on June 8.
“It was an exciting and challenging project that took years to implement,” Kassis, who was born in Chile, told Arab News. “It is rich in cultural history and has been carefully restored to preserve its original beauty and traditional Palestinian architecture.”
The project “will contribute to raising the level of tourism services in Palestine, as it is being implemented in cooperation with Bethlehem Municipality,” Kassis said.
We wanted the guests to get the full experience of what it means to live in a Palestinian house with real neighbors.
Elizabeth Kassis
“I think the experience of being a guest in a Palestinian house is a unique one. We wanted the guests to get the full experience of what it means to live in a Palestinian house with real neighbors.”
Kassis’ father visited Palestine in 1999, looking for ways to boost Bethlehem’s economy. Along with a group of Palestinian businessmen, he implemented a number of small projects at the turn of the century. He returned in 2015 and purchased his old family home. The restoration project began in 2016, led by his daughter.
Kassis said that setting up the hotel has been one of the most rewarding projects she has ever been involved in. In Chile, she managed her family’s farm and bred Arabian and Chilean horses. She has also worked as a TV presenter and is a talented visual artist who has participated in numerous exhibitions, as well as the co-founder of a band called Three Diaspora, which, she explained, “reshapes old songs that arrived in Chile with the first Palestinian immigrants.” The band has released several albums recorded with musicians from the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music.
Kassis has traveled extensively, but “found herself” in Palestine. “I want everyone in the diaspora to work for Palestine. I want people to feel, smell, eat, and live Palestine. This is my duty toward Palestine,” she said.
Engineer Raed Othman, who worked with Kassis on the project, told Arab News that Kassis loves Bethlehem and Palestinian heritage in general, and has devoted herself to promoting it to the world.
Bethlehem’s mayor, Hanna Hanania, told Arab News that, through her hotel and other efforts, Kassis is “building bridges” between Palestinian expats and their national heritage, especially the tens of thousands of expatriates from Bethlehem in South America.
He added that, as part of its attempts to attract investors to the city, the municipality plans to develop Al-Najma Street, where the hotel is located.
“The fact that Kassis Hotel is on this street will contribute to enhancing our vision regarding activating the location,” Hanania said.
Fadi Qattan, co-founder of the Kassis project, said the hotel promotes Palestinian heritage and culture through its food and its “beautiful location,” adding that he hoped journalists would visit the hotel and write about Palestinian food to “promote an accurate picture of the life and heritage of Palestinians.”
He continued: “The hotel is the first project wholly owned by an expatriate Palestinian family, which will encourage expatriate Palestinian families to return and invest in Bethlehem.”
Israelis protest judicial reforms, Arab crime deaths
The hard-right government's reform proposals would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges
Some protesters held signs criticising government inaction over a soaring crime wave that has affected the country's Arab minority
Updated 10 June 2023
AFP
TEL AVIV: Thousands took to the streets of cities and towns across Israel on Saturday for the 23rd straight week, protesting controversial judicial reform plans as well as deadly violence hitting Arab communities. The hard-right government’s reform proposals would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges. In March, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced a “pause” to allow for talks on the divisive reforms. In central Tel Aviv, where thousands have gathered according to an AFP correspondent, demonstrator Michal Gat said “our country is being captured by extreme people... we’re being held hostage.” “We have been here... with our kids, in the rain or hot weather” for 23 weeks, the 47-year-old hi-tech worker told AFP. “It’s super important for the Israeli people to keep Israel a democracy.” Some protesters held signs criticizing government inaction over a soaring crime wave that has affected the country’s Arab minority. “We will not let Ben-Gvir get away with murders in the Arab society,” read one sign, referring to Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Since the start of the year, some 100 people have been killed in crime-related violence in Arab Israeli communities, according to NGOs. On Thursday, five Arab Israelis were shot dead at a car wash in Yafia, an Arab town near the city of Nazareth, police said. Arabs in Israel have long complained of discrimination and police inaction against violence and crime that disproportionately affects their communities. Organizers claimed more demonstrations on Saturday across Israel including in the cities of Haifa and Rehovot. Last month parliament approved Israel’s state budget, with Netanyahu vowing to “continue our efforts to reach understandings as broad as possible on the legal reform.” Netanyahu’s government, a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues the changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.
