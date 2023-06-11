Child, 11, dies after Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Budapest

BUDAPEST: An 11-year-old child died after losing consciousness on board a Turkish Airlines flight en route to New York from Istanbul, with medical services unable to resuscitate the child after the plane made an emergency landing in Budapest, news agency MTI reported.
MTI said the Airport Medical Service was scrambled to the scene after flight TK003 landed in Budapest on Sunday, but the child could not be saved despite prompt medical attention.
Daesh group kill three Iraq soldiers: military official
The attack occurred in an area disputed between Iraq’s federal government, which holds Kirkuk, and the country’s autonomous northern region of Kurdistan
KIRKUK: Three Iraqi soldiers were killed and four others wounded Sunday in a pre-dawn attack in the country’s north blamed on the Daesh group, a military official said.
The assailants used automatic weapons in the attack on their barracks in Wadi Al-Naft, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of the city of Kirkuk, the official said on condition of anonymity.
“Three soldiers, including two officers, were killed, and four other soldiers were wounded,” the official told AFP. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The attack occurred in an area disputed between Iraq’s federal government, which holds Kirkuk, and the country’s autonomous northern region of Kurdistan.
Daesh extremists seized swathes of Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” which they ruled with brutality before their defeat in late 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition.
Despite the setbacks, the extremist group can still call on an underground network of fighters to carry out attacks on both sides of the porous border, the United Nations says.
In April, the international coalition set up to fight the Sunni Muslim extremists said there had been a reduction in Daesh attacks in both Iraq and Syria.
In March, a senior Iraqi military official said Daesh had between 400 and 500 active fighters in the Shiite-majority country.
Fighting resumes in Sudan's capital after 24-hour truce expires
Witnesses said fighting had resumed soon after the cease-fire expired at 6 a.m
KHARTOUM: Clashes and artillery fire were reported in parts of Sudan’s capital early on Sunday soon after the end of a 24-hour cease-fire that had brought a brief lull in eight weeks of fighting between rival military factions. Witnesses said fighting had resumed soon after the cease-fire expired at 6 a.m in the north of Omdurman, one of three adjoining cities, along with Khartoum and Bahri, that make up the capital around the confluence of the River Nile. Residents said there had been artillery fire in the Sharq el-Nil area on the eastern outskirts of the capital, while blasts and clashes were reported in Khartoum. War between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on April 15 over tensions linked to an internationally backed plan for a transition toward civilian rule.
Tunisia will not be Europe's border guard, president says
European countries fear that would turbocharge what is already a big surge in cross-Mediterranean migration this year, particularly from Tunisia
TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Saturday that Tunisia would not accept becoming a border guard for other countries ahead of a planned visit by European leaders concerned at the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and European Union Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen will offer aid when they visit on Sunday, Meloni said on Friday, with Tunisia facing a crisis in its public finances.
“The solution will not be at the expense of Tunisia... we cannot be a guard for their countries,” Saied said while visiting the port city of Sfax, the main departure point for migrants seeking to reach Italy by boat.
Credit ratings agency Fitch on Friday downgraded Tunisian debt deeper into “junk” territory, underscoring the possibility it will default on loans, prompting a collapse in state finances that could cause widespread hardship.
European countries fear that would turbocharge what is already a big surge in cross-Mediterranean migration this year, particularly from Tunisia.
However, an IMF rescue package has been stalled for months with Saied rejecting the economic reforms needed to unlock the loans. Donor countries have been pushing him to change tack and Italy has urged the IMF to finalize the loan.
Perilous Mediterranean crossings soared after Saied announced a crackdown on sub-Saharan migrants in February using language the African Union denounced as racialized.
WHO set to announce Egypt’s success in eradicating hepatitis C
Confirmation expected in coming weeks, representative for health body says
Government campaign launched in 2014 credited with driving breakthrough
CAIRO: Egypt is set to become one of the first countries in the world to be declared free of hepatitis C, according to a World Health Organization official.
Naima Al-Qaseer, the WHO’s representative for Egypt, said the North African nation had submitted papers declaring it was free of the disease and an announcement would be made by the Geneva-based health organization in the coming weeks, Egypt’s official news agency reported.
“We are also working with the Egyptian Health Ministry to complete the requirements and fill all gaps as soon as possible so that we can make the announcement,” she said.