Local authorities had initially reported two fatalities and five "seriously injured" in the incident early on Thursday in the town of Tit Mellil
Updated 10 June 2023
AFP
RABAT: The partial collapse of a textile factory near Morocco’s commercial capital of Casablanca has killed five people, a labor union said on Saturday in a revised toll.
Local authorities had initially reported two fatalities and five “seriously injured” in the incident early on Thursday in the town of Tit Mellil.
“The tragedy has claimed the lives of five workers,” the textile and clothing branch of the Democratic Confederation of Labour said in a statement on Saturday.
The statement said they had been working on the construction of “four additional floors above the factory, in conditions that do not meet basic safety regulations.”
The labor union called for those responsible to be brought to justice, including any officials who had approved the construction.
Citing local authorities, state news agency MAP reported on Thursday that an investigation has begun into what caused the collapse.
‘We were really hoping Sudan would have a chance to stabilize and prosper,’ EU envoy for the Sahel tells Arab News
Emanuela C. Del Re “very saddened by the crisis,” but underscores need to help countries, especially those in “a very difficult condition”
She made the comments on the sidelines of anti-terrorism conference in Riyadh, which she said would be “valuable for a long time”
Updated 10 June 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Although the conflict in Sudan is viewed by many in the international development sphere as a major setback, the EU’s special representative for the Sahel believes donors and aid agencies must not lose hope but continue to remain engaged.
Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Riyadh on Thursday, Emanuela C. Del Re said there were great hopes that Sudan would stabilize and prosper following the toppling of longtime dictator Omar Al-Bashir in 2019.
However, after the military’s removal of Abdalla Hamdok, head of the short-lived transitional government, in October 2021, followed by the sudden outbreak of violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15 this year, those early glimmers of hope were quickly dashed.
“I was very saddened by the crisis in Sudan. There was a moment in which we were really hoping that the country would have a chance to stabilize and to prosper,” Del Re said.
Recalling the mass protests that prompted the military to move against Al-Bashir, she said the international community had been inspired by the energy and ambition of Sudan’s urban youth who led the revolt and had been eager to help them realize their goals.
“It was a moment in which the students of the universities … were proposing a new society,” she said. “At that time, there was a lot of support by the international community and the leadership was willing to create a new renaissance for the country.”
Amid clashes between the regular army, led by Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by Al-Burhan’s deputy-turned-rival Mohamed “Hemedti” Hamdan Dagalo, Del Re said there was a risk the world would give up on Sudan’s transformation.
“It is particularly sad because it is having an impact on the global public opinion, making people think that no matter how much you invest, there will always be something happening that may completely destroy what you have been building,” she said.
“We must not lose optimism, but continue to believe that we need to help the countries, especially if they are in a very difficult condition.”
One particularly vulnerable demographic among the displaced in Sudan are women and girls. Stories of harassment, violence and rape are already pouring out of the country, where armed men are able to act with impunity amid the state of lawlessness.
Asked what the EU was doing to bring some sort of pressure to bear upon the feuding factions to make sure their forces do not target women and girls, Del Re pointed to the union’s record on protection and on helping to secure a ban on the practice of female genital mutilation.
“Of course, we are doing a lot,” she said. “We always engage in and fund projects that are aimed at protecting women and girls, and all our projects have obtained good results in Sudan.
“For instance, at one point, it was a very great success that with the pressure of the international community, female genital mutilation was introduced in the criminal code as a crime.”
Since the violence in Sudan began almost two months ago, security analysts have raised concerns about the conflict’s potential spillover across the Sahel, an area of the African continent encompassing parts of Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Algeria, Niger, Nigeria, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Sudan, South Sudan, Eritrea and Ethiopia.
Possible knock-on effects include the proliferation of light weapons, involvement of mercenaries and, more immediately, the massive cross-border displacement of civilian populations, which could trigger a new global refugee crisis.
The EU’s contribution to the work of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh comes, to a large extent, in the form of funding for counterterrorism and counter-radicalization initiatives.
“The role of the EU is very important because the EU is composed of 27 countries and their contribution to the issues of terrorism is very consistent,” Del Re said. “We spend per year something like 500 million euros in activities dedicated to combating terrorism.
“If you look at the total amount, 60 percent of the money that we spend in the missions and activities and actions is dedicated to Africa and to the Sahel. We are particularly interested in tackling terrorism for the benefit of the continent of Africa and in the world in general.
“We know very well that unless we have a balance in power and also an opportunity for all populations, of course we will not be able to fight against this very serious phenomenon.”
Part of this is the EU Strategy for Security and Development, which introduced a new “integrated vision” for the Sahel in 2021 related to security.
“We have to act on all the sectors to make sure that society develops a strong resilience against all sorts of security threats, terrorism, of course, and you can only do this by working on education, health and access to basic services,” Del Re said.
“If we can help the Sahel countries develop a sound welfare system, this would be the start of a change. At the moment, the real threat that comes from terrorists is not only violence, which is already causing a lot of casualties. Because there is a vacuum of power and institutions, the terrorists are able to create an alternative system of welfare, which is absolutely fake.
“Of course, this is the biggest challenge and danger, because if the territory is controlled by terrorists, this means it will be very difficult to regain it. And the populations lose, in particular, young people, who are recruited by being given a small amount of money, being promised a career.
“They are given a pistol that would give them the sense of power because the young people often feel very much marginalized and humiliated.”
To protect displaced communities and host nations in the Sahel, Del Re said the EU was donating funds to support humanitarian programs, with a particular focus on Chad — a country that as of June 5 had accepted 113,332 people who had entered from Sudan.
As one of the most poorly equipped nations to offer sanctuary, Del Re said Chad was already hosting Sudanese citizens displaced by previous crises.
“The EU is helping in terms of humanitarian aid, especially in Chad,” she said. “This is our duty and our help in terms of humanitarian aid is particularly consistent. We are one of the biggest donors at the global level and in particular in the Sahel.”
Commenting on the GCC-EU Conference on Countering Extremist Ideology and Radicalization, which ended on Wednesday at the GCC General Secretariat in Riyadh, Del Re said the main aim was to identify the causes and possible remedies for radicalization.
“I highlighted the perception we have, for instance, of a specific region like the Sahel in Africa, where terrorism is actually multifaceted, with very different identities, and we need that to redefine our strategy to fight against it,” she said.
“The most important thing that emerged is the need to work on the root causes of terrorism, from poverty to lack of education and lack of access to basic services, work to create a good system of governance that can reinforce the social contract and make sure that people can develop their own skills, that we have employment for young people and prevent them from be recruited by extremists.”
Del Re said the ministerial meeting on Daesh in Riyadh served to highlight the terror group’s evolving strategies as well as clarify the ways in which the international community could confront the continuing threat.
An extremist group which began life as an offshoot of Al-Qaeda, ISIS — another name for Daesh — seized vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014 before the coalition was able to dislodge its fighters from their final holdouts in 2019.
The group’s members and sympathizers were also responsible for several mass-casualty attacks in Europe, prompting governments to overhaul their security policies and revamp screening protocols for migrants and refugees.
“The meeting in Riyadh was a very important moment that will really be valuable for a long time,” Del Re said.
“Not only was the participation incredibly rich, but we had the presence of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, showing the fact that we are all together, motivated, engaged to defeat the challenges of Daesh.
“It is important to increase the cooperation between like-minded countries because it is the only way by which we can really create a barrier against terrorism that is very urgent to be created in this historical moment.”