Egypt had worked “extensively and intensively” to become free of hepatitis C through a presidential initiative known as “100 Million Healthy Lives,” which had received global praise, she added.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said this week at the opening of the “Second African Medical Conference and Exhibition” that the announcement would be made in the coming weeks.
According to data from the Health Ministry, Egypt has achieved a recovery rate of nearly 99 percent for hepatitis C in recent years.
Its success in developing effective medicines had resulted in the cost of treatment falling to $100 per patient, from $64,000 in 2013, saving the state more than $2.5 billion, Ahmed El-Sayed, who works for the Egyptian Drug Authority, told Arab News.
He said a campaign launched in 2014 by the Egyptian government to detect and treat hepatitis C — which led to more than 60 million people being examined and 4 million being treated — had been pivotal in the country achieving its success in defeating the disease.
The government invested $442.5 million in the campaign, with a further $530 million coming from the World Bank, he said.
Heritage hotel in Bethlehem ‘a challenging project’ for Chilean businesswoman
Elizabeth Kassis has turned her Palestinian father’s house into a hotel, nearly 80 years after he emigrated
‘I want everyone in the diaspora to work for Palestine,’ Kassis tells Arab News
RAMALLAH: Chilean businesswoman Elizabeth Kassis has turned her ancestral home in Bethlehem’s Old City into a heritage hotel nearly 80 years after her father emigrated to Chile.
The Kassis Kassa Hotel is the Old City’s first heritage hotel, reflecting both the city’s traditional architecture and its long-standing association with the South American country.
The Palestinian community in Chile is reportedly the oldest outside the Arab world, with around half a million Palestinians moving there since the mid-19th century.
The hotel was officially opened on June 1, and the first group reservation was received on June 8.
“It was an exciting and challenging project that took years to implement,” Kassis, who was born in Chile, told Arab News. “It is rich in cultural history and has been carefully restored to preserve its original beauty and traditional Palestinian architecture.”
The project “will contribute to raising the level of tourism services in Palestine, as it is being implemented in cooperation with Bethlehem Municipality,” Kassis said.
“I think the experience of being a guest in a Palestinian house is a unique one. We wanted the guests to get the full experience of what it means to live in a Palestinian house with real neighbors.”
Kassis’ father visited Palestine in 1999, looking for ways to boost Bethlehem’s economy. Along with a group of Palestinian businessmen, he implemented a number of small projects at the turn of the century. He returned in 2015 and purchased his old family home. The restoration project began in 2016, led by his daughter.
Kassis said that setting up the hotel has been one of the most rewarding projects she has ever been involved in. In Chile, she managed her family’s farm and bred Arabian and Chilean horses. She has also worked as a TV presenter and is a talented visual artist who has participated in numerous exhibitions, as well as the co-founder of a band called Three Diaspora, which, she explained, “reshapes old songs that arrived in Chile with the first Palestinian immigrants.” The band has released several albums recorded with musicians from the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music.
Kassis has traveled extensively, but “found herself” in Palestine. “I want everyone in the diaspora to work for Palestine. I want people to feel, smell, eat, and live Palestine. This is my duty toward Palestine,” she said.
Engineer Raed Othman, who worked with Kassis on the project, told Arab News that Kassis loves Bethlehem and Palestinian heritage in general, and has devoted herself to promoting it to the world.
Bethlehem’s mayor, Hanna Hanania, told Arab News that, through her hotel and other efforts, Kassis is “building bridges” between Palestinian expats and their national heritage, especially the tens of thousands of expatriates from Bethlehem in South America.
He added that, as part of its attempts to attract investors to the city, the municipality plans to develop Al-Najma Street, where the hotel is located.
“The fact that Kassis Hotel is on this street will contribute to enhancing our vision regarding activating the location,” Hanania said.
Fadi Qattan, co-founder of the Kassis project, said the hotel promotes Palestinian heritage and culture through its food and its “beautiful location,” adding that he hoped journalists would visit the hotel and write about Palestinian food to “promote an accurate picture of the life and heritage of Palestinians.”
He continued: “The hotel is the first project wholly owned by an expatriate Palestinian family, which will encourage expatriate Palestinian families to return and invest in Bethlehem.”